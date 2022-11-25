Kuya Silver : Financial Statement (September 30, 2022)
KUYA SILVER CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
(Expressed in US Dollars)
(Unaudited)
KUYA SILVER CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in US Dollars)
(Unaudited) As at
September
December
30, 2022
31, 2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
771,828
$
2,152,611
Receivables
136,625
155,145
Prepaids and advances
307,191
129,009
1,215,644
2,436,765
Facilities and equipment
(Note 5)
134,936
231,863
Exploration and evaluation assets
(Note 6)
22,676,411
24,473,974
$
24,026,991
$
27,142,602
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 7 and 11)
$
1,091,485
$
1,244,629
Obligation to issue shares (Note 6)
-
400,000
1,091,485
1,644,629
Reclamation provision
(Note 6)
1,992,389
2,114,555
3,083,874
3,759,184
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 9)
36,177,288
33,172,493
Reserves (Notes 9 and 10)
654,949
1,546,716
Deficit
(15,889,120)
(11,335,791)
20,943,117
23,383,418
$
24,026,991
$
27,142,602
Nature of operations and going concern
(Note 1)
Commitments and contingencies
(Note 17)
Subsequent event
(Note 6)
Approved on behalf of the board by:
/s/ "David Stein"
/s/ "Dale Peniuk"
David Stein, Director
Dale Peniuk, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
KUYA SILVER CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in US Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three
Three
Nine
Nine
months
months
months
months
ended
ended
ended
ended
September
September
September
September
30, 2022
30, 2021
30, 2022
30, 2021
Property expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
(Notes 6 and 11)
$
317,701
$
1,391,228
$
1,528,653
$
3,044,012
317,701
1,391,228
1,528,653
3,044,012
Administrative expenses
Administrative costs
10,337
10,714
31,572
32,366
Consulting fees (Note 11)
-
-
6,211
90,400
Directors' fees (Note 11)
25,971
21,812
76,383
71,590
Filing fees
10,715
6,113
26,928
25,275
Warrants issued for loans payable (Note 8)
52,012
-
52,012
-
Management fees (Note 11)
16,079
16,078
49,111
221,255
Marketing and investor relations
71,389
97,986
223,369
232,911
Office and miscellaneous
178,432
64,154
393,047
220,487
Professional fees (Note 11)
59,313
129,458
255,809
291,378
Share-based compensation
(Notes 10 and 11)
132,032
116,681
640,314
456,588
Shareholder communication
1,695
1,832
11,700
11,870
Transfer agent
2,310
1,531
9,636
8,085
Travel
54,890
79,378
148,803
161,703
Wages and benefits (Note 11)
308,640
304,631
959,482
527,324
(923,815)
(850,368)
(2,884,377)
(2,351,232)
Operating loss
(1,241,516)
(2,241,596)
(4,413,030)
(5,395,244)
Accretion expense (Note 6)
(11,995)
-
(36,637)
-
Equity (loss) in CobalTech (Note 4)
-
(97,327)
-
(208,172)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(66,648)
34,158
(108,459)
128,851
Gain on settlement of accounts payable
and accrued liabilities (Note 9)
-
132,196
4,797
132,196
Interest income
-
-
-
6,443
(78,643)
69,027
(140,299)
59,318
Loss for the period
(1,320,159)
(2,172,569)
(4,553,329)
(5,335,926)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Item that may be reclassified subsequently
to profit and loss
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,384,222)
(647,681)
(1,694,190)
(172,503)
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(2,704,381)
$
(2,820,250)
$
(6,247,519)
$
(5,508,429)
Loss per common share - basic and diluted
$
(0.03)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.10)
$
(0.13)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding - basic and diluted
50,487,297
44,722,720
47,142,884
41,289,438
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
KUYA SILVER CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Expressed in US Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Share Capital
Foreign
currency
Number
Share-based
translation
of shares
Amount
reserves
reserves
Deficit
Total
December 31, 2020
37,902,096
$
22,837,377
$
472,133
$
537,855
$
(4,359,845)
$
19,487,520
Issuance of units for cash (Note 9)
4,842,650
7,184,875
357,260
-
-
7,542,135
Share issue costs
-
(567,961)
-
-
-
(567,961)
Issuance of common shares on acquisition
of CobalTech (Note 4)
1,437,470
2,668,079
-
-
-
2,668,079
Issuance of common shares on acquisition
of exploration and evaluation assets
(Note 6)
671,141
771,916
-
-
-
771,916
Issuance of common shares on exercise of
options (Notes 9 and 10)
50,000
63,607
(28,430)
-
-
35,177
Issuance of common shares on exercise of
performance warrants (Note 9)
276,624
85,016
(84,878)
-
-
138
Warrants expired (Note 9)
-
-
(100)
-
100
-
Share-based compensation (Note 10)
-
-
456,588
-
-
456,588
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
(172,503)
-
(172,503)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(5,335,926)
(5,335,926)
September 30, 2021
45,179,981
33,042,909
1,172,573
365,352
(9,695,671)
24,885,163
Issuance of common shares on exercise of
options (Notes 9 and 10)
100,000
129,584
(56,859)
-
-
72,725
Options forfeited or expired (Note 10)
-
-
(35,686)
-
35,686
-
Share-based compensation (Note 10)
-
-
67,082
-
-
67,082
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
34,254
-
34,254)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,675,806)
(1,675,806)
December 31, 2021
45,279,981
$
33,172,493
$
1,147,110
$
399,606
$
(11,335,791)
$
23,383,418
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
KUYA SILVER CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (cont'd…) (Expressed in US Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Share Capital
Foreign
currency
Number
Share-based
translation
of shares
Amount
reserves
reserves
Deficit
Total
December 31, 2021
45,279,981
$
33,172,493
$
1,147,110
$
399,606
$
(11,335,791)
$
23,383,418
Issuance of units for cash (Note 9)
7,842,334
2,837,837
177,921
-
-
3,015,758
Share issue costs
-
(432,311)
118,266
-
-
(314,045)
Issuance of common shares on acquisition
of exploration and evaluation assets
(Note 6)
1,084,490
399,910
-
-
-
399,910
Issuance of common shares on settlement
of accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(Note 9)
26,000
11,698
1,571
-
-
13,269
Issuance of common shares on settlement
of RSUs (Notes 9 and 10)
400,000
187,661
(187,661)
-
-
-
Issuance of warrants for loans payable
(Notes 8 and 9)
-
-
52,012
-
-
52,012
Share-based compensation (Note 10)
-
-
640,314
-
-
640,314
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
(1,694,190)
-
(1,694,190)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(4,553,329)
(4,553,329)
September 30, 2022
54,632,805
$
36,177,288
$
1,949,533
$
(1,294,584)
$
(15,889,120)
$
20,943,117
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
