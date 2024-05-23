FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements. These

statements reflect the Company's expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and may adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans described herein. You are cautioned not to rely on such forward-looking statements. The company does not assume any obligation to update its view of such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made herein

  1. 1
  1. 2
  1. 3
  1. 4
  1. 5
  1. 6

Q1 2024 Highlights

AQARAT | Q1 2024

AQARAT | Q1 2024

Financial Highlights

AQARAT | Q1 2024

Income Statement

KD Million

+11.9%

7.4

8.2

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

+27.5%

9.5

7.4

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

-9.4%

5.8

5.2

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

+7.5%

4.7

5.0

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

AQARAT | Q1 2024

Balance Sheet

KD Million

+13.1%

416.6

368.2

Mar-23

Mar-24

5.1%

4.8%

Mar-23

Mar-24

1Net profit annualized

+20.5%

157.1

130.3

Mar-23

Mar-24

14.3%

12.8%

Mar-23

Mar-24

+5.8%

233.0

246.5

Mar-23

Mar-24

51.4%

51.8%

Mar-23

Mar-24

AQARAT | Q1 2024

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kuwait Real Estate Company KSC published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 05:06:09 UTC.