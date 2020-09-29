Log in
National Marine Electronics Association Honors Three KVH Marine Systems with 2020 Product of Excellence Awards

09/29/2020 | 03:33pm EDT

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During its 2020 virtual conference, the National Marine Electronics Association honored three products from KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI) for product excellence. KVH’s TracPhone® V3-HTS received NMEA’s Product of Excellence Award in the satellite communications antenna category; KVH’s TracVision® UHD7 received the Product of Excellence Award in the satellite TV antenna category; and KVH’s TracPhone LTE-1 received the Product of Excellence Award in the WiFi/Cellular Device category (tied with Wave Wi-Fi).

“We are deeply grateful to the members of the National Marine Electronics Association for this recognition,” said Jim George, senior director of global leisure sales. “NMEA members are invaluable partners in educating consumers, installing systems, and supporting KVH products. We consider their votes in the annual award competition an affirmation of our outstanding quality, performance, value, and innovation, and congratulate all of the other honorees.”

This is the 23rd consecutive year that KVH has achieved the NMEA distinction for its TracVision systems, the 18th time that KVH’s TracPhone satcom systems have been recognized, and the 2nd time KVH’s TracPhone LTE-1 has been named the Product of Excellence winner in the WiFi/Cellular Device category.

The NMEA Product of Excellence Awards are presented annually to recognize design, performance, and reliability in marine electronics products. The winners are selected by a vote of the members of NMEA, an industry group made up of more than 600 companies, including manufacturers, dealers, and boat builders.

KVH’s TracPhone V3-HTS is a 37 cm (14 inch) diameter Ku-band VSAT antenna providing data speeds as fast as 5 Mbps down/2 Mbps up to boats worldwide. The TracPhone V3-HTS is designed for KVH’s mini-VSAT Broadband HTS network, which utilizes Intelsat’s FlexMaritime service to deliver global multi-layered satellite coverage.

The TracPhone LTE-1 is a 34 cm (13 inch) marine-grade system utilizing LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) network technology to enable boaters to enjoy streaming video, web browsing, social media, and more, up to 20 miles offshore. The system includes a high-gain, dual LTE-A antenna array for a stronger signal with service up to twice as far offshore as a cellphone.

The TracVision UHD7 is a high-performance 60 cm (24 inch) marine satellite TV antenna designed to provide boat owners, charter yacht guests, and commercial vessel crews with access to ultra high-definition (UHD) and 4K programming from leading satellite TV providers.

KVH is a mobile technology innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVision product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband network, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink and SPORTSlink.

Note to Editors: For more information about KVH’s award-winning marine antenna systems, please visit the KVH website and www.kvh.com/leisure_boats_yachts. High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, kvh.com/Press-Room/Image-Library.

About KVH Industries, Inc.
KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, TracPhone, TracVision, mini-VSAT Broadband, AgilePlans, NEWSlink, and SPORTSlink. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

For further information, please contact:
Jill Connors
Sr. Manager, Media & Industry Analyst Relations
KVH Industries, Inc.
Tel: +1 401 851 3824
jconnors@kvh.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
