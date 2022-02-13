Log in
    KRE   KW0EQ0400618

KUWAIT REAL ESTATE COMPANY K.P.S.C.

(KRE)
Kuwait Real Estate K P S C : Material Information Disclosure - Yotel Miami Project

02/13/2022 | 12:32am EST
DATE: 13/02/2022

2022/02/13 :خيراتلا

KREC/FIN/2022/ 216

KREC/FIN/2022/ 216

To: Boursa Kuwait Company

نيمرتحملا تيوكلا ةصروب ةكرش / ةداسلا

Subject: Disclosure about the group

لوأ ةعومجملا زاجنا صوصخب حاصفإ :عوضوملا

completion of the first project in

يمايم يف اهل عورشم

Miami.

Reference to the subject mentioned above and the commitment from Kuwait Real Estate Company to the requirements of the article of disclosures of essential information from book Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority Law Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, and accordingly.

Attached is the disclosure form of material information as per Appendix No. (11).

Best Regards

تاراقع ةكرش نم اصرحو ،هلاعأ عوضوملا ىلإ ةراشلإاب

نع حاصفلإا تابلطتمب مازتللإا ىلع ع.ك.م.ش تيوكلا

ةيفافشلاو حاصفلإا ( رشاعلا باتكلا نم ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا

طاشن ميظنتو لاملا قاوسأ ةئيه نوناقل ةيذيفنتلا ةحئلالا نم )

هتلايدعتو ةيلاملا قارولأا

اقفو ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا نع حاصفلإا جذومن مكل قفرن

)11( مقر قحلملل

،،،ريدقتلاو مارتحلإا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

*CC:

CMA - Disclosure Dept.

رحبلا مساج للاط

ةرادلإا سلجم سيئر بئان

يذيفنتلا سيئرلاو

:ىلا ةخسن *

ةرادإ - لاملا قاوسأ ةئيه / ةداسلا حاصفلاا

Kuwait Real Estate Company K.P.S.C

Established in 1972

13013

1257

P.O. Box 1257, Safat 13013, Kuwait, Souk Al Kuwait Building, 8th Floor

T. +965 1 828 999 F. +965 2241 8154

Authorized Capital K.D. 94,736,505.900

Paid up Capital K.D. 94,736,505.900

info@aqarat.com.kw

www.aqarat.com.kw

CR No. 64

ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا نع حاصفلإا جذومن

2022/02/13

خيراتلا

.)ع.ك.م.ش( تيوكلا تاراقع ةكرش

ةجردملا ةكرشلا مسا

عورشم نمض ةينكس ةقش 231 ددع ميلستب ةعومجملا تأدب

نم رثكأ ةينكسلا تادحولل عيبلا تايلمع يلامجا غلب ثيح ،يمايم

نمو ،يتيوك رانيد نويلم 22 لداعي امب يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 72.6

لداعي امب يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 15.4 ةميقب حابرأ قيقحت عقوتملا

ةميقب %51 يه اهنم ةعومجملا ةصح ،يتيوك رانيد نويلم 4.6

نمو ،يتيوك رانيد نويلم 2.4 لداعي امب يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 7.8

ةيرهوجلا ةمولعملا

يناثلا يلاملا عبرلاب ققشلا عيبل يلاملا رثلأا رهظي نا عقوتملا

،يلاحلا يلاملا ماعلا نم ثلاثلاو

متي نا عقوتملا نمو ةيقدنف ةفرغ 222 اضيأ عورشملا مضي امك

.يلاحلا ماعلا نم ليربأ رهش يف قدنفلا حاتتفا

يلاملا عبرلاب ققشلا عيبل يلاملا رثلأا رهظي نا عقوتملا نمو

زكرملا ىلع ةيرهوجلا ةمولعملارثأ

يلاحلا يلاملا ماعلا نم ثلاثلاو يناثلا

ةكرشلل يلاملا

رحبلا مساج للاط

ةرادلإا سلجم سيئر بئان

يذيفنتلا سيئرلاو

A.Z

Disclosure of Material Information Form

Date

13/02/2022

Name of the Listed

Kuwait Real Estate Company - K.P.S.C

Company

The Group began to deliver 231 residential units within the Miami project,

where the total sales of residential units amounted to more than U.S.

Dollar 72.6 million, equivalent to Kuwaiti Dinar 22 million and is expected

to recognize a profit of U.S. Dollar 15.4 million equivalent to Kuwaiti Dinar

Material

4.6 million, of which the Group's share is 51% valued at U.S. Dollar 7.8

million equivalent to Kuwaiti Dinar 2.4 million.

information

The financial impact is expected to be reflected during the second and third

quarters of the current financial year,

The project also includes 222 hotel rooms and is expected to open the

hotel in April from the current year.

Significant Effect

of the Material

The financial impact of the residential units disposal expected to be

information on the

reflected during the second and third quarters of the current financial year

financial position of

the Company

Talal Jassim Al- Bahar

Vice-Chairman

& CEO

A.Z

Disclaimer

Kuwait Real Estate Company KSC published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 05:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
