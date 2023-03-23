Kvasir Education : Analysis update following financial report 03/23/2023 | 02:14pm EDT Send by mail :

Kvasir Education LTD - Update Report 23.03.2023 Stock Exchange TASE Symbol KVSR Sector Technology Sub-sector Internet & Software Stock price target NIS 22.7 Closing price NIS 10.6 Market cap NIS 41.5 Mn No. of shares 3.9 Mn Average Daily Trading Volume 4 stocks Stock Performance (since Jan. 1, 2022) -10.73% Pivoted to B2B focused strategy with Boost product; focused Boost marketing on UK market, operating minimally in US market; decrease in website registrations YoY in US and UK and increased net loss; price target is updated. Kvasir Education (TLV: KVSR) is a publicly traded EdTech company headquartered in Israel and has subsidiaries in the UK and the USA. The group focuses on customized online higher education teaching tailored to students studying subjects in the STEM fields at higher education institutions worldwide through short videos (bite-sized) tutorials in whiteboard technology. The company activity highlights in 2022 and recent months: Several agreements with universities in the UK and US in the pipeline, expected to begin soon.

Shift to organic marketing led to decreased marketing expenses and non-organic registrations.

non-organic registrations. Downsizing of workforce in B2C marketing and content creation activities.

Launch of Proprep Boost, a B2B product for university libraries.

Decision to focus Boost marketing on UK market, operate minimally in US market.

Financial overview: net loss with decreased gross profit and increased cost of sales and financing expenses, decreased current assets/liabilities, increased non-current assets, and high financial uncertainty due to early stage of development and inflation rates. Market - The global EdTech market spend was estimated at $163 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $404 billion by 2025, reflecting a 16.3% CAGR growth. Global EdTech venture capital investments have grown 32x since 2010 and hit a record high of $16.1 billion in 2020. The momentum has continued into Q1 2021, which has witnessed nearly $4 billion in global investments. In March 2022, Matrix, a high-tech training company, received a valuation of NIS 375 million. In October 2022, brainpop, a private company that operates an educational website that presents a wide variety of animated videos and other content on the subjects of science, society, English and culture, was purchased by the Kirby Company for $875 million. Strategy - The company's market penetration strategy is in two channels. In the B2B market the company takes two different approaches: (i) an appeal to universities and relevant stakeholders, and the second includes sublicensing the content owned by the company to third parties. The company started a pilot at a leading university in England; and (ii) direct sales (B2C), and the focus is on focusing on organic customers since these customers are customers with intent in acquiring users and the value of the user's life to start B2B regarding the B2C organic customers. Significance - The company presented a lower quarterly obituary in relation to the third quarter of 2022. There is a decrease in the gross loss in relation to the previous quarter, a decrease in relation to the cost of sales. Let's remember, Kvasir is a start-up company that is in the initial stages of penetrating the UK and US market, which has not yet achieved significant revenues; therefore, its activity is characterized by a high level of uncertainty. We estimate that the company will continue to bear significant costs and operational losses in the foreseeable future due to content, product and technology development and increased marketing and business development efforts. Therefore, the price target is changed to NIS 22.7. Yield in percent Lead Analyst Dr. Tiran Rothman Equity.Research@frost.com Tel.: +972-9-9502888 R E S E A R C H & C O N S U L T I N G L T D. Kvasir Education LTD 23.03.2023 Key events in Q4 2022 and recent months: B2B activity In 2022, the company launched the Proprep Boost product, which is sold directly to libraries and faculties for science studies in universities worldwide. The product helps universities save lecturers' time, and students can access the contents of the study program quickly and directly. It includes options for self-assessment, additional practice, and performance monitoring and analysis. To launch the Boost product, the company entered a contract with a third party not related to a license agreement in the LMS.

o The B2B sales process typically lasts around 18 months and involves pilot testing in higher education institutions.

The B2B sales process typically lasts around 18 months and involves pilot testing in higher education institutions. The company is in a pilot for the sale of the Boost product in several universities in England. B2C activity Direct sale of study materials to students in England and the US through dedicated websites (www.proprep.uk and www.proprep.com). Customers can access all website content for a specified period, such as monthly or quarterly subscriptions. The company is currently prioritizing organic marketing activities to generate long-term,high-quality traffic and sees the organic channel as the primary source of website traffic. Consequently, a decrease in the number of people signing up for a trial period and hours of use is expected in the 2022-2023 school year. Company content As of this report, the company has developed over 1,300 hours of video and about 15,700 videos in STEM fields, along with more than 6,500 courses adapted to study programs and course types in over 660 universities across England and the US.

Also, the company prepared the following collections for the Boost product - Precalculus, Calculus 1, Calculus 2, Statistics, Probability - which include more than 400 hours of video and about 6,700 videos and exercises. In addition, the company develops collections in the field of chemistry and biology. Workforce During Q2 and Q4 2022, the company reduced its workforce to the extent of approximately 15 employees, mainly in the funded marketing activity in the B2C sector and in the content preparation activity, as part of the focus of the B2C activity on the organic marketing channel. At the same time, the company recruited 3 more marketing and salespeople for the B2B field. Surrounding environment - The company operates in a competitive environment and the sales processes of its products to libraries and faculties for science studies in universities take about 18 months. Also, on the one hand, the local and international economic environment poses new challenges (such as an increase in interest rates, changes in exchange rates, a reduction in sources of financing and investment, and a decrease in the value of the companies) for start-up companies, and on the other hand, the economic environment creates opportunities to make attractive investments that may yield a high return for the company. Accordingly, the company places emphasis on managing its cash balances and regularly examines various business opportunities. - On August 15, the company's board of directors confirmed plans to create a special purpose company (SPC) that will fully own and take over the company's activities and employees, including courses, technology, systems, websites and domains, and holdings in subsidiaries Proprep UK Ltd. and Easy Education INC, as well as communication with employees. This transfer of activity to the SPC is known as the structural change, which the 1 company intends to carry out with tax exemption in accordance with Section 104A of the Income Tax Ordinance. The special purpose company, named Proprep International, has already been established, but the completion of the structural change is subject to board approval, and it has not yet been carried out. R E S E A R C H & C O N S U L T I N G L T D. Kvasir Education LTD 23.03.2023 Key events in 2022 and recent months (cont'd): In March 2023, the company decided to focus its Boost marketing activity on the British market and operate minimally on the American market, understanding that the sales process to universities is lengthy and to maximize the company's cash surplus. In the US, 548 registrants were registered on the company's website from the beginning of the academic year in 2022 until February 1, 2023, compared to 934 registrants in the corresponding period of the previous academic year. In the UK, 5,081 registrants were registered from the beginning of the academic year until February 1, 2023, compared to 7,897 registrants in the corresponding period the previous year. The decrease is due mainly from a change in the marketing model of the C2B product and a focus on the organic marketing activity, as detailed below.

The company transferred its marketing model from B2C to organic marketing, which includes SEO activities.

As a result, there was a decrease in marketing expenses and a 38% decrease in registered users from non-organic channels. In addition, 40% of video views come from customers who came through organic marketing channels, and on average, these customers watch 27 videos, while paid customers watch only 12 videos.

In the current school year, the company participated in about 10 events at academic institutions, compared to about 20 events the previous year.

The company granted free subscriptions to students until the end of December 2022, which resulted in a decrease in the number of paying customers from 1,670 to 170.

The number of viewing hours on the company's website between September 2022- February 2023 decreased in the UK and increased in the US compared to the corresponding period of the previous academic year.

Viewing hours in the UK decreased by 20.7%, from 2,563 to 2,035. In contrast, the average viewing per user increased by about 30% from 18 minutes per user to about 24 minutes.

Viewing hours in the US increased by 36.7%, from 711 to 972. Viewing hours per user decreased by approximately 8%. 2022 financial overview: In 2022, the company reported a net loss of NIS 19.05 million, which is an increase of 6% per year. This net loss includes a non-cash payment of NIS 1.15 million for share-based payment compensation. The company's gross profit and loss decreased and increased by 41% compared to the corresponding year. while the cost of sales increased by 27%. Also, the company incurred financing expenses that increased by 5,392% per year, apparently due to a one-time loss from securities.

The company's financial statements show a decrease in current assets and liabilities in 2022, mainly due to a decrease in cash, deposits and securities held to finance the company's current expenses. There was an increase in non-current assets, mainly due to an increase in intangible assets related to the development of the Proprep and Boost platforms. The company's financial situation is characterized by high uncertainty due to the early development stage and ongoing losses. Inflation rates have risen worldwide since 2021, and the Bank of Israel has also raised interest rates several times since April 2022 to curb inflation, which could affect the company's financing income. For further details on the company and its markets, please read our initiation of coverage report here.

non-current assets, mainly due to an increase in intangible assets related to the development of the Proprep and Boost platforms. The company's financial situation is characterized by high uncertainty due to the early development stage and ongoing losses. Inflation rates have risen worldwide since 2021, and the Bank of Israel has also raised interest rates several times since April 2022 to curb inflation, which could affect the company's financing income. 2 For further details on the company and its markets, please read our initiation of coverage report here. R E S E A R C H & C O N S U L T I N G L T D. Investment Thesis The global pandemic has sparked the world's largest ever remote learning experiment. The pandemic had reportedly caused school closures in about 200 countries worldwide impacting 9 out of 10 enrolled learners or roughly over 1.6 billion people globally. With the outbreak, there was acceleration in the need to shift from brick and mortar approach towards a digital form of education and learning. The pandemic has been a boon to one of the world's fastest growing industries i.e. Education Technology. Though th e transition was initially difficult for its stakeholders, it marked one of the most drastic developments in the education history across the globe. The EdTech industry is currently booming as all educational institutions regardless of their size, are now adopting a hybrid approach to learning. The E-learning industry is anticipated to witness 3X growth between 2015-2025, as a rising number of classrooms continue to move online. As access to the internet grows across the globe, so too has demand for education apps, with a renewed urgency because of the pandemic. In order to keep up with the global trends, the need of the hour for academic institutions and students globally is to adopt tech-based education/ learning. Also, the ubiquitous presence of smartphones as access points and the scalability of digital platforms enable quality education to be delivered across the globe in a cost-effective manner. Not just academic institutions, the economic repercussions of the pandemic have been severe towards enterprise workforce and have resulted in a significant rise in the global unemployment levels, like never before. This has led to an accelerated shift towards re-skilling and up-skilling using online platforms. Individuals are resorting to a much faster and return on investment (ROI)-led means in order to help them secure employment or even support their career growth moving forward. Kvasir Education is placed to be at the forefront of future online education. Kvasir Education helps unlock the potential in each STEM student by simplifying complex study materials into easy-to-use, and personalized tutorials and study guides. The company helps improve understanding on complex topics/ subjects and accelerates students' learning curve. Kvasir Education offers limitless options for course customization allowing the students to study the way that best suits them. Kvasir Education works with esteemed academic leaders and teaching staff round the clock to create quality content on its own to support the learning process for STEM students. This is a key differentiator for Kvasir against its peers as Kvasir create and own the content themselves and do not depend on user generated content unlike most incumbent industry players today. Kvasir Education allows students to access filtered course content 3 R E S E A R C H & C O N S U L T I N G L T D. customized videos and resources for a fraction of a cost againt online tutors. The courses are filtered down to the university, course and modules using their award-winning technology that helps automate the process of customizing learning resoures exactly to a college/university syllabus. Personalized online video tutorial courses for higher education and Business Function: exam preparation (Primarily in US and UK markets) Key Focus Area: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Short online video tutorials including online workbooks, study guides and practice questions and solutions remains the crux of Proprep's activity in both UK and US markets that they cater to. Focusing on STEM subjects, Proprep has built a vast library of over 1,500 hours of video and about 12,000 online videos tutorials, all ranging between five to seven minutes long. Proprep's ability to customize its content in minutes to specific university modules, which includes approx. 95 video tutorial hours and around 1,200 practice questions and solutions, allows the company to offer an engaging learning solution to students. The company began its operations in August 2014 as a subsidiary of 'Gool', a leading study site in Israel, and since 2019 has been operating separately. More than 500,000 students, most of them in Israel, have used this pedagogical solution in their studies .1 Between September 2018 and February 2019, the company participated in the 'LearnLaunch' accelerator which is considered one of the leading accelerators in the US in the field of innovative learning technologies. The company also won various awards such as the EdTech Innovative and Breakthrough Technology Award on behalf of the International Learning Technologies Conference held in Israel in June 2019 (IES), in which the company was selected by an international panel of EdTech investors. We view Kvasir Education as a great opportunity for investors seeking to invest in innovative EdTech companies, specifically focusing on online video tutorial personalized education services for STEM studies. 1The above mentioned 500,000 students are mostly from Israel. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Kvasir Education Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 18:13:08 UTC.

