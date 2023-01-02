Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Projects Company Holding K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KPROJ   KW0EQ0200653

KUWAIT PROJECTS COMPANY HOLDING K.S.C.P.

(KPROJ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
0.1120 KWD   -0.88%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuwait Projects K S C P : Material Information Disclosure regarding new appointment in Executive Management

01/02/2023 | 03:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�wl u�,all � t44S't/l �3_j,4J

Disclosure Form of Material Information

I

----·--------·--------·---

2

January 2023

2023 .>:!U:!2

1

nd

  • -·-..-----------t------------

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)

We

would like to

inform

you of

� oo� W.C r,S'..lt,Al w1 .)�

_j,),All � ..l.-..o

r.�

1

the

appointment

of

Sheikh/

/�

...,

v-=-'..>-'

* 'Yo

r�

Sabah Mohammed Abdulaziz

Al Sabah

,.:�1

. � t1

I

. 'I

J �� �t,:L..,�1

�l4JJ

as

the Group Chief Strategic Projects

&l.,ll

..w1 u.o !.,�I���

Officer at KIPCO effective from today,

r

.2023

..>-:!

U:!2

2

nd

January 2023.

None

Samer Khanachet

�.>AL...

p

u

ty

p

� ..,.•t ll-4J,.uJI �,JI �u

De

Grou Executive Officer

.,.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) KSC published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 08:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 434 M 1 414 M 1 414 M
Net income 2021 7,20 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 472 M 4 798 M 4 798 M
P/E ratio 2021 202x
Yield 2021 3,52%
Capitalization 274 M 892 M 892 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,20x
EV / Sales 2021 4,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart KUWAIT PROJECTS COMPANY HOLDING K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Projects Company Holding K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT PROJECTS COMPANY HOLDING K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,11
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Adana Nasser Sabah Al-Sabah Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sunny Bhatia Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Chairman
Joe Kawkabani Chief Investment Officer
Khaled Abdul Jabbar Al Sharrad Secretary, Group Chief HR & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT PROJECTS COMPANY HOLDING K.S.C.P.0.00%892
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%145 258
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.00%67 873
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.0.00%52 981
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.31%48 495
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.00%45 668