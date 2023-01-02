Kuwait Projects K S C P : Material Information Disclosure regarding new appointment in Executive Management
Disclosure Form of Material Information
I
2
January 2023
1
nd
Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)
We
would like to
inform
you of
the
appointment
of
Sheikh/
Sabah Mohammed Abdulaziz
Al Sabah
as
the Group Chief Strategic Projects
January 2023.
None
Samer Khanachet
Disclaimer
Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) KSC published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 08:47:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
