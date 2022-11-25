Kuya Silver : Management's Discussion & Analysis (September 30, 2022)

KUYA SILVER CORPORATION MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS (Expressed in US Dollars)
The following Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") provides a review of activities, results of operations and the financial condition of Kuya Silver Corporation ("Kuya Silver", the "Company", "we", or "our") as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the audited annual consolidated financial statements and related notes as well as the related annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021. References to "Kuya Silver" in this MD&A refer to the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole.
Readers are cautioned that this MD&A contains forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial and operating performance of the Company, and that actual events may vary from management's expectations. Readers are encouraged to read the Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements included in this MD&A and to consult the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), audited annual consolidated financial statements and corresponding notes as well as the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.
The Company's management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the financial statements and this MD&A. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Accounting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and as included in Part 1 of the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting and the interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee, including IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. This MD&A has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of securities regulators, including National Instrument ("NI") 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.
All amounts disclosed in this MD&A are expressed in United States ("US") dollars ("USD"), unless otherwise noted. Canadian dollars are represented by CAD $. Information contained herein is presented as at November 24, 2022 (the "Report Date") unless otherwise indicated.
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Kuya Silver is a mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring and advancing precious metals properties in Peru and Canada. The Company's head office and principal address is located at 150 King Street West, Suite 200, Toronto, ON, M5J 1J9. The Company was incorporated on July 15, 2015, under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Company's registered and records office is located at 40440 Thunderbird Ridge, Squamish, BC, V8B 0G1. The Company's shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol KUYA.
OVERVIEW OF EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS
Bethania Silver Project (Huancavelica, Peru)
The Bethania Silver Project is comprised of the Bethania, Carmelitas, Tres Banderas and Chinita concessions as detailed below and collectively covers approximately 4,845 hectares.
The Company's goal for the Bethania Silver Project is to build a 350 tonne per day ("tpd") processing plant as contemplated in the recent Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") which was filed on SEDAR and posted on the Company's website on June 17, 2022. The PEA envisages a 350 tpd underground mine
feeding a processing plant that would process mineralized material and also incorporates the potential to toll-mill mineralized material.
Bethania
On December 15, 2020, Kuya Silver completed the purchase of 100% of the shares of Minera Toro del Plata S.A.C. ("MTP"), a privately held Peruvian company based in Lima that owns 100% of the Bethania Silver Property (Santa Elena concession) and Chinita I concession (collectively referred to as "Bethania") located in the district of Acobambilla, department of Huancavelica, Peru. MTP operated the Bethania mine from 2010 to 2016, by mining ore and trucking it to nearby plants for processing into concentrates.
Carmelitas Concessions
On May 14, 2021, the Company announced the acquisition of three mineral concessions, Carmelita 2005, Carmelita 2005 I and Carmelita 2005 II concessions (collectively "Carmelitas"), which are strategically located less than three kilometers west of Bethania, located in the district of Acobambilla, department of Huancavelica and in the district of Chongos Altos, department of Junín, Peru. The Carmelitas concessions were host to small-scale mining activities until early 2020, producing silver-polymetallic material very similar to Bethania. Kuya Silver plans to incorporate Carmelitas into its operating activities at Bethania going forward.
The initial total purchase price of $892,500 consisted of $492,500 in cash and $400,000 in common shares. Upon signing of the agreements, $293,500 was paid (including $42,500 of other costs allocated to the transaction). The remaining $199,000 was due on May 14, 2022, and the $400,000 in common shares in the capital of the Company was due to be issued on the eighteen-month anniversary of signing the agreements (November 14, 2022) at a deemed price per common share equal to the 10-day average closing price of the common shares on the CSE, ending on the day prior to issuance.
On September 21, 2022, we announced an amendment to this agreement, which increased the total purchase price from $892,500 to $952,500. The details of the amendments were as follows:
Earlier issuance of common shares: Kuya Silver issued 1,084,490 common shares, equivalent in value to $400,000 (at a price of CAD$0.49 per share, equivalent to the 20-dayvolume-weighted average price ending on September 16, 2022 (as per the calculation of the deemed price of the common shares in the amended agreement).
New timing for the remaining cash payments and $60,000 increase in cash consideration:Prior to the amendment, we had already paid $293,500, with $199,000 remaining to be paid. In accordance with the amended agreement, Kuya Silver agreed to pay an additional $60,000, which was paid on September 15, 2022. Of the remaining $199,000, $99,000 was paid on October 20, 2022 and $100,000, the remaining balance, was agreed to be paid by November 30, 2022.
Tres Banderas and Chinita Concessions
The Tres Banderas and Chinita concessions are located primarily in the department of Huancavelica, Peru (with some concessions extending into the departments of Lima and Junín), in the vicinity of, or surrounding Bethania.
Chinita I is held by MTP and was included in the acquisition of MTP while Tres Banderas 01 and 02 were acquired through an open application process in 2019 and 2020.
On November 15, 2021, the Tres Banderas 03, Tres Banderas 04, Tres Banderas 05, Tres Banderas 06 and Tres Banderas 07 mineral claims (that are in the district of the Bethania concessions and claims) were acquired for a total cost of $565,000 via a sealed bid government auction, representing 22 claim blocks.
Silver Kings Project (Ontario, Canada)
On March 1, 2021, the Company completed an agreement to acquire, from Electra Battery Materials Corporation ("Electra"), certain silver mineral exploration assets (the "Kerr Assets"), as well as an option to acquire up to 70% of the balance of Electra's silver mineral exploration assets (the "Remaining Assets") located in the historic Cobalt, Ontario silver mining district. As part of that agreement, the Company has the option of forming a joint venture with Electra ("Silver Kings JV"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Cobalt Industries of Canada Inc. ("CIC"), the company that holds the Remaining Assets.
Since November 2021, Kuya has also acquired (primarily through claim-staking) additional mining claims in the Cobalt mining district, with some being adjacent to the Kerr Assets or the Remaining Assets, and others located in nearby prospective areas. These claims are collectively referred to as the Sunrise Claims.
The Silver Kings Project encompasses the 100%-owned Kerr Assets ("Kerr Project"), the Remaining Assets and the Sunrise Claims.
As a next step, (and subject to financing), the Company plans to execute a diamond drill program at the Silver Kings Project targeting silver-cobalt mineralization.
Kerr Project
On March 1, 2021, the Company paid CAD $1,000,000 ($789,827) and issued a total of 1,437,470 common shares, at a value of $2,668,079 or CAD $2.35 ($1.86) per share, for a total cost of $3,457,906 for 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares and preferred shares of CobalTech Mining Inc. ("CobalTech"), (a wholly owned subsidiary of Electra) that holds the Kerr Assets. As part of the purchase agreement, Electra agreed to provide CobalTech with CAD $500,000 at the time of closing, for CobalTech to utilize on flow-through eligible expenditures prior to December 31, 2021. In order to facilitate these flow-through expenditure arrangements, Electra subscribed for 1,000 Class A shares of CobalTech, which granted Electra the ability to appoint a majority of the directors of CobalTech, until such time as the Class A shares were redeemed. The Class A shares were redeemable at the option of CobalTech at a price of CAD $0.001 per Class A share and as a condition of the Purchase Agreement, the Class A shares could not be redeemed until CobalTech incurred the CAD $500,000 of flow through eligible expenditures. Having incurred the CAD $500,000 of flow-through eligible expenditures, CobalTech renounced these flow-through eligible expenditures to Electra, redeemed the Class A shares and as a result, obtained control of and consolidated CobalTech effective September 30, 2021.
Silver Kings JV
To fully exercise the option, the Company needed to make payments totaling CAD $2,000,000 and complete work commitments of CAD $4,000,000, ("JV Earn-In Payment Schedule") as per the following table.
