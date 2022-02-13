Kuwait Real Estate K P S C : Material Information Disclosure - Yotel Miami Project
DATE: 13/02/2022
2022/02/13 :خيراتلا
To: Boursa Kuwait Company
نيمرتحملا تيوكلا ةصروب ةكرش / ةداسلا
Subject: Disclosure about the group
لوأ ةعومجملا زاجنا صوصخب حاصفإ :عوضوملا
completion of the
first project in
يمايم يف اهل عورشم
Miami.
Reference to the subject mentioned above and the commitment from Kuwait Real Estate Company to the requirements of the article of disclosures of essential information from book Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority Law Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, and accordingly.
Attached is the disclosure form of material information as per Appendix No. (11).
Best Regards
تاراقع ةكرش نم اصرحو ،هلاعأ عوضوملا ىلإ ةراشلإاب
نع حاصفلإا تابلطتمب مازتللإا ىلع ع.ك.م.ش تيوكلا
ةيفافشلاو حاصفلإا ( رشاعلا باتكلا نم ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا
طاشن ميظنتو لاملا قاوسأ ةئيه نوناقل ةيذيفنتلا ةحئلالا نم )
هتلايدعتو ةيلاملا قارولأا
اقفو ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا نع حاصفلإا جذومن مكل قفرن
)11( مقر قحلملل
،،،ريدقتلاو مارتحلإا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو
CMA - Disclosure Dept.
رحبلا مساج للاط
ةرادلإا سلجم سيئر بئان
يذيفنتلا سيئرلاو
:ىلا ةخسن *
ةرادإ
- لاملا قاوسأ ةئيه / ةداسلا حاصفلاا
ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا نع حاصفلإا جذومن
2022/02/13
خيراتلا
.)ع.ك.م.ش( تيوكلا تاراقع ةكرش
ةجردملا ةكرشلا مسا
عورشم نمض ةينكس ةقش 231 ددع ميلستب ةعومجملا تأدب
نم رثكأ ةينكسلا تادحولل عيبلا تايلمع يلامجا غلب ثيح ،يمايم
نمو ،يتيوك رانيد نويلم 22 لداعي امب يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 72.6
لداعي امب يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 15.4 ةميقب حابرأ قيقحت عقوتملا
ةميقب %51 يه اهنم ةعومجملا ةصح ،يتيوك رانيد نويلم 4.6
نمو ،يتيوك رانيد نويلم 2.4 لداعي امب يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 7.8
ةيرهوجلا ةمولعملا
يناثلا يلاملا عبرلاب ققشلا عيبل يلاملا رثلأا رهظي نا عقوتملا
،يلاحلا يلاملا ماعلا نم ثلاثلاو
متي نا عقوتملا نمو ةيقدنف ةفرغ 222 اضيأ عورشملا مضي امك
.يلاحلا ماعلا نم ليربأ رهش يف قدنفلا حاتتفا
يلاملا عبرلاب ققشلا عيبل يلاملا رثلأا رهظي نا عقوتملا نمو
زكرملا ىلع ةيرهوجلا ةمولعملارثأ
يلاحلا يلاملا ماعلا نم ثلاثلاو يناثلا
ةكرشلل يلاملا
رحبلا مساج للاط
ةرادلإا سلجم سيئر بئان
يذيفنتلا سيئرلاو
Disclosure of Material Information Form
Date
13/02/2022
Name of the Listed
Kuwait Real Estate Company - K.P.S.C
Company
The Group began to deliver 231 residential units within the Miami project,
where the total sales of residential units amounted to more than U.S.
Dollar 72.6 million, equivalent to Kuwaiti Dinar 22 million and is expected
to recognize a profit of U.S. Dollar 15.4 million equivalent to Kuwaiti Dinar
Material
4.6 million, of which the Group's share is 51% valued at U.S. Dollar 7.8
million equivalent to Kuwaiti Dinar 2.4 million.
information
The financial impact is expected to be reflected during the second and third
quarters of the current financial year,
The project also includes 222 hotel rooms and is expected to open the
hotel in April from the current year.
Significant Effect
of the Material
The financial impact of the residential units disposal expected to be
information on the
reflected during the second and third quarters of the current financial year
financial position of
the Company
Talal Jassim Al- Bahar
Vice-Chairman
& CEO
A.Z
