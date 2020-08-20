MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > NASDAQ OMX ICELAND > Kvika banki hf. KVIKA IS0000020469 KVIKA BANKI HF. (KVIKA) Add to my list Report Report Delayed NASDAQ OMX ICELAND - 08/20 11:29:48 am 10.125 ISK +0.75% 01:13p KVIKA BANKI : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements PU 01:06p KVIKA BANKI HF. : Announcement regarding the exercising of subscription rights (warrants) and an increase in share capital AQ 12:01p KVIKA BANKI HF. : Announcement of 2020 First Half Results AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Summary News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Kvika banki : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 0 08/20/2020 | 01:13pm EDT Send by mail :

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 Kvika banki hf. ∙ Katrínartún 2 ∙ 105 Reykjavík ∙ Iceland ∙ Reg. no. 540502‐2930 Kvika Table of Contents Page Endorsement and Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO .......................................... 1 Review Report on Interim Financial Information ........................................................................... 3 Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement .................................................................... 4 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income .................................... 5 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ............................................... 6 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity .............................................. 7 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ......................................................... 9 Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements .......................................... 10 ‐ General information .................................................................................................................... 11 ‐ Income statement ........................................................................................................................ 13 ‐ Statement of Financial Position .................................................................................................. 15 ‐ Risk management ........................................................................................................................ 22 ‐ Financial assets and financial liabilities ....................................................................................... 36 ‐ Segment information ................................................................................................................... 40 ‐ Other information ........................................................................................................................ 41 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 Kvika Endorsement and Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or the "Bank") for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union, and additional requirements in the Icelandic Financial Statement Act. The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements comprise Kvika and its subsidiaries (together the "Group"). Kvika is a specialized bank focusing on asset management and investment services. The Bank operates four business segments, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Corporate Banking and Capital Markets. Kvika provides businesses, investors and individuals with comprehensive investment banking and asset management services, as well as selected banking services. Kvika's Asset Management has an established reputation and offers solutions covering all major asset classes, including fixed‐income securities, equities, and alternative investments in both domestic and international markets. At the end of June 2020 the Group had ISK 514 billion of assets under management, compared to ISK 426 billion at year end 2019. The Bank is listed on the main list of Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Operations in the reporting period Profit for the period amounted to ISK 924 million (6m 2019: ISK 1,455 million), corresponding to an annualised 11.8% return on equity based on the equity position at the beginning of the year adjusted for changes in share capital and transactions with treasury shares during the period. The Group's net operating income during the period was ISK 4,147 million (6m 2019: ISK 4,165 million). Net interest income amounted to ISK 868 million (6m 2019: ISK 846 million). Net fee income amounted to ISK 3,014 million (6m 2019: ISK 2,912 million). Other operating income amounted to ISK 266 million (6m 2019: ISK 408 million). Administrative expenses during the period amounted to ISK 2,671 million (6m 2019: ISK 2,658 million). The COVID‐19 pandemic, and the uncertainty related to it, had a considerable impact on the Bank's operations and the Icelandic economy during the reporting period. The Bank has, among other things, updated the economic scenarios which are used in the Expected Credit Loss model to better reflect the economic situation. Furthermore, the economic situation has, to some extent, increased the amount of loan exposures classified as Stages 2 and 3. During the operating period, the Group had a negative impairment charge of ISK 209 million (6m 2019: 22 million). In addition to that, unfavourable market conditions due to the economic situation resulted in the Group recognising a loss on shares and other variable income securities to the amount of ISK 47 million during the operating period while in during the first half of 2019 there was a gain of ISK 402 million. According to the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, equity at the end of the period amounted to ISK 16,668 million (31.12.2019: ISK 15,515 million) and total assets amounted to ISK 113,070 million (31.12.2019: ISK 105,584 million). The Group's total capital ratio at 30.06.2020 is 26.2% (31.12.2019: 24.1%). The Bank's minimum regulatory capital requirement based on Financial Supervisory Authority's Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) is 15.1%. In March 2020, the Central Bank of Iceland lowered the countercyclical capital buffer to zero. The minimum regulatory capital requirement including the additional capital requirements imposed following the implementation of CRD IV is 20.6% as at 30 June 2020. The Bank maintains a strong liquidity position. The Bank's assets are liquid and its access to funding is good, reflected in ample liquidity position. At the end of June 2020 the Group's 30 day liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 221%, well above the minimum level of 100%. The Bank's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") was held on 26 March 2020. It approved the motion of the Board of Directors ("BOD") to the AGM that no dividend be paid for the operating year 2019. The AGM also approved a motion from the BOD to reduce the Bank's share capital by 50,000,000 shares by cancelling the Bank's own shares. The share capital reduction was registered by the Company Registry on 1 April 2020. Further, the AGM approved a motion from the BOD permitting the Bank to purchase up to 10% of own shares subject to regulatory approvals. This authorisation applies until the next annual general meeting in 2021. Expansion of asset management operations in the UK KKV Investment Management Ltd. ("KKV"), a subsidiary of Kvika Securities Ltd., is an alternative credit investment manager focusing on collateralised, non‐correlated, income‐producing investments. During the second quarter of 2020, KKV began providing investment management services to KKV Secured Loan Fund and the Secured Income Fund. The funds have net assets of GBP 394 million, equivalent to ca. ISK 67 billion and are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Sale of shareholding in Korta hf. During the second quarter of 2020, the sales process of Korta hf. was finalised. The buyer is the UK based fintech company Rapyd. Kvika sold all of its shareholding and all other shareholders of Korta were also parties to the agreement. Part of the payment is based on Korta's operations for 2020 year and the full price will, thus, not be known until early next year. The sales price is not expected to have an impact on the Group's earnings for the year. Risk management The objective of risk management is to promote a good and efficient culture of risk awareness within the Group and to increase the understanding of employees and management on the Group's risk taking, in addition to an assessment process related to risk and capital position. An emphasis is placed on being up to speed on the latest developments and adoption of rules related to risk management, such as regarding capital‐ and liquidity management. The Group is faced with various kinds of risk that relate to its operations as a financial institution and arise from its day‐to‐day operations. An active risk management entails analysing risk, measuring it and taking actions to limit it, as well as monitoring risk factors. The Group's risk management, and its main operations, are described in the notes accompanying the Consolidated Financial Statements. Refer to notes 37‐50 on analysis of exposure to various types of risk. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 1 Kvika Endorsement and Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO To the best of our knowledge the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of Kvika banki hf. for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020 comply with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU and additional requirements in the Icelandic Financial Statement Act, and give a true and fair view of the Group's assets, liabilities and financial position as at 30 June 2020 and the financial performance of the Group and changes of cash flows for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020. Further, in our opinion the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and the Endorsement of the Board of Directors and the CEO give a fair view of the development and performance of the Group's operations and its position and describes the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Group. The Board of Directors and the CEO of the Bank have today discussed the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020, and confirm them by the means of their signatures. Reykjavík, 20 August 2020. Board of Directors CEO Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 2 Kvika Review Report on Interim Financial Information To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of Kvika banki hf. We have reviewed the accompanying Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of financial position of Kvika banki hf. and its subsidiaries (the "Bank") as of 30 June 2020 and the related Condensed Consolidated Interim Income Statement, Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income, Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of changes in equity and Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of cash flows for the six‐month period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. Management's and the Board of directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements The board of directors and management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for Interim Financial Reporting, IAS 34, as adopted by the EU and additional requirements in the Icelandic Financial Statement Act. Auditor's Responsibility Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review. Scope of Review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements, ISRE 2410. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial information does not give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Bank as at 30 June 2020, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the six‐month period then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for Interim Financial Reporting, IAS 34, as adopted by the EUand additional requirements in the Icelandic Financial Statement Act. Confirmation of Endorsement and Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO Pursuant to the requirements of Paragraph 2 Article 104 of the Icelandic Act on Financial Statements No. 3/2006, we confirm to the best of our knowledge that the accompanying Endorsement and Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO includes all information required by the Icelandic Act on Financial Statements that is not disclosed elsewhere in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements. Kópavogur, 20 August 2020. Deloitte ehf. Pálína Árnadóttir State Authorized Public Accountant Guðmundur Ingólfsson State Authorized Public Accountant Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 3 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the period 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 Notes 6m 2020 6m 2019 Interest income .................................................................................................................................................. 2,043,273 2,552,261 Interest expense ................................................................................................................................................. (1,175,522) (1,706,552) Net interest income 4 867,751 845,709 Fee and commission income .............................................................................................................................. 3,103,838 2,993,444 Fee and commission expense ............................................................................................................................. (90,194) (81,218) Net fee and commission income 5 3,013,644 2,912,226 Net financial income .......................................................................................................................................... 6 221,963 374,472 Share in loss of associates, net of income tax ..................................................................................................... 22 (11,308) (27,410) Other operating income ..................................................................................................................................... 55,276 60,435 Other operating income 265,931 407,498 Net operating income 4,147,327 4,165,433 Administrative expenses .................................................................................................................................... 8 (2,670,663) (2,657,834) Net impairment .................................................................................................................................................. 10 (208,790) 22,143 Revaluation of contingent consideration ............................................................................................................ (251,520) 60,093 Profit before taxes 1,016,354 1,589,835 Income tax ......................................................................................................................................................... 11 (37,359) (51,727) Special tax on financial activity ........................................................................................................................... 12 (24,588) 0 Special tax on financial institutions .................................................................................................................... 13 (30,383) (83,400) Profit for the period 924,025 1,454,708 Notes 6m 2020 6m 2019 Attributable to the shareholders of Kvika banki hf. ............................................................................................ 942,569 1,456,665 Attributable to non‐controlling interest ............................................................................................................. 21 (18,545) (1,957) Profit for the period 924,025 1,454,708 Earnings per share 14 Basic earnings per share (ISK per share) ............................................................................................................. 0.47 0.79 Diluted earnings per share (ISK per share) ......................................................................................................... 0.44 0.68 The notes on pages 11 to 41 are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 4 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the period 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 Notes 6m 2020 6m 2019 Profit for the period 924,025 1,454,708 Translation of foreign operations 24,265 13,733 Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations ................................................................................... Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss, net of tax 24,265 13,733 Total comprehensive income for the period 948,290 1,468,441 Notes 6m 2020 6m 2019 Attributable to the shareholders of Kvika banki hf. ................................................................................................ 966,834 1,470,398 Attributable to non‐controlling interest .................................................................................................................. (18,545) (1,957) Total comprehensive income for the period 948,290 1,468,441 The notes on pages 11 to 41 are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 5 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 30 June 2020 Assets Notes 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Cash and balances with Central Bank .................................................................................................................... 15 26,920,830 26,818,231 Fixed income securities .......................................................................................................................................... 16 25,222,983 8,097,169 Shares and other variable income securities ......................................................................................................... 17 4,008,499 3,659,208 Securities used for hedging .................................................................................................................................... 18 11,234,860 24,274,769 Loans to customers ................................................................................................................................................. 19 30,348,828 30,105,643 Derivatives .............................................................................................................................................................. 20 628,734 1,259,833 Investment in associates ........................................................................................................................................ 22 42,331 776,490 Investment properties ............................................................................................................................................ 23 1,016,905 1,016,553 Intangible assets ..................................................................................................................................................... 24 3,373,752 3,283,256 Property and equipment ........................................................................................................................................ 600,727 596,336 Deferred tax assets ................................................................................................................................................. 779,959 872,972 Other assets ............................................................................................................................................................ 25 8,891,478 4,823,577 Total assets 113,069,886 105,584,035 Liabilities Deposits from customers ........................................................................................................................................ 26 61,367,640 51,479,732 Borrowings .............................................................................................................................................................. 27 18,647,770 22,058,747 Issued bills ............................................................................................................................................................... 28 1,983,418 3,945,306 Issued bonds ........................................................................................................................................................... 29 3,607,395 4,261,308 Subordinated liabilities ........................................................................................................................................... 30 2,029,295 1,999,530 Short positions held for trading ............................................................................................................................. 31 910,544 1,239,916 Short positions used for hedging ........................................................................................................................... 32 435,076 0 Derivatives .............................................................................................................................................................. 20 626,285 1,282,341 Current tax liabilities .............................................................................................................................................. 81 136,395 Deferred tax liabilities ............................................................................................................................................ 210,215 268,613 Other liabilities ....................................................................................................................................................... 33 6,584,455 3,396,965 Total liabilities 96,402,173 90,068,852 Equity Share capital ........................................................................................................................................................... 34 1,971,049 1,945,366 Share premium ....................................................................................................................................................... 3,264,964 3,115,992 Option reserve ........................................................................................................................................................ 9,378 7,687 Warrants reserve .................................................................................................................................................... 35 198,650 206,501 Deficit reduction reserve ........................................................................................................................................ 3,103,697 3,103,697 Other reserves ........................................................................................................................................................ 29,851 5,586 Restricted retained earnings .................................................................................................................................. 1,487,169 778,191 Retained earnings ................................................................................................................................................... 6,525,781 6,292,189 Total equity attributable to the shareholders of Kvika banki hf. 16,590,539 15,455,209 Non‐controlling interest ......................................................................................................................................... 77,174 59,974 Total equity 16,667,713 15,515,183 Total liabilities and equity 113,069,886 105,584,035 The notes on pages 11 to 41 are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 6 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the period 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 Deficit Trans‐ Restricted Total share‐ Non‐ 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 Share Share Option Warrants reduction lation retained Retained holders' controlling Total Notes capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings earnings equity interest equity Equity as at 1 January 2020 ............................................................... 1,945,366 3,115,992 7,687 206,501 3,103,697 5,586 778,191 6,292,189 15,455,209 59,974 15,515,183 Profit for the period ........................................................................... 942,569 942,569 (18,545) 924,025 Translation of foreign operations Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations .............. 24,265 24,265 24,265 ......................................Total comprehensive income for the period 0 0 0 0 0 24,265 0 942,569 966,834 (18,545) 948,290 Restricted retained earnings ............................................................. 708,977 (708,977) 0 0 Transactions with owners of the Bank Capital increase ............................................................................... 25,683 141,121 166,805 35,744 202,549 Stock options .................................................................................. 1,691 1,691 1,691 Warrants exercised ......................................................................... 7,851 (7,851) 0 0 Equity as at 30 June 2020 1,971,049 3,264,964 9,378 198,650 3,103,697 29,851 1,487,169 6,525,781 16,590,539 77,174 16,667,713 The notes on pages 11 to 41 are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 7 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 Deficit Trans‐ Restricted Total share‐ Non‐ 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 Share Share Option Warrants reduction lation retained Retained holders' controlling Total Notes capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings earnings equity interest equity Equity as at 1 January 2019 ............................................................... 1,844,996 2,881,165 4,297 202,527 3,103,697 (12,023) 506,896 4,376,900 12,908,455 61,544 12,969,999 Impact of adopting IFRS 16 ............................................................. (32,637) (32,637) (32,637) ......................................Restated opening balance under IFRS 16 1,844,996 2,881,165 4,297 202,527 3,103,697 (12,023) 506,896 4,344,263 12,875,818 61,544 12,937,362 Profit for the period ........................................................................... 1,456,665 1,456,665 (1,957) 1,454,708 Translation of foreign operations Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations .............. 13,733 13,733 13,733 ......................................Total comprehensive income for the period 0 0 0 0 0 13,733 0 1,456,665 1,470,398 (1,957) 1,468,441 Restricted retained earnings .............................................................. 85,529 (85,529) 0 0 Transactions with owners of the Bank (442,799) (442,799) (442,799) Dividend paid to shareholders ........................................................ Stock options .................................................................................. 1,681 1,681 1,681 Warrants sold ................................................................................. 33,040 33,040 33,040 Equity as at 30 June 2019 1,844,996 2,881,165 5,978 235,567 3,103,697 1,710 592,424 5,272,600 13,938,138 59,587 13,997,726 The notes on pages 11 to 41 are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 8 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the period 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Notes 6m 2020 6m 2019 Profit for the period ........................................................................................................................................... 924,025 1,454,708 Adjustments for: (1,373,845) 648,415 Indexation and exchange rate difference ........................................................................................................ Share in (profit) loss of associates, net of income tax ...................................................................................... 22 11,308 27,410 Depreciation and amortisation ........................................................................................................................ 141,815 63,603 Net interest income ......................................................................................................................................... 4 (867,751) (845,709) Net impairment ............................................................................................................................................... 208,790 (22,143) Income tax ....................................................................................................................................................... 37,359 135,127 Other adjustments .......................................................................................................................................... 61,700 (58,028) (856,600) 1,403,383 Changes in: (17,125,815) 56,058 Fixed income securities ................................................................................................................................... Shares and other variable income securities ................................................................................................... (349,291) (51,030) Securities used for hedging .............................................................................................................................. 13,039,909 (8,038,314) Loans to customers ......................................................................................................................................... (45,000) 1,011,082 Derivatives ‐ assets .......................................................................................................................................... 631,099 1,132 Deferred tax assets and tax liabilities .............................................................................................................. 0 (113,544) Other assets .................................................................................................................................................... (3,873,079) (5,819,431) Deposits from customers ................................................................................................................................. 9,670,391 9,620,158 Short positions ................................................................................................................................................ 105,704 766,793 Derivatives ‐ liabilities ...................................................................................................................................... (656,057) 889,107 Other liabilities ................................................................................................................................................ 3,132,845 5,134,214 4,530,706 3,456,224 Interest received ................................................................................................................................................ 1,856,701 2,436,732 Interest paid ....................................................................................................................................................... (929,674) (1,183,479) Net cash from operating activities 4,601,134 6,112,860 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of intangible assets .......................................................................................................................... 24 (113,048) (101,227) Acquisition of property and equipment ............................................................................................................. (55,152) (54,951) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment .......................................................................................... 21,647 0 Dividend from assoiciates .................................................................................................................................. 3,750 3,750 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash ................................................................................................................. 0 (892,174) Net sale (investment) in associates .................................................................................................................... 364,426 19,227 Lease receivable payments ................................................................................................................................ 13,910 0 Net cash from (to) investing activities 235,533 (1,025,375) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings ......................................................................................................................................................... (4,064,889) 5,128,787 Issued bills .......................................................................................................................................................... (1,961,887) 354,947 Increase in share capital ..................................................................................................................................... 166,805 0 Increase (decrease) in warrants ......................................................................................................................... 0 33,040 Dividend paid to shareholders ........................................................................................................................... 0 (442,799) Lease payments ................................................................................................................................................. (102,190) 0 Net cash (to) from financing activities (5,962,162) 5,073,975 Net increase in cash and balances with Central Bank ......................................................................................... (1,125,495) 10,161,460 Cash and balances with Central Bank at the beginning of the year .................................................................... 15 26,818,231 21,339,185 Change in cash and cash equivalents due to acquisition of subsidiary ............................................................... 0 8,016 Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and balances with Central Bank .................................................. 1,228,094 (724,442) Cash and balances with Central Bank at the end of the period 15 26,920,830 30,784,218 Investing and financing activities not affecting cash flows due to a acquisitions, refer to note 5 Assets and liabilities acquired from GAMMA Capital Management hf. .............................................................. 0 1,090,717 The notes on pages 11 to 41 are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 9 KvikaAmounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 0 General information Page Risk management Page 1 Reporting entity ..................................................................................... 11 37 Maximum exposure to credit risk ...................................................... 22 2 Basis of preparation ............................................................................... 11 38 Credit quality of financial assets ........................................................ 22 3 Significant accounting policies ................................................................ 12 39 Collateral and other credit enhancements ........................................ 27 Income statement 40 Loan‐to‐value .................................................................................... 27 41 Large exposures ................................................................................ 28 4 Net interest income ............................................................................... 13 42 Liquidity risk ...................................................................................... 28 5 Net fee and commission income ............................................................ 13 43 Market risk ....................................................................................... 31 6 Net financial income .............................................................................. 13 44 Interest rate risk ............................................................................... 31 7 Foreign currency exchange difference ................................................... 13 45 Interest rate risk associated with trading portfolios .......................... 31 8 Administrative expenses ........................................................................ 14 46 Interest rate risk associated with non‐trading portfolios ................... 32 9 Salaries and related expenses ................................................................ 14 47 Exposure towards changes in the CPI ................................................ 33 10 Net impairment ...................................................................................... 14 48 Currency risk ..................................................................................... 33 11 Income tax ............................................................................................. 14 49 Other price risk ................................................................................. 35 12 Special tax on financial activity ............................................................... 14 50 Operational risk ................................................................................ 35 13 Special tax on financial institutions ........................................................ 14 Financial assets and liabilities 14 Earnings per share .................................................................................. 14 Statement of Financial Position 51 Accounting classification of financial assets and financial liabilities .. 36 15 52 Financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value .......... 37 15 Cash and balances with Central Bank ..................................................... Segment information 16 Fixed income securities .......................................................................... 15 17 Shares and other variable income securities .......................................... 15 53 Business segments ............................................................................ 40 18 Securities used for hedging .................................................................... 15 Other information 19 Loans to customers ................................................................................ 15 20 Derivatives ............................................................................................. 16 54 Pledged assets .................................................................................. 41 21 Group entities ........................................................................................ 16 55 Related parties .................................................................................. 41 22 Investment in associates ........................................................................ 16 56 Other matters ................................................................................... 41 23 Investment properties ............................................................................ 16 57 Events after the reporting date ......................................................... 41 24 Intangible assets .................................................................................... 17 25 Other assets ........................................................................................... 18 26 Deposits from customers ....................................................................... 18 27 Borrowings ............................................................................................. 18 28 Issued bills ............................................................................................. 18 29 Issued bonds .......................................................................................... 18 30 Subordinated liabilities ........................................................................... 19 31 Short positions held for trading .............................................................. 19 32 Short positions used for hedging 19 33 Other liabilities ....................................................................................... 19 34 Share capital .......................................................................................... 20 35 Warrants ................................................................................................ 21 36 Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) .................................................................. 21 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 10 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 0 General information Reporting entity

Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or the "Bank") is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in Iceland, with its registered office at Katrínartún 2, Reykjavík. The Bank operates as a bank based on Act No. 161/2002, on Financial Undertakings, and is supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Iceland.

The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2020 comprise Kvika banki hf. and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the Group). Kvika is a specialized bank focusing on asset management and investment services. The Bank operates four business segments, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Corporate Banking and Capital Markets. Kvika provides businesses, investors and individuals with comprehensive investment banking and asset management services as well as selected banking services.

The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors and the CEO on 20 August 2020. Basis of preparation Statement of compliance

The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union and additional requirements in the Icelandic Financial Statement Act. Basis of measurement

The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared using the historical cost basis except for the following: fixed income securities are measured at fair value;

shares and other variable income securities are measured at fair value;

securities used for hedging are measured at fair value;

loans to customers which are measured at fair value;

derivatives are measured at fair value;

investment properties are measured at fair value;

certain receivables are measured at fair value;

contingent consideration is measured at fair value; and

short positions are measured at fair value. Functional and presentation currency

The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are prepared in Icelandic Krona (ISK), which is the Bank's functional currency. All financial information has been rounded to the nearest thousand, unless otherwise stated.

The Group's assets and liabilities which are denominated in other currency than ISK are translated to ISK using the exchange rate as at the end of day 30 June 2020. Going concern

The Bank's management has assessed the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and are satisfied that the Group has the resources to continue its operations. Estimates and judgements

The preparation of interim financial statements in accordance with IFRSs requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are based on historical result and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgements about carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an on‐going basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period or in the period and future periods if the revision affects both current and future periods.

Information about areas of estimation uncertainty and critical judgements made by management in applying accounting policies that can have a significant effect on the amounts recognised in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, is provided in the Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019. Relevance and importance of notes to the reader

In order to enhance the informational value of the Financial Statements, the notes are evaluated based on relevance and importance for the reader. This can result in information, that has been evaluated as neither important or relevant for the reader, not being presented in the notes. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 11 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 0 3. Significant accounting policies The accounting policies applied in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are consistent with those applied in the Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group has not early adopted any standards, interpretations or amendments that have been issued but are not effective. Financial instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income At 30 June 2020 the Bank reclassified certain fixed income securities as financial instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI"). These securities are held by the Bank's treasury department. They are held within a business model whose objective is to collect contractual cash flows and selling financial assets. Their contractual cash flows are solely payments of principal and interest. Impact of COVID‐19 on the Financial Statements Due to the considerable impact that the COVID‐19 pandemic is having on the economy, the Bank has made changes to the macroeconomic outlook used for IFRS 9 provision calculations in accordance with the guidelines of the European supervisors and the Central Bank of Iceland. Economic scenarios, and the weights assigned to them, have been reviewed with respect to the expected impact of the COVID‐19 pandemic and used in the assessment of expected credit loss ("ECL"). As a part of this review process, the weights assigned to the downside economic scenario have increased. The Bank continues to monitor developments closely and will adjust its provisions accordingly. During the first half of 2020 there has been considerable volatility in the pricing of securities with variable income and fair value measurements for securities in certain sectors have decreased. For the Group, this has resulted in fair value losses on a part of its trading portfolio. The impact of the COVID‐19 pandemic on the economy, and the uncertainty that it is causing for the near‐ to mid‐term, also has an effect on how the Group estimates the value of some of its receivables, in particular long‐term performance related fees. In some cases the book value of these has been reduced. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 12 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Income statement 4. Net interest income Interest income is specified as follows: 6m 2020 6m 2019 Cash and balances with Central Bank ........................................................................................................................................ 306,662 403,691 Derivatives ................................................................................................................................................................................. 405,883 776,872 Loans to customers .................................................................................................................................................................... 1,262,580 1,308,982 Other interest income ............................................................................................................................................................... 68,148 62,716 Total 2,043,273 2,552,261 Interest expense is specified as follows: 6m 2020 6m 2019 Deposits from customers ........................................................................................................................................................... 486,549 806,562 Borrowings ................................................................................................................................................................................. 424,800 549,024 Issued bills .................................................................................................................................................................................. 55,365 93,906 Issued bonds .............................................................................................................................................................................. 82,140 90,521 Subordinated liabilities .............................................................................................................................................................. 94,972 94,934 Derivatives ................................................................................................................................................................................. 4,967 6,490 Other interest expense* ............................................................................................................................................................ 26,729 65,115 Total 1,175,522 1,706,552 * Thereof are lease liabilities' interest expense amounting to ISK 11 million (6m 2019: ISK 9 million) Total interest income recognised in respect of financial assets not carried at fair value through profit or loss amounts to ISK 1.546 million (6m 2019: ISK 1.692 million). Total interest expense recognised in respect of financial liabilities not carried at fair value through profit or loss amounts to ISK 1.170 million (6m 2019: ISK 1.700 million). 5. Net fee and commission income Fee income and expenses are presented on a net fee basis, as presented in internal reporting to management for decision making purposes, and broken down by business segments. The business segments are representative of the nature and types of activity from which the Group generates fee income from. A description of each business segment is provided in note 53. Net fee and commission income by business segment 6m 2020 6m 2019 Corporate Banking ..................................................................................................................................................................... 269,222 366,332 Corporate Finance ..................................................................................................................................................................... 166,770 183,374 Capital Markets .......................................................................................................................................................................... 491,800 452,311 Proprietary trading and Treasury .............................................................................................................................................. 84,473 59,578 Asset Management .................................................................................................................................................................... 2,010,329 1,926,005 Support functions and eliminations .......................................................................................................................................... (8,950) (75,374) Total 3,013,644 2,912,226 6. Net financial income Net financial income is specified as follows: 6m 2020 6m 2019 Net gain on financial assets and financial liabilities mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss Fixed income securities ............................................................................................................................................................ 323,864 362 Shares and other variable income securities ........................................................................................................................... (46,729) 402,430 Derivatives ............................................................................................................................................................................... 743 (48,914) Loans to customers .................................................................................................................................................................. (28,710) 65,129 Foreign currency exchange difference ....................................................................................................................................... (27,205) (44,535) Total 221,963 374,472 7. Foreign currency exchange difference Foreign currency exchange difference is specified as follows: 6m 2020 6m 2019 Gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit and loss ......................................................................................... 612,253 325,719 Loss on other financial instruments .......................................................................................................................................... (639,458) (370,254) Total (27,205) (44,535) Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 13 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 8. Administrative expenses Administrative expenses are specified as follows: 6m 2020 6m 2019 Salaries and related expenses ................................................................................................................................................... 1,771,594 1,749,729 Other operating expenses ......................................................................................................................................................... 723,133 797,645 Depositors' and Investors' Guarantee Fund contributions ....................................................................................................... 34,121 46,857 Depreciation and amortisation .................................................................................................................................................. 51,314 45,932 Depreciation of right of use asset .............................................................................................................................................. 90,501 17,671 Total 2,670,663 2,657,834 9. Salaries and related expenses Salaries and related expenses are specified as follows: 6m 2020 6m 2019 Salaries ....................................................................................................................................................................................... 1,403,394 1,219,502 Performance based payments excluding share‐based payments ............................................................................................ 3,726 145,103 Share‐based payment expenses ................................................................................................................................................ 1,691 1,681 Pension fund contributions ....................................................................................................................................................... 181,075 155,911 Tax on financial activity ............................................................................................................................................................. 79,940 93,289 Other salary related expenses ................................................................................................................................................... 101,769 134,243 Total 1,771,594 1,749,729 Average number of full time employees during the period ...................................................................................................... 134 125 Total number of full time employees at the end of the period ................................................................................................ 145 124 According to Act No. 165/2011, passed in 2011, banks and other financial institutions providing VAT exempt services, must pay a tax based on salary payments, called tax on financial activity. The current tax rate is 5.50% (2019: 5.50%). 10. Net impairment 6m 2020 6m 2019 Net change in impairment of loans ........................................................................................................................................... 135,571 (33,211) Net change in impairment of other assets ................................................................................................................................ 55,442 7,371 Net change in impairment of loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities .................................................... 17,777 3,696 Total 208,790 (22,143) Income tax

The Bank and most of its subsidiaries will not pay income tax on its profit for 2020 due to the fact that it has a tax loss carry forward that offsets the calculated income tax. At year end 2019, the tax loss carry forward of the Group amounted to ISK 7 billion. A substantial part of the tax loss carry forward is utilisable until end of year 2025. Management is of the opinion that the Group's operations in the years to come will result in taxable results which will be offset with the tax loss carry forward. The Group has therefore recognised a part of the tax loss carry forward as a deferred tax asset in the consolidated statement of financial position. The deferred tax asset is recognised only to the extent that it is probable to be utilisable against future taxable profits.

Income tax is recognised based on the tax rates and tax laws enacted during the current year, according to which the domestic corporate income tax rate was 20.0% (2019: 20.0%) Special tax on financial activity

The special tax on financial activity is an additional income tax which becomes effective when the income tax base exceeds ISK 1,000 million. It is levied on the same entities as the tax on financial activity according to Act No. 90/2003. The tax rate is set at 6.0% (2019: 6.0%) and the tax is not a deductible expense for income tax purposes. The tax is presented separately in the consolidated income statement. Special tax on financial institutions

According to Act No. 155/2010 on Special Tax on Financial Institutions, certain types of financial institutions, including banks, must pay annually a tax based on the carrying amount of their liabilities as determined for tax purposes in excess of ISK 50 billion at year‐end. The tax rate is set at 0.145% (2019: 0.376%) and the tax is not a deductible expense for income tax purposes. The tax is presented separately in the consolidated income statement. Earnings per share

The calculation of basic earnings per share is based on earnings attributable to shareholders and a weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period. The diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Bank has issued warrants and stock options that have a dilutive effect. 6m 2020 6m 2019 Net earnings attributable to equity holders of the Bank 942,569 1,456,665 Weighted average number of outstanding shares .................................................................................................................... 1,984,757 1,844,996 Adjustments for warrants and stock options ............................................................................................................................ 163,723 287,495 Total 2,148,480 2,132,491 Basic earnings per share (ISK) .................................................................................................................................................... 0.47 0.79 Diluted earnings per share (ISK) ................................................................................................................................................ 0.44 0.68 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 14 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Statement of Financial Position 15. Cash and balances with Central Bank Cash and balances with Central Bank are specified as follows: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Deposits with Central Bank ............................................................................................................................................................... 16,572,763 19,106,515 Cash on hand ..................................................................................................................................................................................... 19,205 6,845 Balances with banks .......................................................................................................................................................................... 4,068,793 2,268,540 Foreign treasury bills ......................................................................................................................................................................... 3,879,732 2,956,550 Included in cash and cash equivalents 24,540,494 24,338,450 Restricted balances with Central Bank ‐ average maintenance level .............................................................................................. 0 853,192 Restricted balances with Central Bank ‐ fixed reserve requirement ............................................................................................... 876,670 853,192 Receivables from Central Bank ......................................................................................................................................................... 1,503,666 773,398 Total 26,920,830 26,818,231 The Bank holds mandatory reserve deposit accounts with the Central Bank of Iceland in compliance with the Central Bank's Rules on Minimum Reserve Requirements No. 585/2018. Under these rules the reserve requirement is divided into two parts: a fixed reserve requirement bearing no interest and an average maintenance level requirement bearing the same interest as that on deposit‐taking institutions' current accounts with the Central Bank. The mandatory reserve deposit with the Central Bank and the receivables from the Central Bank are not available for the Group to use in its daily operations. 16. Fixed income securities Fixed income securities are specified as follows: Mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Listed government bonds and bonds with government guarantees ............................................................................................ 4,287,559 3,434,851 Listed bonds ................................................................................................................................................................................... 2,266,771 3,700,392 Unlisted bonds ............................................................................................................................................................................... 1,038,615 961,925 Measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Listed government bonds and bonds with government guarantees ............................................................................................ 15,145,945 0 Listed treasury bills ........................................................................................................................................................................ 2,484,094 0 Total 25,222,983 8,097,169 17. Shares and other variable income securities Shares and other variable income securities are specified as follows: Mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Listed shares ................................................................................................................................................................................... 875,274 1,271,325 Unlisted shares ............................................................................................................................................................................... 2,077,091 1,694,493 Unlisted unit shares ....................................................................................................................................................................... 1,056,133 693,390 Total 4,008,499 3,659,208 18. Securities used for hedging Securities used for hedging are specified as follows: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Listed government bonds and bonds with government guarantees ............................................................................................... 2,618,389 8,006,643 Listed bonds ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 1,886,258 2,366,621 Listed shares ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 6,628,753 13,822,091 Unlisted unit shares .......................................................................................................................................................................... 101,460 79,414 Total 11,234,860 24,274,769 19. Loans to customers The breakdown of the loan portfolio by individuals and corporates is specified as follows: Individuals Corporates Total Gross Gross Gross 30.6.2020 carrying Book carrying Book carrying Book amount value amount value amount value Loans to customers at amortised cost ..................................... 5,613,381 5,591,155 22,215,616 21,725,196 27,828,998 27,316,351 Loans to customers at fair value through profit or loss .......... 0 0 3,032,476 3,032,476 3,032,476 3,032,476 Total 5,613,381 5,591,155 25,248,093 24,757,672 30,861,474 30,348,828 Individuals Corporates Total Gross Gross Gross 31.12.2019 carrying Book carrying Book carrying Book amount value amount value amount value Loans to customers at amortised cost ..................................... 4,790,146 4,780,053 23,365,514 22,978,928 28,155,660 27,758,981 Loans to customers at fair value through profit or loss .......... 0 0 2,346,662 2,346,662 2,346,662 2,346,662 Total 4,790,146 4,780,053 25,712,176 25,325,590 30,502,322 30,105,643 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 15 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 20. Derivatives Derivatives are specified as follows: Notional Carrying value 30.6.2020 Assets Liabilities Assets Liabilities Interest rate derivatives .......................................................................................................... 2,306,726 2,100,991 205,734 0 Currency forwards ................................................................................................................... 2,489,267 2,481,072 17,106 8,910 Bond and equity total return swaps ........................................................................................ 13,076,035 13,308,038 308,397 540,399 Equity options .......................................................................................................................... 318,862 3,860 97,497 76,975 Total 18,190,889 17,893,961 628,734 626,285 Notional Carrying value 31.12.2019 Assets Liabilities Assets Liabilities Interest rate derivatives .......................................................................................................... 3,342,934 3,103,868 239,066 0 Currency forwards ................................................................................................................... 1,963,733 1,938,785 29,636 4,688 Bond and equity total return swaps ........................................................................................ 27,091,699 27,396,373 727,855 1,033,599 Equity options .......................................................................................................................... 326,762 11,760 263,275 244,054 Total 32,725,127 32,450,786 1,259,833 1,282,341 21. Group entities The main subsidiaries held directly or indirectly by the Group are listed in the table below. Share Share Entity Nature of operations Domicile 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 FÍ Fasteignafélag GP ehf. ......................................................... Real estate fund management Iceland 100% 100% GAMMA Capital Management hf. ........................................... Fund management Iceland 100% 100% Júpíter rekstrarfélag hf. ........................................................... Fund management Iceland 100% 100% M‐Investments ehf. ................................................................. Holding company Iceland 100% 100% Netgíró reikningar ehf. ............................................................ Holding company Iceland 100% 100% Netgíró lán ehf. ........................................................................ Holding company Iceland 100% 100% Netgíró lán II ehf. ..................................................................... Holding company Iceland 100% 100% Rafklettur ehf. .......................................................................... Holding company Iceland 100% 100% AC GP 3 ehf. ............................................................................. Fund management Iceland 80% 80% Kvika Securities ltd. .................................................................. Business consultancy services UK 100% 100% 22. Investment in associates Investment in associates is accounted for using the equity method and is specified as follows: Share Share Entity Nature of operations Domicile 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Akta sjóðir hf. ........................................................................... Fund management Iceland 19% 34% Kjölfesta GP ehf. ...................................................................... Holding company Iceland 50% 50% KORTA hf. ................................................................................. Payment Institution Iceland ‐ 41% Gláma fjárfestingar slhf. .......................................................... Holding company Iceland 24% 24% The Group does not consider its associates material, neither individually nor as a group. During the period 1 January to 30 June 2020, the Group sold all its shareholding in Korta hf. Furthermore, the Group sold a part of its shareholding in Akta sjóðir hf., resulting in it no longer being classified as an investment in associates. b. Changes in investments in associates are specified as follows: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Balance at the beginning of the year ................................................................................................................................................ 776,490 774,832 Acquisition of shares in associates ................................................................................................................................................... 0 47,201 Dividend received ............................................................................................................................................................................. (3,750) (7,500) Disposal of shares in associates ........................................................................................................................................................ (719,102) (70,025) Share in (loss) profit of associates, net of income tax ...................................................................................................................... (11,308) 31,982 Total 42,331 776,490 23. Investment properties Investment properties are specified as follows: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Balance at year beginning ................................................................................................................................................................. 1,016,553 950,000 Additions ........................................................................................................................................................................................... 352 66,553 Total 1,016,905 1,016,553 In October 2017, the Group acquired investment properties through one of its subsidiaries, Rafklettur ehf. The intention is to either earn rental income or capital appreciation or both. The book value of investment properties is based on the most recent appraisal values by licensed real estate agents, current listing prices and/or recent transactions for comparable real estates or valuation models based on gross income multipliers. The Group received rental income for the first six months amounting to ISK 38 million (6m 2019:ISK 35 million) and incurred direct operating expenses of ISK 8 million (6m 2019 :ISK 22 million). Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 16 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 24. Intangible assets a. Intangible assets are specified as follows: 30.6.2020 Goodwill Software Other Total Balance as at 1 January 2020 ................................................................................................... 2,943,881 175,256 164,118 3,283,256 Acquisitions .............................................................................................................................. 0 59,911 53,137 113,048 Amortisation ............................................................................................................................ 0 (12,237) (10,315) (22,552) Balance as at 30 June 2020 2,943,881 222,930 206,940 3,373,752 Gross carrying amount ............................................................................................................. 2,943,881 287,716 269,740 3,501,337 Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses ................................................................ 0 (64,785) (62,799) (127,585) Balance as at 30 June 2020 2,943,881 222,930 206,940 3,373,752 31.12.2019 Goodwill Software Other Total Balance as at 1 January 2019 ................................................................................................... 2,244,521 118,428 16,332 2,379,281 Acquisitions .............................................................................................................................. 0 76,467 119,167 195,634 Additions through business combinations .............................................................................. 699,360 0 46,586 745,946 Disposals .................................................................................................................................. 0 (3,244) (3,301) (6,545) Amortisation ............................................................................................................................ 0 (16,396) (14,664) (31,060) Balance as at 31 December 2019 2,943,881 175,256 164,118 3,283,256 Gross carrying amount ............................................................................................................. 2,943,881 227,805 216,603 3,388,289 Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses ................................................................ 0 (52,549) (52,484) (105,033) Balance as at 31 December 2019 2,943,881 175,256 164,118 3,283,256 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 17 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 25. Other assets Other assets are specified as follows: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Unsettled transactions ...................................................................................................................................................................... 3,918,291 162,007 Accounts receivable .......................................................................................................................................................................... 3,618,563 3,193,923 Right of use asset and lease receivables .......................................................................................................................................... 525,820 622,415 Sundry assets .................................................................................................................................................................................... 828,805 845,232 Total 8,891,478 4,823,577 Right of use asset and lease receivables are specified as follows: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Balance of IFRS 16 leases at the beginning of the year .................................................................................................................... 622,415 353,811 Additions ........................................................................................................................................................................................... 0 541,118 Disposal ............................................................................................................................................................................................. 0 (189,692) Indexation ......................................................................................................................................................................................... 9,123 3,254 Depreciation and lease receivable installment ................................................................................................................................ (105,719) (86,076) Total 525,820 622,415 Right of use assets and lease receivables mostly consist of real estates for the Group's own use, primarily the Bank's headquarters. The Bank has entered into sublease contracts for the parts of the real estates which it does not use for its operations. 26. Deposits from customers Deposits from customers are specified as follows: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Demand deposits .............................................................................................................................................................................. 48,611,559 37,487,799 Time deposits .................................................................................................................................................................................... 12,756,080 13,991,933 Total 61,367,640 51,479,732 27. Borrowings Borrowings are specified as follows: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Loans from credit institutions ........................................................................................................................................................... 1,014,855 803,052 Money market deposits .................................................................................................................................................................... 17,632,916 21,255,695 Total 18,647,770 22,058,747 Money market deposits typically have a principal of ISK 5‐500 million and maturity between 1 day and 6 months and pay fixed interest rates. The Bank has not had any defaults of principal, interest or other breaches with respect to its debt issued and other borrowed funds. 28. Issued bills Issued bills are specified as follows: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Issued bills ......................................................................................................................................................................................... 1,983,418 3,945,306 Total 1,983,418 3,945,306 29. Issued bonds Issued bonds are specified as follows: First Maturity Currency, nominal value issued Maturity type Terms of interest 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 KVB 19 01, ISK 1,520 million ....................... 2019 2024 Amortizing Floating, 1 month REIBOR + 1.50% 1,369,165 1,522,432 KVB 17 02, ISK 2,160 million ....................... 2017 2020 At maturity Floating, 1 month REIBOR + 1.25% 1,885,997 1,881,675 Total 3,255,162 3,404,107 Unlisted senior unsecured bonds, total ........................................................................................................................................... 352,233 857,201 Total 3,607,395 4,261,308 Unlisted senior unsecured bonds are composed of KVB 18 03 and KVB 18 04 which were issued in 2018 and mature in 2021. For further information on the bonds, refer to the issue descriptions which are available on Nasdaq CSD Iceland's website. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 18 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30. Subordinated liabilities Subordinated liabilities: First Maturity Currency, nominal value issued Maturity type Terms of interest 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 KVB 15 01, ISK 1,000 million ....................... 2015 2025 At maturity CPI‐Indexed, fixed 5.50% 1,170,443 1,122,360 KVB 18 02, ISK 800 million .......................... 2018 2028 At maturity CPI‐Indexed, fixed 7.50% 858,851 877,170 Total 2,029,295 1,999,530 At the interest payment date in August 2020 for KVB 15 01, the annual interest rate increases from 5.50% p.a. to 7.50% p.a. At the same date, the Group has the right to repay the subordinated bond and on any subsequent interest payment dates until maturity. At the interest payment date in the year 2023 for KVB 18 02, the Group has the right to repay the subordinated bond and on any subsequent interest payment dates until maturity. Subordinated liabilities are financial liabilities in the form of subordinated capital which, in case of the Group's voluntary or compulsory winding‐up, will not be repaid until after the claims of ordinary creditors have been met. In the calculation of the capital ratio, they are included within Tier 2 and are a part of the equity base. The amount eligible for Tier 2 capital treatment is amortised on a straight‐line basis over the final 5 years to maturity or up to 20% a year. The Group may only retire subordinated liabilities with the permission of the Icelandic Financial Supervisory Authority. Subordinated liabilities are specified as follows: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Balance at the beginning of the year ................................................................................................................................................ 1,999,530 1,947,511 Paid interest ...................................................................................................................................................................................... (60,000) (115,000) Paid interests due to indexation ....................................................................................................................................................... (3,144) (7,000) Accrued interests and indexation ..................................................................................................................................................... 92,909 174,019 Total 2,029,295 1,999,530 31. Short positions held for trading Short positions held for trading are specified as follows: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Listed government bonds and bonds with government guarantees 71,321 632,124 Listed bonds ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 839,223 607,792 Total 910,544 1,239,916 32. Short positions used for hedging Short positions used for hedging are specified as follows: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Listed government bonds and bonds with government guarantees 435,076 0 Total 435,076 0 Short positions used for hedging are classified as mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss. Short positions used for hedging were classified 2017 as held for trading. Further discussion about the accounting classification of financial liabilites is provided in notes 51‐0. 33. Other liabilities Other liabilities are specified as follows: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Unsettled transactions ...................................................................................................................................................................... 3,726,991 487,683 Expected credit loss allowance for loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities .................................................. 38,744 21,092 Accounts payable and accrued expenses ......................................................................................................................................... 336,590 401,230 Special taxes on financial institutions and financial activities ......................................................................................................... 190,766 202,307 Withholding taxes ............................................................................................................................................................................. 278,858 459,251 Salaries and salary related expenses ................................................................................................................................................ 571,841 541,401 Lease liability ..................................................................................................................................................................................... 523,455 616,521 Contingent consideration ................................................................................................................................................................. 575,227 494,991 Other liabilities .................................................................................................................................................................................. 341,983 172,489 Total 6,584,455 3,396,965 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 19 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 33. Other liabilities (cont.) Lease liability is specified as follows: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Balance of IFRS 16 leases at the beginning of the year 616,521 386,455 Addition ............................................................................................................................................................................................. 0 541,118 Disposal ............................................................................................................................................................................................. 0 (217,535) Installment ........................................................................................................................................................................................ (102,190) (98,493) Indexation ......................................................................................................................................................................................... 9,123 4,976 Total 523,455 616,521 34. Share capital Share capital

The nominal value of shares issued by the Bank is ISK 1 per share. All currently issued shares have a nominal value of ISK 1 per share, and are fully paid. The holders of shares are entitled to receive dividends as approved by the general meeting and are entitled to one vote per nominal value of ISK 1 at shareholders' meetings. Reference is made to the Bank's Articles of Association for more information about the share capital. 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Share capital according to the Bank's Articles of Association .......................................................................................................... 1,971,049 1,995,366 Nominal amount of treasury shares ................................................................................................................................................. 0 50,000 Authorised but not issued shares ..................................................................................................................................................... 716,433 742,117 Changes made to the nominal amount of share capital

The Bank's share capital was increased by ISK 25,683,330 in nominal value during the period 1 January to 30 June 2020 in order to serve the exercising of issued warrants. Furthermore, the share capital was decreased by ISK 50,000,000 in nominal value by cancellation of own shares following a resolution passed by the Annual General Meeting. Share capital increase authorisations

According to the Bank's Articles of Association dated 25 June 2020, the Board of Directors is authorised to increase the share capital of the Bank by up to ISK 100 million through subscription for new shares. This authorisation is based on temporary provision I to the Articles of Association and is valid until 15 March 2022.

The Board of Directors is furthermore authorised to increase the share capital of the Bank in stages by up to ISK 50,000,000 in nominal value, for the purposes of fulfilling share option agreements in accordance with the Bank's share incentive scheme. This authorisation is based on temporary provision I, cf. paragraph B of the provision, to the Articles of Association and is valid until 30 November 2021.

The Board of Directors is, according to temporary provision II to the Bank's Articles of Association, authorised to issue warrants for 54 million new shares until the Bank's annual general meeting in 2021. The Board is furthermore, until 26 March 2025, authorised to increase share capital to serve warrants issued under the aforementioned authorisation.

Temporary provision IV to the Articles of Association authorises the Board of Directors to issue warrants and increase the share capital accordingly. According to section A of temporary provision IV the Board of Directors is authorised to increase share capital by up to ISK 362 million to serve issued warrants. According to section B of temporary provision IV the Board of Directors is furthermore granted a conditioned authorisation to increase the share capital by an additional amount of ISK 200 million to serve issued warrants. The authorisation under section B of temporary provision IV is directly linked to the Board of Directors' authorisation under section A of temporary provision I.

The aforementioned authorisation under section B of temporary provision IV currently stands at ISK 150 million. However, should the Board of Directors utilise its authorisation according to section A of temporary provision I and increase the Bank's share capital by ISK 100 million, the authorisation under section B of temporary provision IV will increase from ISK 150 million to ISK 200 million, as stipulated in the provision. The Board of Directors' authorisation under temporary provision IV to increase share capital thus currently totals ISK 512 million but can increase to ISK 562 million by the usage by the Board of Directors of its authorisation pursuant to section A of temporary provision I. This authorisation is valid until 31 December 2022.

A copy of the Bank's Articles of Association, including the temporary provisions, is available on the Bank's website, www.kvika.is, reference is made to them for more information. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 20 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 35. Warrants The Bank has issued warrants for shares in the total nominal amount of ISK 557,933,352 as at 30 June 2020. The number of owners of these warrants is 116 and they purchased the warrants for a total consideration of ISK 198,649,938. The purchase price of the warrants was determined using market standard methodology and a valuation from an independent appraiser as applicable. Should the owners of the warrants exercise their warrants, the Bank is obliged to issue new shares and sell to the warrant owners at a predefined price, usually referred to as strike price. If all the warrants would be exercised, the Bank's share capital would increase to 2,528,982,448, and the newly issued shares would represent 22.1% of the Bank's total issued capital, post dilution. Purchase Nominal price of Annual increase Strike price at Exercise Issue Date amount warrants of strike price expiry date period September 2017 ....................................................................... 87,100,019 26,217,106 7.5% 6.67 Sept. 2019 ‐ Sept. 2020 September 2017 ....................................................................... 201,333,333 60,601,333 7.5% 7.74 Sept. 2020 ‐ Sept. 2022 September 2017 ....................................................................... 201,333,333 60,601,333 7.5% 7.74 Sept. 2021 ‐ Sept. 2022 December 2017 ........................................................................ 4,000,000 1,348,000 7.5% 7.59 Dec. 2019 ‐ Dec. 2020 December 2017 ........................................................................ 7,333,333 2,471,333 7.5% 8.80 Dec. 2020 ‐ Dec. 2022 December 2017 ........................................................................ 7,333,333 2,471,333 7.5% 8.80 Dec. 2021 ‐ Dec. 2022 May 2018 .................................................................................. 1,166,667 505,167 7.5% 9.27 Dec. 2019 ‐ Dec. 2020 May 2018 .................................................................................. 1,166,667 505,167 7.5% 10.75 Dec. 2020 ‐ Dec. 2022 May 2018 .................................................................................. 1,166,667 505,167 7.5% 10.75 Dec. 2021 ‐ Dec. 2022 April 2019 ................................................................................. 17,500,000 16,520,000 7.5% 15.36 Dec. 2020 ‐ Dec. 2022 April 2019 ................................................................................. 17,500,000 16,520,000 7.5% 15.36 Dec. 2020 ‐ Dec. 2022 August 2019 .............................................................................. 5,500,000 5,192,000 7.5% 15.36 Dec. 2020 ‐ Dec. 2022 August 2019 .............................................................................. 5,500,000 5,192,000 7.5% 15.36 Dec. 2021 ‐ Dec. 2022 Total 557,933,352 198,649,938 36. Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) Equity at the end of the period was ISK 16,668 million (31.12.2019: 15,515 million), equivalent to 14.7% of total assets according to the statement of financial position (31.12.2019: 14.7%). The capital adequacy ratio of the Group, calculated in accordance with Article 84 of Act No. 161/2002 on Financial Undertakings, was 26.2% (31.12.2019: 24.1%). The minimum according to the Act is 8.0%. The ratio is calculated as follows: Own funds 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Total equity ....................................................................................................................................................................................... 16,667,713 15,515,183 Expected dividends according to Dividend Policy ............................................................................................................................ (235,642) 0 Capital eligible as CET1 Capital 16,432,070 15,515,183 Goodwill and intangibles .................................................................................................................................................................. (3,373,752) (3,283,256) Shares in financial institutions .......................................................................................................................................................... (80,616) (146,401) Subordinated fixed income securities .............................................................................................................................................. (111,664) (102,999) Deferred tax asset ............................................................................................................................................................................. (779,959) (872,972) Common equity Tier 1 capital (CET 1) .............................................................................................................................................. 12,086,079 11,109,555 Tier 2 capital ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 1,973,960 1,941,695 Total own funds 14,060,040 13,051,251 Risk weighted assets Credit risk .......................................................................................................................................................................................... 38,359,692 37,614,747 Market risk ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 3,902,677 5,246,577 Operational risk ................................................................................................................................................................................. 11,336,890 11,336,890 Total Capital requirements 53,599,258 54,198,213 Capital ratios Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) ............................................................................................................................................................ 26.2% 24.1% CET1 ratio .......................................................................................................................................................................................... 22.5% 20.5% Total own funds excluding expected dividends ............................................................................................................................... 14,295,682 13,051,251 Capital adequacy ratio, excluding expected dividends .................................................................................................................... 26.7% 24.1% CET1 ratio, excluding expected dividends ........................................................................................................................................ 23.0% 20.5% Minimum Capital adequacy ratio requirement ................................................................................................................................ 15.1% 15.1% Minimum Capital adequacy ratio requirement including supervisory buffers ................................................................................ 20.6% 22.4% Minimum CET 1 ratio requirement including supervisory buffers ................................................................................................... 14.0% 15.7% The Icelandic Financial Supervisory Authority (FME) supervises the Bank on a consolidated basis and, as such, receives information on the capital adequacy of, and sets capital requirements for, the Bank as a whole. The Bank's regulatory capital calculations for credit risk and market risk are based on the standardised approach and the capital calculations for operational risk are based on the basic indicator approach. Minimum capital requirement is based on the Bank's Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) and is reviewed by the FME through the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). The Bank's minimum regulatory capital requirement, based on the SREP from 2019, is 15.1%. The minimum regulatory capital requirement including the additional capital buffers is 20.6% as at 30 June 2020. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 21 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Risk management 37. Maximum exposure to credit risk The maximum exposure to credit risk for on‐balance sheet and off‐balance sheet items, before taking into account any collateral held or other credit enhancements, is specified as follows: 30.6.2020 Public Financial Corporate On‐balance sheet exposure entities institutions customers Individuals 30.6.2020 Cash and balances with Central Bank ............................................................. 22,852,037 4,068,793 26,920,830 Fixed income securities ................................................................................... 22,604,685 2,411,617 206,681 25,222,983 Loans to customers ......................................................................................... 312,535 24,445,137 5,591,155 30,348,828 Derivatives ....................................................................................................... 290,575 316,103 22,056 628,734 Other assets ..................................................................................................... 117,793 540,818 7,707,047 8,365,658 Off‐balance sheet exposure 45,574,516 7,624,338 32,674,968 5,613,211 91,487,033 Loan commitments ......................................................................................... 37,807 1,407,084 652,841 2,097,732 Financial guarantee contracts ......................................................................... 606,211 606,211 Maximum exposure to credit risk 45,574,516 7,662,145 34,688,263 6,266,052 94,190,976 31.12.2019 Public Financial Corporate On‐balance sheet exposure entities institutions customers Individuals 31.12.2019 Cash and balances with Central Bank ............................................................. 24,549,691 2,268,540 26,818,231 Fixed income securities ................................................................................... 4,306,557 2,782,322 1,008,289 8,097,169 Loans to customers ......................................................................................... 258,556 25,072,034 4,775,053 30,105,643 Derivatives ....................................................................................................... 404,345 811,802 43,686 1,259,833 Other assets ..................................................................................................... 67,451 230,117 3,903,594 4,201,162 Off‐balance sheet exposure 28,923,699 5,943,881 30,795,719 4,818,739 70,482,037 3,667,615 Loan commitments ......................................................................................... 2,073,113 1,258,009 336,493 Financial guarantee contracts ......................................................................... 197,415 642,515 839,930 Maximum exposure to credit risk 28,923,699 8,214,408 32,696,243 5,155,232 74,989,582 38. Credit quality of financial assets The book value of financial assets which fall under the impairment requirements of IFRS 9 are presented net of expected credit losses ("ECL") in the statement of financial position. The ECL are recalculated for each asset on at least a quarterly basis. The assessment of ECL is based upon calculations being derived from models on PD, LGD and EAD. Furthermore, the assessment is based upon management's assumptions regarding the development of macroeconomic factors over the next three years. The assumptions for macroeconomic development are decided for three scenarios: a base case, an upside case and a downside case, including a probability weight for each scenario. The assumptions are used for calculations of the probability weighted ECLs. The amount of ECL to be recognized is dependent on the Bank's definition of significant increase in credit risk, which controls the impairment stage each asset is allocated to. The factors that are used to measure significant increase in credit risk include comparison of changes in PD values, annualized lifetime PD values, days past due and watch list. Credit quality of financial assets by credit quality band

The following tables show financial assets subject to the impairment requirements of IFRS 9 broken down by credit quality bands where band i denotes the lowest and iv the highest credit risk. Assets serviced by debtors already recognised as being in default by the rating agency are shown outside credit quality bands. Assets measured at fair value through profit or loss are not subject to the impairment requirements of IFRS 9 but are nevertheless included in the tables in order to give a more complete picture of the credit quality of loans to customers and reconcile the tables to the carrying amount on the balance sheet. Exposures which are non‐rated relate to Legal Entities not rated by rating agency or Individuals where individual rating has not been obtained. Probability of default for these exposures is based on average probability for similar exposures and is furthermore individually assessed by credit specialists. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 22 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 38. Credit quality of financial assets (cont.) 30.6.2020 Loans to customers: Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 FVTPL Total Credit quality band I ........................................................................................ 17,535,384 395,159 802 1,281,292 19,212,637 Credit quality band II ....................................................................................... 2,055,589 389,198 27,215 107,587 2,579,589 Credit quality band III ...................................................................................... 790,286 608,882 17,152 799,074 2,215,395 Credit quality band IV ...................................................................................... 1,123,323 1,218,797 54,598 2,396,718 In default ......................................................................................................... 0 576,194 844,524 1,420,718 Non‐rated ........................................................................................................ 2,210,002 826,414 3,036,417 Gross carrying amount 23,714,584 3,438,451 675,962 3,032,476 30,861,474 Expected credit loss ......................................................................................... (229,509) (123,045) (160,092) (512,646) Book value 23,485,074 3,315,407 515,871 3,032,476 30,348,828 Loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities: Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 FVTPL Total Credit quality band I ........................................................................................ 1,900,193 1,896 1,287 1,903,376 Credit quality band II ....................................................................................... 100,187 132,196 232,383 Credit quality band III ...................................................................................... 24,231 39,229 63,460 Credit quality band IV ...................................................................................... 41,400 35,743 77,143 In default ......................................................................................................... 20,057 28,577 48,634 Non‐rated ........................................................................................................ 219,211 159,736 378,947 Total off‐balance sheet amount 2,285,222 368,799 20,057 29,864 2,703,943 Expected credit loss ......................................................................................... (13,010) (19,834) (5,900) (38,744) Net off‐balance sheet amount 2,272,212 348,965 14,157 29,864 2,665,199 31.12.2019 Loans to customers: Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 FVTPL Total Credit quality band I ........................................................................................ 16,746,578 542,505 17,566 890,560 18,197,209 Credit quality band II ....................................................................................... 2,517,738 2 2,517,740 Credit quality band III ...................................................................................... 1,105,650 1,370,939 812,293 3,288,882 Credit quality band IV ...................................................................................... 1,793,786 1,137,340 643,809 3,574,935 In default ......................................................................................................... 35,037 0 297,331 332,369 Non‐rated ........................................................................................................ 2,591,158 29 2,591,186 Gross carrying amount 24,789,948 3,050,814 314,898 2,346,662 30,502,322 Expected credit loss ......................................................................................... (167,078) (100,185) (129,416) (396,679) Book value 24,622,870 2,950,629 185,482 2,346,662 30,105,643 Loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities: Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 FVTPL Total Credit quality band I ........................................................................................ 2,140,892 6,283 11,215 2,158,389 Credit quality band II ....................................................................................... 484,628 0 484,628 Credit quality band III ...................................................................................... 38,059 176,503 149,929 364,491 Credit quality band IV ...................................................................................... 56,437 36,459 92,896 In default ......................................................................................................... 100,000 9,739 109,739 Non‐rated ........................................................................................................ 1,297,403 1,297,403 Total off‐balance sheet amount 4,117,418 219,245 9,739 161,143 4,507,545 Expected credit loss ......................................................................................... (15,592) (2,746) (2,754) (21,092) Net off‐balance sheet amount 4,101,826 216,499 6,985 161,143 4,486,453 Breakdown of loans to customers into not past due and past due 30.6.2020 Claim Expected Carrying Not past due .................................................................................................................................................. value credit loss amount 28,456,557 (445,596) 28,010,962 Past due 1‐30 days ........................................................................................................................................ 1,676,402 (11,909) 1,664,493 Past due 31‐60 days ...................................................................................................................................... 140,833 (7,777) 133,056 Past due 61‐90 days ...................................................................................................................................... 291,604 (5,879) 285,725 Past due 91‐180 days .................................................................................................................................... 48,682 (14,817) 33,865 Past due 181‐360 days .................................................................................................................................. 246,930 (26,436) 220,494 Past due more than 360 days ....................................................................................................................... 467 (233) 233 Total 30,861,474 (512,646) 30,348,828 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 23 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 38. Credit quality of financial assets (cont.) 31.12.2019 Claim Expected Carrying Not past due .................................................................................................................................................. value credit loss amount 28,752,106 (297,606) 28,454,500 Past due 1‐30 days ........................................................................................................................................ 1,168,884 (2,705) 1,166,179 Past due 31‐60 days ...................................................................................................................................... 417,918 (95,485) 322,433 Past due 61‐90 days ...................................................................................................................................... 141,431 (543) 140,888 Past due 91‐180 days .................................................................................................................................... 21,492 (95) 21,397 Past due 181‐360 days .................................................................................................................................. 492 (246) 246 Past due more than 360 days ....................................................................................................................... 0 Total 30,502,322 (396,679) 30,105,643 Breakdown of loans to customers by industry

The breakdown of the loan portfolio by industries is specified as follows: Claim Expected Carrying 30.6.2020 value credit loss amount % Financial institutions .............................................................................................................. 312,805 (270) 312,535 1.0% Corporate Services ............................................................................................................................. 7,092,730 (185,009) 6,907,721 22.8% Holding companies ........................................................................................................... 7,565,138 (72,804) 7,492,334 24.7% Real estate, construction and industry ............................................................................ 8,645,166 (182,869) 8,462,297 27.9% Retail ................................................................................................................................. 463,320 (18,198) 445,122 1.5% Other ................................................................................................................................. 1,168,934 (31,271) 1,137,663 3.7% Individual ................................................................................................................................ 5,613,381 (22,226) 5,591,155 18.4% Total 30,861,474 (512,646) 30,348,828 100.0% Claim Expected Carrying 31.12.2019 value credit loss amount % Financial institutions .............................................................................................................. 258,665 (108) 258,556 0.9% Corporate Services ............................................................................................................................. 7,522,777 (106,675) 7,416,102 24.6% Holding companies ........................................................................................................... 7,656,488 (47,285) 7,609,203 25.3% Real estate, construction and industry ............................................................................ 9,281,142 (207,116) 9,074,027 30.1% Retail ................................................................................................................................. 449,783 (11,325) 438,458 1.5% Other ................................................................................................................................. 543,322 (9,077) 534,245 1.8% Individual ................................................................................................................................ 4,790,146 (15,093) 4,775,053 15.9% Total 30,502,322 (396,679) 30,105,643 100.0% Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 24 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 38. Credit quality of financial assets (cont.) Allowance for expected credit loss on loans to customers and loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities

The following tables show changes in the expected credit loss allowance of loans to customers and for loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities during the period.

30.6.2020

Expected credit loss allowance total Transfers of financial assets: Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Balance as at 31 December 2019 182,670 102,932 132,170 417,771 Transfer to Stage 1 ‐ (Initial recognition) ......................................................................... 9,747 (7,993) (1,755) 0 Transfer to Stage 2 ‐ (significantly increased credit risk) ................................................. (16,966) 16,966 0 Transfer to Stage 3 ‐ (credit impaired) ............................................................................. (365) (6,909) 7,274 0 Net remeasurement of loss allowance .................................................................................. 39,116 30,375 (52,351) 17,140 New financial assets, originated or purchased ...................................................................... 73,722 12,907 93,732 180,361 Derecognitions and maturities .............................................................................................. (45,405) (5,398) (13,078) (63,882) Write‐offs ............................................................................................................................... 0 Balance as at 30 June 2020 242,520 142,879 165,992 551,391 Expected credit loss allowance for loans to customers Transfers of financial assets: Balance as at 31 December 2019 183,078 100,185 129,416 412,679 Transfer to Stage 1 ‐ (Initial recognition) ......................................................................... 9,033 (7,454) (1,579) 0 Transfer to Stage 2 ‐ (significantly increased credit risk) ................................................. (11,131) 11,131 0 Transfer to Stage 3 ‐ (credit impaired) ............................................................................. (348) (6,599) 6,947 0 Net remeasurement of loss allowance .................................................................................. 22,428 20,382 (53,568) (10,758) New financial assets, originated or purchased ...................................................................... 69,613 10,334 91,173 171,120 Derecognitions and maturities .............................................................................................. (43,164) (4,935) (12,296) (60,395) Write‐offs ............................................................................................................................... 0 Balance as at 30 June 2020 229,509 123,045 160,092 512,646 Expected credit loss allowance for loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Transfers of financial assets: Balance as at 31 December 2019 15,592 2,746 2,754 21,092 Transfer to Stage 1 ‐ (Initial recognition) ......................................................................... 715 (539) (176) 0 Transfer to Stage 2 ‐ (significantly increased credit risk) ................................................. (5,835) 5,835 0 Transfer to Stage 3 ‐ (credit impaired) ............................................................................. (17) (310) 327 0 Net remeasurement of loss allowance .................................................................................. 688 9,992 1,217 11,898 New financial assets, originated or purchased ...................................................................... 4,109 2,573 2,559 9,241 Derecognitions and maturities .............................................................................................. (2,241) (464) (782) (3,487) Balance as at 30 June 2020 13,010 19,834 5,900 38,744 31.12.2019 Expected credit loss allowance total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Transfers of financial assets: Balance as at 31 December 2018 176,146 28,614 33,657 238,416 Transfer to Stage 1 ‐ (Initial recognition) ......................................................................... 5,847 (438) (5,410) 0 Transfer to Stage 2 ‐ (significantly increased credit risk) ................................................. (22,672) 22,672 0 Transfer to Stage 3 ‐ (credit impaired) ............................................................................. (2,701) (19) 2,719 0 Net remeasurement of loss allowance .................................................................................. (13,866) 45,580 10,318 42,032 New financial assets, originated or purchased ...................................................................... 127,749 26,700 113,056 267,505 Derecognitions and maturities .............................................................................................. (86,640) (20,178) (19,922) (126,739) Write‐offs ............................................................................................................................... (1,194) (2,249) (3,443) Balance as at 31 December 2019 182,670 102,932 132,170 417,771 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 25 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 38. Credit quality of financial assets (cont.) Expected credit loss allowance for loans to customers Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Transfers of financial assets: Balance as at 31 December 2018 160,684 27,930 32,363 220,977 Transfer to Stage 1 ‐ (Initial recognition) ......................................................................... 5,844 (434) (5,410) 0 Transfer to Stage 2 ‐ (significantly increased credit risk) ................................................. (22,404) 22,404 0 Transfer to Stage 3 ‐ (credit impaired) ............................................................................. (2,677) (19) 2,695 0 Net remeasurement of loss allowance .................................................................................. (13,575) 43,767 8,912 39,103 New financial assets, originated or purchased ...................................................................... 120,333 26,468 112,592 259,393 Derecognitions and maturities .............................................................................................. (79,932) (19,931) (19,488) (119,351) Write‐offs ............................................................................................................................... (1,194) (2,249) (3,443) Balance as at 31 December 2019 167,078 100,185 129,416 396,679 Expected credit loss allowance for loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Transfers of financial assets: Balance as at 31 December 2018 15,462 683 1,293 17,439 Transfer to Stage 1 ‐ (Initial recognition) ......................................................................... 4 (4) 0 Transfer to Stage 2 ‐ (significantly increased credit risk) ................................................. (268) 268 0 Transfer to Stage 3 ‐ (credit impaired) ............................................................................. (24) 24 0 Net remeasurement of loss allowance .................................................................................. (290) 1,813 1,407 2,929 New financial assets, originated or purchased ...................................................................... 7,417 232 464 8,113 Derecognitions and maturities .............................................................................................. (6,708) (246) (434) (7,388) Write‐offs ............................................................................................................................... 0 Balance as at 31 December 2019 15,592 2,746 2,754 21,092 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 26 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 39. Collateral and other credit enhancements Valuation

The Group applies the same valuation methods to collateral held as other comparable assets held by the Group. The methods used for financial assets are outlined in note 52. For other types of assets the Group uses third party valuation where possible. Haircuts are then applied to account for liquidity and other factors which may affect the collateral value of the asset or other credit enhancement. Loans to customers Fixed Variable Other income income Real fixed Deposits securities securities estate assets Other 30.6.2020 Financial institutions ......................................... 188,611 9,818 807,261 743,219 1,748,910 Corporate customers ......................................... 283,063 630,353 6,709,811 13,281,204 103,074 21,007,505 Individuals ......................................................... 49,397 12,397 811,799 2,173,574 3,047,168 Total 521,072 652,569 8,328,871 16,197,997 0 103,074 25,803,583 Fixed Variable Other income income Real fixed Deposits securities securities estate assets Other 31.12.2019 Financial institutions ......................................... 382,137 15,159 773,001 887,268 193,049 2,250,614 Corporate customers ......................................... 211,923 892,170 7,188,215 10,129,828 100,651 97,695 18,620,482 Individuals ......................................................... 26,351 10,033 724,757 937,911 1,699,052 Total 620,411 917,361 8,685,973 11,955,008 100,651 290,744 22,570,148 Amounts have been adjusted to exclude collateral in excess of claim value, i.e. overcollateralisation. Other collateral includes financial claims, inventories, receivables and letters of credit and guarantees. c. Derivatives Fixed Variable Other income income Real fixed Deposits securities securities estate assets Other 30.6.2020 Financial institutions ......................................... 411,033 328,613 577 740,222 Corporate customers ......................................... 330,507 37,008 643,417 1,010,933 Individuals ......................................................... 69,256 12,112 7,121 88,488 Total 810,796 377,732 651,114 0 0 0 1,839,643 Fixed Variable Other income income Real fixed Financial institutions Deposits securities securities estate assets Other 31.12.2019 776,901 469,180 709,118 1,955,199 Corporate customers ......................................... 499,619 13,234 1,463,259 1,976,112 Individuals ......................................................... 81,341 72,169 153,510 Total 1,357,861 482,414 2,244,546 0 0 0 4,084,821 Amounts have been adjusted to exclude collateral in excess of claim value, i.e. overcollateralisation. 40. Loan‐to‐value General

The loan‐to‐value ratio (LTV) is the ratio of the gross amount of the loan to the value of the collateral, if any. The general creditworthiness of a customer is viewed as the most reliable indicator of credit quality of a loan. Besides collateral included in the LTV ratios the Bank uses other risk mitigation measures, such as guarantees, negative pledge, cross‐collateral and collateralization of non‐quantifiable assets. Breakdown

The breakdown of loans to customers by LTV is specified as follows: 30.6.2020 % 31.12.2019 % Less than 50% ......................................................................................................................... 12,033,721 39.7% 12,784,235 42.5% 51‐70% .................................................................................................................................... 5,080,461 16.7% 4,655,736 15.5% 71‐90% .................................................................................................................................... 6,966,419 23.0% 2,440,778 8.1% 91‐100% .................................................................................................................................. 1,180,940 3.9% 673,622 2.2% More than 100% ..................................................................................................................... 1,342,335 4.4% 4,895,571 16.3% No collateral: Purchased short‐term retail claims .................................................................................. 2,281,261 7.5% 2,763,804 9.2% Other loans with no collateral .......................................................................................... 1,463,691 4.8% 1,891,896 6.3% Total 30,348,828 100.0% 30,105,643 100.0% The Group has entered into an agreement to purchase short term consumer credit (the claims) from an originator. The purchase of claims are subject to conditions such as credit rating of the borrower and maximum maturity of 24 months. Further, the originator receives final payment of the purchased claim when the claim is fully repaid, until then a part of the purchase price is held as collateral against defaults. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 27 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 41. Large exposures In accordance with the Financial Supervisory Authority's regulation no. 625/2013 on financial institutions' large exposures, total exposure towards a customer is classified as a large exposure if it exceeds 10% of the Bank's capital base (see note 36). According to the regulation a single exposure, net of risk adjusted mitigation, cannot exceed 25% of the capital base. Single large exposures net of risk adjusted mitigation take into account the effects of collateral held by the Bank, and other credit enhancements, in accordance with the Financial Supervisory Authority's regulation no. 625/2013. 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Large exposures before risk adjusted mitigation Number Amount Number Amount 10‐20% of capital base ........................................................................................................... 3 4,536,422 7 10,931,359 20‐25% of capital base ........................................................................................................... 0 0 0 0 Exceeding 25% of capital base ............................................................................................... 1 3,868,609 0 0 Total 4 8,405,031 7 10,931,359 Thereof nostro accounts with foreign banks with a rating of investment grade or higher .. 1 1,667,188 0 0 Thereof foreign governments and central banks exposures ................................................. 1 3,868,609 1 2,413,067 Large exposures net of risk adjusted mitigation .................................................................... 1 1,746,735 2 4,138,396 No single large exposure net of risk adjusted mitigation exceeds 25% of capital base in accordance with the Financial Supervisory Authority's regulation no. 625/2013. 42. Liquidity risk Definition

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will encounter difficulty in meeting contractual payment obligations associated with its financial liabilities that are settled by delivering cash or another financial asset. This risk mainly arises from mismatches in the timing of cash flows. The Group has internal rules that require certain matching of the maturities of assets and liabilities. Furthermore, to ensure the ability to meet liquidity needs, the Group maintains a stock of highly liquid unencumbered assets, e.g. cash, treasury bills and treasury bonds. Management

Liquidity is managed by treasury and monitored by risk management. Liquidity position is reported to the ALCO committee. The Central Bank of Iceland sets minimum requirements for the coverage ratio between cash flows of assets and liabilities (LCR) and stable funding in foreign currencies (NSFR). The minimum 30 day LCR regulatory requirement is 100%. The minimum regulatory requirment for foreign currencies NSFR is 100%.

The Group was in compliance with internal and external liquidity requirements throughout the years 2020 and 2019. At end of June 2020 the LCR was 221% and at year‐end 2019 it was 246%. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 28 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 42. Liquidity risk (cont.) Maturity analysis of financial assets and financial liabilities Gross 30.6.2020 Up to 1 1‐3 3‐12 1‐5 Over 5 inflow/ Carrying Financial assets by type month months months years years (outflow) amount Non‐derivative assets Cash and balances with Central Bank .................... 25,535,406 1,385,800 26,921,206 26,920,830 Fixed income securities * ....................................... 7,389,517 1,108,832 2,063,438 14,661,196 25,222,983 25,222,983 Shares and other variable income securities ......... 1,077,425 2,931,074 4,008,499 4,008,499 Securities used for hedging .................................... 9,269,923 837,230 1,127,708 11,234,860 11,234,860 Loans to customers ................................................. 2,215,155 3,485,082 18,206,773 6,157,758 2,572,075 32,636,844 30,348,828 Other assets ............................................................ 5,316,766 821,874 578,512 2,174,326 8,891,478 8,891,478 50,804,192 6,801,588 24,617,027 24,120,987 2,572,075 108,915,870 106,627,478 Derivative assets Inflow ................................................................ 6,378,751 437,575 39,398 6,855,723 Outflow ............................................................. (6,115,007) (209,391) (472) (6,324,870) 263,744 228,184 0 38,926 0 530,853 628,734 Gross Up to 1 1‐3 3‐12 1‐5 Over 5 inflow/ Carrying Financial liabilities by type month months months years years (outflow) amount Non‐derivative liabilities Deposits from customers ....................................... (49,712,943) (6,864,717) (3,126,605) (1,745,955) (79,481) (61,529,702) 61,367,640 Borrowings .............................................................. (5,617,519) (5,840,110) (7,304,439) (18,762,068) 18,647,770 Issued bills ............................................................... (2,000,000) (2,000,000) 1,983,418 Issued bonds ........................................................... (3,468,277) (230,702) (3,698,978) 3,607,395 Subordinated liabilities ........................................... (437,733) (2,412,849) (2,850,583) 2,029,295 Short positions held for trading ............................. (910,544) (910,544) 910,544 Short positions used for hedging ........................... (435,076) (435,076) 435,076 Other liabilities ........................................................ (4,542,380) (750,158) (689,685) (602,144) (6,584,367) 6,584,455 (61,218,462) (13,454,986) (11,120,728) (8,254,110) (2,723,032) (96,771,318) 95,565,592 Derivative liabilities Inflow ................................................................ 6,314,699 390,409 388,500 7,093,607 Outflow ............................................................. (6,812,599) (433,028) (400,325) (7,645,951) (497,900) (42,619) (11,825) 0 0 (552,344) 626,285 Unrecognised financial items Loan commitments Inflow ................................................................ 318,950 158,673 914,123 747,704 2,139,449 Outflow ............................................................. (2,097,732) (2,097,732) Financial guarantee contracts Inflow ................................................................ 1,373 120,929 274,245 138,707 70,957 606,211 Outflow ............................................................. (606,211) (606,211) (2,383,620) 279,602 1,188,368 886,411 70,957 41,718 Summary Non‐derivative assets ............................................. 50,804,192 6,801,588 24,617,027 24,120,987 2,572,075 108,915,870 Derivative assets ..................................................... 263,744 228,184 38,926 530,853 Non‐derivative liabilities ......................................... (61,218,462) (13,454,986) (11,120,728) (8,254,110) (2,723,032) (96,771,318) Derivative liabilities ................................................ (497,900) (42,619) (11,825) (552,344) Net assets (liabilities) excluding unrecognised items ................................................................ (10,648,426) (6,467,833) 13,484,474 15,905,804 (150,957) 12,123,062 Net unrecognised items .......................................... (2,383,620) 279,602 1,188,368 886,411 70,957 41,718 Net assets (liabilities) .......................................... (13,032,046) (6,188,231) 14,672,842 16,792,215 (79,999) 12,164,780 As mentioned in note 3, the Bank has reclassified a part of its fixed income securities as financial instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. The maturity analysis for those financial instruments is based on their contractual cash flows. This results in a considerable increase in the amounts in the categories for 3‐12 months and 1‐5 years from year end 2019. However, the vast majority of the amount, which falls into the 1‐5 years category, will mature in August 2021. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 29 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 42. Liquidity risk (cont.) Gross 31.12.2019 Up to 1 1‐3 3‐12 1‐5 Over 5 inflow/ Carrying Financial assets by type month months months years years (outflow) amount Non‐derivative assets Cash and balances with Central Bank .................... 25,773,296 968,800 26,742,096 26,818,231 Fixed income securities .......................................... 7,902,293 102,999 91,876 8,097,169 8,097,169 Shares and other variable income securities ......... 1,528,914 2,130,294 3,659,208 3,659,208 Securities used for hedging .................................... 24,274,769 24,274,769 24,274,769 Loans to customers ................................................. 3,066,655 6,490,086 14,211,455 6,443,200 984,383 31,195,778 30,105,643 Other assets ............................................................ 1,629,388 535,529 517,497 2,141,163 4,823,577 4,823,577 64,175,315 8,097,414 16,951,122 8,584,364 984,383 98,792,597 97,778,596 Derivative assets Inflow ................................................................ 10,272,921 205,885 37,050 10,515,855 Outflow ............................................................. (9,515,478) (2,658) (1,210) (9,519,347) 757,442 0 203,226 35,840 0 996,508 1,259,833 Up to 1 1‐3 3‐12 1‐5 Over 5 Gross Carrying inflow/ Financial liabilities by type month months months years years (outflow) amount Non‐derivative liabilities Deposits from customers ....................................... (38,047,222) (8,851,313) (2,813,005) (1,905,846) (122,169) (51,739,556) 51,479,732 Borrowings .............................................................. (2,419,498) (7,505,617) (12,417,607) (22,342,722) 22,058,747 Issued bills ............................................................... (2,000,000) (2,000,000) (4,000,000) 3,945,306 Issued bonds ........................................................... (40,079) (636,625) (2,209,392) (1,671,961) (4,558,057) 4,261,308 Subordinated liabilities ........................................... (123,396) (493,584) (2,250,952) (2,867,933) 1,999,530 Short positions held for trading ............................. (1,239,916) (1,239,916) 1,239,916 Other liabilities ........................................................ (955,774) (917,995) (973,396) (549,800) (3,396,965) 3,396,965 (42,702,489) (19,911,550) (20,536,797) (4,621,191) (2,373,122) (90,145,149) 88,381,503 Derivative liabilities Inflow ................................................................ 15,612,704 339,575 15,952,279 Outflow ............................................................. (16,645,233) (349,300) (16,994,533) (1,032,529) 0 (9,725) 0 0 (1,042,254) 1,282,341 Unrecognised financial items by type Loan commitments Inflow ................................................................ 212,618 442,930 2,307,256 776,847 3,739,651 Outflow ............................................................. (3,667,615) (3,667,615) Financial guarantee contracts Inflow ................................................................ 103,265 63,000 222,017 417,808 33,840 839,930 Outflow ............................................................. (839,930) (839,930) (4,191,662) 505,930 2,529,273 1,194,655 33,840 72,036 Summary Non‐derivative assets ............................................. 64,175,315 8,097,414 16,951,122 8,584,364 984,383 98,792,597 Derivative assets ..................................................... 757,442 203,226 35,840 996,508 Non‐derivative liabilities ......................................... (42,702,489) (19,911,550) (20,536,797) (4,621,191) (2,373,122) (90,145,149) Derivative liabilities ................................................ (1,032,529) (9,725) (1,042,254) Net assets (liabilities) excluding unrecognised items ................................................................ 21,197,739 (11,814,136) (3,392,173) 3,999,012 (1,388,739) 8,601,702 Net unrecognised items .......................................... (4,191,662) 505,930 2,529,273 1,194,655 33,840 72,036 Net assets (liabilities) .......................................... 17,006,077 (11,308,207) (862,901) 5,193,667 (1,354,899) 8,673,738 Maturity analysis of financial assets and financial liabilities is based on contractual cash flows or, in the case of held for trading securities, expected cash flows. If an amount receivable or payable is not fixed, e.g. for inflation indexed assets and liabilities, the maturity analysis uses estimates based on current conditions. Cash flows relating to unrecognised balance sheet items (unused loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts) are presented separately from financial assets and financial liabilities. Both contractual outflows and inflows are shown, to fully reflect the nature of these items. It should be noted that the Group's expected cash flows sometimes vary considerably from the contractual cash flows, most significantly in that demand deposits from customers are expected to remain stable or increase in the long term. In this case the presentation used reflects the worst case scenario from the Group's perspective. Furthermore, the analysis does not consider any measures that could be taken to convert long‐term assets to cash through sale. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 30 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 43. Market risk Definition

Market risk constitutes risk due to changes in the market prices of financial instruments and comprises interest rate risk, currency risk and other price risk. Notes 44‐49 relate to market risk exposure. Management

The Group has a strict policy on controlling market risk and to keep the exposure within set limits. The risk management unit monitors market risk limits on a daily basis and reports regularly to the ALCO committee and to the CEO. 44. Interest rate risk Definition

The Group's exposure to interest rate risk is twofold. On the one hand, the Group has a proprietary portfolio of bonds, where market rates affect prices and any fluctuations are recognised in the income statement. On the other hand, the Group has mismatch in assets and liabilities with fixed interest terms. These include loans and swap contracts for securities on the asset side and borrowings and deposits on the liability side. This mismatch does not create an immediate effect on the income statement but nevertheless affects the Group's economic value.

Proprietary positions which are subject to interest rate risk fall under the scope of the Group's market risk management. Management

The Group takes measures to minimise interest rate risk by matching the interest rate profile and duration of assets with the Group's liabilities as well as using derivative and non‐derivative financial instruments to manage effectively the risk of an adverse impact on the Group's earnings. 45. Interest rate risk associated with trading portfolios Breakdown

The breakdown of financial assets and liabilities in trading portfolios by the earlier of interest repricing time or maturity is specified as follows: Up to 1 1‐3 3‐12 1‐5 Over 5 month months months years years 30.6.2020 Fixed income securities .......................................................... 955,451 3,691,020 1,886,403 6,532,874 Short positions ‐ fixed income securities ................................ (314,897) (595,647) (910,544) Net imbalance 0 0 955,451 3,376,123 1,290,756 5,622,330 Up to 1 1‐3 3‐12 1‐5 Over 5 month months months years years 31.12.2019 Fixed income securities .......................................................... 2,832,280 22,712 2,533,636 2,708,542 8,097,169 Short positions ‐ fixed income securities ................................ (1,137,103) (102,813) (1,239,916) Net imbalance 0 2,832,280 22,712 1,396,533 2,605,729 6,857,253 Sensitivity analysis

The Group performs monthly sensitivity analysis on financial assets and liabilities in trading portfolios that are subject to interest rate risk. The sensitivity analysis assumes a shift in the yield curves for all currencies. A parallel shift in yield curves would have the following impact on the Group's pre‐tax profit and equity, assuming all other risk factors remain constant: Shift in 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Indexed ......................................................................................................... basis points Downward Upward Downward Upward 50 110,934 (110,934) 117,650 (117,650) Non‐indexed ................................................................................................. 100 100,496 (100,496) 64,121 (64,121) Total 211,430 (211,430) 181,771 (181,771) Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 31 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 46. Interest rate risk associated with non‐trading portfolios Breakdown

The breakdown of financial assets and liabilities in non‐trading portfolios by the earlier of interest repricing time or maturity is specified as follows: 30.6.2020 Financial assets Up to 1 1‐3 3‐12 1‐5 Over 5 Cash and balances with Central Bank ..................................... month months months years years Total 23,041,098 3,879,732 26,920,830 Fixed income securities .......................................................... 997,168 1,972,693 15,720,249 18,690,109 Loans to customers ................................................................ 24,234,056 1,084,421 3,079,196 752,689 1,198,465 30,348,828 Financial assets excluding derivatives 47,275,154 5,961,321 5,051,889 16,472,938 1,198,465 75,959,767 Effect of derivatives ............................................................... 12,608,799 2,173,961 600,000 15,382,761 Total 59,883,954 8,135,282 5,051,889 17,072,938 1,198,465 91,342,528 Financial liabilities Up to 1 1‐3 3‐12 1‐5 Over 5 month months months years years Total Deposits from customers ....................................................... 61,367,636 61,367,636 Borrowings ............................................................................. 5,911,699 5,013,465 7,216,499 506,107 18,647,770 Issued bills ............................................................................. 1,983,418 1,983,418 Issued bonds .......................................................................... 33,183 66,317 2,121,848 1,386,047 3,607,395 Subordinated liabilities .......................................................... 1,170,050 61,082 798,163 2,029,295 Financial liabilities excluding derivatives 67,312,518 6,249,832 11,382,847 2,690,317 0 87,635,514 Effect of derivatives ............................................................... 2,100,991 2,100,991 Total 69,413,509 6,249,832 11,382,847 2,690,317 0 89,736,505 Total interest repricing gap (9,529,556) 1,885,450 (6,330,958) 14,382,620 1,198,465 1,606,022 31.12.2019 Financial assets Up to 1 1‐3 3‐12 1‐5 Over 5 Cash and balances with Central Bank ..................................... month months months years years Total 23,861,681 2,956,550 26,818,231 Loans to customers ................................................................ 23,951,507 1,148,549 3,010,619 647,975 1,346,993 30,105,643 Financial assets excluding derivatives 47,813,188 4,105,100 3,010,619 647,975 1,346,993 56,923,874 Effect of derivatives ............................................................... 27,334,633 2,500,000 600,000 30,434,633 Total 75,147,821 4,105,100 5,510,619 1,247,975 1,346,993 87,358,507 Financial liabilities Up to 1 1‐3 3‐12 1‐5 Over 5 Deposits from customers ....................................................... month months months years years Total 51,479,732 51,479,732 Borrowings ............................................................................. 2,417,672 7,463,302 12,177,773 22,058,747 Issued bills ............................................................................. 1,982,430 1,962,876 3,945,306 Issued bonds .......................................................................... 39,974 633,194 2,124,611 1,463,529 4,261,308 Subordinated liabilities .......................................................... 1,184,146 815,383 1,999,530 Financial liabilities excluding derivatives 53,937,378 10,078,925 17,449,406 2,278,912 0 83,744,622 Effect of derivatives ............................................................... 3,104,224 3,104,224 Total 57,041,603 10,078,925 17,449,406 2,278,912 0 86,848,846 Total interest repricing gap 18,106,219 (5,973,826) (11,938,788) (1,030,938) 1,346,993 509,660 Sensitivity analysis

The Group performs monthly sensitivity analysis on financial assets and liabilities in non‐trading portfolios subject to interest rate risk. The sensitivity analysis assumes a shift in the yield curves for all currencies. A parallel shift in yield curves would have the following impact on the Group's pre‐tax profit and equity, assuming all other risk factors remain constant: Shift in 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Currency basis points Downward Upward Downward Upward ISK, indexed .................................................................................................. 50 3,628 (7,870) 26,255 (24,900) ISK, non‐indexed ........................................................................................... 100 137,485 (126,627) (85,240) 78,636 Other currencies ........................................................................................... 20 (579) (699) (1,141) 175 Total 140,534 (135,196) (60,126) 53,912 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 32 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 47. Exposure towards changes in the CPI Definition

Exposure towards changes in CPI is the risk that fluctuations in the Icelandic Consumer Price Index (CPI) will affect the balance and cash flow of indexed financial instruments.

The Group is exposed to inflation indexation of assets and liabilities denominated in ISK. All indexed assets and liabilities are valued according to the CPI measure at any given time and changes in CPI are recognised in the income statement. Management

The Group controls its indexation risk through derivatives contracts and sales and purchases of indexed bonds, mostly government bonds, and thus keeps its exposure to the CPI within the limits set by the ALCO committee. Balance of CPI linked assets and liabilities

The net balance of CPI linked assets and liabilities is specified as follows: 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Assets .............................................................................................................................................................................. 9,583,722 10,676,860 Liabilities ......................................................................................................................................................................... (8,276,898) (7,620,546) Total 1,306,824 3,056,314 Sensitivity to changes in CPI

Given the net balance of CPI linked assets and liabilities, a 1% change in the CPI would, with other things constant, result in the following changes to the Group's pre‐tax profit. 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 ‐1% 1% ‐1% 1% Government bonds ............................................................................................................ (10,401) 10,401 (11,095) 11,095 Other fixed income securities ............................................................................................ (10,814) 10,814 (25,248) 25,248 Loans to customers ............................................................................................................ (53,622) 53,622 (39,425) 39,425 Derivatives ......................................................................................................................... (21,000) 21,000 (31,000) 31,000 Short positions ................................................................................................................... 9,863 (9,863) 3,737 (3,737) Deposits ............................................................................................................................. 54,906 (54,906) 54,469 (54,469) Subordinated debt ............................................................................................................. 18,000 (18,000) 18,000 (18,000) (13,068) 13,068 (30,563) 30,563 The effect on equity would be the same. 48. Currency risk Definition

Currency risk arises when financial instruments are not denominated in the functional currency of the respective Group entity and can affect both the Group's income statement and statement of financial position. A part of the Group's financial assets and liabilities is denominated in foreign currencies. Management

Currency positions are monitored by risk management and reported to the ALCO committee. Any mismatch between assets and liabilities in each currency is monitored closely and managed within limits.

The Group is subject to limits set by the Central Bank of Iceland regarding the maximum open currency position. At 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 the Group's position in foreign currencies was within those limits. Exchange rates

The following exchange rates have been used by the Group in the preparation of these financial statements: Closing Average Closing Average EUR/ISK 30.6.2020 6m 2020 31.12.2019 6m 2019 155.4 148.1 135.8 137.0 USD/ISK .............................................................................................................................. 138.6 134.4 121.1 121.3 GBP/ISK .............................................................................................................................. 170.2 169.3 159.4 156.9 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 33 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 48. Currency risk (cont.) Breakdown of financial assets and financial liabilities denominated in foreign currencies 30.6.2020 Financial assets Other EUR USD GBP SEK currencies Total Cash and balances with Central Bank ...................................... 2,158,366 4,275,395 272,393 206,500 967,466 7,880,119 Fixed income securities ............................................................ 0 205,219 205,219 Shares and other variable income securities ........................... 8,078 207,326 1,166,581 1 1,381,985 Securities used for hedging ...................................................... 207,181 52,884 260,066 Loans to customers .................................................................. 616,512 121,439 1,013,245 334,440 2,085,636 Other assets .............................................................................. 830,489 1,741,487 360,926 31,080 12,699 2,976,681 Financial assets excluding derivatives 3,820,626 6,398,531 3,018,364 572,021 980,164 14,789,706 Derivatives ................................................................................ 1,542,352 1,113,532 20,522 0 2,676,405 Total 5,362,978 7,512,062 3,038,886 572,021 980,164 17,466,111 Financial liabilities Other Deposits from customers ......................................................... EUR USD GBP SEK currencies Total 4,472,862 6,789,146 677,124 176,742 944,420 13,060,293 Borrowings ............................................................................... 45,780 45,780 Issued bonds ............................................................................. 352,233 352,233 Other liabilities ......................................................................... 459,907 204,942 291,191 30,595 53,869 1,040,503 Financial liabilities excluding derivatives 4,978,549 7,346,321 968,315 207,337 998,288 14,498,810 Derivatives ................................................................................ 76,975 1,787,205 296,000 2,160,180 Total 4,978,549 7,423,296 2,755,520 503,337 998,288 16,658,989 Net currency position Other Financial assets ......................................................................... EUR USD GBP SEK currencies Total 5,362,978 7,512,062 3,038,886 572,021 980,164 17,466,111 Financial liabilities .................................................................... (4,978,549) (7,423,296) (2,755,520) (503,337) (998,288) (16,658,989) Financial guarantee contracts .................................................. 77,700 77,700 Total 462,129 88,767 283,366 68,684 (18,124) 884,822 31.12.2019 Financial assets Other Cash and balances with Central Bank ...................................... EUR USD GBP CAD currencies Total 726,348 277,004 195,341 322,278 665,077 2,186,049 Fixed income securities ............................................................ 543,483 2,413,067 2,956,550 Shares and other variable income securities ........................... 181,624 1,020,161 1 1,201,786 Securities used for hedging ...................................................... 1,297,948 1,297,948 Loans to customers .................................................................. 444,945 106,074 863,985 16,616 1,431,619 Other assets .............................................................................. 946,260 181,361 299,735 57,397 1,484,753 Financial assets excluding derivatives 3,958,984 3,159,129 2,379,222 322,278 739,091 10,558,704 Derivatives ................................................................................ 1,319,461 888,608 19,221 2,227,290 Total 5,278,445 4,047,737 2,398,443 322,278 739,091 12,785,994 Financial liabilities Other EUR USD GBP CAD currencies Total Deposits from customers ......................................................... 3,526,958 3,459,182 690,839 294,344 670,179 8,641,502 Borrowings ............................................................................... 40,079 40,079 Issued bonds ............................................................................. 301,738 301,738 Other liabilities ......................................................................... 1,498,474 136,045 42,103 1,264 1,677,887 Financial liabilities excluding derivatives 5,065,512 3,896,965 732,942 294,344 671,443 10,661,206 Derivatives ................................................................................ 165,895 78,811 1,594,200 1,838,907 Total 5,231,407 3,975,777 2,327,142 294,344 671,443 12,500,113 Net currency position Other Financial assets ......................................................................... EUR USD GBP CAD currencies Total 5,278,445 4,047,737 2,398,443 322,278 739,091 12,785,994 Financial liabilities .................................................................... (5,231,407) (3,975,777) (2,327,142) (294,344) (671,443) (12,500,113) Financial guarantee contracts .................................................. 67,915 67,915 Total 114,953 71,960 71,301 27,935 67,648 353,796 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 34 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 48. Currency risk (cont.) Sensitivity to currency risk

Given the net currency position, a 10% change in the value of the ISK would, with other things constant, result in the following changes to the Group's pre‐tax profit. 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies ‐10% +10% ‐10% +10% EUR ......................................................................................................................................... 46,213 (46,213) 11,495 (11,495) USD ......................................................................................................................................... 8,877 (8,877) 7,196 (7,196) GBP ......................................................................................................................................... 28,337 (28,337) 7,130 (7,130) SEK .......................................................................................................................................... 6,868 (6,868) 1,842 (1,842) CAD ......................................................................................................................................... (3,061) 3,061 2,793 (2,793) Other currencies ..................................................................................................................... 1,248 (1,248) 4,923 (4,923) Total 88,482 (88,482) 35,380 (35,380) The effect on equity would be the same. 49. Other price risk Other price risk arises from changes in the market prices of shares and other variable income securities in the Group's portfolio. The Group directly holds listed and unlisted shares and other variable income securities, while also gaining exposure to listed shares through portfolio options trading. The table below shows the Group's net exposure, including delta‐adjusted options exposure. 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Average Max Exposure Average Max Exposure Listed shares ............................................................................. 1,105,316 1,486,961 875,274 927,255 1,352,589 1,271,325 Unlisted shares ......................................................................... 2,358,354 2,454,804 2,077,091 1,657,393 1,863,076 1,694,493 Unlisted unit shares .................................................................. 807,194 1,198,469 1,056,133 773,771 998,994 693,390 Total 4,008,499 3,659,208 50. Operational risk Definition

Operational risk is the risk of direct or indirect loss from inadequate or failed internal processes or systems, from human error or external events that affect the Group's reputation and operational earnings. Management

The individual business units within the Group are primarily responsible for managing their respective operational risk. The risk management unit is furthermore responsible for identifying, monitoring and reporting the Group's operational risk. Operational risk can be reduced through staff training, process re‐design and enhancement of the control environment. The risk management unit monitors operational risk by tracking loss events, quality deficiencies, potential risk indicators and other early‐warning signals. The unit takes an active role in internal control and quality management. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 35 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Financial assets and financial liabilities 51. Accounting classification of financial assets and financial liabilities The accounting classification of financial assets and financial liabilities is specified as follows: Manda‐ 30.6.2020 Fair value torily at Total Financial assets Amortised through fair value carrying cost OCI through P/L amount Cash and balances with Central Bank .................................................................................. 26,920,830 26,920,830 Fixed income securities ........................................................................................................ 17,630,038 7,592,945 25,222,983 Shares and other variable income securities ....................................................................... 4,008,499 4,008,499 Securities used for hedging .................................................................................................. 11,234,860 11,234,860 Loans to customers .............................................................................................................. 27,316,351 3,032,476 30,348,828 Derivatives ............................................................................................................................ 628,734 628,734 Other assets .......................................................................................................................... 8,535,022 356,456 8,891,478 Total 62,772,204 17,630,038 26,853,970 107,256,212 Manda‐ Fair value torily at Total Financial liabilities Amortised through fair value carrying cost OCI through P/L amount Deposits from customers ..................................................................................................... 61,367,640 61,367,640 Borrowings ........................................................................................................................... 18,647,770 18,647,770 Issued bills ............................................................................................................................ 1,983,418 1,983,418 Issued bonds ......................................................................................................................... 3,607,395 3,607,395 Subordinated liabilities ........................................................................................................ 2,029,295 2,029,295 Short positions held for trading ........................................................................................... 910,544 910,544 Short positions used for hedging ......................................................................................... 435,076 435,076 Derivatives ............................................................................................................................ 626,285 626,285 Other liabilities ..................................................................................................................... 6,009,228 575,227 6,584,455 Total 93,644,745 0 2,547,131 96,191,877 Manda‐ 31.12.2019 Fair value torily at Total Financial assets Amortised through fair value carrying cost OCI through P/L amount Cash and balances with Central Bank .................................................................................. 26,818,231 26,818,231 Fixed income securities ........................................................................................................ 8,097,169 8,097,169 Shares and other variable income securities ....................................................................... 3,659,208 3,659,208 Securities used for hedging .................................................................................................. 24,274,769 24,274,769 Loans to customers .............................................................................................................. 27,758,981 2,346,662 30,105,643 Derivatives ............................................................................................................................ 1,259,833 1,259,833 Other assets .......................................................................................................................... 4,823,577 4,823,577 Total 59,400,789 0 39,637,640 99,038,429 Manda‐ Fair value torily at Total Financial liabilities Amortised through fair value carrying cost OCI through P/L amount Deposits from customers ..................................................................................................... 51,479,732 51,479,732 Borrowings ........................................................................................................................... 22,058,747 22,058,747 Issued bills ............................................................................................................................ 3,945,306 3,945,306 Issued bonds ......................................................................................................................... 4,261,308 4,261,308 Subordinated liabilities ........................................................................................................ 1,999,530 1,999,530 Short positions held for trading ........................................................................................... 1,239,916 1,239,916 Short positions used for hedging ......................................................................................... 0 Derivatives ............................................................................................................................ 1,282,341 1,282,341 Other liabilities ..................................................................................................................... 2,901,973 494,991 3,396,965 Total 86,646,596 0 3,017,248 89,663,844 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 36 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 52. Financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value Fair value hierarchy

The fair value of financial assets and liabilities that are traded in active markets are based on quoted market prices. For other financial instruments the Bank determines fair value using various valuation techniques. IFRS 13 specifies a fair value hierarchy based on whether the inputs to those valuation techniques are observable or unobservable. Observable inputs reflect market data obtained from independent sources whereas unobservable inputs reflect the Bank's market assumptions. These two types of inputs result in the following fair value hierarchy: Level 1

Inputs are quoted market prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical instruments.

Inputs are quoted market prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical instruments. Level 2

Inputs are not quoted market prices but are observable either directly, i.e. as prices, or indirectly, i.e. derived from prices. This category includes financial instruments valued using quoted prices in active markets for similar instruments, quoted prices for similar or identical instruments in markets that are considered less than active and other instruments which are valued using techniques which rely primarily on inputs that are directly or indirectly observable from market data.

Inputs are not quoted market prices but are observable either directly, i.e. as prices, or indirectly, i.e. derived from prices. This category includes financial instruments valued using quoted prices in active markets for similar instruments, quoted prices for similar or identical instruments in markets that are considered less than active and other instruments which are valued using techniques which rely primarily on inputs that are directly or indirectly observable from market data. Level 3

Inputs are not observable or unobservable inputs have a significant effect on the valuation. This category includes instruments that are valued based on quoted prices for similar instruments for which significant unobservable adjustments are required to reflect the differences between the instruments. Valuation process

The Bank's ALCO committee is responsible for fair value measurements of financial assets and financial liabilities classified as level 2 or level 3 instruments. The valuation is carried out by personnel from Risk and Treasury and is revised at least quarterly, or when there are indications of significant changes in the underlying inputs. Valuation techniques

The Group uses widely recognised valuation techniques, including net present value and discounted cash flow models, comparison with similar instruments for which market observable prices exist, Black‐Scholes and other valuation models.

Valuation techniques include recent arm's length transactions between knowledgeable, willing parties, if available, reference to the current fair value of other instruments that are substantially the same, the discounted cash flow analysis and option pricing models. Valuation techniques incorporate all factors that market participants would consider in setting a price and are consistent with accepted methodologies for pricing financial instruments. Periodically, the Group calibrates the valuation technique and tests it for validity using prices from any observable current market transactions in the same instrument, without modification or repackaging, or based on any available observable market data.

For more complex instruments, the Group uses proprietary models, which usually are developed from recognised valuation models. Some or all of the inputs into these models may not be market observable, and are derived from market prices or rates or are estimated based on assumptions. When entering into a transaction, the financial instrument is recognised initially at the transaction price, which is the best indicator of fair value, although the value obtained from the valuation model may differ from the transaction price. This initial difference, usually an increase in fair value, indicated by valuation techniques is recognised in income depending upon the individual facts and circumstances of each transaction and no later than when the market data becomes observable.

The value produced by a model or other valuation technique is adjusted to allow for a number of factors as appropriate, because valuation techniques cannot appropriately reflect all factors market participants take into account when entering into a transaction. Valuation adjustments are recorded to allow for model risks, bid‐ask spreads, liquidity risks, as well as other factors. Management believes that these valuation adjustments are necessary and appropriate to fairly state financial instruments carried at fair value in the statement of financial position. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 37 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 52. Financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value (cont.) Fair value hierarchy classification

The fair value of financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value in the statement of financial position is classified into the fair value hierarchy as follows: 30.6.2020 Financial assets Carrying Mandatorily measured at fair value through profit and loss Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 amount Fixed income securities ..................................................................................................... 7,392,146 200,799 7,592,945 Shares and other variable income securities .................................................................... 1,626,211 163,329 2,218,958 4,008,499 Securities used for hedging ............................................................................................... 11,234,860 11,234,860 Loans to customers ............................................................................................................ 3,032,476 3,032,476 Derivatives ......................................................................................................................... 628,734 628,734 Other assets ....................................................................................................................... 356,456 356,456 Measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Fixed income securities ..................................................................................................... 17,630,038 17,630,038 Total 37,883,255 792,063 5,808,690 44,484,008 Financial liabilities Carrying Mandatorily measured at fair value through profit and loss Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 amount Short positions held for trading ......................................................................................... 910,544 910,544 Short positions used for hedging ....................................................................................... 435,076 435,076 Derivatives ......................................................................................................................... 626,285 626,285 Other liabilities .................................................................................................................. 575,227 575,227 Total 1,345,620 626,285 575,227 2,547,131 Transfers of fixed income securities from Level 1 to level 3 amounted to ISK 199 million during the period 31.12.2019 Financial assets Carrying Mandatorily measured at fair value through profit and loss Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 amount Fixed income securities ..................................................................................................... 8,095,688 1,480 8,097,169 Shares and other variable income securities .................................................................... 1,665,665 227,472 1,766,071 3,659,208 Securities used for hedging ............................................................................................... 24,195,355 79,414 24,274,769 Loans to customers ............................................................................................................ 2,346,662 2,346,662 Derivatives ......................................................................................................................... 1,259,833 1,259,833 Total 33,956,707 1,566,719 4,114,214 39,637,640 Financial liabilities Carrying Mandatorily measured at fair value through profit and loss Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 amount Short positions held for trading ......................................................................................... 1,239,916 1,239,916 Short positions used for hedging ....................................................................................... 0 Derivatives ......................................................................................................................... 1,282,341 1,282,341 Other liabilities .................................................................................................................. 494,991 494,991 Total 1,239,916 1,282,341 494,991 3,017,248 Transfers from Level 3 to Level 1 amounted to ISK 360 million during the year due to listing of a company on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 38 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 52. Financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value (cont.) Reconciliation of changes in Level 3 fair value measurements Shares and Fixed other var. income income Loans to Other Other 30.6.2020 securities securities customers assets liabilities Total Balance as at 31 December 2019 1,480 1,766,071 2,346,662 (494,991) 3,619,222 Total gains and losses in profit or loss ..................................... (18) 161,610 84,257 (251,520) (5,670) Additions .................................................................................. 291,277 641,986 356,456 1,289,719 Repayments .............................................................................. (40,429) 171,284 130,855 Disposals ................................................................................... 0 Transfers in (out) of Level 3 ...................................................... 199,337 199,337 Balance as at 30 June 2020 200,799 2,218,958 3,032,476 356,456 (575,227) 5,233,463 Shares and Fixed other var. income income Loans to Other Other 31.12.2019 securities securities customers assets liabilities Total Balance as at 31 December 2018 ............................................. 134,944 864,180 2,160,522 3,159,646 Reclassification into Level 3 in accordance with IFRS 9 ........... 150,865 150,865 Total gains and losses in profit or loss ..................................... (133,463) 212,897 95,505 447,463 622,401 Additions .................................................................................. 1,652,385 592,385 2,244,770 Repayments .............................................................................. (652,615) 1,599,864 947,249 Acquisition of subsidiary ......................................................... 928,327 (2,542,318) (1,613,991) Disposals ................................................................................... (1,531,253) (1,531,253) Transfers in (out) Level 3 .......................................................... (360,466) (360,466) Balance as at 31 December 2019 1,480 1,766,071 2,346,662 0 (494,991) 3,619,222 Fair value measurements for Level 3 financial assets and liabilities

Level 3 assets consist primarily of illiquid, unlisted bonds, shares and share certificates and loans measured at fair value. Each asset is evaluated separately but assets within an asset group share a valuation method. The following valuation methods are in use in 2020: Book value Asset class Method Significant unobservable input Range 30.6.2020 Unlisted bonds Expected recovery Value of assets 0‐95% 200,799 Unlisted variable income securities Market price Recent trades ‐ 2,218,958 Loans to customers Expert model Value of assets and collateral ‐ 3,032,476 Total 5,452,234 Book value Asset class Method Significant unobservable input Range 31.12.2019 Unlisted bonds Expected recovery Value of assets 0‐5% 1,480 Unlisted variable income securities Market price Recent trades ‐ 1,766,071 Loan to customers Expert model Value of assets and collateral ‐ 2,346,662 Total 4,114,214 Given the methods used, the possible range of the significant unobservable inputs is wide. When determining the values used the Group considers the financial strength of the entity in question, recent trades if any and multipliers for comparable instruments. The effect of unobservable inputs in Level 3 fair value measurements

The Group believes its estimates represent appropriate approximations of fair value and that the use of different valuation methodologies and reasonable changes in assumptions or unobservable inputs would not significantly change the estimates.

A 10% change in the estimates would have the following effect on profit before taxes: Shares and other variable income securities +10% ‐10% 221,896 (221,896) Loans to customers ............................................................................................................................................................. 303,248 (303,248) Total 525,143 (525,143) Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 39 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Segment information 53. Business segments Segment reporting is based on the same principles and structure as internal reporting to senior management and the Board of Directors. Segment performance is evaluated on profit before cost allocation and tax. Reportable segments The Group defines five reportable segments which reflect the reporting structure of the Bank. Corporate Banking

Corporate Banking offers various forms of banking services and related advisory services, in addition to providing specialised lending services.

Corporate Banking offers various forms of banking services and related advisory services, in addition to providing specialised lending services. Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance provides its customers with impartial and independent advice concerning purchases, sales and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Corporate Finance provides its customers with impartial and independent advice concerning purchases, sales and mergers and acquisitions of companies. Capital Markets

Capital Markets offers securities and foreign currency brokerage, derivatives brokerage and forward contracts to clients, which include institutional investors, corporates and high net worth individuals.

Capital Markets offers securities and foreign currency brokerage, derivatives brokerage and forward contracts to clients, which include institutional investors, corporates and high net worth individuals. Proprietary Trading and Treasury

Proprietary Trading and Treasury provide market making services to its clients as well as providing the Bank with treasury services.

Proprietary Trading and Treasury provide market making services to its clients as well as providing the Bank with treasury services. Asset Management

Products and services offered include asset management involving both domestic and foreign assets, private banking, and private pension plans. Information about other divisions of the Bank, e.g. non‐revenue generating divisions, is presented under the heading Support functions and eliminations. Proprietary Support Corporate Corporate Capital trading and Asset functions and 6m 2020 Banking Finance Markets Treasury Management eliminations Total Net interest income 780,836 (66) 120,300 (7,990) (27,131) 1,802 867,751 Net fee and commission income ....................... 269,222 166,770 491,800 84,473 2,010,329 (8,950) 3,013,644 Net financial income .......................................... (77,354) (0) (2,636) 220,099 25,462 56,392 221,963 Share in profit of associates .............................. (17,855) 0 0 0 6,456 0 (11,399) Other operating income (expense) ................... 78,788 0 12 1,053 26,028 (50,605) 55,276 Net operating income 1,033,638 166,704 609,476 297,635 2,041,143 (1,361) 4,147,236 Salaries and related expenses ........................... (139,238) (129,003) (143,067) (108,539) (578,654) (673,092) (1,771,594) Other operating expenses ................................. (243,501) (11,085) (36,314) (27,941) (209,845) (370,383) (899,069) Net impairment ................................................. (158,574) (1,108) 0 0 (53,757) 4,649 (208,790) Revaluation of investment properties .............. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Revaluation of contingent consideration .......... 0 0 0 0 (251,520) 0 (251,520) Profit (loss) before cost allocation and tax 492,326 25,508 430,095 161,155 947,367 (1,040,187) 1,016,263 Net segment revenue from external 1,015,235 110,614 889,919 59,185 2,041,143 31,139 4,147,236 customers ........................................................ Net segment revenue from other 18,403 56,090 (280,443) 238,449 1 (32,500) 0 segments ......................................................... Proprietary Support Corporate Corporate Capital trading and Asset functions and 6m 2019 Banking Finance Markets Treasury Management eliminations Total Net interest income ........................................... 767,939 (101) 101,553 59,769 (86,182) 2,731 845,709 Net fee and commission income ....................... 366,332 183,374 452,311 59,578 1,926,005 (75,374) 2,912,226 Net financial income .......................................... 92,905 0 (2,103) 245,430 (5,588) 43,828 374,472 Share in profit of associates .............................. (50,685) 0 0 0 23,275 0 (27,410) Other operating income (expense) ................... 35,313 0 (2) 1,566 17,759 5,799 60,435 Net operating income 1,211,804 183,273 551,759 366,343 1,875,270 (23,017) 4,165,433 Salaries and related expenses ........................... (101,900) (114,362) (126,319) (85,871) (548,483) (772,794) (1,749,729) Other operating expenses ................................. (212,583) (12,797) (34,124) (32,783) (331,952) (283,865) (908,105) Net impairment ................................................. 43,241 (17,098) 0 0 (7,000) 3,000 22,143 Revaluation of contingent consideration .......... 0 0 0 0 60,093 0 60,093 Profit (loss) before cost allocation and tax 940,562 39,016 391,316 247,689 1,047,928 (1,076,676) 1,589,835 Net segment revenue from external 829,866 152,590 1,327,323 (15,819) 1,866,990 4,483 4,165,433 customers ........................................................ Net segment revenue from other segments ......................................................... 381,938 30,683 (775,564) 382,162 8,280 (27,500) 0 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 40 Kvika Amounts are in ISK thousands Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 53 Other information Pledged assets

The Group has pledged assets, in the ordinary course of banking business, to the Central Bank of Iceland to the amount of ISK 2.7 billion as at 30 June 2020 (2019: ISK 2.7 billion) to secure settlement in the Icelandic clearing systems. Further pledges have been placed in the ordinary course of banking business for netting and set‐off arrangements in the total amount of ISK 3.5 billion as at 30 June 2020 (2019: ISK 0.7 billion). Related parties Definition of related parties

The Group has a related party relationship with the board members of the Bank, the CEO of the Bank and key employees (together referred to as management), associates as disclosed in note 22, shareholders with significant influence over the Bank, close family members of individuals identified as related parties and entities under the control or joint control of related parties. Arm's length

Transactions with related parties are carried out at arm's length and subject to an annual review by the Bank's internal auditor. Effects on statement of financial position Loans & Deposits & 30.6.2020 receivables payables Management .......................................................................................................................................................................... 0 173,826 Associates ............................................................................................................................................................................... 0 0 Total 0 173,827 Loans & Deposits & 31.12.2019 receivables payables Management .......................................................................................................................................................................... 354 40,296 Associates ............................................................................................................................................................................... 208,278 2,995,554 Total 208,632 3,035,851 Effects on income statement Interest Interest Fees Fees 6m 2020 income expense received paid Management ....................................................................................................................... 0 487 1,362 10,560 Associates ............................................................................................................................ 10,379 209 26,279 0 Total 10,379 696 27,641 10,560 Interest Interest Fees Fees 6m 2019 income expense received paid Management ....................................................................................................................... 4,093 1,610 1,519 5,112 Associates ............................................................................................................................ 22 23,619 22,793 0 Total 4,115 25,229 24,313 5,112 Other matters

Legal proceedings

The Bank has been served with a written summons whereby owners of a certain real estate have made a claim of ca. ISK 316 million plus interest against Kvika and several other parties in solidum. Kvika has denied the claims of the plaintiffs and does not believe the matter to be of merit. Kvika is to submit its statement in this case on 9 September 2020. Events after the reporting date

Letter of intent for the purchase of Netgíró hf.

In July 2020, the Bank signed a letter of intent for the purchase of 80% of the shares in Netgíró hf. At the signing of the letter of intent, the Bank owned around 20% share in Netgíró hf. and will therefore, if the purchase goes through, become the sole owner of the company. The purchase of Netgíró is in line with the bank's policy to use technological solutions to modernize financial services. Kvika has had a successful collaboration with Netgíró hf. in the past years, including financing of the company's claims. The purchase will enable the Bank to further strengthen the collaboration with the company which will lead to increased efficiency and optimization for both parties. Netgíró hf. currently operates in almost 3,000 local shops and over 68,000 individuals use the company's services. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020 41 Attachments Original document

