  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Kuya Silver Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KUYA   CA50149R1073

KUYA SILVER CORPORATION

(KUYA)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  03:11:31 2023-05-24 pm EDT
0.3850 CAD    0.00%
Kuya Silver : 2022 REPORTING

05/25/2023 | 09:17am EDT
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Kuya Silver Corporation

Reporting Year

From

2022-01-01

To:

2022-12-31

Date submitted

2023-05-24

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E234945

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Lesia Burianyk

Date

2023-05-24

Position Title

Interim CFO

Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here

Reporting Year Reporting Entity Name Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)

Country

Peru

Peru

Peru

Additional Notes:

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

From:

2022-01-01

To:

2022-12-31

Kuya Silver Corporation

Currency of the Report

USD

E234945

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

Government of Peru

Geological, Mining, and

202,590

202,590

Metallurgical Institute

Government of Peru

National Superintendency of Tax

413,156

413,156

Administration - SUNAT

Municipal District of Miraflores

904

904

Payments were made throughout year and while some of the payments that were made in United States Dollars ("USD"), the majority were paid in Peruvian Soles ("PEN") and were translated using the exchange rate existing at the time the payment was made. This exchange rate ranged from 1 PEN/0.250 USD to 1 PEN/0.272 USD

Reporting Year Reporting Entity Name Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)

Country

Peru

Additional Notes3:

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

From:

2022-01-01

To:

2022-12-31

Kuya Silver Corporation

Currency of the Report

USD

E234945

Payments by Project

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Bethania Silver Project

414,060

202,590

616,650

Payments were made throughout year and while some of the payments that were made in United States Dollars ("USD"), the majority were paid in Peruvian Soles ("PEN") and were translated using the exchange rate existing at the time the payment was made. This exchange rate ranged from 1 PEN/0.250 USD to 1 PEN/0.272 USD

Disclaimer

Kuya Silver Corp. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 13:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
