Kuya Silver : Management's Discussion & Analysis (September 30, 2022)

KUYA SILVER CORPORATION MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS (Expressed in US Dollars)

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

The following Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") provides a review of activities, results of operations and the financial condition of Kuya Silver Corporation ("Kuya Silver", the "Company", "we", or "our") as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the audited annual consolidated financial statements and related notes as well as the related annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021. References to "Kuya Silver" in this MD&A refer to the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole.

Readers are cautioned that this MD&A contains forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial and operating performance of the Company, and that actual events may vary from management's expectations. Readers are encouraged to read the Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements included in this MD&A and to consult the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), audited annual consolidated financial statements and corresponding notes as well as the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

The Company's management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the financial statements and this MD&A. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Accounting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and as included in Part 1 of the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting and the interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee, including IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. This MD&A has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of securities regulators, including National Instrument ("NI") 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

All amounts disclosed in this MD&A are expressed in United States ("US") dollars ("USD"), unless otherwise noted. Canadian dollars are represented by CAD $. Information contained herein is presented as at November 24, 2022 (the "Report Date") unless otherwise indicated.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Kuya Silver is a mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring and advancing precious metals properties in Peru and Canada. The Company's head office and principal address is located at 150 King Street West, Suite 200, Toronto, ON, M5J 1J9. The Company was incorporated on July 15, 2015, under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Company's registered and records office is located at 40440 Thunderbird Ridge, Squamish, BC, V8B 0G1. The Company's shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol KUYA.

OVERVIEW OF EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS

Bethania Silver Project (Huancavelica, Peru)

The Bethania Silver Project is comprised of the Bethania, Carmelitas, Tres Banderas and Chinita concessions as detailed below and collectively covers approximately 4,845 hectares.

The Company's goal for the Bethania Silver Project is to build a 350 tonne per day ("tpd") processing plant as contemplated in the recent Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") which was filed on SEDAR and posted on the Company's website on June 17, 2022. The PEA envisages a 350 tpd underground mine

