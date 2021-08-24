Kvika banki : Bank has received a commendation of good governance for the year 2020

Kvika Bank has received a commendation of good governance for the year 2020.

The project gives all companies the chance to take part in an official assessment of the conduct of its leadership and directors. The commendation is based on a good governance appraisal that applies directives developed by the Icelandic Chamber of Commerce, SA Confederation of Icelandic Enterprise and Nasdaq Iceland. The commendation is meant to facilitate conversations and measures that encourage good governance.

Marinó Örn Tryggvason accepted the commendation for Kvika bank.

The commendation is presented by Stjórnvísi, The Icelandic Chamber of Commerce, SA Confederation of Icelandic Enterprise and Nasdaq Iceland.