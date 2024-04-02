gv

Ref: KIPCO/DGCEO 32/24 dated April 2, 2024

Boursa Kuwait Company State of Kuwait

Subject: Supplementa Disclosure regarding the and Anghami

completion of the strategic deal between OSN+ � �II �I ! w� � ! :f�l

With reference to the above subject, and pursuant to the requirements of module 10 ("Disclosure and

OSN+

Transparency") of the Bylaws of law No. 7 of 2010, UWI -1 l�-·:� JWI -1 i� � �I -�2010

regarding the establishment of the Capital Market Authority and the regulation of securities activity, as amended, regarding the disclosure of material information and announcement mechanism thereto.

Attached is the supplementary disclosure form of material information.

Sincerely,

Samer �achet

Depu Group CEO

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) K.S.C.P.

23118 :�I I ; Commercial register: 23118

 +965 2294 3400

+965 2244 4356

�kipco@kipco.com0www.kipco.com

Module 10 ("Disclosure and Transparency") of the Bylaws of law No. 7 of 2010

�I ��I wI  c�4 �  d.��

.l9 ;lg di l Jlll iJ . J 504,847,626.900

Authorized, Issued and Paid up Capital: KD 504,847,626.900

Cl 13100 ,oI 23982 ·Y·UO

KIPCO Tower, Sharq, Kuwait City P.O. Box 23982 Safat, 13100 Kuwait

I c1 [j� Supplementary Disclosure Form

2/4/2024

Kuwait Projects Holding Company K.S.C.P.
Supplementary Disclosure regarding the completion of the strategic deal between OSN+ and Anghami.

21/11/2023

OSN+ and Anghami announced today U I JI �.

the successful completion of their milestone transaction after receiving all regulatory approvals. Following the

� JI  c �.I  rI  .�I wl·-1I �

successful completion of the transaction, OSN Group (KIPCO Group's Subsidiary) has acquired a controlling stake of 55.45% in Anghami.

Subsidiary) has acquired a controlling stake of 55.45% in Anghami. The combined entity will bring together over 120 million registered users, around 2.5 u •

million subscribers and close to USD 100 million revenue at closing.

- Cash Investment of 38 m USD (equivalent to KD 11.7 million)

- Significant Cost and revenue synergies for OSN Group as well as potential for growth in fee paying subscribers, positively impacting the financial performance in the medium­term.

� �   I I � u .�1 u 2.s �  r� u 120 -� 100 �•  wll I·� � ,�·• -�1 .J. J

11. 7) . J u 38 �  .Jl -

Significant Cost and revenue synergies for OSN Group as well as potential for growth in fee paying subscribers, positively impacting the financial performance in the medium-term.

KIPCO

Samer chet Depu Group CEO