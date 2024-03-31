g,;
Agenda of the Ordina Annual General Assembly Meeting for the Financial Year
Ended 31/12/2023
1- Review and ratify the Board of Directors Report for the financial year ended 31/12/2023.
2- Review and ratify the Auditors Report for the financial year ended 31/12/2023.
3- Review and ratify the Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31/12/2023.
4- Review and ratify the Corporate Governance Report and the Audit Committee Report for the financial year ended 31/12/2023.
5- Review the Regulatory Authorities' Report on violations observed and subsequent penalties (if any) for the financial year ended 31/12/2023.
6- Discuss the Board of Directors' recommendation not to distribute dividends to shareholders for the financial year ending on 12/31/2023..
7- Discuss authorizing the Board of Directors to distribute dividends to the company's share holders on a quarterly or semi- annual basis as it deems appropriate during the financial year ended 31/12/2024, provided that this distribution is of real profits in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and does not compromise the company's paid-up capital. Authorizing the Board of Directors to amend this timetable of shares entitlements in case that it should be changed.
+965 2294 3400
Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) K.S.C.P.
a +965 2244 4356
� J 504,847,626.900
I 13100 ,ol 23982 .y..
23118 :<5Jl �I J
kipco@kipco.com
Authorized, Issued and Paid up
KIPCO Tower, Sharq, Kuwait City
Commercial register: 23118
0www.kipco.com
Capital: KD 504,847,626.900
P.O. Box 23982 Safat, 13100 Kuwait
Disclaimer
