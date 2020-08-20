Kvika banki : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Log in
Condensed Interim

Consolidated Financial Statements

30 June 2020

Kvika banki hf. Katrínartún 2 105 Reykjavík Iceland Reg. no. 540502‐2930

Kvika

Table of Contents

Page

Endorsement and Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO ..........................................

1

Review Report on Interim Financial Information ...........................................................................

3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement ....................................................................

4

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ....................................

5

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ...............................................

6

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ..............................................

7

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows .........................................................

9

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ..........................................

10

‐ General information ....................................................................................................................

11

‐ Income statement ........................................................................................................................

13

‐ Statement of Financial Position ..................................................................................................

15

‐ Risk management ........................................................................................................................

22

‐ Financial assets and financial liabilities .......................................................................................

36

‐ Segment information ...................................................................................................................

40

‐ Other information ........................................................................................................................

41

Endorsement and Statement

by the Board of Directors and the CEO

The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or the "Bank") for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union, and additional requirements in the Icelandic Financial Statement Act. The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements comprise Kvika and its subsidiaries (together the "Group").

Kvika is a specialized bank focusing on asset management and investment services. The Bank operates four business segments, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Corporate Banking and Capital Markets. Kvika provides businesses, investors and individuals with comprehensive investment banking and asset management services, as well as selected banking services. Kvika's Asset Management has an established reputation and offers solutions covering all major asset classes, including fixed‐income securities, equities, and alternative investments in both domestic and international markets. At the end of June 2020 the Group had ISK 514 billion of assets under management, compared to ISK 426 billion at year end 2019. The Bank is listed on the main list of Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

Operations in the reporting period

Profit for the period amounted to ISK 924 million (6m 2019: ISK 1,455 million), corresponding to an annualised 11.8% return on equity based on the equity position at the beginning of the year adjusted for changes in share capital and transactions with treasury shares during the period. The Group's net operating income during the period was ISK 4,147 million (6m 2019: ISK 4,165 million). Net interest income amounted to ISK 868 million (6m 2019: ISK 846 million). Net fee income amounted to ISK 3,014 million (6m 2019: ISK 2,912 million). Other operating income amounted to ISK 266 million (6m 2019: ISK 408 million). Administrative expenses during the period amounted to ISK 2,671 million (6m 2019: ISK 2,658 million).

The COVID‐19 pandemic, and the uncertainty related to it, had a considerable impact on the Bank's operations and the Icelandic economy during the reporting period. The Bank has, among other things, updated the economic scenarios which are used in the Expected Credit Loss model to better reflect the economic situation. Furthermore, the economic situation has, to some extent, increased the amount of loan exposures classified as Stages 2 and 3. During the operating period, the Group had a negative impairment charge of ISK 209 million (6m 2019: 22 million). In addition to that, unfavourable market conditions due to the economic situation resulted in the Group recognising a loss on shares and other variable income securities to the amount of ISK 47 million during the operating period while in during the first half of 2019 there was a gain of ISK 402 million.

According to the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, equity at the end of the period amounted to ISK 16,668 million (31.12.2019: ISK 15,515

million) and total assets amounted to ISK 113,070 million (31.12.2019: ISK 105,584 million).

The Group's total capital ratio at 30.06.2020 is 26.2% (31.12.2019: 24.1%). The Bank's minimum regulatory capital requirement based on Financial Supervisory Authority's Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) is 15.1%. In March 2020, the Central Bank of Iceland lowered the countercyclical capital buffer to zero. The minimum regulatory capital requirement including the additional capital requirements imposed following the implementation of CRD IV is 20.6% as at 30 June 2020.

The Bank maintains a strong liquidity position. The Bank's assets are liquid and its access to funding is good, reflected in ample liquidity position. At the end of June 2020 the Group's 30 day liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 221%, well above the minimum level of 100%.

The Bank's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") was held on 26 March 2020. It approved the motion of the Board of Directors ("BOD") to the AGM that no dividend be paid for the operating year 2019. The AGM also approved a motion from the BOD to reduce the Bank's share capital by 50,000,000 shares by cancelling the Bank's own shares. The share capital reduction was registered by the Company Registry on 1 April 2020. Further, the AGM approved a motion from the BOD permitting the Bank to purchase up to 10% of own shares subject to regulatory approvals. This authorisation applies until the next annual general meeting in 2021.

Expansion of asset management operations in the UK

KKV Investment Management Ltd. ("KKV"), a subsidiary of Kvika Securities Ltd., is an alternative credit investment manager focusing on collateralised, non‐correlated, income‐producing investments. During the second quarter of 2020, KKV began providing investment management services to KKV Secured Loan Fund and the Secured Income Fund. The funds have net assets of GBP 394 million, equivalent to ca. ISK 67 billion and are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Sale of shareholding in Korta hf.

During the second quarter of 2020, the sales process of Korta hf. was finalised. The buyer is the UK based fintech company Rapyd. Kvika sold all of its shareholding and all other shareholders of Korta were also parties to the agreement. Part of the payment is based on Korta's operations for 2020 year and the full price will, thus, not be known until early next year. The sales price is not expected to have an impact on the Group's earnings for the year.

Risk management

The objective of risk management is to promote a good and efficient culture of risk awareness within the Group and to increase the understanding of employees and management on the Group's risk taking, in addition to an assessment process related to risk and capital position. An emphasis is placed on being up to speed on the latest developments and adoption of rules related to risk management, such as regarding capital‐ and liquidity management. The Group is faced with various kinds of risk that relate to its operations as a financial institution and arise from its day‐to‐day operations. An active risk management entails analysing risk, measuring it and taking actions to limit it, as well as monitoring risk factors. The Group's risk management, and its main operations, are described in the notes accompanying the Consolidated Financial Statements. Refer to notes 37‐50 on analysis of exposure to various types of risk.

Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO

To the best of our knowledge the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of Kvika banki hf. for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020 comply with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU and additional requirements in the Icelandic Financial Statement Act, and give a true and fair view of the Group's assets, liabilities and financial position as at 30 June 2020 and the financial performance of the Group and changes of cash flows for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020.

Further, in our opinion the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and the Endorsement of the Board of Directors and the CEO give a fair view of the development and performance of the Group's operations and its position and describes the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Group.

The Board of Directors and the CEO of the Bank have today discussed the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020, and confirm them by the means of their signatures.

Reykjavík, 20 August 2020.

Board of Directors

CEO

Review Report on Interim Financial Information

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of Kvika banki hf.

We have reviewed the accompanying Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of financial position of Kvika banki hf. and its subsidiaries (the "Bank") as of 30 June 2020 and the related Condensed Consolidated Interim Income Statement, Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income, Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of changes in equity and Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of cash flows for the six‐month period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes.

Management's and the Board of directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The board of directors and management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for Interim Financial Reporting, IAS 34, as adopted by the EU and additional requirements in the Icelandic Financial Statement Act.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements, ISRE 2410. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial information does not give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Bank as at 30 June 2020, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the six‐month period then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for Interim Financial Reporting, IAS 34, as adopted by the EUand additional requirements in the Icelandic Financial Statement Act.

Confirmation of Endorsement and Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO

Pursuant to the requirements of Paragraph 2 Article 104 of the Icelandic Act on Financial Statements No. 3/2006, we confirm to the best of our knowledge that the accompanying Endorsement and Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO includes all information required by the Icelandic Act on Financial Statements that is not disclosed elsewhere in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

Kópavogur, 20 August 2020.

Deloitte ehf.

Pálína Árnadóttir

State Authorized Public Accountant

Guðmundur Ingólfsson

State Authorized Public Accountant

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement

For the period 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

Notes

6m 2020

6m 2019

Interest income ..................................................................................................................................................

2,043,273

2,552,261

Interest expense .................................................................................................................................................

(1,175,522)

(1,706,552)

Net interest income

4

867,751

845,709

Fee and commission income ..............................................................................................................................

3,103,838

2,993,444

Fee and commission expense .............................................................................................................................

(90,194)

(81,218)

Net fee and commission income

5

3,013,644

2,912,226

Net financial income ..........................................................................................................................................

6

221,963

374,472

Share in loss of associates, net of income tax .....................................................................................................

22

(11,308)

(27,410)

Other operating income .....................................................................................................................................

55,276

60,435

Other operating income

265,931

407,498

Net operating income

4,147,327

4,165,433

Administrative expenses ....................................................................................................................................

8

(2,670,663)

(2,657,834)

Net impairment ..................................................................................................................................................

10

(208,790)

22,143

Revaluation of contingent consideration ............................................................................................................

(251,520)

60,093

Profit before taxes

1,016,354

1,589,835

Income tax .........................................................................................................................................................

11

(37,359)

(51,727)

Special tax on financial activity ...........................................................................................................................

12

(24,588)

0

Special tax on financial institutions ....................................................................................................................

13

(30,383)

(83,400)

Profit for the period

924,025

1,454,708

Notes

6m 2020

6m 2019

Attributable to the shareholders of Kvika banki hf. ............................................................................................

942,569

1,456,665

Attributable to non‐controlling interest .............................................................................................................

21

(18,545)

(1,957)

Profit for the period

924,025

1,454,708

Earnings per share

14

Basic earnings per share (ISK per share) .............................................................................................................

0.47

0.79

Diluted earnings per share (ISK per share) .........................................................................................................

0.44

0.68

The notes on pages 11 to 41 are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the period 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

Notes

6m 2020

6m 2019

Profit for the period

924,025

1,454,708

Translation of foreign operations

24,265

13,733

Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations ...................................................................................

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss, net of tax

24,265

13,733

Total comprehensive income for the period

948,290

1,468,441

Notes

6m 2020

6m 2019

Attributable to the shareholders of Kvika banki hf. ................................................................................................

966,834

1,470,398

Attributable to non‐controlling interest ..................................................................................................................

(18,545)

(1,957)

Total comprehensive income for the period

948,290

1,468,441

The notes on pages 11 to 41 are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2020

Assets

Notes

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Cash and balances with Central Bank ....................................................................................................................

15

26,920,830

26,818,231

Fixed income securities ..........................................................................................................................................

16

25,222,983

8,097,169

Shares and other variable income securities .........................................................................................................

17

4,008,499

3,659,208

Securities used for hedging ....................................................................................................................................

18

11,234,860

24,274,769

Loans to customers .................................................................................................................................................

19

30,348,828

30,105,643

Derivatives ..............................................................................................................................................................

20

628,734

1,259,833

Investment in associates ........................................................................................................................................

22

42,331

776,490

Investment properties ............................................................................................................................................

23

1,016,905

1,016,553

Intangible assets .....................................................................................................................................................

24

3,373,752

3,283,256

Property and equipment ........................................................................................................................................

600,727

596,336

Deferred tax assets .................................................................................................................................................

779,959

872,972

Other assets ............................................................................................................................................................

25

8,891,478

4,823,577

Total assets

113,069,886

105,584,035

Liabilities

Deposits from customers ........................................................................................................................................

26

61,367,640

51,479,732

Borrowings ..............................................................................................................................................................

27

18,647,770

22,058,747

Issued bills ...............................................................................................................................................................

28

1,983,418

3,945,306

Issued bonds ...........................................................................................................................................................

29

3,607,395

4,261,308

Subordinated liabilities ...........................................................................................................................................

30

2,029,295

1,999,530

Short positions held for trading .............................................................................................................................

31

910,544

1,239,916

Short positions used for hedging ...........................................................................................................................

32

435,076

0

Derivatives ..............................................................................................................................................................

20

626,285

1,282,341

Current tax liabilities ..............................................................................................................................................

81

136,395

Deferred tax liabilities ............................................................................................................................................

210,215

268,613

Other liabilities .......................................................................................................................................................

33

6,584,455

3,396,965

Total liabilities

96,402,173

90,068,852

Equity

Share capital ...........................................................................................................................................................

34

1,971,049

1,945,366

Share premium .......................................................................................................................................................

3,264,964

3,115,992

Option reserve ........................................................................................................................................................

9,378

7,687

Warrants reserve ....................................................................................................................................................

35

198,650

206,501

Deficit reduction reserve ........................................................................................................................................

3,103,697

3,103,697

Other reserves ........................................................................................................................................................

29,851

5,586

Restricted retained earnings ..................................................................................................................................

1,487,169

778,191

Retained earnings ...................................................................................................................................................

6,525,781

6,292,189

Total equity attributable to the shareholders of Kvika banki hf.

16,590,539

15,455,209

Non‐controlling interest .........................................................................................................................................

77,174

59,974

Total equity

16,667,713

15,515,183

Total liabilities and equity

113,069,886

105,584,035

The notes on pages 11 to 41 are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the period 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

Deficit

Trans‐

Restricted

Total share‐

Non‐

1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

Share

Share

Option

Warrants

reduction

lation

retained

Retained

holders'

controlling

Total

Notes

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

earnings

equity

interest

equity

Equity as at 1 January 2020 ...............................................................

1,945,366

3,115,992

7,687

206,501

3,103,697

5,586

778,191

6,292,189

15,455,209

59,974

15,515,183

Profit for the period ...........................................................................

942,569

942,569

(18,545)

924,025

Translation of foreign operations

Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations ..............

24,265

24,265

24,265

......................................Total comprehensive income for the period

0

0

0

0

0

24,265

0

942,569

966,834

(18,545)

948,290

Restricted retained earnings .............................................................

708,977

(708,977)

0

0

Transactions with owners of the Bank

Capital increase ...............................................................................

25,683

141,121

166,805

35,744

202,549

Stock options ..................................................................................

1,691

1,691

1,691

Warrants exercised .........................................................................

7,851

(7,851)

0

0

Equity as at 30 June 2020

1,971,049

3,264,964

9,378

198,650

3,103,697

29,851

1,487,169

6,525,781

16,590,539

77,174

16,667,713

The notes on pages 11 to 41 are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019

Deficit

Trans‐

Restricted

Total share‐

Non‐

1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019

Share

Share

Option

Warrants

reduction

lation

retained

Retained

holders'

controlling

Total

Notes

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

earnings

equity

interest

equity

Equity as at 1 January 2019 ...............................................................

1,844,996

2,881,165

4,297

202,527

3,103,697

(12,023)

506,896

4,376,900

12,908,455

61,544

12,969,999

Impact of adopting IFRS 16 .............................................................

(32,637)

(32,637)

(32,637)

......................................Restated opening balance under IFRS 16

1,844,996

2,881,165

4,297

202,527

3,103,697

(12,023)

506,896

4,344,263

12,875,818

61,544

12,937,362

Profit for the period ...........................................................................

1,456,665

1,456,665

(1,957)

1,454,708

Translation of foreign operations

Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations ..............

13,733

13,733

13,733

......................................Total comprehensive income for the period

0

0

0

0

0

13,733

0

1,456,665

1,470,398

(1,957)

1,468,441

Restricted retained earnings ..............................................................

85,529

(85,529)

0

0

Transactions with owners of the Bank

(442,799)

(442,799)

(442,799)

Dividend paid to shareholders ........................................................

Stock options ..................................................................................

1,681

1,681

1,681

Warrants sold .................................................................................

33,040

33,040

33,040

Equity as at 30 June 2019

1,844,996

2,881,165

5,978

235,567

3,103,697

1,710

592,424

5,272,600

13,938,138

59,587

13,997,726

The notes on pages 11 to 41 are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the period 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Notes

6m 2020

6m 2019

Profit for the period ...........................................................................................................................................

924,025

1,454,708

Adjustments for:

(1,373,845)

648,415

Indexation and exchange rate difference ........................................................................................................

Share in (profit) loss of associates, net of income tax ......................................................................................

22

11,308

27,410

Depreciation and amortisation ........................................................................................................................

141,815

63,603

Net interest income .........................................................................................................................................

4

(867,751)

(845,709)

Net impairment ...............................................................................................................................................

208,790

(22,143)

Income tax .......................................................................................................................................................

37,359

135,127

Other adjustments ..........................................................................................................................................

61,700

(58,028)

(856,600)

1,403,383

Changes in:

(17,125,815)

56,058

Fixed income securities ...................................................................................................................................

Shares and other variable income securities ...................................................................................................

(349,291)

(51,030)

Securities used for hedging ..............................................................................................................................

13,039,909

(8,038,314)

Loans to customers .........................................................................................................................................

(45,000)

1,011,082

Derivatives ‐ assets ..........................................................................................................................................

631,099

1,132

Deferred tax assets and tax liabilities ..............................................................................................................

0

(113,544)

Other assets ....................................................................................................................................................

(3,873,079)

(5,819,431)

Deposits from customers .................................................................................................................................

9,670,391

9,620,158

Short positions ................................................................................................................................................

105,704

766,793

Derivatives ‐ liabilities ......................................................................................................................................

(656,057)

889,107

Other liabilities ................................................................................................................................................

3,132,845

5,134,214

4,530,706

3,456,224

Interest received ................................................................................................................................................

1,856,701

2,436,732

Interest paid .......................................................................................................................................................

(929,674)

(1,183,479)

Net cash from operating activities

4,601,134

6,112,860

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of intangible assets ..........................................................................................................................

24

(113,048)

(101,227)

Acquisition of property and equipment .............................................................................................................

(55,152)

(54,951)

Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment ..........................................................................................

21,647

0

Dividend from assoiciates ..................................................................................................................................

3,750

3,750

Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash .................................................................................................................

0

(892,174)

Net sale (investment) in associates ....................................................................................................................

364,426

19,227

Lease receivable payments ................................................................................................................................

13,910

0

Net cash from (to) investing activities

235,533

(1,025,375)

Cash flows from financing activities

Borrowings .........................................................................................................................................................

(4,064,889)

5,128,787

Issued bills ..........................................................................................................................................................

(1,961,887)

354,947

Increase in share capital .....................................................................................................................................

166,805

0

Increase (decrease) in warrants .........................................................................................................................

0

33,040

Dividend paid to shareholders ...........................................................................................................................

0

(442,799)

Lease payments .................................................................................................................................................

(102,190)

0

Net cash (to) from financing activities

(5,962,162)

5,073,975

Net increase in cash and balances with Central Bank .........................................................................................

(1,125,495)

10,161,460

Cash and balances with Central Bank at the beginning of the year ....................................................................

15

26,818,231

21,339,185

Change in cash and cash equivalents due to acquisition of subsidiary ...............................................................

0

8,016

Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and balances with Central Bank ..................................................

1,228,094

(724,442)

Cash and balances with Central Bank at the end of the period

15

26,920,830

30,784,218

Investing and financing activities not affecting cash flows due to a acquisitions, refer to note 5

Assets and liabilities acquired from GAMMA Capital Management hf. ..............................................................

0

1,090,717

The notes on pages 11 to 41 are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

0

General information

Page

Risk management

Page

1

Reporting entity .....................................................................................

11

37

Maximum exposure to credit risk ......................................................

22

2

Basis of preparation ...............................................................................

11

38

Credit quality of financial assets ........................................................

22

3

Significant accounting policies ................................................................

12

39

Collateral and other credit enhancements ........................................

27

Income statement

40 Loan‐to‐value ....................................................................................

27

41

Large exposures ................................................................................

28

4

Net interest income ...............................................................................

13

42

Liquidity risk ......................................................................................

28

5

Net fee and commission income ............................................................

13

43

Market risk .......................................................................................

31

6

Net financial income ..............................................................................

13

44

Interest rate risk ...............................................................................

31

7

Foreign currency exchange difference ...................................................

13

45

Interest rate risk associated with trading portfolios ..........................

31

8

Administrative expenses ........................................................................

14

46

Interest rate risk associated with non‐trading portfolios ...................

32

9

Salaries and related expenses ................................................................

14

47

Exposure towards changes in the CPI ................................................

33

10

Net impairment ......................................................................................

14

48

Currency risk .....................................................................................

33

11

Income tax .............................................................................................

14

49

Other price risk .................................................................................

35

12

Special tax on financial activity ...............................................................

14

50

Operational risk ................................................................................

35

13

Special tax on financial institutions ........................................................

14

Financial assets and liabilities

14

Earnings per share ..................................................................................

14

Statement of Financial Position

51 Accounting classification of financial assets and financial liabilities ..

36

15

52 Financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value ..........

37

15

Cash and balances with Central Bank .....................................................

Segment information

16

Fixed income securities ..........................................................................

15

17

Shares and other variable income securities ..........................................

15

53

Business segments ............................................................................

40

18

Securities used for hedging ....................................................................

15

Other information

19

Loans to customers ................................................................................

15

20

Derivatives .............................................................................................

16

54

Pledged assets ..................................................................................

41

21

Group entities ........................................................................................

16

55

Related parties ..................................................................................

41

22

Investment in associates ........................................................................

16

56

Other matters ...................................................................................

41

23

Investment properties ............................................................................

16

57 Events after the reporting date .........................................................

41

24

Intangible assets ....................................................................................

17

25

Other assets ...........................................................................................

18

26

Deposits from customers .......................................................................

18

27

Borrowings .............................................................................................

18

28

Issued bills .............................................................................................

18

29

Issued bonds ..........................................................................................

18

30

Subordinated liabilities ...........................................................................

19

31

Short positions held for trading ..............................................................

19

32

Short positions used for hedging

19

33

Other liabilities .......................................................................................

19

34

Share capital ..........................................................................................

20

35

Warrants ................................................................................................

21

36

Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) ..................................................................

21

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

0

General information

  1. Reporting entity
    Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or the "Bank") is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in Iceland, with its registered office at Katrínartún 2, Reykjavík. The Bank operates as a bank based on Act No. 161/2002, on Financial Undertakings, and is supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Iceland.
    The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2020 comprise Kvika banki hf. and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the Group). Kvika is a specialized bank focusing on asset management and investment services. The Bank operates four business segments, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Corporate Banking and Capital Markets. Kvika provides businesses, investors and individuals with comprehensive investment banking and asset management services as well as selected banking services.
    The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors and the CEO on 20 August 2020.
  2. Basis of preparation
  1. Statement of compliance
    The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union and additional requirements in the Icelandic Financial Statement Act.
  2. Basis of measurement
    The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared using the historical cost basis except for the following:
    • fixed income securities are measured at fair value;
    • shares and other variable income securities are measured at fair value;
    • securities used for hedging are measured at fair value;
    • loans to customers which are measured at fair value;
    • derivatives are measured at fair value;
    • investment properties are measured at fair value;
    • certain receivables are measured at fair value;
    • contingent consideration is measured at fair value; and
    • short positions are measured at fair value.
  4. Functional and presentation currency
    The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are prepared in Icelandic Krona (ISK), which is the Bank's functional currency. All financial information has been rounded to the nearest thousand, unless otherwise stated.
    The Group's assets and liabilities which are denominated in other currency than ISK are translated to ISK using the exchange rate as at the end of day 30 June 2020.
  5. Going concern
    The Bank's management has assessed the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and are satisfied that the Group has the resources to continue its operations.
  6. Estimates and judgements
    The preparation of interim financial statements in accordance with IFRSs requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
    The estimates and underlying assumptions are based on historical result and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgements about carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources.
    The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an on‐going basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period or in the period and future periods if the revision affects both current and future periods.
    Information about areas of estimation uncertainty and critical judgements made by management in applying accounting policies that can have a significant effect on the amounts recognised in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, is provided in the Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019.
  7. Relevance and importance of notes to the reader
    In order to enhance the informational value of the Financial Statements, the notes are evaluated based on relevance and importance for the reader. This can result in information, that has been evaluated as neither important or relevant for the reader, not being presented in the notes.

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

0

3. Significant accounting policies

The accounting policies applied in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are consistent with those applied in the Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group has not early adopted any standards, interpretations or amendments that have been issued but are not effective.

Financial instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

At 30 June 2020 the Bank reclassified certain fixed income securities as financial instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI"). These securities are held by the Bank's treasury department. They are held within a business model whose objective is to collect contractual cash flows and selling financial assets. Their contractual cash flows are solely payments of principal and interest.

Impact of COVID‐19 on the Financial Statements

Due to the considerable impact that the COVID‐19 pandemic is having on the economy, the Bank has made changes to the macroeconomic outlook used for IFRS 9 provision calculations in accordance with the guidelines of the European supervisors and the Central Bank of Iceland. Economic scenarios, and the weights assigned to them, have been reviewed with respect to the expected impact of the COVID‐19 pandemic and used in the assessment of expected credit loss ("ECL"). As a part of this review process, the weights assigned to the downside economic scenario have increased. The Bank continues to monitor developments closely and will adjust its provisions accordingly.

During the first half of 2020 there has been considerable volatility in the pricing of securities with variable income and fair value measurements for securities in certain sectors have decreased. For the Group, this has resulted in fair value losses on a part of its trading portfolio. The impact of the COVID‐19 pandemic on the economy, and the uncertainty that it is causing for the near‐ to mid‐term, also has an effect on how the Group estimates the value of some of its receivables, in particular long‐term performance related fees. In some cases the book value of these has been reduced.

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Income statement

4.

Net interest income

Interest income is specified as follows:

6m 2020

6m 2019

Cash and balances with Central Bank ........................................................................................................................................

306,662

403,691

Derivatives .................................................................................................................................................................................

405,883

776,872

Loans to customers ....................................................................................................................................................................

1,262,580

1,308,982

Other interest income ...............................................................................................................................................................

68,148

62,716

Total

2,043,273

2,552,261

Interest expense is specified as follows:

6m 2020

6m 2019

Deposits from customers ...........................................................................................................................................................

486,549

806,562

Borrowings .................................................................................................................................................................................

424,800

549,024

Issued bills ..................................................................................................................................................................................

55,365

93,906

Issued bonds ..............................................................................................................................................................................

82,140

90,521

Subordinated liabilities ..............................................................................................................................................................

94,972

94,934

Derivatives .................................................................................................................................................................................

4,967

6,490

Other interest expense* ............................................................................................................................................................

26,729

65,115

Total

1,175,522

1,706,552

* Thereof are lease liabilities' interest expense amounting to ISK 11 million (6m 2019: ISK 9 million)

Total interest income recognised in respect of financial assets not carried at fair value through profit or loss amounts to ISK 1.546 million (6m 2019: ISK 1.692 million). Total interest expense recognised in respect of financial liabilities not carried at fair value through profit or loss amounts to ISK 1.170 million (6m 2019: ISK 1.700 million).

5. Net fee and commission income

Fee income and expenses are presented on a net fee basis, as presented in internal reporting to management for decision making purposes, and broken down by business segments. The business segments are representative of the nature and types of activity from which the Group generates fee income from. A description of each business segment is provided in note 53.

Net fee and commission income by business segment

6m 2020

6m 2019

Corporate Banking .....................................................................................................................................................................

269,222

366,332

Corporate Finance .....................................................................................................................................................................

166,770

183,374

Capital Markets ..........................................................................................................................................................................

491,800

452,311

Proprietary trading and Treasury ..............................................................................................................................................

84,473

59,578

Asset Management ....................................................................................................................................................................

2,010,329

1,926,005

Support functions and eliminations ..........................................................................................................................................

(8,950)

(75,374)

Total

3,013,644

2,912,226

6.

Net financial income

Net financial income is specified as follows:

6m 2020

6m 2019

Net gain on financial assets and financial liabilities mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss

Fixed income securities ............................................................................................................................................................

323,864

362

Shares and other variable income securities ...........................................................................................................................

(46,729)

402,430

Derivatives ...............................................................................................................................................................................

743

(48,914)

Loans to customers ..................................................................................................................................................................

(28,710)

65,129

Foreign currency exchange difference .......................................................................................................................................

(27,205)

(44,535)

Total

221,963

374,472

7.

Foreign currency exchange difference

Foreign currency exchange difference is specified as follows:

6m 2020

6m 2019

Gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit and loss .........................................................................................

612,253

325,719

Loss on other financial instruments ..........................................................................................................................................

(639,458)

(370,254)

Total

(27,205)

(44,535)

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

8. Administrative expenses

Administrative expenses are specified as follows:

6m 2020

6m 2019

Salaries and related expenses ...................................................................................................................................................

1,771,594

1,749,729

Other operating expenses .........................................................................................................................................................

723,133

797,645

Depositors' and Investors' Guarantee Fund contributions .......................................................................................................

34,121

46,857

Depreciation and amortisation ..................................................................................................................................................

51,314

45,932

Depreciation of right of use asset ..............................................................................................................................................

90,501

17,671

Total

2,670,663

2,657,834

9.

Salaries and related expenses

Salaries and related expenses are specified as follows:

6m 2020

6m 2019

Salaries .......................................................................................................................................................................................

1,403,394

1,219,502

Performance based payments excluding share‐based payments ............................................................................................

3,726

145,103

Share‐based payment expenses ................................................................................................................................................

1,691

1,681

Pension fund contributions .......................................................................................................................................................

181,075

155,911

Tax on financial activity .............................................................................................................................................................

79,940

93,289

Other salary related expenses ...................................................................................................................................................

101,769

134,243

Total

1,771,594

1,749,729

Average number of full time employees during the period ......................................................................................................

134

125

Total number of full time employees at the end of the period ................................................................................................

145

124

According to Act No. 165/2011, passed in 2011, banks and other financial institutions providing VAT exempt services, must pay a tax based on

salary payments, called tax on financial activity. The current tax rate is 5.50% (2019: 5.50%).

10.

Net impairment

6m 2020

6m 2019

Net change in impairment of loans ...........................................................................................................................................

135,571

(33,211)

Net change in impairment of other assets ................................................................................................................................

55,442

7,371

Net change in impairment of loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities ....................................................

17,777

3,696

Total

208,790

(22,143)

  1. Income tax
    The Bank and most of its subsidiaries will not pay income tax on its profit for 2020 due to the fact that it has a tax loss carry forward that offsets the calculated income tax. At year end 2019, the tax loss carry forward of the Group amounted to ISK 7 billion. A substantial part of the tax loss carry forward is utilisable until end of year 2025. Management is of the opinion that the Group's operations in the years to come will result in taxable results which will be offset with the tax loss carry forward. The Group has therefore recognised a part of the tax loss carry forward as a deferred tax asset in the consolidated statement of financial position. The deferred tax asset is recognised only to the extent that it is probable to be utilisable against future taxable profits.
    Income tax is recognised based on the tax rates and tax laws enacted during the current year, according to which the domestic corporate income tax rate was 20.0% (2019: 20.0%)
  2. Special tax on financial activity
    The special tax on financial activity is an additional income tax which becomes effective when the income tax base exceeds ISK 1,000 million. It is levied on the same entities as the tax on financial activity according to Act No. 90/2003. The tax rate is set at 6.0% (2019: 6.0%) and the tax is not a deductible expense for income tax purposes. The tax is presented separately in the consolidated income statement.
  3. Special tax on financial institutions
    According to Act No. 155/2010 on Special Tax on Financial Institutions, certain types of financial institutions, including banks, must pay annually a tax based on the carrying amount of their liabilities as determined for tax purposes in excess of ISK 50 billion at year‐end. The tax rate is set at 0.145% (2019: 0.376%) and the tax is not a deductible expense for income tax purposes. The tax is presented separately in the consolidated income statement.
  4. Earnings per share
    The calculation of basic earnings per share is based on earnings attributable to shareholders and a weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period. The diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Bank has issued warrants and stock options that have a dilutive effect.

6m 2020

6m 2019

Net earnings attributable to equity holders of the Bank

942,569

1,456,665

Weighted average number of outstanding shares ....................................................................................................................

1,984,757

1,844,996

Adjustments for warrants and stock options ............................................................................................................................

163,723

287,495

Total

2,148,480

2,132,491

Basic earnings per share (ISK) ....................................................................................................................................................

0.47

0.79

Diluted earnings per share (ISK) ................................................................................................................................................

0.44

0.68

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Statement of Financial Position

15. Cash and balances with Central Bank

Cash and balances with Central Bank are specified as follows:

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Deposits with Central Bank ...............................................................................................................................................................

16,572,763

19,106,515

Cash on hand .....................................................................................................................................................................................

19,205

6,845

Balances with banks ..........................................................................................................................................................................

4,068,793

2,268,540

Foreign treasury bills .........................................................................................................................................................................

3,879,732

2,956,550

Included in cash and cash equivalents

24,540,494

24,338,450

Restricted balances with Central Bank ‐ average maintenance level ..............................................................................................

0

853,192

Restricted balances with Central Bank ‐ fixed reserve requirement ...............................................................................................

876,670

853,192

Receivables from Central Bank .........................................................................................................................................................

1,503,666

773,398

Total

26,920,830

26,818,231

The Bank holds mandatory reserve deposit accounts with the Central Bank of Iceland in compliance with the Central Bank's Rules on Minimum Reserve Requirements No. 585/2018. Under these rules the reserve requirement is divided into two parts: a fixed reserve requirement bearing no interest and an average maintenance level requirement bearing the same interest as that on deposit‐taking institutions' current accounts with the Central Bank. The mandatory reserve deposit with the Central Bank and the receivables from the Central Bank are not available for the Group to use in its daily operations.

16.

Fixed income securities

Fixed income securities are specified as follows:

Mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Listed government bonds and bonds with government guarantees ............................................................................................

4,287,559

3,434,851

Listed bonds ...................................................................................................................................................................................

2,266,771

3,700,392

Unlisted bonds ...............................................................................................................................................................................

1,038,615

961,925

Measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

Listed government bonds and bonds with government guarantees ............................................................................................

15,145,945

0

Listed treasury bills ........................................................................................................................................................................

2,484,094

0

Total

25,222,983

8,097,169

17.

Shares and other variable income securities

Shares and other variable income securities are specified as follows:

Mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Listed shares ...................................................................................................................................................................................

875,274

1,271,325

Unlisted shares ...............................................................................................................................................................................

2,077,091

1,694,493

Unlisted unit shares .......................................................................................................................................................................

1,056,133

693,390

Total

4,008,499

3,659,208

18.

Securities used for hedging

Securities used for hedging are specified as follows:

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Listed government bonds and bonds with government guarantees ...............................................................................................

2,618,389

8,006,643

Listed bonds ......................................................................................................................................................................................

1,886,258

2,366,621

Listed shares ......................................................................................................................................................................................

6,628,753

13,822,091

Unlisted unit shares ..........................................................................................................................................................................

101,460

79,414

Total

11,234,860

24,274,769

19. Loans to customers

The breakdown of the loan portfolio by individuals and corporates is specified as follows:

Individuals

Corporates

Total

Gross

Gross

Gross

30.6.2020

carrying

Book

carrying

Book

carrying

Book

amount

value

amount

value

amount

value

Loans to customers at amortised cost .....................................

5,613,381

5,591,155

22,215,616

21,725,196

27,828,998

27,316,351

Loans to customers at fair value through profit or loss ..........

0

0

3,032,476

3,032,476

3,032,476

3,032,476

Total

5,613,381

5,591,155

25,248,093

24,757,672

30,861,474

30,348,828

Individuals

Corporates

Total

Gross

Gross

Gross

31.12.2019

carrying

Book

carrying

Book

carrying

Book

amount

value

amount

value

amount

value

Loans to customers at amortised cost .....................................

4,790,146

4,780,053

23,365,514

22,978,928

28,155,660

27,758,981

Loans to customers at fair value through profit or loss ..........

0

0

2,346,662

2,346,662

2,346,662

2,346,662

Total

4,790,146

4,780,053

25,712,176

25,325,590

30,502,322

30,105,643

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

20. Derivatives

Derivatives are specified as follows:

Notional

Carrying value

30.6.2020

Assets

Liabilities

Assets

Liabilities

Interest rate derivatives ..........................................................................................................

2,306,726

2,100,991

205,734

0

Currency forwards ...................................................................................................................

2,489,267

2,481,072

17,106

8,910

Bond and equity total return swaps ........................................................................................

13,076,035

13,308,038

308,397

540,399

Equity options ..........................................................................................................................

318,862

3,860

97,497

76,975

Total

18,190,889

17,893,961

628,734

626,285

Notional

Carrying value

31.12.2019

Assets

Liabilities

Assets

Liabilities

Interest rate derivatives ..........................................................................................................

3,342,934

3,103,868

239,066

0

Currency forwards ...................................................................................................................

1,963,733

1,938,785

29,636

4,688

Bond and equity total return swaps ........................................................................................

27,091,699

27,396,373

727,855

1,033,599

Equity options ..........................................................................................................................

326,762

11,760

263,275

244,054

Total

32,725,127

32,450,786

1,259,833

1,282,341

21. Group entities

The main subsidiaries held directly or indirectly by the Group are listed in the table below.

Share

Share

Entity

Nature of operations

Domicile

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

FÍ Fasteignafélag GP ehf. .........................................................

Real estate fund management

Iceland

100%

100%

GAMMA Capital Management hf. ...........................................

Fund management

Iceland

100%

100%

Júpíter rekstrarfélag hf. ...........................................................

Fund management

Iceland

100%

100%

M‐Investments ehf. .................................................................

Holding company

Iceland

100%

100%

Netgíró reikningar ehf. ............................................................

Holding company

Iceland

100%

100%

Netgíró lán ehf. ........................................................................

Holding company

Iceland

100%

100%

Netgíró lán II ehf. .....................................................................

Holding company

Iceland

100%

100%

Rafklettur ehf. ..........................................................................

Holding company

Iceland

100%

100%

AC GP 3 ehf. .............................................................................

Fund management

Iceland

80%

80%

Kvika Securities ltd. ..................................................................

Business consultancy services

UK

100%

100%

22. Investment in associates

  1. Investment in associates is accounted for using the equity method and is specified as follows:

Share

Share

Entity

Nature of operations

Domicile

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Akta sjóðir hf. ...........................................................................

Fund management

Iceland

19%

34%

Kjölfesta GP ehf. ......................................................................

Holding company

Iceland

50%

50%

KORTA hf. .................................................................................

Payment Institution

Iceland

41%

Gláma fjárfestingar slhf. ..........................................................

Holding company

Iceland

24%

24%

The Group does not consider its associates material, neither individually nor as a group. During the period 1 January to 30 June 2020, the Group sold all its shareholding in Korta hf. Furthermore, the Group sold a part of its shareholding in Akta sjóðir hf., resulting in it no longer being classified as an investment in associates.

b.

Changes in investments in associates are specified as follows:

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Balance at the beginning of the year ................................................................................................................................................

776,490

774,832

Acquisition of shares in associates ...................................................................................................................................................

0

47,201

Dividend received .............................................................................................................................................................................

(3,750)

(7,500)

Disposal of shares in associates ........................................................................................................................................................

(719,102)

(70,025)

Share in (loss) profit of associates, net of income tax ......................................................................................................................

(11,308)

31,982

Total

42,331

776,490

23.

Investment properties

Investment properties are specified as follows:

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Balance at year beginning .................................................................................................................................................................

1,016,553

950,000

Additions ...........................................................................................................................................................................................

352

66,553

Total

1,016,905

1,016,553

In October 2017, the Group acquired investment properties through one of its subsidiaries, Rafklettur ehf. The intention is to either earn rental income or capital appreciation or both. The book value of investment properties is based on the most recent appraisal values by licensed real estate agents, current listing prices and/or recent transactions for comparable real estates or valuation models based on gross income multipliers. The Group received rental income for the first six months amounting to ISK 38 million (6m 2019:ISK 35 million) and incurred direct operating expenses of ISK 8 million (6m 2019 :ISK 22 million).

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

24. Intangible assets

a.

Intangible assets are specified as follows:

30.6.2020

Goodwill

Software

Other

Total

Balance as at 1 January 2020 ...................................................................................................

2,943,881

175,256

164,118

3,283,256

Acquisitions ..............................................................................................................................

0

59,911

53,137

113,048

Amortisation ............................................................................................................................

0

(12,237)

(10,315)

(22,552)

Balance as at 30 June 2020

2,943,881

222,930

206,940

3,373,752

Gross carrying amount .............................................................................................................

2,943,881

287,716

269,740

3,501,337

Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses ................................................................

0

(64,785)

(62,799)

(127,585)

Balance as at 30 June 2020

2,943,881

222,930

206,940

3,373,752

31.12.2019

Goodwill

Software

Other

Total

Balance as at 1 January 2019 ...................................................................................................

2,244,521

118,428

16,332

2,379,281

Acquisitions ..............................................................................................................................

0

76,467

119,167

195,634

Additions through business combinations ..............................................................................

699,360

0

46,586

745,946

Disposals ..................................................................................................................................

0

(3,244)

(3,301)

(6,545)

Amortisation ............................................................................................................................

0

(16,396)

(14,664)

(31,060)

Balance as at 31 December 2019

2,943,881

175,256

164,118

3,283,256

Gross carrying amount .............................................................................................................

2,943,881

227,805

216,603

3,388,289

Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses ................................................................

0

(52,549)

(52,484)

(105,033)

Balance as at 31 December 2019

2,943,881

175,256

164,118

3,283,256

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

25. Other assets

Other assets are specified as follows:

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Unsettled transactions ......................................................................................................................................................................

3,918,291

162,007

Accounts receivable ..........................................................................................................................................................................

3,618,563

3,193,923

Right of use asset and lease receivables ..........................................................................................................................................

525,820

622,415

Sundry assets ....................................................................................................................................................................................

828,805

845,232

Total

8,891,478

4,823,577

Right of use asset and lease receivables are specified as follows:

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Balance of IFRS 16 leases at the beginning of the year ....................................................................................................................

622,415

353,811

Additions ...........................................................................................................................................................................................

0

541,118

Disposal .............................................................................................................................................................................................

0

(189,692)

Indexation .........................................................................................................................................................................................

9,123

3,254

Depreciation and lease receivable installment ................................................................................................................................

(105,719)

(86,076)

Total

525,820

622,415

Right of use assets and lease receivables mostly consist of real estates for the Group's own use, primarily the Bank's headquarters. The Bank has entered into sublease contracts for the parts of the real estates which it does not use for its operations.

26. Deposits from customers

Deposits from customers are specified as follows:

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Demand deposits ..............................................................................................................................................................................

48,611,559

37,487,799

Time deposits ....................................................................................................................................................................................

12,756,080

13,991,933

Total

61,367,640

51,479,732

27. Borrowings

Borrowings are specified as follows:

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Loans from credit institutions ...........................................................................................................................................................

1,014,855

803,052

Money market deposits ....................................................................................................................................................................

17,632,916

21,255,695

Total

18,647,770

22,058,747

Money market deposits typically have a principal of ISK 5‐500 million and maturity between 1 day and 6 months and pay fixed interest rates.

The Bank has not had any defaults of principal, interest or other breaches with respect to its debt issued and other borrowed funds.

28.

Issued bills

Issued bills are specified as follows:

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Issued bills .........................................................................................................................................................................................

1,983,418

3,945,306

Total

1,983,418

3,945,306

29.

Issued bonds

Issued bonds are specified as follows:

First

Maturity

Currency, nominal value

issued

Maturity

type

Terms of interest

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

KVB 19 01, ISK 1,520 million .......................

2019

2024

Amortizing

Floating, 1 month REIBOR + 1.50%

1,369,165

1,522,432

KVB 17 02, ISK 2,160 million .......................

2017

2020

At maturity

Floating, 1 month REIBOR + 1.25%

1,885,997

1,881,675

Total

3,255,162

3,404,107

Unlisted senior unsecured bonds, total ...........................................................................................................................................

352,233

857,201

Total

3,607,395

4,261,308

Unlisted senior unsecured bonds are composed of KVB 18 03 and KVB 18 04 which were issued in 2018 and mature in 2021. For further information on the bonds, refer to the issue descriptions which are available on Nasdaq CSD Iceland's website.

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

30. Subordinated liabilities

  1. Subordinated liabilities:

First

Maturity

Currency, nominal value

issued

Maturity

type

Terms of interest

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

KVB 15

01, ISK 1,000 million .......................

2015

2025

At maturity

CPI‐Indexed, fixed 5.50%

1,170,443

1,122,360

KVB 18

02, ISK 800 million ..........................

2018

2028

At maturity

CPI‐Indexed, fixed 7.50%

858,851

877,170

Total

2,029,295

1,999,530

At the interest payment date in August 2020 for KVB 15 01, the annual interest rate increases from 5.50% p.a. to 7.50% p.a. At the same date, the Group has the right to repay the subordinated bond and on any subsequent interest payment dates until maturity.

At the interest payment date in the year 2023 for KVB 18 02, the Group has the right to repay the subordinated bond and on any subsequent interest payment dates until maturity.

Subordinated liabilities are financial liabilities in the form of subordinated capital which, in case of the Group's voluntary or compulsory winding‐up, will not be repaid until after the claims of ordinary creditors have been met. In the calculation of the capital ratio, they are included within Tier 2 and are a part of the equity base. The amount eligible for Tier 2 capital treatment is amortised on a straight‐line basis over the final 5 years to maturity or up to 20% a year. The Group may only retire subordinated liabilities with the permission of the Icelandic Financial Supervisory Authority.

  1. Subordinated liabilities are specified as follows:

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Balance at the beginning of the year ................................................................................................................................................

1,999,530

1,947,511

Paid interest ......................................................................................................................................................................................

(60,000)

(115,000)

Paid interests due to indexation .......................................................................................................................................................

(3,144)

(7,000)

Accrued interests and indexation .....................................................................................................................................................

92,909

174,019

Total

2,029,295

1,999,530

31.

Short positions held for trading

Short positions held for trading are specified as follows:

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Listed government bonds and bonds with government guarantees

71,321

632,124

Listed bonds ......................................................................................................................................................................................

839,223

607,792

Total

910,544

1,239,916

32.

Short positions used for hedging

Short positions used for hedging are specified as follows:

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Listed government bonds and bonds with government guarantees

435,076

0

Total

435,076

0

Short positions used for hedging are classified as mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss. Short positions used for hedging were classified 2017 as held for trading. Further discussion about the accounting classification of financial liabilites is provided in notes 51‐0.

33. Other liabilities

Other liabilities are specified as follows:

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Unsettled transactions ......................................................................................................................................................................

3,726,991

487,683

Expected credit loss allowance for loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities ..................................................

38,744

21,092

Accounts payable and accrued expenses .........................................................................................................................................

336,590

401,230

Special taxes on financial institutions and financial activities .........................................................................................................

190,766

202,307

Withholding taxes .............................................................................................................................................................................

278,858

459,251

Salaries and salary related expenses ................................................................................................................................................

571,841

541,401

Lease liability .....................................................................................................................................................................................

523,455

616,521

Contingent consideration .................................................................................................................................................................

575,227

494,991

Other liabilities ..................................................................................................................................................................................

341,983

172,489

Total

6,584,455

3,396,965

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

33. Other liabilities (cont.)

Lease liability is specified as follows:

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Balance of IFRS 16 leases at the beginning of the year

616,521

386,455

Addition .............................................................................................................................................................................................

0

541,118

Disposal .............................................................................................................................................................................................

0

(217,535)

Installment ........................................................................................................................................................................................

(102,190)

(98,493)

Indexation .........................................................................................................................................................................................

9,123

4,976

Total

523,455

616,521

34. Share capital

  1. Share capital
    The nominal value of shares issued by the Bank is ISK 1 per share. All currently issued shares have a nominal value of ISK 1 per share, and are fully paid. The holders of shares are entitled to receive dividends as approved by the general meeting and are entitled to one vote per nominal value of ISK 1 at shareholders' meetings. Reference is made to the Bank's Articles of Association for more information about the share capital.

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Share capital according to the Bank's Articles of Association ..........................................................................................................

1,971,049

1,995,366

Nominal amount of treasury shares .................................................................................................................................................

0

50,000

Authorised but not issued shares .....................................................................................................................................................

716,433

742,117

  1. Changes made to the nominal amount of share capital
    The Bank's share capital was increased by ISK 25,683,330 in nominal value during the period 1 January to 30 June 2020 in order to serve the exercising of issued warrants. Furthermore, the share capital was decreased by ISK 50,000,000 in nominal value by cancellation of own shares following a resolution passed by the Annual General Meeting.
  2. Share capital increase authorisations
    According to the Bank's Articles of Association dated 25 June 2020, the Board of Directors is authorised to increase the share capital of the Bank by up to ISK 100 million through subscription for new shares. This authorisation is based on temporary provision I to the Articles of Association and is valid until 15 March 2022.
    The Board of Directors is furthermore authorised to increase the share capital of the Bank in stages by up to ISK 50,000,000 in nominal value, for the purposes of fulfilling share option agreements in accordance with the Bank's share incentive scheme. This authorisation is based on temporary provision I, cf. paragraph B of the provision, to the Articles of Association and is valid until 30 November 2021.
    The Board of Directors is, according to temporary provision II to the Bank's Articles of Association, authorised to issue warrants for 54 million new shares until the Bank's annual general meeting in 2021. The Board is furthermore, until 26 March 2025, authorised to increase share capital to serve warrants issued under the aforementioned authorisation.
    Temporary provision IV to the Articles of Association authorises the Board of Directors to issue warrants and increase the share capital accordingly. According to section A of temporary provision IV the Board of Directors is authorised to increase share capital by up to ISK 362 million to serve issued warrants. According to section B of temporary provision IV the Board of Directors is furthermore granted a conditioned authorisation to increase the share capital by an additional amount of ISK 200 million to serve issued warrants. The authorisation under section B of temporary provision IV is directly linked to the Board of Directors' authorisation under section A of temporary provision I.
    The aforementioned authorisation under section B of temporary provision IV currently stands at ISK 150 million. However, should the Board of Directors utilise its authorisation according to section A of temporary provision I and increase the Bank's share capital by ISK 100 million, the authorisation under section B of temporary provision IV will increase from ISK 150 million to ISK 200 million, as stipulated in the provision. The Board of Directors' authorisation under temporary provision IV to increase share capital thus currently totals ISK 512 million but can increase to ISK 562 million by the usage by the Board of Directors of its authorisation pursuant to section A of temporary provision I. This authorisation is valid until 31 December 2022.
    A copy of the Bank's Articles of Association, including the temporary provisions, is available on the Bank's website, www.kvika.is, reference is made to them for more information.

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

35. Warrants

The Bank has issued warrants for shares in the total nominal amount of ISK 557,933,352 as at 30 June 2020. The number of owners of these warrants is 116 and they purchased the warrants for a total consideration of ISK 198,649,938. The purchase price of the warrants was determined using market standard methodology and a valuation from an independent appraiser as applicable. Should the owners of the warrants exercise their warrants, the Bank is obliged to issue new shares and sell to the warrant owners at a predefined price, usually referred to as strike price. If all the warrants would be exercised, the Bank's share capital would increase to 2,528,982,448, and the newly issued shares would represent 22.1% of the Bank's total issued capital, post dilution.

Purchase

Nominal

price of

Annual increase

Strike price at

Exercise

Issue Date

amount

warrants

of strike price

expiry date

period

September 2017 .......................................................................

87,100,019

26,217,106

7.5%

6.67

Sept. 2019 ‐ Sept. 2020

September 2017 .......................................................................

201,333,333

60,601,333

7.5%

7.74

Sept. 2020 ‐ Sept. 2022

September 2017 .......................................................................

201,333,333

60,601,333

7.5%

7.74

Sept. 2021 ‐ Sept. 2022

December 2017 ........................................................................

4,000,000

1,348,000

7.5%

7.59

Dec. 2019 ‐ Dec. 2020

December 2017 ........................................................................

7,333,333

2,471,333

7.5%

8.80

Dec. 2020 ‐ Dec. 2022

December 2017 ........................................................................

7,333,333

2,471,333

7.5%

8.80

Dec. 2021 ‐ Dec. 2022

May 2018 ..................................................................................

1,166,667

505,167

7.5%

9.27

Dec. 2019 ‐ Dec. 2020

May 2018 ..................................................................................

1,166,667

505,167

7.5%

10.75

Dec. 2020 ‐ Dec. 2022

May 2018 ..................................................................................

1,166,667

505,167

7.5%

10.75

Dec. 2021 ‐ Dec. 2022

April 2019 .................................................................................

17,500,000

16,520,000

7.5%

15.36

Dec. 2020 ‐ Dec. 2022

April 2019 .................................................................................

17,500,000

16,520,000

7.5%

15.36

Dec. 2020 ‐ Dec. 2022

August 2019 ..............................................................................

5,500,000

5,192,000

7.5%

15.36

Dec. 2020 ‐ Dec. 2022

August 2019 ..............................................................................

5,500,000

5,192,000

7.5%

15.36

Dec. 2021 ‐ Dec. 2022

Total

557,933,352

198,649,938

36. Capital adequacy ratio (CAR)

Equity at the end of the period was ISK 16,668 million (31.12.2019: 15,515 million), equivalent to 14.7% of total assets according to the statement of

financial position (31.12.2019: 14.7%). The capital adequacy ratio of the Group, calculated in accordance with Article 84 of Act No. 161/2002 on Financial

Undertakings, was 26.2% (31.12.2019: 24.1%). The minimum according to the Act is 8.0%. The ratio is calculated as follows:

Own funds

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Total equity .......................................................................................................................................................................................

16,667,713

15,515,183

Expected dividends according to Dividend Policy ............................................................................................................................

(235,642)

0

Capital eligible as CET1 Capital

16,432,070

15,515,183

Goodwill and intangibles ..................................................................................................................................................................

(3,373,752)

(3,283,256)

Shares in financial institutions ..........................................................................................................................................................

(80,616)

(146,401)

Subordinated fixed income securities ..............................................................................................................................................

(111,664)

(102,999)

Deferred tax asset .............................................................................................................................................................................

(779,959)

(872,972)

Common equity Tier 1 capital (CET 1) ..............................................................................................................................................

12,086,079

11,109,555

Tier 2 capital ......................................................................................................................................................................................

1,973,960

1,941,695

Total own funds

14,060,040

13,051,251

Risk weighted assets

Credit risk ..........................................................................................................................................................................................

38,359,692

37,614,747

Market risk ........................................................................................................................................................................................

3,902,677

5,246,577

Operational risk .................................................................................................................................................................................

11,336,890

11,336,890

Total Capital requirements

53,599,258

54,198,213

Capital ratios

Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) ............................................................................................................................................................

26.2%

24.1%

CET1 ratio ..........................................................................................................................................................................................

22.5%

20.5%

Total own funds excluding expected dividends ...............................................................................................................................

14,295,682

13,051,251

Capital adequacy ratio, excluding expected dividends ....................................................................................................................

26.7%

24.1%

CET1 ratio, excluding expected dividends ........................................................................................................................................

23.0%

20.5%

Minimum Capital adequacy ratio requirement ................................................................................................................................

15.1%

15.1%

Minimum Capital adequacy ratio requirement including supervisory buffers ................................................................................

20.6%

22.4%

Minimum CET 1 ratio requirement including supervisory buffers ...................................................................................................

14.0%

15.7%

The Icelandic Financial Supervisory Authority (FME) supervises the Bank on a consolidated basis and, as such, receives information on the capital adequacy of, and sets capital requirements for, the Bank as a whole. The Bank's regulatory capital calculations for credit risk and market risk are based on the standardised approach and the capital calculations for operational risk are based on the basic indicator approach.

Minimum capital requirement is based on the Bank's Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) and is reviewed by the FME through the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). The Bank's minimum regulatory capital requirement, based on the SREP from 2019, is 15.1%. The minimum regulatory capital requirement including the additional capital buffers is 20.6% as at 30 June 2020.

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Risk management

37. Maximum exposure to credit risk

The maximum exposure to credit risk for on‐balance sheet and off‐balance sheet items, before taking into account any collateral held or other credit enhancements, is specified as follows:

30.6.2020

Public

Financial

Corporate

On‐balance sheet exposure

entities

institutions

customers

Individuals

30.6.2020

Cash and balances with Central Bank .............................................................

22,852,037

4,068,793

26,920,830

Fixed income securities ...................................................................................

22,604,685

2,411,617

206,681

25,222,983

Loans to customers .........................................................................................

312,535

24,445,137

5,591,155

30,348,828

Derivatives .......................................................................................................

290,575

316,103

22,056

628,734

Other assets .....................................................................................................

117,793

540,818

7,707,047

8,365,658

Off‐balance sheet exposure

45,574,516

7,624,338

32,674,968

5,613,211

91,487,033

Loan commitments .........................................................................................

37,807

1,407,084

652,841

2,097,732

Financial guarantee contracts .........................................................................

606,211

606,211

Maximum exposure to credit risk

45,574,516

7,662,145

34,688,263

6,266,052

94,190,976

31.12.2019

Public

Financial

Corporate

On‐balance sheet exposure

entities

institutions

customers

Individuals

31.12.2019

Cash and balances with Central Bank .............................................................

24,549,691

2,268,540

26,818,231

Fixed income securities ...................................................................................

4,306,557

2,782,322

1,008,289

8,097,169

Loans to customers .........................................................................................

258,556

25,072,034

4,775,053

30,105,643

Derivatives .......................................................................................................

404,345

811,802

43,686

1,259,833

Other assets .....................................................................................................

67,451

230,117

3,903,594

4,201,162

Off‐balance sheet exposure

28,923,699

5,943,881

30,795,719

4,818,739

70,482,037

3,667,615

Loan commitments .........................................................................................

2,073,113

1,258,009

336,493

Financial guarantee contracts .........................................................................

197,415

642,515

839,930

Maximum exposure to credit risk

28,923,699

8,214,408

32,696,243

5,155,232

74,989,582

38. Credit quality of financial assets

The book value of financial assets which fall under the impairment requirements of IFRS 9 are presented net of expected credit losses ("ECL") in the statement of financial position. The ECL are recalculated for each asset on at least a quarterly basis. The assessment of ECL is based upon calculations being derived from models on PD, LGD and EAD. Furthermore, the assessment is based upon management's assumptions regarding the development of macroeconomic factors over the next three years. The assumptions for macroeconomic development are decided for three scenarios: a base case, an upside case and a downside case, including a probability weight for each scenario. The assumptions are used for calculations of the probability weighted ECLs. The amount of ECL to be recognized is dependent on the Bank's definition of significant increase in credit risk, which controls the impairment stage each asset is allocated to. The factors that are used to measure significant increase in credit risk include comparison of changes in PD values, annualized lifetime PD values, days past due and watch list.

  1. Credit quality of financial assets by credit quality band
    The following tables show financial assets subject to the impairment requirements of IFRS 9 broken down by credit quality bands where band i denotes the lowest and iv the highest credit risk. Assets serviced by debtors already recognised as being in default by the rating agency are shown outside credit quality bands. Assets measured at fair value through profit or loss are not subject to the impairment requirements of IFRS 9 but are nevertheless included in the tables in order to give a more complete picture of the credit quality of loans to customers and reconcile the tables to the carrying amount on the balance sheet. Exposures which are non‐rated relate to Legal Entities not rated by rating agency or Individuals where individual rating has not been obtained. Probability of default for these exposures is based on average probability for similar exposures and is furthermore individually assessed by credit specialists.

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

38. Credit quality of financial assets (cont.)

30.6.2020

Loans to customers:

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

FVTPL

Total

Credit quality band I ........................................................................................

17,535,384

395,159

802

1,281,292

19,212,637

Credit quality band II .......................................................................................

2,055,589

389,198

27,215

107,587

2,579,589

Credit quality band III ......................................................................................

790,286

608,882

17,152

799,074

2,215,395

Credit quality band IV ......................................................................................

1,123,323

1,218,797

54,598

2,396,718

In default .........................................................................................................

0

576,194

844,524

1,420,718

Non‐rated ........................................................................................................

2,210,002

826,414

3,036,417

Gross carrying amount

23,714,584

3,438,451

675,962

3,032,476

30,861,474

Expected credit loss .........................................................................................

(229,509)

(123,045)

(160,092)

(512,646)

Book value

23,485,074

3,315,407

515,871

3,032,476

30,348,828

Loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities:

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

FVTPL

Total

Credit quality band I ........................................................................................

1,900,193

1,896

1,287

1,903,376

Credit quality band II .......................................................................................

100,187

132,196

232,383

Credit quality band III ......................................................................................

24,231

39,229

63,460

Credit quality band IV ......................................................................................

41,400

35,743

77,143

In default .........................................................................................................

20,057

28,577

48,634

Non‐rated ........................................................................................................

219,211

159,736

378,947

Total off‐balance sheet amount

2,285,222

368,799

20,057

29,864

2,703,943

Expected credit loss .........................................................................................

(13,010)

(19,834)

(5,900)

(38,744)

Net off‐balance sheet amount

2,272,212

348,965

14,157

29,864

2,665,199

31.12.2019

Loans to customers:

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

FVTPL

Total

Credit quality band I ........................................................................................

16,746,578

542,505

17,566

890,560

18,197,209

Credit quality band II .......................................................................................

2,517,738

2

2,517,740

Credit quality band III ......................................................................................

1,105,650

1,370,939

812,293

3,288,882

Credit quality band IV ......................................................................................

1,793,786

1,137,340

643,809

3,574,935

In default .........................................................................................................

35,037

0

297,331

332,369

Non‐rated ........................................................................................................

2,591,158

29

2,591,186

Gross carrying amount

24,789,948

3,050,814

314,898

2,346,662

30,502,322

Expected credit loss .........................................................................................

(167,078)

(100,185)

(129,416)

(396,679)

Book value

24,622,870

2,950,629

185,482

2,346,662

30,105,643

Loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities:

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

FVTPL

Total

Credit quality band I ........................................................................................

2,140,892

6,283

11,215

2,158,389

Credit quality band II .......................................................................................

484,628

0

484,628

Credit quality band III ......................................................................................

38,059

176,503

149,929

364,491

Credit quality band IV ......................................................................................

56,437

36,459

92,896

In default .........................................................................................................

100,000

9,739

109,739

Non‐rated ........................................................................................................

1,297,403

1,297,403

Total off‐balance sheet amount

4,117,418

219,245

9,739

161,143

4,507,545

Expected credit loss .........................................................................................

(15,592)

(2,746)

(2,754)

(21,092)

Net off‐balance sheet amount

4,101,826

216,499

6,985

161,143

4,486,453

  1. Breakdown of loans to customers into not past due and past due

30.6.2020

Claim

Expected

Carrying

Not past due ..................................................................................................................................................

value

credit loss

amount

28,456,557

(445,596)

28,010,962

Past due 1‐30 days ........................................................................................................................................

1,676,402

(11,909)

1,664,493

Past due 31‐60 days ......................................................................................................................................

140,833

(7,777)

133,056

Past due 61‐90 days ......................................................................................................................................

291,604

(5,879)

285,725

Past due 91‐180 days ....................................................................................................................................

48,682

(14,817)

33,865

Past due 181‐360 days ..................................................................................................................................

246,930

(26,436)

220,494

Past due more than 360 days .......................................................................................................................

467

(233)

233

Total

30,861,474

(512,646)

30,348,828

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

38. Credit quality of financial assets (cont.)

31.12.2019

Claim

Expected

Carrying

Not past due ..................................................................................................................................................

value

credit loss

amount

28,752,106

(297,606)

28,454,500

Past due 1‐30 days ........................................................................................................................................

1,168,884

(2,705)

1,166,179

Past due 31‐60 days ......................................................................................................................................

417,918

(95,485)

322,433

Past due 61‐90 days ......................................................................................................................................

141,431

(543)

140,888

Past due 91‐180 days ....................................................................................................................................

21,492

(95)

21,397

Past due 181‐360 days ..................................................................................................................................

492

(246)

246

Past due more than 360 days .......................................................................................................................

0

Total

30,502,322

(396,679)

30,105,643

  1. Breakdown of loans to customers by industry
    The breakdown of the loan portfolio by industries is specified as follows:

Claim

Expected

Carrying

30.6.2020

value

credit loss

amount

%

Financial institutions ..............................................................................................................

312,805

(270)

312,535

1.0%

Corporate

Services .............................................................................................................................

7,092,730

(185,009)

6,907,721

22.8%

Holding companies ...........................................................................................................

7,565,138

(72,804)

7,492,334

24.7%

Real estate, construction and industry ............................................................................

8,645,166

(182,869)

8,462,297

27.9%

Retail .................................................................................................................................

463,320

(18,198)

445,122

1.5%

Other .................................................................................................................................

1,168,934

(31,271)

1,137,663

3.7%

Individual ................................................................................................................................

5,613,381

(22,226)

5,591,155

18.4%

Total

30,861,474

(512,646)

30,348,828

100.0%

Claim

Expected

Carrying

31.12.2019

value

credit loss

amount

%

Financial institutions ..............................................................................................................

258,665

(108)

258,556

0.9%

Corporate

Services .............................................................................................................................

7,522,777

(106,675)

7,416,102

24.6%

Holding companies ...........................................................................................................

7,656,488

(47,285)

7,609,203

25.3%

Real estate, construction and industry ............................................................................

9,281,142

(207,116)

9,074,027

30.1%

Retail .................................................................................................................................

449,783

(11,325)

438,458

1.5%

Other .................................................................................................................................

543,322

(9,077)

534,245

1.8%

Individual ................................................................................................................................

4,790,146

(15,093)

4,775,053

15.9%

Total

30,502,322

(396,679)

30,105,643

100.0%

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

38. Credit quality of financial assets (cont.)

  1. Allowance for expected credit loss on loans to customers and loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities
    The following tables show changes in the expected credit loss allowance of loans to customers and for loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities during the period.
    30.6.2020
    Expected credit loss allowance total

Transfers of financial assets:

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

Balance as at 31 December 2019

182,670

102,932

132,170

417,771

Transfer to Stage 1 ‐ (Initial recognition) .........................................................................

9,747

(7,993)

(1,755)

0

Transfer to Stage 2 ‐ (significantly increased credit risk) .................................................

(16,966)

16,966

0

Transfer to Stage 3 ‐ (credit impaired) .............................................................................

(365)

(6,909)

7,274

0

Net remeasurement of loss allowance ..................................................................................

39,116

30,375

(52,351)

17,140

New financial assets, originated or purchased ......................................................................

73,722

12,907

93,732

180,361

Derecognitions and maturities ..............................................................................................

(45,405)

(5,398)

(13,078)

(63,882)

Write‐offs ...............................................................................................................................

0

Balance as at 30 June 2020

242,520

142,879

165,992

551,391

Expected credit loss allowance for loans to customers

Transfers of financial assets:

Balance as at 31 December 2019

183,078

100,185

129,416

412,679

Transfer to Stage 1 ‐ (Initial recognition) .........................................................................

9,033

(7,454)

(1,579)

0

Transfer to Stage 2 ‐ (significantly increased credit risk) .................................................

(11,131)

11,131

0

Transfer to Stage 3 ‐ (credit impaired) .............................................................................

(348)

(6,599)

6,947

0

Net remeasurement of loss allowance ..................................................................................

22,428

20,382

(53,568)

(10,758)

New financial assets, originated or purchased ......................................................................

69,613

10,334

91,173

171,120

Derecognitions and maturities ..............................................................................................

(43,164)

(4,935)

(12,296)

(60,395)

Write‐offs ...............................................................................................................................

0

Balance as at 30 June 2020

229,509

123,045

160,092

512,646

Expected credit loss allowance for loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

Transfers of financial assets:

Balance as at 31 December 2019

15,592

2,746

2,754

21,092

Transfer to Stage 1 ‐ (Initial recognition) .........................................................................

715

(539)

(176)

0

Transfer to Stage 2 ‐ (significantly increased credit risk) .................................................

(5,835)

5,835

0

Transfer to Stage 3 ‐ (credit impaired) .............................................................................

(17)

(310)

327

0

Net remeasurement of loss allowance ..................................................................................

688

9,992

1,217

11,898

New financial assets, originated or purchased ......................................................................

4,109

2,573

2,559

9,241

Derecognitions and maturities ..............................................................................................

(2,241)

(464)

(782)

(3,487)

Balance as at 30 June 2020

13,010

19,834

5,900

38,744

31.12.2019

Expected credit loss allowance total

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

Transfers of financial assets:

Balance as at 31 December 2018

176,146

28,614

33,657

238,416

Transfer to Stage 1 ‐ (Initial recognition) .........................................................................

5,847

(438)

(5,410)

0

Transfer to Stage 2 ‐ (significantly increased credit risk) .................................................

(22,672)

22,672

0

Transfer to Stage 3 ‐ (credit impaired) .............................................................................

(2,701)

(19)

2,719

0

Net remeasurement of loss allowance ..................................................................................

(13,866)

45,580

10,318

42,032

New financial assets, originated or purchased ......................................................................

127,749

26,700

113,056

267,505

Derecognitions and maturities ..............................................................................................

(86,640)

(20,178)

(19,922)

(126,739)

Write‐offs ...............................................................................................................................

(1,194)

(2,249)

(3,443)

Balance as at 31 December 2019

182,670

102,932

132,170

417,771

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

25

Kvika

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

38. Credit quality of financial assets (cont.)

Expected credit loss allowance for loans to customers

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

Transfers of financial assets:

Balance as at 31 December 2018

160,684

27,930

32,363

220,977

Transfer to Stage 1 ‐ (Initial recognition) .........................................................................

5,844

(434)

(5,410)

0

Transfer to Stage 2 ‐ (significantly increased credit risk) .................................................

(22,404)

22,404

0

Transfer to Stage 3 ‐ (credit impaired) .............................................................................

(2,677)

(19)

2,695

0

Net remeasurement of loss allowance ..................................................................................

(13,575)

43,767

8,912

39,103

New financial assets, originated or purchased ......................................................................

120,333

26,468

112,592

259,393

Derecognitions and maturities ..............................................................................................

(79,932)

(19,931)

(19,488)

(119,351)

Write‐offs ...............................................................................................................................

(1,194)

(2,249)

(3,443)

Balance as at 31 December 2019

167,078

100,185

129,416

396,679

Expected credit loss allowance for loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

Transfers of financial assets:

Balance as at 31 December 2018

15,462

683

1,293

17,439

Transfer to Stage 1 ‐ (Initial recognition) .........................................................................

4

(4)

0

Transfer to Stage 2 ‐ (significantly increased credit risk) .................................................

(268)

268

0

Transfer to Stage 3 ‐ (credit impaired) .............................................................................

(24)

24

0

Net remeasurement of loss allowance ..................................................................................

(290)

1,813

1,407

2,929

New financial assets, originated or purchased ......................................................................

7,417

232

464

8,113

Derecognitions and maturities ..............................................................................................

(6,708)

(246)

(434)

(7,388)

Write‐offs ...............................................................................................................................

0

Balance as at 31 December 2019

15,592

2,746

2,754

21,092

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

26

Kvika

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

39. Collateral and other credit enhancements

  1. Valuation
    The Group applies the same valuation methods to collateral held as other comparable assets held by the Group. The methods used for financial assets are outlined in note 52. For other types of assets the Group uses third party valuation where possible. Haircuts are then applied to account for liquidity and other factors which may affect the collateral value of the asset or other credit enhancement.
  2. Loans to customers

Fixed

Variable

Other

income

income

Real

fixed

Deposits

securities

securities

estate

assets

Other

30.6.2020

Financial institutions .........................................

188,611

9,818

807,261

743,219

1,748,910

Corporate customers .........................................

283,063

630,353

6,709,811

13,281,204

103,074

21,007,505

Individuals .........................................................

49,397

12,397

811,799

2,173,574

3,047,168

Total

521,072

652,569

8,328,871

16,197,997

0

103,074

25,803,583

Fixed

Variable

Other

income

income

Real

fixed

Deposits

securities

securities

estate

assets

Other

31.12.2019

Financial institutions .........................................

382,137

15,159

773,001

887,268

193,049

2,250,614

Corporate customers .........................................

211,923

892,170

7,188,215

10,129,828

100,651

97,695

18,620,482

Individuals .........................................................

26,351

10,033

724,757

937,911

1,699,052

Total

620,411

917,361

8,685,973

11,955,008

100,651

290,744

22,570,148

Amounts have been adjusted to exclude collateral in excess of claim value, i.e. overcollateralisation. Other collateral includes financial claims,

inventories, receivables and letters of credit and guarantees.

c.

Derivatives

Fixed

Variable

Other

income

income

Real

fixed

Deposits

securities

securities

estate

assets

Other

30.6.2020

Financial institutions .........................................

411,033

328,613

577

740,222

Corporate customers .........................................

330,507

37,008

643,417

1,010,933

Individuals .........................................................

69,256

12,112

7,121

88,488

Total

810,796

377,732

651,114

0

0

0

1,839,643

Fixed

Variable

Other

income

income

Real

fixed

Financial institutions

Deposits

securities

securities

estate

assets

Other

31.12.2019

776,901

469,180

709,118

1,955,199

Corporate customers .........................................

499,619

13,234

1,463,259

1,976,112

Individuals .........................................................

81,341

72,169

153,510

Total

1,357,861

482,414

2,244,546

0

0

0

4,084,821

Amounts have been adjusted to exclude collateral in excess of claim value, i.e. overcollateralisation.

40.

Loan‐to‐value

  1. General
    The loan‐to‐value ratio (LTV) is the ratio of the gross amount of the loan to the value of the collateral, if any. The general creditworthiness of a customer is viewed as the most reliable indicator of credit quality of a loan. Besides collateral included in the LTV ratios the Bank uses other risk mitigation measures, such as guarantees, negative pledge, cross‐collateral and collateralization of non‐quantifiable assets.
  2. Breakdown
    The breakdown of loans to customers by LTV is specified as follows:

30.6.2020

%

31.12.2019

%

Less than 50% .........................................................................................................................

12,033,721

39.7%

12,784,235

42.5%

51‐70% ....................................................................................................................................

5,080,461

16.7%

4,655,736

15.5%

71‐90% ....................................................................................................................................

6,966,419

23.0%

2,440,778

8.1%

91‐100% ..................................................................................................................................

1,180,940

3.9%

673,622

2.2%

More than 100% .....................................................................................................................

1,342,335

4.4%

4,895,571

16.3%

No collateral:

Purchased short‐term retail claims ..................................................................................

2,281,261

7.5%

2,763,804

9.2%

Other loans with no collateral ..........................................................................................

1,463,691

4.8%

1,891,896

6.3%

Total

30,348,828

100.0%

30,105,643

100.0%

The Group has entered into an agreement to purchase short term consumer credit (the claims) from an originator. The purchase of claims are subject to conditions such as credit rating of the borrower and maximum maturity of 24 months. Further, the originator receives final payment of the purchased claim when the claim is fully repaid, until then a part of the purchase price is held as collateral against defaults.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

27

Kvika

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

41. Large exposures

In accordance with the Financial Supervisory Authority's regulation no. 625/2013 on financial institutions' large exposures, total exposure towards a customer is classified as a large exposure if it exceeds 10% of the Bank's capital base (see note 36).

According to the regulation a single exposure, net of risk adjusted mitigation, cannot exceed 25% of the capital base. Single large exposures net of risk adjusted mitigation take into account the effects of collateral held by the Bank, and other credit enhancements, in accordance with the Financial Supervisory Authority's regulation no. 625/2013.

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Large exposures before risk adjusted mitigation

Number

Amount

Number

Amount

10‐20% of capital base ...........................................................................................................

3

4,536,422

7

10,931,359

20‐25% of capital base ...........................................................................................................

0

0

0

0

Exceeding 25% of capital base ...............................................................................................

1

3,868,609

0

0

Total

4

8,405,031

7

10,931,359

Thereof nostro accounts with foreign banks with a rating of investment grade or higher ..

1

1,667,188

0

0

Thereof foreign governments and central banks exposures .................................................

1

3,868,609

1

2,413,067

Large exposures net of risk adjusted mitigation ....................................................................

1

1,746,735

2

4,138,396

No single large exposure net of risk adjusted mitigation exceeds 25% of capital base in accordance with the Financial Supervisory Authority's regulation no. 625/2013.

42. Liquidity risk

  1. Definition
    Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will encounter difficulty in meeting contractual payment obligations associated with its financial liabilities that are settled by delivering cash or another financial asset. This risk mainly arises from mismatches in the timing of cash flows. The Group has internal rules that require certain matching of the maturities of assets and liabilities. Furthermore, to ensure the ability to meet liquidity needs, the Group maintains a stock of highly liquid unencumbered assets, e.g. cash, treasury bills and treasury bonds.
  2. Management
    Liquidity is managed by treasury and monitored by risk management. Liquidity position is reported to the ALCO committee. The Central Bank of Iceland sets minimum requirements for the coverage ratio between cash flows of assets and liabilities (LCR) and stable funding in foreign currencies (NSFR). The minimum 30 day LCR regulatory requirement is 100%. The minimum regulatory requirment for foreign currencies NSFR is 100%.
    The Group was in compliance with internal and external liquidity requirements throughout the years 2020 and 2019. At end of June 2020 the LCR was 221% and at year‐end 2019 it was 246%.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

28

Kvika

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

42. Liquidity risk (cont.)

  1. Maturity analysis of financial assets and financial liabilities

Gross

30.6.2020

Up to 1

1‐3

3‐12

1‐5

Over 5

inflow/

Carrying

Financial assets by type

month

months

months

years

years

(outflow)

amount

Non‐derivative assets

Cash and balances with Central Bank ....................

25,535,406

1,385,800

26,921,206

26,920,830

Fixed income securities * .......................................

7,389,517

1,108,832

2,063,438

14,661,196

25,222,983

25,222,983

Shares and other variable income securities .........

1,077,425

2,931,074

4,008,499

4,008,499

Securities used for hedging ....................................

9,269,923

837,230

1,127,708

11,234,860

11,234,860

Loans to customers .................................................

2,215,155

3,485,082

18,206,773

6,157,758

2,572,075

32,636,844

30,348,828

Other assets ............................................................

5,316,766

821,874

578,512

2,174,326

8,891,478

8,891,478

50,804,192

6,801,588

24,617,027

24,120,987

2,572,075

108,915,870

106,627,478

Derivative assets

Inflow ................................................................

6,378,751

437,575

39,398

6,855,723

Outflow .............................................................

(6,115,007)

(209,391)

(472)

(6,324,870)

263,744

228,184

0

38,926

0

530,853

628,734

Gross

Up to 1

1‐3

3‐12

1‐5

Over 5

inflow/

Carrying

Financial liabilities by type

month

months

months

years

years

(outflow)

amount

Non‐derivative liabilities

Deposits from customers .......................................

(49,712,943)

(6,864,717)

(3,126,605)

(1,745,955)

(79,481)

(61,529,702)

61,367,640

Borrowings ..............................................................

(5,617,519)

(5,840,110)

(7,304,439)

(18,762,068)

18,647,770

Issued bills ...............................................................

(2,000,000)

(2,000,000)

1,983,418

Issued bonds ...........................................................

(3,468,277)

(230,702)

(3,698,978)

3,607,395

Subordinated liabilities ...........................................

(437,733)

(2,412,849)

(2,850,583)

2,029,295

Short positions held for trading .............................

(910,544)

(910,544)

910,544

Short positions used for hedging ...........................

(435,076)

(435,076)

435,076

Other liabilities ........................................................

(4,542,380)

(750,158)

(689,685)

(602,144)

(6,584,367)

6,584,455

(61,218,462)

(13,454,986)

(11,120,728)

(8,254,110)

(2,723,032)

(96,771,318)

95,565,592

Derivative liabilities

Inflow ................................................................

6,314,699

390,409

388,500

7,093,607

Outflow .............................................................

(6,812,599)

(433,028)

(400,325)

(7,645,951)

(497,900)

(42,619)

(11,825)

0

0

(552,344)

626,285

Unrecognised financial items

Loan commitments

Inflow ................................................................

318,950

158,673

914,123

747,704

2,139,449

Outflow .............................................................

(2,097,732)

(2,097,732)

Financial guarantee contracts

Inflow ................................................................

1,373

120,929

274,245

138,707

70,957

606,211

Outflow .............................................................

(606,211)

(606,211)

(2,383,620)

279,602

1,188,368

886,411

70,957

41,718

Summary

Non‐derivative assets .............................................

50,804,192

6,801,588

24,617,027

24,120,987

2,572,075

108,915,870

Derivative assets .....................................................

263,744

228,184

38,926

530,853

Non‐derivative liabilities .........................................

(61,218,462)

(13,454,986)

(11,120,728)

(8,254,110)

(2,723,032)

(96,771,318)

Derivative liabilities ................................................

(497,900)

(42,619)

(11,825)

(552,344)

Net assets (liabilities) excluding unrecognised

items ................................................................

(10,648,426)

(6,467,833)

13,484,474

15,905,804

(150,957)

12,123,062

Net unrecognised items ..........................................

(2,383,620)

279,602

1,188,368

886,411

70,957

41,718

Net assets (liabilities) ..........................................

(13,032,046)

(6,188,231)

14,672,842

16,792,215

(79,999)

12,164,780

  • As mentioned in note 3, the Bank has reclassified a part of its fixed income securities as financial instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. The maturity analysis for those financial instruments is based on their contractual cash flows. This results in a considerable increase in the amounts in the categories for 3‐12 months and 1‐5 years from year end 2019. However, the vast majority of the amount, which falls into the 1‐5 years category, will mature in August 2021.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

29

Kvika

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

42. Liquidity risk (cont.)

Gross

31.12.2019

Up to 1

1‐3

3‐12

1‐5

Over 5

inflow/

Carrying

Financial assets by type

month

months

months

years

years

(outflow)

amount

Non‐derivative assets

Cash and balances with Central Bank ....................

25,773,296

968,800

26,742,096

26,818,231

Fixed income securities ..........................................

7,902,293

102,999

91,876

8,097,169

8,097,169

Shares and other variable income securities .........

1,528,914

2,130,294

3,659,208

3,659,208

Securities used for hedging ....................................

24,274,769

24,274,769

24,274,769

Loans to customers .................................................

3,066,655

6,490,086

14,211,455

6,443,200

984,383

31,195,778

30,105,643

Other assets ............................................................

1,629,388

535,529

517,497

2,141,163

4,823,577

4,823,577

64,175,315

8,097,414

16,951,122

8,584,364

984,383

98,792,597

97,778,596

Derivative assets

Inflow ................................................................

10,272,921

205,885

37,050

10,515,855

Outflow .............................................................

(9,515,478)

(2,658)

(1,210)

(9,519,347)

757,442

0

203,226

35,840

0

996,508

1,259,833

Up to 1

1‐3

3‐12

1‐5

Over 5

Gross

Carrying

inflow/

Financial liabilities by type

month

months

months

years

years

(outflow)

amount

Non‐derivative liabilities

Deposits from customers .......................................

(38,047,222)

(8,851,313)

(2,813,005)

(1,905,846)

(122,169)

(51,739,556)

51,479,732

Borrowings ..............................................................

(2,419,498)

(7,505,617)

(12,417,607)

(22,342,722)

22,058,747

Issued bills ...............................................................

(2,000,000)

(2,000,000)

(4,000,000)

3,945,306

Issued bonds ...........................................................

(40,079)

(636,625)

(2,209,392)

(1,671,961)

(4,558,057)

4,261,308

Subordinated liabilities ...........................................

(123,396)

(493,584)

(2,250,952)

(2,867,933)

1,999,530

Short positions held for trading .............................

(1,239,916)

(1,239,916)

1,239,916

Other liabilities ........................................................

(955,774)

(917,995)

(973,396)

(549,800)

(3,396,965)

3,396,965

(42,702,489)

(19,911,550)

(20,536,797)

(4,621,191)

(2,373,122)

(90,145,149)

88,381,503

Derivative liabilities

Inflow ................................................................

15,612,704

339,575

15,952,279

Outflow .............................................................

(16,645,233)

(349,300)

(16,994,533)

(1,032,529)

0

(9,725)

0

0

(1,042,254)

1,282,341

Unrecognised financial items by type

Loan commitments

Inflow ................................................................

212,618

442,930

2,307,256

776,847

3,739,651

Outflow .............................................................

(3,667,615)

(3,667,615)

Financial guarantee contracts

Inflow ................................................................

103,265

63,000

222,017

417,808

33,840

839,930

Outflow .............................................................

(839,930)

(839,930)

(4,191,662)

505,930

2,529,273

1,194,655

33,840

72,036

Summary

Non‐derivative assets .............................................

64,175,315

8,097,414

16,951,122

8,584,364

984,383

98,792,597

Derivative assets .....................................................

757,442

203,226

35,840

996,508

Non‐derivative liabilities .........................................

(42,702,489)

(19,911,550)

(20,536,797)

(4,621,191)

(2,373,122)

(90,145,149)

Derivative liabilities ................................................

(1,032,529)

(9,725)

(1,042,254)

Net assets (liabilities) excluding unrecognised

items ................................................................

21,197,739

(11,814,136)

(3,392,173)

3,999,012

(1,388,739)

8,601,702

Net unrecognised items ..........................................

(4,191,662)

505,930

2,529,273

1,194,655

33,840

72,036

Net assets (liabilities) ..........................................

17,006,077

(11,308,207)

(862,901)

5,193,667

(1,354,899)

8,673,738

Maturity analysis of financial assets and financial liabilities is based on contractual cash flows or, in the case of held for trading securities, expected cash flows. If an amount receivable or payable is not fixed, e.g. for inflation indexed assets and liabilities, the maturity analysis uses estimates based on current conditions.

Cash flows relating to unrecognised balance sheet items (unused loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts) are presented separately from financial assets and financial liabilities. Both contractual outflows and inflows are shown, to fully reflect the nature of these items.

It should be noted that the Group's expected cash flows sometimes vary considerably from the contractual cash flows, most significantly in that demand deposits from customers are expected to remain stable or increase in the long term. In this case the presentation used reflects the worst case scenario from the Group's perspective. Furthermore, the analysis does not consider any measures that could be taken to convert long‐term assets to cash through sale.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

30

Kvika

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

43. Market risk

  1. Definition
    Market risk constitutes risk due to changes in the market prices of financial instruments and comprises interest rate risk, currency risk and other price risk. Notes 44‐49 relate to market risk exposure.
  2. Management
    The Group has a strict policy on controlling market risk and to keep the exposure within set limits. The risk management unit monitors market risk limits on a daily basis and reports regularly to the ALCO committee and to the CEO.

44. Interest rate risk

  1. Definition
    The Group's exposure to interest rate risk is twofold. On the one hand, the Group has a proprietary portfolio of bonds, where market rates affect prices and any fluctuations are recognised in the income statement. On the other hand, the Group has mismatch in assets and liabilities with fixed interest terms. These include loans and swap contracts for securities on the asset side and borrowings and deposits on the liability side. This mismatch does not create an immediate effect on the income statement but nevertheless affects the Group's economic value.
    Proprietary positions which are subject to interest rate risk fall under the scope of the Group's market risk management.
  2. Management
    The Group takes measures to minimise interest rate risk by matching the interest rate profile and duration of assets with the Group's liabilities as well as using derivative and non‐derivative financial instruments to manage effectively the risk of an adverse impact on the Group's earnings.

45. Interest rate risk associated with trading portfolios

  1. Breakdown
    The breakdown of financial assets and liabilities in trading portfolios by the earlier of interest repricing time or maturity is specified as follows:

Up to 1

1‐3

3‐12

1‐5

Over 5

month

months

months

years

years

30.6.2020

Fixed income securities ..........................................................

955,451

3,691,020

1,886,403

6,532,874

Short positions ‐ fixed income securities ................................

(314,897)

(595,647)

(910,544)

Net imbalance

0

0

955,451

3,376,123

1,290,756

5,622,330

Up to 1

1‐3

3‐12

1‐5

Over 5

month

months

months

years

years

31.12.2019

Fixed income securities ..........................................................

2,832,280

22,712

2,533,636

2,708,542

8,097,169

Short positions ‐ fixed income securities ................................

(1,137,103)

(102,813)

(1,239,916)

Net imbalance

0

2,832,280

22,712

1,396,533

2,605,729

6,857,253

  1. Sensitivity analysis
    The Group performs monthly sensitivity analysis on financial assets and liabilities in trading portfolios that are subject to interest rate risk. The sensitivity analysis assumes a shift in the yield curves for all currencies. A parallel shift in yield curves would have the following impact on the Group's pre‐tax profit and equity, assuming all other risk factors remain constant:

Shift in

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Indexed .........................................................................................................

basis points

Downward

Upward

Downward

Upward

50

110,934

(110,934)

117,650

(117,650)

Non‐indexed .................................................................................................

100

100,496

(100,496)

64,121

(64,121)

Total

211,430

(211,430)

181,771

(181,771)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

31

Kvika

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

46. Interest rate risk associated with non‐trading portfolios

  1. Breakdown
    The breakdown of financial assets and liabilities in non‐trading portfolios by the earlier of interest repricing time or maturity is specified as follows:

30.6.2020

Financial assets

Up to 1

1‐3

3‐12

1‐5

Over 5

Cash and balances with Central Bank .....................................

month

months

months

years

years

Total

23,041,098

3,879,732

26,920,830

Fixed income securities ..........................................................

997,168

1,972,693

15,720,249

18,690,109

Loans to customers ................................................................

24,234,056

1,084,421

3,079,196

752,689

1,198,465

30,348,828

Financial assets excluding derivatives

47,275,154

5,961,321

5,051,889

16,472,938

1,198,465

75,959,767

Effect of derivatives ...............................................................

12,608,799

2,173,961

600,000

15,382,761

Total

59,883,954

8,135,282

5,051,889

17,072,938

1,198,465

91,342,528

Financial liabilities

Up to 1

1‐3

3‐12

1‐5

Over 5

month

months

months

years

years

Total

Deposits from customers .......................................................

61,367,636

61,367,636

Borrowings .............................................................................

5,911,699

5,013,465

7,216,499

506,107

18,647,770

Issued bills .............................................................................

1,983,418

1,983,418

Issued bonds ..........................................................................

33,183

66,317

2,121,848

1,386,047

3,607,395

Subordinated liabilities ..........................................................

1,170,050

61,082

798,163

2,029,295

Financial liabilities excluding derivatives

67,312,518

6,249,832

11,382,847

2,690,317

0

87,635,514

Effect of derivatives ...............................................................

2,100,991

2,100,991

Total

69,413,509

6,249,832

11,382,847

2,690,317

0

89,736,505

Total interest repricing gap

(9,529,556)

1,885,450

(6,330,958)

14,382,620

1,198,465

1,606,022

31.12.2019

Financial assets

Up to 1

1‐3

3‐12

1‐5

Over 5

Cash and balances with Central Bank .....................................

month

months

months

years

years

Total

23,861,681

2,956,550

26,818,231

Loans to customers ................................................................

23,951,507

1,148,549

3,010,619

647,975

1,346,993

30,105,643

Financial assets excluding derivatives

47,813,188

4,105,100

3,010,619

647,975

1,346,993

56,923,874

Effect of derivatives ...............................................................

27,334,633

2,500,000

600,000

30,434,633

Total

75,147,821

4,105,100

5,510,619

1,247,975

1,346,993

87,358,507

Financial liabilities

Up to 1

1‐3

3‐12

1‐5

Over 5

Deposits from customers .......................................................

month

months

months

years

years

Total

51,479,732

51,479,732

Borrowings .............................................................................

2,417,672

7,463,302

12,177,773

22,058,747

Issued bills .............................................................................

1,982,430

1,962,876

3,945,306

Issued bonds ..........................................................................

39,974

633,194

2,124,611

1,463,529

4,261,308

Subordinated liabilities ..........................................................

1,184,146

815,383

1,999,530

Financial liabilities excluding derivatives

53,937,378

10,078,925

17,449,406

2,278,912

0

83,744,622

Effect of derivatives ...............................................................

3,104,224

3,104,224

Total

57,041,603

10,078,925

17,449,406

2,278,912

0

86,848,846

Total interest repricing gap

18,106,219

(5,973,826)

(11,938,788)

(1,030,938)

1,346,993

509,660

  1. Sensitivity analysis
    The Group performs monthly sensitivity analysis on financial assets and liabilities in non‐trading portfolios subject to interest rate risk. The sensitivity analysis assumes a shift in the yield curves for all currencies. A parallel shift in yield curves would have the following impact on the Group's pre‐tax profit and equity, assuming all other risk factors remain constant:

Shift in

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Currency

basis points

Downward

Upward

Downward

Upward

ISK, indexed ..................................................................................................

50

3,628

(7,870)

26,255

(24,900)

ISK, non‐indexed ...........................................................................................

100

137,485

(126,627)

(85,240)

78,636

Other currencies ...........................................................................................

20

(579)

(699)

(1,141)

175

Total

140,534

(135,196)

(60,126)

53,912

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

32

Kvika

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

47. Exposure towards changes in the CPI

  1. Definition
    Exposure towards changes in CPI is the risk that fluctuations in the Icelandic Consumer Price Index (CPI) will affect the balance and cash flow of indexed financial instruments.
    The Group is exposed to inflation indexation of assets and liabilities denominated in ISK. All indexed assets and liabilities are valued according to the CPI measure at any given time and changes in CPI are recognised in the income statement.
  2. Management
    The Group controls its indexation risk through derivatives contracts and sales and purchases of indexed bonds, mostly government bonds, and thus keeps its exposure to the CPI within the limits set by the ALCO committee.
  3. Balance of CPI linked assets and liabilities
    The net balance of CPI linked assets and liabilities is specified as follows:

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Assets ..............................................................................................................................................................................

9,583,722

10,676,860

Liabilities .........................................................................................................................................................................

(8,276,898)

(7,620,546)

Total

1,306,824

3,056,314

  1. Sensitivity to changes in CPI
    Given the net balance of CPI linked assets and liabilities, a 1% change in the CPI would, with other things constant, result in the following changes to the Group's pre‐tax profit.

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

‐1%

1%

‐1%

1%

Government bonds ............................................................................................................

(10,401)

10,401

(11,095)

11,095

Other fixed income securities ............................................................................................

(10,814)

10,814

(25,248)

25,248

Loans to customers ............................................................................................................

(53,622)

53,622

(39,425)

39,425

Derivatives .........................................................................................................................

(21,000)

21,000

(31,000)

31,000

Short positions ...................................................................................................................

9,863

(9,863)

3,737

(3,737)

Deposits .............................................................................................................................

54,906

(54,906)

54,469

(54,469)

Subordinated debt .............................................................................................................

18,000

(18,000)

18,000

(18,000)

(13,068)

13,068

(30,563)

30,563

The effect on equity would be the same.

48. Currency risk

  1. Definition
    Currency risk arises when financial instruments are not denominated in the functional currency of the respective Group entity and can affect both the Group's income statement and statement of financial position. A part of the Group's financial assets and liabilities is denominated in foreign currencies.
  2. Management
    Currency positions are monitored by risk management and reported to the ALCO committee. Any mismatch between assets and liabilities in each currency is monitored closely and managed within limits.
    The Group is subject to limits set by the Central Bank of Iceland regarding the maximum open currency position. At 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 the Group's position in foreign currencies was within those limits.
  3. Exchange rates
    The following exchange rates have been used by the Group in the preparation of these financial statements:

Closing

Average

Closing

Average

EUR/ISK

30.6.2020

6m 2020

31.12.2019

6m 2019

155.4

148.1

135.8

137.0

USD/ISK ..............................................................................................................................

138.6

134.4

121.1

121.3

GBP/ISK ..............................................................................................................................

170.2

169.3

159.4

156.9

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

33

Kvika

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

48. Currency risk (cont.)

  1. Breakdown of financial assets and financial liabilities denominated in foreign currencies

30.6.2020

Financial assets

Other

EUR

USD

GBP

SEK

currencies

Total

Cash and balances with Central Bank ......................................

2,158,366

4,275,395

272,393

206,500

967,466

7,880,119

Fixed income securities ............................................................

0

205,219

205,219

Shares and other variable income securities ...........................

8,078

207,326

1,166,581

1

1,381,985

Securities used for hedging ......................................................

207,181

52,884

260,066

Loans to customers ..................................................................

616,512

121,439

1,013,245

334,440

2,085,636

Other assets ..............................................................................

830,489

1,741,487

360,926

31,080

12,699

2,976,681

Financial assets excluding derivatives

3,820,626

6,398,531

3,018,364

572,021

980,164

14,789,706

Derivatives ................................................................................

1,542,352

1,113,532

20,522

0

2,676,405

Total

5,362,978

7,512,062

3,038,886

572,021

980,164

17,466,111

Financial liabilities

Other

Deposits from customers .........................................................

EUR

USD

GBP

SEK

currencies

Total

4,472,862

6,789,146

677,124

176,742

944,420

13,060,293

Borrowings ...............................................................................

45,780

45,780

Issued bonds .............................................................................

352,233

352,233

Other liabilities .........................................................................

459,907

204,942

291,191

30,595

53,869

1,040,503

Financial liabilities excluding derivatives

4,978,549

7,346,321

968,315

207,337

998,288

14,498,810

Derivatives ................................................................................

76,975

1,787,205

296,000

2,160,180

Total

4,978,549

7,423,296

2,755,520

503,337

998,288

16,658,989

Net currency position

Other

Financial assets .........................................................................

EUR

USD

GBP

SEK

currencies

Total

5,362,978

7,512,062

3,038,886

572,021

980,164

17,466,111

Financial liabilities ....................................................................

(4,978,549)

(7,423,296)

(2,755,520)

(503,337)

(998,288)

(16,658,989)

Financial guarantee contracts ..................................................

77,700

77,700

Total

462,129

88,767

283,366

68,684

(18,124)

884,822

31.12.2019

Financial assets

Other

Cash and balances with Central Bank ......................................

EUR

USD

GBP

CAD

currencies

Total

726,348

277,004

195,341

322,278

665,077

2,186,049

Fixed income securities ............................................................

543,483

2,413,067

2,956,550

Shares and other variable income securities ...........................

181,624

1,020,161

1

1,201,786

Securities used for hedging ......................................................

1,297,948

1,297,948

Loans to customers ..................................................................

444,945

106,074

863,985

16,616

1,431,619

Other assets ..............................................................................

946,260

181,361

299,735

57,397

1,484,753

Financial assets excluding derivatives

3,958,984

3,159,129

2,379,222

322,278

739,091

10,558,704

Derivatives ................................................................................

1,319,461

888,608

19,221

2,227,290

Total

5,278,445

4,047,737

2,398,443

322,278

739,091

12,785,994

Financial liabilities

Other

EUR

USD

GBP

CAD

currencies

Total

Deposits from customers .........................................................

3,526,958

3,459,182

690,839

294,344

670,179

8,641,502

Borrowings ...............................................................................

40,079

40,079

Issued bonds .............................................................................

301,738

301,738

Other liabilities .........................................................................

1,498,474

136,045

42,103

1,264

1,677,887

Financial liabilities excluding derivatives

5,065,512

3,896,965

732,942

294,344

671,443

10,661,206

Derivatives ................................................................................

165,895

78,811

1,594,200

1,838,907

Total

5,231,407

3,975,777

2,327,142

294,344

671,443

12,500,113

Net currency position

Other

Financial assets .........................................................................

EUR

USD

GBP

CAD

currencies

Total

5,278,445

4,047,737

2,398,443

322,278

739,091

12,785,994

Financial liabilities ....................................................................

(5,231,407)

(3,975,777)

(2,327,142)

(294,344)

(671,443)

(12,500,113)

Financial guarantee contracts ..................................................

67,915

67,915

Total

114,953

71,960

71,301

27,935

67,648

353,796

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

34

Kvika

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

48. Currency risk (cont.)

  1. Sensitivity to currency risk
    Given the net currency position, a 10% change in the value of the ISK would, with other things constant, result in the following changes to the Group's pre‐tax profit.

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies

‐10%

+10%

‐10%

+10%

EUR .........................................................................................................................................

46,213

(46,213)

11,495

(11,495)

USD .........................................................................................................................................

8,877

(8,877)

7,196

(7,196)

GBP .........................................................................................................................................

28,337

(28,337)

7,130

(7,130)

SEK ..........................................................................................................................................

6,868

(6,868)

1,842

(1,842)

CAD .........................................................................................................................................

(3,061)

3,061

2,793

(2,793)

Other currencies .....................................................................................................................

1,248

(1,248)

4,923

(4,923)

Total

88,482

(88,482)

35,380

(35,380)

The effect on equity would be the same.

49. Other price risk

Other price risk arises from changes in the market prices of shares and other variable income securities in the Group's portfolio. The Group directly holds listed and unlisted shares and other variable income securities, while also gaining exposure to listed shares through portfolio options trading. The table below shows the Group's net exposure, including delta‐adjusted options exposure.

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Average

Max

Exposure

Average

Max

Exposure

Listed shares .............................................................................

1,105,316

1,486,961

875,274

927,255

1,352,589

1,271,325

Unlisted shares .........................................................................

2,358,354

2,454,804

2,077,091

1,657,393

1,863,076

1,694,493

Unlisted unit shares ..................................................................

807,194

1,198,469

1,056,133

773,771

998,994

693,390

Total

4,008,499

3,659,208

50. Operational risk

  1. Definition
    Operational risk is the risk of direct or indirect loss from inadequate or failed internal processes or systems, from human error or external events that affect the Group's reputation and operational earnings.
  2. Management
    The individual business units within the Group are primarily responsible for managing their respective operational risk. The risk management unit is furthermore responsible for identifying, monitoring and reporting the Group's operational risk. Operational risk can be reduced through staff training, process re‐design and enhancement of the control environment. The risk management unit monitors operational risk by tracking loss events, quality deficiencies, potential risk indicators and other early‐warning signals. The unit takes an active role in internal control and quality management.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

35

Kvika

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Financial assets and financial liabilities

51. Accounting classification of financial assets and financial liabilities

The accounting classification of financial assets and financial liabilities is specified as follows:

Manda‐

30.6.2020

Fair value

torily at

Total

Financial assets

Amortised

through

fair value

carrying

cost

OCI

through P/L

amount

Cash and balances with Central Bank ..................................................................................

26,920,830

26,920,830

Fixed income securities ........................................................................................................

17,630,038

7,592,945

25,222,983

Shares and other variable income securities .......................................................................

4,008,499

4,008,499

Securities used for hedging ..................................................................................................

11,234,860

11,234,860

Loans to customers ..............................................................................................................

27,316,351

3,032,476

30,348,828

Derivatives ............................................................................................................................

628,734

628,734

Other assets ..........................................................................................................................

8,535,022

356,456

8,891,478

Total

62,772,204

17,630,038

26,853,970

107,256,212

Manda‐

Fair value

torily at

Total

Financial liabilities

Amortised

through

fair value

carrying

cost

OCI

through P/L

amount

Deposits from customers .....................................................................................................

61,367,640

61,367,640

Borrowings ...........................................................................................................................

18,647,770

18,647,770

Issued bills ............................................................................................................................

1,983,418

1,983,418

Issued bonds .........................................................................................................................

3,607,395

3,607,395

Subordinated liabilities ........................................................................................................

2,029,295

2,029,295

Short positions held for trading ...........................................................................................

910,544

910,544

Short positions used for hedging .........................................................................................

435,076

435,076

Derivatives ............................................................................................................................

626,285

626,285

Other liabilities .....................................................................................................................

6,009,228

575,227

6,584,455

Total

93,644,745

0

2,547,131

96,191,877

Manda‐

31.12.2019

Fair value

torily at

Total

Financial assets

Amortised

through

fair value

carrying

cost

OCI

through P/L

amount

Cash and balances with Central Bank ..................................................................................

26,818,231

26,818,231

Fixed income securities ........................................................................................................

8,097,169

8,097,169

Shares and other variable income securities .......................................................................

3,659,208

3,659,208

Securities used for hedging ..................................................................................................

24,274,769

24,274,769

Loans to customers ..............................................................................................................

27,758,981

2,346,662

30,105,643

Derivatives ............................................................................................................................

1,259,833

1,259,833

Other assets ..........................................................................................................................

4,823,577

4,823,577

Total

59,400,789

0

39,637,640

99,038,429

Manda‐

Fair value

torily at

Total

Financial liabilities

Amortised

through

fair value

carrying

cost

OCI

through P/L

amount

Deposits from customers .....................................................................................................

51,479,732

51,479,732

Borrowings ...........................................................................................................................

22,058,747

22,058,747

Issued bills ............................................................................................................................

3,945,306

3,945,306

Issued bonds .........................................................................................................................

4,261,308

4,261,308

Subordinated liabilities ........................................................................................................

1,999,530

1,999,530

Short positions held for trading ...........................................................................................

1,239,916

1,239,916

Short positions used for hedging .........................................................................................

0

Derivatives ............................................................................................................................

1,282,341

1,282,341

Other liabilities .....................................................................................................................

2,901,973

494,991

3,396,965

Total

86,646,596

0

3,017,248

89,663,844

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

36

Kvika

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

52. Financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value

  1. Fair value hierarchy
    The fair value of financial assets and liabilities that are traded in active markets are based on quoted market prices. For other financial instruments the Bank determines fair value using various valuation techniques. IFRS 13 specifies a fair value hierarchy based on whether the inputs to those valuation techniques are observable or unobservable. Observable inputs reflect market data obtained from independent sources whereas unobservable inputs reflect the Bank's market assumptions. These two types of inputs result in the following fair value hierarchy:
    • Level 1
      Inputs are quoted market prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical instruments.
    • Level 2
      Inputs are not quoted market prices but are observable either directly, i.e. as prices, or indirectly, i.e. derived from prices. This category includes financial instruments valued using quoted prices in active markets for similar instruments, quoted prices for similar or identical instruments in markets that are considered less than active and other instruments which are valued using techniques which rely primarily on inputs that are directly or indirectly observable from market data.
    • Level 3
      Inputs are not observable or unobservable inputs have a significant effect on the valuation. This category includes instruments that are valued based on quoted prices for similar instruments for which significant unobservable adjustments are required to reflect the differences between the instruments.
  3. Valuation process
    The Bank's ALCO committee is responsible for fair value measurements of financial assets and financial liabilities classified as level 2 or level 3 instruments. The valuation is carried out by personnel from Risk and Treasury and is revised at least quarterly, or when there are indications of significant changes in the underlying inputs.
  4. Valuation techniques
    The Group uses widely recognised valuation techniques, including net present value and discounted cash flow models, comparison with similar instruments for which market observable prices exist, Black‐Scholes and other valuation models.
    Valuation techniques include recent arm's length transactions between knowledgeable, willing parties, if available, reference to the current fair value of other instruments that are substantially the same, the discounted cash flow analysis and option pricing models. Valuation techniques incorporate all factors that market participants would consider in setting a price and are consistent with accepted methodologies for pricing financial instruments. Periodically, the Group calibrates the valuation technique and tests it for validity using prices from any observable current market transactions in the same instrument, without modification or repackaging, or based on any available observable market data.
    For more complex instruments, the Group uses proprietary models, which usually are developed from recognised valuation models. Some or all of the inputs into these models may not be market observable, and are derived from market prices or rates or are estimated based on assumptions. When entering into a transaction, the financial instrument is recognised initially at the transaction price, which is the best indicator of fair value, although the value obtained from the valuation model may differ from the transaction price. This initial difference, usually an increase in fair value, indicated by valuation techniques is recognised in income depending upon the individual facts and circumstances of each transaction and no later than when the market data becomes observable.
    The value produced by a model or other valuation technique is adjusted to allow for a number of factors as appropriate, because valuation techniques cannot appropriately reflect all factors market participants take into account when entering into a transaction. Valuation adjustments are recorded to allow for model risks, bid‐ask spreads, liquidity risks, as well as other factors. Management believes that these valuation adjustments are necessary and appropriate to fairly state financial instruments carried at fair value in the statement of financial position.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

37

Kvika

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

52. Financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value (cont.)

  1. Fair value hierarchy classification
    The fair value of financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value in the statement of financial position is classified into the fair value hierarchy as follows:

30.6.2020

Financial assets

Carrying

Mandatorily measured at fair value through profit and loss

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

amount

Fixed income securities .....................................................................................................

7,392,146

200,799

7,592,945

Shares and other variable income securities ....................................................................

1,626,211

163,329

2,218,958

4,008,499

Securities used for hedging ...............................................................................................

11,234,860

11,234,860

Loans to customers ............................................................................................................

3,032,476

3,032,476

Derivatives .........................................................................................................................

628,734

628,734

Other assets .......................................................................................................................

356,456

356,456

Measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

Fixed income securities .....................................................................................................

17,630,038

17,630,038

Total

37,883,255

792,063

5,808,690

44,484,008

Financial liabilities

Carrying

Mandatorily measured at fair value through profit and loss

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

amount

Short positions held for trading .........................................................................................

910,544

910,544

Short positions used for hedging .......................................................................................

435,076

435,076

Derivatives .........................................................................................................................

626,285

626,285

Other liabilities ..................................................................................................................

575,227

575,227

Total

1,345,620

626,285

575,227

2,547,131

Transfers of fixed income securities from Level 1 to level 3 amounted to ISK 199 million during the period

31.12.2019

Financial assets

Carrying

Mandatorily measured at fair value through profit and loss

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

amount

Fixed income securities .....................................................................................................

8,095,688

1,480

8,097,169

Shares and other variable income securities ....................................................................

1,665,665

227,472

1,766,071

3,659,208

Securities used for hedging ...............................................................................................

24,195,355

79,414

24,274,769

Loans to customers ............................................................................................................

2,346,662

2,346,662

Derivatives .........................................................................................................................

1,259,833

1,259,833

Total

33,956,707

1,566,719

4,114,214

39,637,640

Financial liabilities

Carrying

Mandatorily measured at fair value through profit and loss

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

amount

Short positions held for trading .........................................................................................

1,239,916

1,239,916

Short positions used for hedging .......................................................................................

0

Derivatives .........................................................................................................................

1,282,341

1,282,341

Other liabilities ..................................................................................................................

494,991

494,991

Total

1,239,916

1,282,341

494,991

3,017,248

Transfers from Level 3 to Level 1 amounted to ISK 360 million during the year due to listing of a company on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

38

Kvika

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

52. Financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value (cont.)

  1. Reconciliation of changes in Level 3 fair value measurements

Shares and

Fixed

other var.

income

income

Loans to

Other

Other

30.6.2020

securities

securities

customers

assets

liabilities

Total

Balance as at 31 December 2019

1,480

1,766,071

2,346,662

(494,991)

3,619,222

Total gains and losses in profit or loss .....................................

(18)

161,610

84,257

(251,520)

(5,670)

Additions ..................................................................................

291,277

641,986

356,456

1,289,719

Repayments ..............................................................................

(40,429)

171,284

130,855

Disposals ...................................................................................

0

Transfers in (out) of Level 3 ......................................................

199,337

199,337

Balance as at 30 June 2020

200,799

2,218,958

3,032,476

356,456

(575,227)

5,233,463

Shares and

Fixed

other var.

income

income

Loans to

Other

Other

31.12.2019

securities

securities

customers

assets

liabilities

Total

Balance as at 31 December 2018 .............................................

134,944

864,180

2,160,522

3,159,646

Reclassification into Level 3 in accordance with IFRS 9 ...........

150,865

150,865

Total gains and losses in profit or loss .....................................

(133,463)

212,897

95,505

447,463

622,401

Additions ..................................................................................

1,652,385

592,385

2,244,770

Repayments ..............................................................................

(652,615)

1,599,864

947,249

Acquisition of subsidiary .........................................................

928,327

(2,542,318)

(1,613,991)

Disposals ...................................................................................

(1,531,253)

(1,531,253)

Transfers in (out) Level 3 ..........................................................

(360,466)

(360,466)

Balance as at 31 December 2019

1,480

1,766,071

2,346,662

0

(494,991)

3,619,222

  1. Fair value measurements for Level 3 financial assets and liabilities
    Level 3 assets consist primarily of illiquid, unlisted bonds, shares and share certificates and loans measured at fair value. Each asset is evaluated separately but assets within an asset group share a valuation method. The following valuation methods are in use in 2020:

Book value

Asset class

Method

Significant unobservable input

Range

30.6.2020

Unlisted bonds

Expected recovery

Value of assets

0‐95%

200,799

Unlisted variable income securities

Market price

Recent trades

2,218,958

Loans to customers

Expert model

Value of assets and collateral

3,032,476

Total

5,452,234

Book value

Asset class

Method

Significant unobservable input

Range

31.12.2019

Unlisted bonds

Expected recovery

Value of assets

0‐5%

1,480

Unlisted variable income securities

Market price

Recent trades

1,766,071

Loan to customers

Expert model

Value of assets and collateral

2,346,662

Total

4,114,214

Given the methods used, the possible range of the significant unobservable inputs is wide. When determining the values used the Group considers the financial strength of the entity in question, recent trades if any and multipliers for comparable instruments.

  1. The effect of unobservable inputs in Level 3 fair value measurements
    The Group believes its estimates represent appropriate approximations of fair value and that the use of different valuation methodologies and reasonable changes in assumptions or unobservable inputs would not significantly change the estimates.
    A 10% change in the estimates would have the following effect on profit before taxes:

Shares and other variable income securities

+10%

‐10%

221,896

(221,896)

Loans to customers .............................................................................................................................................................

303,248

(303,248)

Total

525,143

(525,143)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

39

Kvika

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Segment information

53. Business segments

Segment reporting is based on the same principles and structure as internal reporting to senior management and the Board of Directors. Segment performance is evaluated on profit before cost allocation and tax.

Reportable segments

The Group defines five reportable segments which reflect the reporting structure of the Bank.

  • Corporate Banking
    Corporate Banking offers various forms of banking services and related advisory services, in addition to providing specialised lending services.
  • Corporate Finance
    Corporate Finance provides its customers with impartial and independent advice concerning purchases, sales and mergers and acquisitions of companies.
  • Capital Markets
    Capital Markets offers securities and foreign currency brokerage, derivatives brokerage and forward contracts to clients, which include institutional investors, corporates and high net worth individuals.
  • Proprietary Trading and Treasury
    Proprietary Trading and Treasury provide market making services to its clients as well as providing the Bank with treasury services.
  • Asset Management
    Products and services offered include asset management involving both domestic and foreign assets, private banking, and private pension plans.

Information about other divisions of the Bank, e.g. non‐revenue generating divisions, is presented under the heading Support functions and eliminations.

Proprietary

Support

Corporate

Corporate

Capital

trading and

Asset

functions and

6m 2020

Banking

Finance

Markets

Treasury Management

eliminations

Total

Net interest income

780,836

(66)

120,300

(7,990)

(27,131)

1,802

867,751

Net fee and commission income .......................

269,222

166,770

491,800

84,473

2,010,329

(8,950)

3,013,644

Net financial income ..........................................

(77,354)

(0)

(2,636)

220,099

25,462

56,392

221,963

Share in profit of associates ..............................

(17,855)

0

0

0

6,456

0

(11,399)

Other operating income (expense) ...................

78,788

0

12

1,053

26,028

(50,605)

55,276

Net operating income

1,033,638

166,704

609,476

297,635

2,041,143

(1,361)

4,147,236

Salaries and related expenses ...........................

(139,238)

(129,003)

(143,067)

(108,539)

(578,654)

(673,092)

(1,771,594)

Other operating expenses .................................

(243,501)

(11,085)

(36,314)

(27,941)

(209,845)

(370,383)

(899,069)

Net impairment .................................................

(158,574)

(1,108)

0

0

(53,757)

4,649

(208,790)

Revaluation of investment properties ..............

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Revaluation of contingent consideration ..........

0

0

0

0

(251,520)

0

(251,520)

Profit (loss) before cost allocation and tax

492,326

25,508

430,095

161,155

947,367

(1,040,187)

1,016,263

Net segment revenue from external

1,015,235

110,614

889,919

59,185

2,041,143

31,139

4,147,236

customers ........................................................

Net segment revenue from other

18,403

56,090

(280,443)

238,449

1

(32,500)

0

segments .........................................................

Proprietary

Support

Corporate

Corporate

Capital

trading and

Asset

functions and

6m 2019

Banking

Finance

Markets

Treasury Management

eliminations

Total

Net interest income ...........................................

767,939

(101)

101,553

59,769

(86,182)

2,731

845,709

Net fee and commission income .......................

366,332

183,374

452,311

59,578

1,926,005

(75,374)

2,912,226

Net financial income ..........................................

92,905

0

(2,103)

245,430

(5,588)

43,828

374,472

Share in profit of associates ..............................

(50,685)

0

0

0

23,275

0

(27,410)

Other operating income (expense) ...................

35,313

0

(2)

1,566

17,759

5,799

60,435

Net operating income

1,211,804

183,273

551,759

366,343

1,875,270

(23,017)

4,165,433

Salaries and related expenses ...........................

(101,900)

(114,362)

(126,319)

(85,871)

(548,483)

(772,794)

(1,749,729)

Other operating expenses .................................

(212,583)

(12,797)

(34,124)

(32,783)

(331,952)

(283,865)

(908,105)

Net impairment .................................................

43,241

(17,098)

0

0

(7,000)

3,000

22,143

Revaluation of contingent consideration ..........

0

0

0

0

60,093

0

60,093

Profit (loss) before cost allocation and tax

940,562

39,016

391,316

247,689

1,047,928

(1,076,676)

1,589,835

Net segment revenue from external

829,866

152,590

1,327,323

(15,819)

1,866,990

4,483

4,165,433

customers ........................................................

Net segment revenue from other

segments .........................................................

381,938

30,683

(775,564)

382,162

8,280

(27,500)

0

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

40

Kvika

Amounts are in ISK thousands

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

53

Other information

  1. Pledged assets
    The Group has pledged assets, in the ordinary course of banking business, to the Central Bank of Iceland to the amount of ISK 2.7 billion as at 30 June 2020 (2019: ISK 2.7 billion) to secure settlement in the Icelandic clearing systems. Further pledges have been placed in the ordinary course of banking business for netting and set‐off arrangements in the total amount of ISK 3.5 billion as at 30 June 2020 (2019: ISK 0.7 billion).
  2. Related parties
  1. Definition of related parties
    The Group has a related party relationship with the board members of the Bank, the CEO of the Bank and key employees (together referred to as management), associates as disclosed in note 22, shareholders with significant influence over the Bank, close family members of individuals identified as related parties and entities under the control or joint control of related parties.
  2. Arm's length
    Transactions with related parties are carried out at arm's length and subject to an annual review by the Bank's internal auditor.
  3. Effects on statement of financial position

Loans &

Deposits &

30.6.2020

receivables

payables

Management ..........................................................................................................................................................................

0

173,826

Associates ...............................................................................................................................................................................

0

0

Total

0

173,827

Loans &

Deposits &

31.12.2019

receivables

payables

Management ..........................................................................................................................................................................

354

40,296

Associates ...............................................................................................................................................................................

208,278

2,995,554

Total

208,632

3,035,851

  1. Effects on income statement

Interest

Interest

Fees

Fees

6m 2020

income

expense

received

paid

Management .......................................................................................................................

0

487

1,362

10,560

Associates ............................................................................................................................

10,379

209

26,279

0

Total

10,379

696

27,641

10,560

Interest

Interest

Fees

Fees

6m 2019

income

expense

received

paid

Management .......................................................................................................................

4,093

1,610

1,519

5,112

Associates ............................................................................................................................

22

23,619

22,793

0

Total

4,115

25,229

24,313

5,112

  1. Other matters
    Legal proceedings
    The Bank has been served with a written summons whereby owners of a certain real estate have made a claim of ca. ISK 316 million plus interest against Kvika and several other parties in solidum. Kvika has denied the claims of the plaintiffs and does not believe the matter to be of merit. Kvika is to submit its statement in this case on 9 September 2020.
  2. Events after the reporting date
    Letter of intent for the purchase of Netgíró hf.
    In July 2020, the Bank signed a letter of intent for the purchase of 80% of the shares in Netgíró hf. At the signing of the letter of intent, the Bank owned around 20% share in Netgíró hf. and will therefore, if the purchase goes through, become the sole owner of the company. The purchase of Netgíró is in line with the bank's policy to use technological solutions to modernize financial services. Kvika has had a successful collaboration with Netgíró hf. in the past years, including financing of the company's claims. The purchase will enable the Bank to further strengthen the collaboration with the company which will lead to increased efficiency and optimization for both parties. Netgíró hf. currently operates in almost 3,000 local shops and over 68,000 individuals use the company's services.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020

41

Kvika banki hf. published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 17:11:59 UTC
