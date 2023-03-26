Kuwait Projects K S C P : Financial Results 31/12/2022

g ¢ KIPCO

(11) �I J � Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)

Ref: KIPCO/DGCEO 29/23 dated March 23, 2023.

Boursa Kuwait Company

KUWAIT

Subject: Results of KIPCO's Board of Directors meetingAs per regulations of the fourth chapter from module ten "Disclosure & Transparency" of the executive bylaws of Law No. (7) of 2010, amended by Law No. (22) of 2015 on the establishment of the Capital Market Authori and the regulation of securities activi and its amendments.

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors held its meeting on 23 March 2023 at 1:30 pm where it has discussed and approved consolidated financial statements of 2022. Also, please find enclosed the annual financial statements form for the year ended 31 December 2022 along with auditor report.

Pursuant to the requirements of Boursa Kuwait rulebook issued under resolution (1) 2018 and since KIPCO has been classified within the 'Premier Market", KIPCO is glad to announce that the analyst conference will be conducted on Thursday 30 March 2023 at 2:00 p.m. local time through a conference call. Interested parties may visit our website www.kipco.com under Investor Relations page for instructions on how to participate in the conference call or contact KIPCO via email: kipco.ir@kipco.com.

rWI) WI �I  ��I �I �4 � 2010 � (7) � u ��I �I  (�� � I u� 2015 � (22) � uyWI � Jl . 4l J�I  �. Jl J�I

�I �� � /oJI

I P

 23 � �I �  o) � u½  �� � �  � �� 0I �I  J 2023  � u� ,2022  �I 4l I �l � 31 J �I �1 4l ½ ᵫWI r�I .w½�I � � � 2022

(1) � I � o�I �.J�I  � �. · "J��I -.. I" �· · �.< .. < �· · · ·  �- j ,2018 �   0I �  ,I �.J   WI �I �   I  � �I/�I �WI W J (Live Conference Call) �� �  �11 �I �� �  (�I � �) �WI  � o)�j �I �I   ,2023  30  �II 1 www.kipco.com J��I � J �I  kipco.ir@kipco.com :JWI J.��I p J

.½ WI �� �P

Sincerely,

9 !}. KIPCO

(l) �I  �

Ka ojecʦ Company !Holding)

Samer Khanachet

Depu Group Chief Executive Officer

�

�� �I �I �u

