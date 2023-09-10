TO
CONTENTS
5 Introduction
9
Message from our Group CEO
12
2022 ESG Highlights
15
1.
Strategic ESG Approach
25
2.
Collaborative Culture
39
3.
Environmental Outlook
49
4.
Responsible Community Engagement
59
5.
Adaptive Governance
77
6.
Responsible Economic Impact
87
7.
Appendices
