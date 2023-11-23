Kuya Silver Corporation reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 0.910354 million compared to USD 1.32 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.03 a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was USD 3.16 million compared to USD 4.55 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.05 compared to USD 0.1 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.05 compared to USD 0.1 a year ago.
Kuya Silver Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 23, 2023 at 05:32 pm EST
