Kuya Silver Corp., Advancing a Silver Mine in Peru, CEO Clip Video

KUYA SILVER CORP.

KUYA SILVER CORP.

(KUYA)
10/15/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2020) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) CEO, Founder and President, David Stein, discusses the company's focus on advancing the Bethania Silver Mine in Central Peru.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/kuya-silver-mine-in-peru-ceo-clip-90sec/

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA)

kuyasilver.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66065

© Newsfilecorp 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,56 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,01 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 34,4 M - -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 92,8%
