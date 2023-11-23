Kuya Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on acquiring, exploring and advancing precious metal assets in Peru and Canada. The Company's projects include the Bethania Silver project and the Silver Kings project. The Bethania Silver project is situated in Central Peru, in the northwestern part of Huancavelica Department, approximately 316 kilometers (kms) by road from Lima. The project encompasses four concessions totaling 1750 hectares (ha). The Silver Kings Project is situated in Northern Ontario's prolific silver mining camp, situated near the historic mining town of Cobalt, Ontario. The Project encompasses totaling10,000-hectare. The Kerr Project at Silver Kings is located within a 900-hectare land package that includes several historic silver mines: Crown Reserve, Kerr Lake, Lawson, Drummond, Conisil, Hargrave, Silver Leaf and Bailey.