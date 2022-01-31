Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Kuya Silver Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KUYA   CA50149R1073

KUYA SILVER CORPORATION

(KUYA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/31 02:13:39 pm
0.97 CAD   +3.19%
05:18pKUYA SILVER : Announces Issuance of Stock Options
PU
01/26Kuya Silver Discovers New Gold-Bearing Vein At Bethania Silver Project
CI
01/26KUYA SILVER : Discovers New Gold-Bearing Vein at Bethania Silver Project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuya Silver : Announces Issuance of Stock Options

01/31/2022 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kuya Silver Announces Issuance of Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2022) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") announces it has approved the grant of 577,500 incentive stock options (each an "Option") to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"), to certain directors, officers, employees, advisors and consultants. The Options are exercisable until January 31, 2027 at a price of $0.94per Option and are subject to varying vesting provisions. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the Options, will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on June 1, 2022, unless waived by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian‐based mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious metals assets in Peru and Canada.

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Kuya Silver Corporation
Telephone: (604) 398‐4493
info@kuyasilver.com
www.kuyasilver.com

Reader Advisory

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "must," "next," "potential," "progress," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112235

Disclaimer

Kuya Silver Corp. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUYA SILVER CORPORATION
05:18pKUYA SILVER : Announces Issuance of Stock Options
PU
01/26Kuya Silver Discovers New Gold-Bearing Vein At Bethania Silver Project
CI
01/26KUYA SILVER : Discovers New Gold-Bearing Vein at Bethania Silver Project
PU
01/26Kuya Silver Corporation acquired a Claim to the north of Bethania Silver Project
CI
01/25Kuya Silver Receives Authorization for the Construction of the Bethania Process Plant a..
AQ
01/24Kuya Silver Unit Obtains Approval to Build Bethania Process Plant; Down 5.6%
MT
01/24Kuya Silver Corporation Appoints Javier Del Rio to Board of Directors
CI
01/24IIROC Trade Resumption - KUYA
AQ
01/24IIROC Trading Halt - KUYA
AQ
01/24KUYA SILVER : Receives Authorization for the Construction of the Bethania Process Plant an..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,68 M - -
Net cash 2020 4,75 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,3 M 33,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart KUYA SILVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kuya Silver Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,94 CAD
Average target price 1,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 59,6%
Managers and Directors
David M. Stein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lesia Burianyk Finance Director
Annie Sismanian Chief Financial Officer
Christian Aramayo Chief Operating Officer
Dale Canfield Peniuk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUYA SILVER CORPORATION6.82%33
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-1.99%29 846
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-18.82%21 130
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.33%11 986
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA-10.32%10 178
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED11.36%9 817