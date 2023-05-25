Kuya Silver : 2022 REPORTING

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Lesia Burianyk
Date
2023-05-24
Position Title
Interim CFO
Reporting Year Reporting Entity Name Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)
Payments were made throughout year and while some of the payments that were made in United States Dollars ("USD"), the majority were paid in Peruvian Soles ("PEN") and were translated using the exchange rate existing at the time the payment was made. This exchange rate ranged from 1 PEN/0.250 USD to 1 PEN/0.272 USD
