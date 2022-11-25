Kuya Silver : Financial Statement (September 30, 2022)

KUYA SILVER CORPORATION CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (Expressed in US Dollars) (Unaudited)

KUYA SILVER CORPORATION CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in US Dollars) (Unaudited) As at September December 30, 2022 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Cash $ 771,828 $ 2,152,611 Receivables 136,625 155,145 Prepaids and advances 307,191 129,009 1,215,644 2,436,765 Facilities and equipment (Note 5) 134,936 231,863 Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6) 22,676,411 24,473,974 $ 24,026,991 $ 27,142,602 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 7 and 11) $ 1,091,485 $ 1,244,629 Obligation to issue shares (Note 6) - 400,000 1,091,485 1,644,629 Reclamation provision (Note 6) 1,992,389 2,114,555 3,083,874 3,759,184 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital (Note 9) 36,177,288 33,172,493 Reserves (Notes 9 and 10) 654,949 1,546,716 Deficit (15,889,120) (11,335,791) 20,943,117 23,383,418 $ 24,026,991 $ 27,142,602 Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1) Commitments and contingencies (Note 17) Subsequent event (Note 6) Approved on behalf of the board by: /s/ "David Stein" /s/ "Dale Peniuk" David Stein, Director Dale Peniuk, Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

KUYA SILVER CORPORATION CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in US Dollars) (Unaudited) Three Three Nine Nine months months months months ended ended ended ended September September September September 30, 2022 30, 2021 30, 2022 30, 2021 Property expenses Exploration and evaluation expenditures (Notes 6 and 11) $ 317,701 $ 1,391,228 $ 1,528,653 $ 3,044,012 317,701 1,391,228 1,528,653 3,044,012 Administrative expenses Administrative costs 10,337 10,714 31,572 32,366 Consulting fees (Note 11) - - 6,211 90,400 Directors' fees (Note 11) 25,971 21,812 76,383 71,590 Filing fees 10,715 6,113 26,928 25,275 Warrants issued for loans payable (Note 8) 52,012 - 52,012 - Management fees (Note 11) 16,079 16,078 49,111 221,255 Marketing and investor relations 71,389 97,986 223,369 232,911 Office and miscellaneous 178,432 64,154 393,047 220,487 Professional fees (Note 11) 59,313 129,458 255,809 291,378 Share-based compensation (Notes 10 and 11) 132,032 116,681 640,314 456,588 Shareholder communication 1,695 1,832 11,700 11,870 Transfer agent 2,310 1,531 9,636 8,085 Travel 54,890 79,378 148,803 161,703 Wages and benefits (Note 11) 308,640 304,631 959,482 527,324 (923,815) (850,368) (2,884,377) (2,351,232) Operating loss (1,241,516) (2,241,596) (4,413,030) (5,395,244) Accretion expense (Note 6) (11,995) - (36,637) - Equity (loss) in CobalTech (Note 4) - (97,327) - (208,172) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (66,648) 34,158 (108,459) 128,851 Gain on settlement of accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9) - 132,196 4,797 132,196 Interest income - - - 6,443 (78,643) 69,027 (140,299) 59,318 Loss for the period (1,320,159) (2,172,569) (4,553,329) (5,335,926) Other comprehensive income (loss) Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,384,222) (647,681) (1,694,190) (172,503) Comprehensive loss for the period $ (2,704,381) $ (2,820,250) $ (6,247,519) $ (5,508,429) Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.03) $ (0.05) $ (0.10) $ (0.13) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 50,487,297 44,722,720 47,142,884 41,289,438 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

KUYA SILVER CORPORATION CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Expressed in US Dollars) (Unaudited) Share Capital Foreign currency Number Share-based translation of shares Amount reserves reserves Deficit Total December 31, 2020 37,902,096 $ 22,837,377 $ 472,133 $ 537,855 $ (4,359,845) $ 19,487,520 Issuance of units for cash (Note 9) 4,842,650 7,184,875 357,260 - - 7,542,135 Share issue costs - (567,961) - - - (567,961) Issuance of common shares on acquisition of CobalTech (Note 4) 1,437,470 2,668,079 - - - 2,668,079 Issuance of common shares on acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6) 671,141 771,916 - - - 771,916 Issuance of common shares on exercise of options (Notes 9 and 10) 50,000 63,607 (28,430) - - 35,177 Issuance of common shares on exercise of performance warrants (Note 9) 276,624 85,016 (84,878) - - 138 Warrants expired (Note 9) - - (100) - 100 - Share-based compensation (Note 10) - - 456,588 - - 456,588 Foreign currency translation - - - (172,503) - (172,503) Loss for the period - - - - (5,335,926) (5,335,926) September 30, 2021 45,179,981 33,042,909 1,172,573 365,352 (9,695,671) 24,885,163 Issuance of common shares on exercise of options (Notes 9 and 10) 100,000 129,584 (56,859) - - 72,725 Options forfeited or expired (Note 10) - - (35,686) - 35,686 - Share-based compensation (Note 10) - - 67,082 - - 67,082 Foreign currency translation - - - 34,254 - 34,254) Loss for the period - - - - (1,675,806) (1,675,806) December 31, 2021 45,279,981 $ 33,172,493 $ 1,147,110 $ 399,606 $ (11,335,791) $ 23,383,418 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.