  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Kuya Silver Corporation
  News
  Summary
    KUYA   CA50149R1073

KUYA SILVER CORPORATION

(KUYA)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:55 2022-11-25 pm EST
0.5300 CAD   +6.00%
11/25Kuya Silver : Financial Statement (September 30, 2022)
PU
11/25Kuya Silver : Management's Discussion & Analysis (September 30, 2022)
PU
11/21Kuya Silver Provides Corporate Update
AQ
Kuya Silver : Financial Statement (September 30, 2022)

11/25/2022 | 07:05pm EST
KUYA SILVER CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

(Expressed in US Dollars)

(Unaudited)

KUYA SILVER CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in US Dollars)

(Unaudited) As at

September

December

30, 2022

31, 2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

771,828

$

2,152,611

Receivables

136,625

155,145

Prepaids and advances

307,191

129,009

1,215,644

2,436,765

Facilities and equipment (Note 5)

134,936

231,863

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)

22,676,411

24,473,974

$

24,026,991

$

27,142,602

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 7 and 11)

$

1,091,485

$

1,244,629

Obligation to issue shares (Note 6)

-

400,000

1,091,485

1,644,629

Reclamation provision (Note 6)

1,992,389

2,114,555

3,083,874

3,759,184

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 9)

36,177,288

33,172,493

Reserves (Notes 9 and 10)

654,949

1,546,716

Deficit

(15,889,120)

(11,335,791)

20,943,117

23,383,418

$

24,026,991

$

27,142,602

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)

Subsequent event (Note 6)

Approved on behalf of the board by:

/s/ "David Stein"

/s/ "Dale Peniuk"

David Stein, Director

Dale Peniuk, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

KUYA SILVER CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in US Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three

Three

Nine

Nine

months

months

months

months

ended

ended

ended

ended

September

September

September

September

30, 2022

30, 2021

30, 2022

30, 2021

Property expenses

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

(Notes 6 and 11)

$

317,701

$

1,391,228

$

1,528,653

$

3,044,012

317,701

1,391,228

1,528,653

3,044,012

Administrative expenses

Administrative costs

10,337

10,714

31,572

32,366

Consulting fees (Note 11)

-

-

6,211

90,400

Directors' fees (Note 11)

25,971

21,812

76,383

71,590

Filing fees

10,715

6,113

26,928

25,275

Warrants issued for loans payable (Note 8)

52,012

-

52,012

-

Management fees (Note 11)

16,079

16,078

49,111

221,255

Marketing and investor relations

71,389

97,986

223,369

232,911

Office and miscellaneous

178,432

64,154

393,047

220,487

Professional fees (Note 11)

59,313

129,458

255,809

291,378

Share-based compensation

(Notes 10 and 11)

132,032

116,681

640,314

456,588

Shareholder communication

1,695

1,832

11,700

11,870

Transfer agent

2,310

1,531

9,636

8,085

Travel

54,890

79,378

148,803

161,703

Wages and benefits (Note 11)

308,640

304,631

959,482

527,324

(923,815)

(850,368)

(2,884,377)

(2,351,232)

Operating loss

(1,241,516)

(2,241,596)

(4,413,030)

(5,395,244)

Accretion expense (Note 6)

(11,995)

-

(36,637)

-

Equity (loss) in CobalTech (Note 4)

-

(97,327)

-

(208,172)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(66,648)

34,158

(108,459)

128,851

Gain on settlement of accounts payable

and accrued liabilities (Note 9)

-

132,196

4,797

132,196

Interest income

-

-

-

6,443

(78,643)

69,027

(140,299)

59,318

Loss for the period

(1,320,159)

(2,172,569)

(4,553,329)

(5,335,926)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Item that may be reclassified subsequently

to profit and loss

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,384,222)

(647,681)

(1,694,190)

(172,503)

Comprehensive loss for the period

$

(2,704,381)

$

(2,820,250)

$

(6,247,519)

$

(5,508,429)

Loss per common share - basic and diluted

$

(0.03)

$

(0.05)

$

(0.10)

$

(0.13)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding - basic and diluted

50,487,297

44,722,720

47,142,884

41,289,438

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

KUYA SILVER CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Expressed in US Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Share Capital

Foreign

currency

Number

Share-based

translation

of shares

Amount

reserves

reserves

Deficit

Total

December 31, 2020

37,902,096

$

22,837,377

$

472,133

$

537,855

$

(4,359,845)

$

19,487,520

Issuance of units for cash (Note 9)

4,842,650

7,184,875

357,260

-

-

7,542,135

Share issue costs

-

(567,961)

-

-

-

(567,961)

Issuance of common shares on acquisition

of CobalTech (Note 4)

1,437,470

2,668,079

-

-

-

2,668,079

Issuance of common shares on acquisition

of exploration and evaluation assets

(Note 6)

671,141

771,916

-

-

-

771,916

Issuance of common shares on exercise of

options (Notes 9 and 10)

50,000

63,607

(28,430)

-

-

35,177

Issuance of common shares on exercise of

performance warrants (Note 9)

276,624

85,016

(84,878)

-

-

138

Warrants expired (Note 9)

-

-

(100)

-

100

-

Share-based compensation (Note 10)

-

-

456,588

-

-

456,588

Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

(172,503)

-

(172,503)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(5,335,926)

(5,335,926)

September 30, 2021

45,179,981

33,042,909

1,172,573

365,352

(9,695,671)

24,885,163

Issuance of common shares on exercise of

options (Notes 9 and 10)

100,000

129,584

(56,859)

-

-

72,725

Options forfeited or expired (Note 10)

-

-

(35,686)

-

35,686

-

Share-based compensation (Note 10)

-

-

67,082

-

-

67,082

Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

34,254

-

34,254)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,675,806)

(1,675,806)

December 31, 2021

45,279,981

$

33,172,493

$

1,147,110

$

399,606

$

(11,335,791)

$

23,383,418

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

KUYA SILVER CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (cont'd…) (Expressed in US Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Share Capital

Foreign

currency

Number

Share-based

translation

of shares

Amount

reserves

reserves

Deficit

Total

December 31, 2021

45,279,981

$

33,172,493

$

1,147,110

$

399,606

$

(11,335,791)

$

23,383,418

Issuance of units for cash (Note 9)

7,842,334

2,837,837

177,921

-

-

3,015,758

Share issue costs

-

(432,311)

118,266

-

-

(314,045)

Issuance of common shares on acquisition

of exploration and evaluation assets

(Note 6)

1,084,490

399,910

-

-

-

399,910

Issuance of common shares on settlement

of accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(Note 9)

26,000

11,698

1,571

-

-

13,269

Issuance of common shares on settlement

of RSUs (Notes 9 and 10)

400,000

187,661

(187,661)

-

-

-

Issuance of warrants for loans payable

(Notes 8 and 9)

-

-

52,012

-

-

52,012

Share-based compensation (Note 10)

-

-

640,314

-

-

640,314

Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

(1,694,190)

-

(1,694,190)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(4,553,329)

(4,553,329)

September 30, 2022

54,632,805

$

36,177,288

$

1,949,533

$

(1,294,584)

$

(15,889,120)

$

20,943,117

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kuya Silver Corp. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 00:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
