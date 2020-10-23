Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Kuzbasskaya Toplivnaya Company    KBTK   RU000A0JPYD7

KUZBASSKAYA TOPLIVNAYA COMPANY

(KBTK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuzbasskaya Toplivnaya : In Kuzbass, at the experimental landfill of the Vinogradovsky open-pit mine (PJSC Kuzbasskaya Toplivnaya Company), work has been completed on the feather-grass steppe after restoration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 07:00am EDT

An experimental test site for the development of a new technology for the restoration of steppe vegetation on lands disturbed by mining was created in the course of cooperation of the Kuzbass Fuel Company with the United Nations Development Program and the Global Ecological Fund Project with the support of the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources.

An industrial experiment was carried out at the landfill, which included the preparation of the surface of the dump of rocks, the preparation of hay for mature cereals and the application of a grass-seed mixture to the prepared surface. On an area of ​​3 hectares, the first mechanized work was carried out in Kuzbass to restore the feather grass steppe.

Methodological recommendations for a new nature-like technology were approved by the Board of the Administration of the Kemerovo Region and recommended to mining enterprises for use in the territory of Kuzbass. This technology for the restoration of vegetation was included in the new state standard as the best available technology (GOST R No. 57446-2017).

Kuzbasskaya Toplivnaya Company was one of the first in Russia to develop an environmental policy and action plan for the conservation of the biodiversity of the Karakan Range and restoration of ecosystems on disturbed lands after coal mining. This experience of coal miners is not only advanced for Kuzbass, but is also one of the world's best practices.

PJSC Kuzbasskaya Toplivnaya Company (PJSC KTK) is one of the largest producers and exporters of thermal coal in Russia. The Company's production assets include four operating and one projected site at the Vinogradovsky coal mine in the Kemerovo Region, as well as two processing plants and its own railway infrastructure located in a single production cluster with mining enterprises. The company operates a retail network in 4 regions of Western Siberia and provides coal to more than 400 thousand households and a thousand municipal and commercial boiler houses. The Company employs about 5,000 people.

Media contacts:
Elena Sarycheva E-mail: es@ktk.company

Disclaimer

OAO KTK - Kuzbasskaya Toplivnaya Kompaniya published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 10:59:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KUZBASSKAYA TOPLIVNAYA COMPANY
07:00aKUZBASSKAYA TOPLIVNAYA : In Kuzbass, at the experimental landfill of the Vinogra..
PU
10/09KUZBASSKAYA TOPLIVNAYA : provided charity coal to 875 families in Kuzbass
PU
08/19KUZBASSKAYA TOPLIVNAYA : A set of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus ..
PU
07/27KUZBASSKAYA TOPLIVNAYA : Bilan Uzhakhov was elected General Director of PJSC "KT..
PU
2019KUZBASSKAYA TOPLIVNAYA KOMPANIYA : Public Joint Stock Company Kuzbasskaya Topliv..
PU
2019KUZBASSKAYA TOPLIVNAYA KOMPANIYA : Company PJSC Reports First Quarter 2019 Opera..
PU
2018KUZBASSKAYA TOPLIVNAYA KOMPANIYA : Company PJSC Reports Third Quarter and Nine M..
PU
2018KUZBASSKAYA TOPLIVNAYA KOMPANIYA : CompanyPJSC Reports Second Quarter and Six Mo..
PU
2018KUZBASSKAYA TOPLIVNAYA KOMPANIYA PAO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018KUZBASSKAYA TOPLIVNAYA KOMPANIYA : Holding of Annual General Meeting of Sharehol..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 52 821 M 693 M 693 M
Net income 2019 -2 315 M -30,4 M -30,4 M
Net Debt 2019 8 362 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,13x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 13 845 M 181 M 182 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,84%
Chart KUZBASSKAYA TOPLIVNAYA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kuzbasskaya Toplivnaya Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bilan Abdurakhimovich Uzhakhov General Director & Director
Mikail Safarbekovich Gutseriev Chairman
Andrei Berdnikov Deputy General Director-Finance & Economics
Anatoliy Aleksandrovich Poklonov Technical Director
Maksim Viktorovich Skorokhodov Director & Chief Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUZBASSKAYA TOPLIVNAYA COMPANY-27.89%181
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-15.11%47 604
GLENCORE PLC-29.87%28 562
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED0.22%13 067
COAL INDIA LIMITED-45.21%9 688
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-37.22%6 600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group