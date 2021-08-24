Log in
    KVIKA   IS0000020469

KVIKA BANKI HF.

(KVIKA)
Kvika banki : Bank has received a commendation of good governance for the year 2020

08/24/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
Kvika Bank has received a commendation of good governance for the year 2020.

The project gives all companies the chance to take part in an official assessment of the conduct of its leadership and directors. The commendation is based on a good governance appraisal that applies directives developed by the Icelandic Chamber of Commerce, SA Confederation of Icelandic Enterprise and Nasdaq Iceland. The commendation is meant to facilitate conversations and measures that encourage good governance.

Marinó Örn Tryggvason accepted the commendation for Kvika bank.

The commendation is presented by Stjórnvísi, The Icelandic Chamber of Commerce, SA Confederation of Icelandic Enterprise and Nasdaq Iceland.

Disclaimer

Kvika banki hf. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 16:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
