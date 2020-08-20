Kvika banki : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

‐ Financial assets and financial liabilities .......................................................................................
Endorsement and Statement
by the Board of Directors and the CEO
The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or the "Bank") for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union, and additional requirements in the Icelandic Financial Statement Act. The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements comprise Kvika and its subsidiaries (together the "Group").
Kvika is a specialized bank focusing on asset management and investment services. The Bank operates four business segments, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Corporate Banking and Capital Markets. Kvika provides businesses, investors and individuals with comprehensive investment banking and asset management services, as well as selected banking services. Kvika's Asset Management has an established reputation and offers solutions covering all major asset classes, including fixed‐income securities, equities, and alternative investments in both domestic and international markets. At the end of June 2020 the Group had ISK 514 billion of assets under management, compared to ISK 426 billion at year end 2019. The Bank is listed on the main list of Nasdaq OMX Iceland.
Operations in the reporting period
Profit for the period amounted to ISK 924 million (6m 2019: ISK 1,455 million), corresponding to an annualised 11.8% return on equity based on the equity position at the beginning of the year adjusted for changes in share capital and transactions with treasury shares during the period. The Group's net operating income during the period was ISK 4,147 million (6m 2019: ISK 4,165 million). Net interest income amounted to ISK 868 million (6m 2019: ISK 846 million). Net fee income amounted to ISK 3,014 million (6m 2019: ISK 2,912 million). Other operating income amounted to ISK 266 million (6m 2019: ISK 408 million). Administrative expenses during the period amounted to ISK 2,671 million (6m 2019: ISK 2,658 million).
The COVID‐19 pandemic, and the uncertainty related to it, had a considerable impact on the Bank's operations and the Icelandic economy during the reporting period. The Bank has, among other things, updated the economic scenarios which are used in the Expected Credit Loss model to better reflect the economic situation. Furthermore, the economic situation has, to some extent, increased the amount of loan exposures classified as Stages 2 and 3. During the operating period, the Group had a negative impairment charge of ISK 209 million (6m 2019: 22 million). In addition to that, unfavourable market conditions due to the economic situation resulted in the Group recognising a loss on shares and other variable income securities to the amount of ISK 47 million during the operating period while in during the first half of 2019 there was a gain of ISK 402 million.
According to the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, equity at the end of the period amounted to ISK 16,668 million (31.12.2019: ISK 15,515
million) and total assets amounted to ISK 113,070 million (31.12.2019: ISK 105,584 million).
The Group's total capital ratio at 30.06.2020 is 26.2% (31.12.2019: 24.1%). The Bank's minimum regulatory capital requirement based on Financial Supervisory Authority's Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) is 15.1%. In March 2020, the Central Bank of Iceland lowered the countercyclical capital buffer to zero. The minimum regulatory capital requirement including the additional capital requirements imposed following the implementation of CRD IV is 20.6% as at 30 June 2020.
The Bank maintains a strong liquidity position. The Bank's assets are liquid and its access to funding is good, reflected in ample liquidity position. At the end of June 2020 the Group's 30 day liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 221%, well above the minimum level of 100%.
The Bank's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") was held on 26 March 2020. It approved the motion of the Board of Directors ("BOD") to the AGM that no dividend be paid for the operating year 2019. The AGM also approved a motion from the BOD to reduce the Bank's share capital by 50,000,000 shares by cancelling the Bank's own shares. The share capital reduction was registered by the Company Registry on 1 April 2020. Further, the AGM approved a motion from the BOD permitting the Bank to purchase up to 10% of own shares subject to regulatory approvals. This authorisation applies until the next annual general meeting in 2021.
Expansion of asset management operations in the UK
KKV Investment Management Ltd. ("KKV"), a subsidiary of Kvika Securities Ltd., is an alternative credit investment manager focusing on collateralised, non‐correlated, income‐producing investments. During the second quarter of 2020, KKV began providing investment management services to KKV Secured Loan Fund and the Secured Income Fund. The funds have net assets of GBP 394 million, equivalent to ca. ISK 67 billion and are listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Sale of shareholding in Korta hf.
During the second quarter of 2020, the sales process of Korta hf. was finalised. The buyer is the UK based fintech company Rapyd. Kvika sold all of its shareholding and all other shareholders of Korta were also parties to the agreement. Part of the payment is based on Korta's operations for 2020 year and the full price will, thus, not be known until early next year. The sales price is not expected to have an impact on the Group's earnings for the year.
Risk management
The objective of risk management is to promote a good and efficient culture of risk awareness within the Group and to increase the understanding of employees and management on the Group's risk taking, in addition to an assessment process related to risk and capital position. An emphasis is placed on being up to speed on the latest developments and adoption of rules related to risk management, such as regarding capital‐ and liquidity management. The Group is faced with various kinds of risk that relate to its operations as a financial institution and arise from its day‐to‐day operations. An active risk management entails analysing risk, measuring it and taking actions to limit it, as well as monitoring risk factors. The Group's risk management, and its main operations, are described in the notes accompanying the Consolidated Financial Statements. Refer to notes 37‐50 on analysis of exposure to various types of risk.
Endorsement and Statement
by the Board of Directors and the CEO
Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO
To the best of our knowledge the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of Kvika banki hf. for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020 comply with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU and additional requirements in the Icelandic Financial Statement Act, and give a true and fair view of the Group's assets, liabilities and financial position as at 30 June 2020 and the financial performance of the Group and changes of cash flows for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020.
Further, in our opinion the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and the Endorsement of the Board of Directors and the CEO give a fair view of the development and performance of the Group's operations and its position and describes the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Group.
The Board of Directors and the CEO of the Bank have today discussed the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020, and confirm them by the means of their signatures.
Reykjavík, 20 August 2020.
Board of Directors
CEO
Review Report on Interim Financial Information
To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of Kvika banki hf.
We have reviewed the accompanying Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of financial position of Kvika banki hf. and its subsidiaries (the "Bank") as of 30 June 2020 and the related Condensed Consolidated Interim Income Statement, Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income, Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of changes in equity and Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of cash flows for the six‐month period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes.
Management's and the Board of directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements
The board of directors and management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for Interim Financial Reporting, IAS 34, as adopted by the EU and additional requirements in the Icelandic Financial Statement Act.
Auditor's Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements, ISRE 2410. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial information does not give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Bank as at 30 June 2020, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the six‐month period then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for Interim Financial Reporting, IAS 34, as adopted by the EUand additional requirements in the Icelandic Financial Statement Act.
Confirmation of Endorsement and Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO
Pursuant to the requirements of Paragraph 2 Article 104 of the Icelandic Act on Financial Statements No. 3/2006, we confirm to the best of our knowledge that the accompanying Endorsement and Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO includes all information required by the Icelandic Act on Financial Statements that is not disclosed elsewhere in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.
Kópavogur, 20 August 2020.
Deloitte ehf.
Pálína Árnadóttir
State Authorized Public Accountant
Guðmundur Ingólfsson
State Authorized Public Accountant
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement
For the period 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020
Notes
6m 2020
6m 2019
Interest income ..................................................................................................................................................
Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) ..................................................................
21
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
0
General information
Reporting entity
Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or the "Bank") is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in Iceland, with its registered office at Katrínartún 2, Reykjavík. The Bank operates as a bank based on Act No. 161/2002, on Financial Undertakings, and is supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Iceland.
The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2020 comprise Kvika banki hf. and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the Group). Kvika is a specialized bank focusing on asset management and investment services. The Bank operates four business segments, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Corporate Banking and Capital Markets. Kvika provides businesses, investors and individuals with comprehensive investment banking and asset management services as well as selected banking services.
The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors and the CEO on 20 August 2020.
Basis of preparation
Statement of compliance
The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union and additional requirements in the Icelandic Financial Statement Act.
Basis of measurement
The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared using the historical cost basis except for the following:
fixed income securities are measured at fair value;
shares and other variable income securities are measured at fair value;
securities used for hedging are measured at fair value;
loans to customers which are measured at fair value;
derivatives are measured at fair value;
investment properties are measured at fair value;
certain receivables are measured at fair value;
contingent consideration is measured at fair value; and
short positions are measured at fair value.
Functional and presentation currency
The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are prepared in Icelandic Krona (ISK), which is the Bank's functional currency. All financial information has been rounded to the nearest thousand, unless otherwise stated.
The Group's assets and liabilities which are denominated in other currency than ISK are translated to ISK using the exchange rate as at the end of day 30 June 2020.
Going concern
The Bank's management has assessed the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and are satisfied that the Group has the resources to continue its operations.
Estimates and judgements
The preparation of interim financial statements in accordance with IFRSs requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
The estimates and underlying assumptions are based on historical result and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgements about carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources.
The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an on‐going basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period or in the period and future periods if the revision affects both current and future periods.
Information about areas of estimation uncertainty and critical judgements made by management in applying accounting policies that can have a significant effect on the amounts recognised in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, is provided in the Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019.
Relevance and importance of notes to the reader
In order to enhance the informational value of the Financial Statements, the notes are evaluated based on relevance and importance for the reader. This can result in information, that has been evaluated as neither important or relevant for the reader, not being presented in the notes.
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
0
3. Significant accounting policies
The accounting policies applied in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are consistent with those applied in the Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group has not early adopted any standards, interpretations or amendments that have been issued but are not effective.
Financial instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
At 30 June 2020 the Bank reclassified certain fixed income securities as financial instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI"). These securities are held by the Bank's treasury department. They are held within a business model whose objective is to collect contractual cash flows and selling financial assets. Their contractual cash flows are solely payments of principal and interest.
Impact of COVID‐19 on the Financial Statements
Due to the considerable impact that the COVID‐19 pandemic is having on the economy, the Bank has made changes to the macroeconomic outlook used for IFRS 9 provision calculations in accordance with the guidelines of the European supervisors and the Central Bank of Iceland. Economic scenarios, and the weights assigned to them, have been reviewed with respect to the expected impact of the COVID‐19 pandemic and used in the assessment of expected credit loss ("ECL"). As a part of this review process, the weights assigned to the downside economic scenario have increased. The Bank continues to monitor developments closely and will adjust its provisions accordingly.
During the first half of 2020 there has been considerable volatility in the pricing of securities with variable income and fair value measurements for securities in certain sectors have decreased. For the Group, this has resulted in fair value losses on a part of its trading portfolio. The impact of the COVID‐19 pandemic on the economy, and the uncertainty that it is causing for the near‐ to mid‐term, also has an effect on how the Group estimates the value of some of its receivables, in particular long‐term performance related fees. In some cases the book value of these has been reduced.
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Income statement
4.
Net interest income
Interest income is specified as follows:
6m 2020
6m 2019
Cash and balances with Central Bank ........................................................................................................................................
Other interest expense* ............................................................................................................................................................
26,729
65,115
Total
1,175,522
1,706,552
* Thereof are lease liabilities' interest expense amounting to ISK 11 million (6m 2019: ISK 9 million)
Total interest income recognised in respect of financial assets not carried at fair value through profit or loss amounts to ISK 1.546 million (6m 2019: ISK 1.692 million). Total interest expense recognised in respect of financial liabilities not carried at fair value through profit or loss amounts to ISK 1.170 million (6m 2019: ISK 1.700 million).
5. Net fee and commission income
Fee income and expenses are presented on a net fee basis, as presented in internal reporting to management for decision making purposes, and broken down by business segments. The business segments are representative of the nature and types of activity from which the Group generates fee income from. A description of each business segment is provided in note 53.
Pension fund contributions .......................................................................................................................................................
181,075
155,911
Tax on financial activity .............................................................................................................................................................
79,940
93,289
Other salary related expenses ...................................................................................................................................................
101,769
134,243
Total
1,771,594
1,749,729
Average number of full time employees during the period ......................................................................................................
134
125
Total number of full time employees at the end of the period ................................................................................................
145
124
According to Act No. 165/2011, passed in 2011, banks and other financial institutions providing VAT exempt services, must pay a tax based on
salary payments, called tax on financial activity. The current tax rate is 5.50% (2019: 5.50%).
10.
Net impairment
6m 2020
6m 2019
Net change in impairment of loans ...........................................................................................................................................
135,571
(33,211)
Net change in impairment of other assets ................................................................................................................................
55,442
7,371
Net change in impairment of loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities ....................................................
17,777
3,696
Total
208,790
(22,143)
Income tax
The Bank and most of its subsidiaries will not pay income tax on its profit for 2020 due to the fact that it has a tax loss carry forward that offsets the calculated income tax. At year end 2019, the tax loss carry forward of the Group amounted to ISK 7 billion. A substantial part of the tax loss carry forward is utilisable until end of year 2025. Management is of the opinion that the Group's operations in the years to come will result in taxable results which will be offset with the tax loss carry forward. The Group has therefore recognised a part of the tax loss carry forward as a deferred tax asset in the consolidated statement of financial position. The deferred tax asset is recognised only to the extent that it is probable to be utilisable against future taxable profits.
Income tax is recognised based on the tax rates and tax laws enacted during the current year, according to which the domestic corporate income tax rate was 20.0% (2019: 20.0%)
Special tax on financial activity
The special tax on financial activity is an additional income tax which becomes effective when the income tax base exceeds ISK 1,000 million. It is levied on the same entities as the tax on financial activity according to Act No. 90/2003. The tax rate is set at 6.0% (2019: 6.0%) and the tax is not a deductible expense for income tax purposes. The tax is presented separately in the consolidated income statement.
Special tax on financial institutions
According to Act No. 155/2010 on Special Tax on Financial Institutions, certain types of financial institutions, including banks, must pay annually a tax based on the carrying amount of their liabilities as determined for tax purposes in excess of ISK 50 billion at year‐end. The tax rate is set at 0.145% (2019: 0.376%) and the tax is not a deductible expense for income tax purposes. The tax is presented separately in the consolidated income statement.
Earnings per share
The calculation of basic earnings per share is based on earnings attributable to shareholders and a weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period. The diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Bank has issued warrants and stock options that have a dilutive effect.
6m 2020
6m 2019
Net earnings attributable to equity holders of the Bank
942,569
1,456,665
Weighted average number of outstanding shares ....................................................................................................................
1,984,757
1,844,996
Adjustments for warrants and stock options ............................................................................................................................
163,723
287,495
Total
2,148,480
2,132,491
Basic earnings per share (ISK) ....................................................................................................................................................
0.47
0.79
Diluted earnings per share (ISK) ................................................................................................................................................
0.44
0.68
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Statement of Financial Position
15. Cash and balances with Central Bank
Cash and balances with Central Bank are specified as follows:
30.6.2020
31.12.2019
Deposits with Central Bank ...............................................................................................................................................................
16,572,763
19,106,515
Cash on hand .....................................................................................................................................................................................
19,205
6,845
Balances with banks ..........................................................................................................................................................................
Restricted balances with Central Bank ‐ average maintenance level ..............................................................................................
0
853,192
Restricted balances with Central Bank ‐ fixed reserve requirement ...............................................................................................
876,670
853,192
Receivables from Central Bank .........................................................................................................................................................
1,503,666
773,398
Total
26,920,830
26,818,231
The Bank holds mandatory reserve deposit accounts with the Central Bank of Iceland in compliance with the Central Bank's Rules on Minimum Reserve Requirements No. 585/2018. Under these rules the reserve requirement is divided into two parts: a fixed reserve requirement bearing no interest and an average maintenance level requirement bearing the same interest as that on deposit‐taking institutions' current accounts with the Central Bank. The mandatory reserve deposit with the Central Bank and the receivables from the Central Bank are not available for the Group to use in its daily operations.
16.
Fixed income securities
Fixed income securities are specified as follows:
Mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss
30.6.2020
31.12.2019
Listed government bonds and bonds with government guarantees ............................................................................................
The Group does not consider its associates material, neither individually nor as a group. During the period 1 January to 30 June 2020, the Group sold all its shareholding in Korta hf. Furthermore, the Group sold a part of its shareholding in Akta sjóðir hf., resulting in it no longer being classified as an investment in associates.
b.
Changes in investments in associates are specified as follows:
30.6.2020
31.12.2019
Balance at the beginning of the year ................................................................................................................................................
776,490
774,832
Acquisition of shares in associates ...................................................................................................................................................
0
47,201
Dividend received .............................................................................................................................................................................
(3,750)
(7,500)
Disposal of shares in associates ........................................................................................................................................................
(719,102)
(70,025)
Share in (loss) profit of associates, net of income tax ......................................................................................................................
(11,308)
31,982
Total
42,331
776,490
23.
Investment properties
Investment properties are specified as follows:
30.6.2020
31.12.2019
Balance at year beginning .................................................................................................................................................................
In October 2017, the Group acquired investment properties through one of its subsidiaries, Rafklettur ehf. The intention is to either earn rental income or capital appreciation or both. The book value of investment properties is based on the most recent appraisal values by licensed real estate agents, current listing prices and/or recent transactions for comparable real estates or valuation models based on gross income multipliers. The Group received rental income for the first six months amounting to ISK 38 million (6m 2019:ISK 35 million) and incurred direct operating expenses of ISK 8 million (6m 2019 :ISK 22 million).
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
24. Intangible assets
a.
Intangible assets are specified as follows:
30.6.2020
Goodwill
Software
Other
Total
Balance as at 1 January 2020 ...................................................................................................
Depreciation and lease receivable installment ................................................................................................................................
(105,719)
(86,076)
Total
525,820
622,415
Right of use assets and lease receivables mostly consist of real estates for the Group's own use, primarily the Bank's headquarters. The Bank has entered into sublease contracts for the parts of the real estates which it does not use for its operations.
KVB 19 01, ISK 1,520 million .......................
2019
2024
Amortizing
Floating, 1 month REIBOR + 1.50%
1,369,165
1,522,432
KVB 17 02, ISK 2,160 million .......................
2017
2020
At maturity
Floating, 1 month REIBOR + 1.25%
1,885,997
1,881,675
Total
3,255,162
3,404,107
Unlisted senior unsecured bonds, total ...........................................................................................................................................
352,233
857,201
Total
3,607,395
4,261,308
Unlisted senior unsecured bonds are composed of KVB 18 03 and KVB 18 04 which were issued in 2018 and mature in 2021. For further information on the bonds, refer to the issue descriptions which are available on Nasdaq CSD Iceland's website.
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
30. Subordinated liabilities
Subordinated liabilities:
First
Maturity
Currency, nominal value
issued
Maturity
type
Terms of interest
30.6.2020
31.12.2019
KVB 15
01, ISK 1,000 million .......................
2015
2025
At maturity
CPI‐Indexed, fixed 5.50%
1,170,443
1,122,360
KVB 18
02, ISK 800 million ..........................
2018
2028
At maturity
CPI‐Indexed, fixed 7.50%
858,851
877,170
Total
2,029,295
1,999,530
At the interest payment date in August 2020 for KVB 15 01, the annual interest rate increases from 5.50% p.a. to 7.50% p.a. At the same date, the Group has the right to repay the subordinated bond and on any subsequent interest payment dates until maturity.
At the interest payment date in the year 2023 for KVB 18 02, the Group has the right to repay the subordinated bond and on any subsequent interest payment dates until maturity.
Subordinated liabilities are financial liabilities in the form of subordinated capital which, in case of the Group's voluntary or compulsory winding‐up, will not be repaid until after the claims of ordinary creditors have been met. In the calculation of the capital ratio, they are included within Tier 2 and are a part of the equity base. The amount eligible for Tier 2 capital treatment is amortised on a straight‐line basis over the final 5 years to maturity or up to 20% a year. The Group may only retire subordinated liabilities with the permission of the Icelandic Financial Supervisory Authority.
Subordinated liabilities are specified as follows:
30.6.2020
31.12.2019
Balance at the beginning of the year ................................................................................................................................................
Short positions used for hedging are specified as follows:
30.6.2020
31.12.2019
Listed government bonds and bonds with government guarantees
435,076
0
Total
435,076
0
Short positions used for hedging are classified as mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss. Short positions used for hedging were classified 2017 as held for trading. Further discussion about the accounting classification of financial liabilites is provided in notes 51‐0.
Share capital
The nominal value of shares issued by the Bank is ISK 1 per share. All currently issued shares have a nominal value of ISK 1 per share, and are fully paid. The holders of shares are entitled to receive dividends as approved by the general meeting and are entitled to one vote per nominal value of ISK 1 at shareholders' meetings. Reference is made to the Bank's Articles of Association for more information about the share capital.
30.6.2020
31.12.2019
Share capital according to the Bank's Articles of Association ..........................................................................................................
1,971,049
1,995,366
Nominal amount of treasury shares .................................................................................................................................................
0
50,000
Authorised but not issued shares .....................................................................................................................................................
716,433
742,117
Changes made to the nominal amount of share capital
The Bank's share capital was increased by ISK 25,683,330 in nominal value during the period 1 January to 30 June 2020 in order to serve the exercising of issued warrants. Furthermore, the share capital was decreased by ISK 50,000,000 in nominal value by cancellation of own shares following a resolution passed by the Annual General Meeting.
Share capital increase authorisations
According to the Bank's Articles of Association dated 25 June 2020, the Board of Directors is authorised to increase the share capital of the Bank by up to ISK 100 million through subscription for new shares. This authorisation is based on temporary provision I to the Articles of Association and is valid until 15 March 2022.
The Board of Directors is furthermore authorised to increase the share capital of the Bank in stages by up to ISK 50,000,000 in nominal value, for the purposes of fulfilling share option agreements in accordance with the Bank's share incentive scheme. This authorisation is based on temporary provision I, cf. paragraph B of the provision, to the Articles of Association and is valid until 30 November 2021.
The Board of Directors is, according to temporary provision II to the Bank's Articles of Association, authorised to issue warrants for 54 million new shares until the Bank's annual general meeting in 2021. The Board is furthermore, until 26 March 2025, authorised to increase share capital to serve warrants issued under the aforementioned authorisation.
Temporary provision IV to the Articles of Association authorises the Board of Directors to issue warrants and increase the share capital accordingly. According to section A of temporary provision IV the Board of Directors is authorised to increase share capital by up to ISK 362 million to serve issued warrants. According to section B of temporary provision IV the Board of Directors is furthermore granted a conditioned authorisation to increase the share capital by an additional amount of ISK 200 million to serve issued warrants. The authorisation under section B of temporary provision IV is directly linked to the Board of Directors' authorisation under section A of temporary provision I.
The aforementioned authorisation under section B of temporary provision IV currently stands at ISK 150 million. However, should the Board of Directors utilise its authorisation according to section A of temporary provision I and increase the Bank's share capital by ISK 100 million, the authorisation under section B of temporary provision IV will increase from ISK 150 million to ISK 200 million, as stipulated in the provision. The Board of Directors' authorisation under temporary provision IV to increase share capital thus currently totals ISK 512 million but can increase to ISK 562 million by the usage by the Board of Directors of its authorisation pursuant to section A of temporary provision I. This authorisation is valid until 31 December 2022.
A copy of the Bank's Articles of Association, including the temporary provisions, is available on the Bank's website, www.kvika.is, reference is made to them for more information.
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
35. Warrants
The Bank has issued warrants for shares in the total nominal amount of ISK 557,933,352 as at 30 June 2020. The number of owners of these warrants is 116 and they purchased the warrants for a total consideration of ISK 198,649,938. The purchase price of the warrants was determined using market standard methodology and a valuation from an independent appraiser as applicable. Should the owners of the warrants exercise their warrants, the Bank is obliged to issue new shares and sell to the warrant owners at a predefined price, usually referred to as strike price. If all the warrants would be exercised, the Bank's share capital would increase to 2,528,982,448, and the newly issued shares would represent 22.1% of the Bank's total issued capital, post dilution.
Purchase
Nominal
price of
Annual increase
Strike price at
Exercise
Issue Date
amount
warrants
of strike price
expiry date
period
September 2017 .......................................................................
87,100,019
26,217,106
7.5%
6.67
Sept. 2019 ‐ Sept. 2020
September 2017 .......................................................................
201,333,333
60,601,333
7.5%
7.74
Sept. 2020 ‐ Sept. 2022
September 2017 .......................................................................
201,333,333
60,601,333
7.5%
7.74
Sept. 2021 ‐ Sept. 2022
December 2017 ........................................................................
4,000,000
1,348,000
7.5%
7.59
Dec. 2019 ‐ Dec. 2020
December 2017 ........................................................................
7,333,333
2,471,333
7.5%
8.80
Dec. 2020 ‐ Dec. 2022
December 2017 ........................................................................
7,333,333
2,471,333
7.5%
8.80
Dec. 2021 ‐ Dec. 2022
May 2018 ..................................................................................
1,166,667
505,167
7.5%
9.27
Dec. 2019 ‐ Dec. 2020
May 2018 ..................................................................................
1,166,667
505,167
7.5%
10.75
Dec. 2020 ‐ Dec. 2022
May 2018 ..................................................................................
1,166,667
505,167
7.5%
10.75
Dec. 2021 ‐ Dec. 2022
April 2019 .................................................................................
17,500,000
16,520,000
7.5%
15.36
Dec. 2020 ‐ Dec. 2022
April 2019 .................................................................................
17,500,000
16,520,000
7.5%
15.36
Dec. 2020 ‐ Dec. 2022
August 2019 ..............................................................................
5,500,000
5,192,000
7.5%
15.36
Dec. 2020 ‐ Dec. 2022
August 2019 ..............................................................................
5,500,000
5,192,000
7.5%
15.36
Dec. 2021 ‐ Dec. 2022
Total
557,933,352
198,649,938
36. Capital adequacy ratio (CAR)
Equity at the end of the period was ISK 16,668 million (31.12.2019: 15,515 million), equivalent to 14.7% of total assets according to the statement of
financial position (31.12.2019: 14.7%). The capital adequacy ratio of the Group, calculated in accordance with Article 84 of Act No. 161/2002 on Financial
Undertakings, was 26.2% (31.12.2019: 24.1%). The minimum according to the Act is 8.0%. The ratio is calculated as follows:
Own funds
30.6.2020
31.12.2019
Total equity .......................................................................................................................................................................................
16,667,713
15,515,183
Expected dividends according to Dividend Policy ............................................................................................................................
(235,642)
0
Capital eligible as CET1 Capital
16,432,070
15,515,183
Goodwill and intangibles ..................................................................................................................................................................
(3,373,752)
(3,283,256)
Shares in financial institutions ..........................................................................................................................................................
(80,616)
(146,401)
Subordinated fixed income securities ..............................................................................................................................................
Minimum Capital adequacy ratio requirement ................................................................................................................................
15.1%
15.1%
Minimum Capital adequacy ratio requirement including supervisory buffers ................................................................................
20.6%
22.4%
Minimum CET 1 ratio requirement including supervisory buffers ...................................................................................................
14.0%
15.7%
The Icelandic Financial Supervisory Authority (FME) supervises the Bank on a consolidated basis and, as such, receives information on the capital adequacy of, and sets capital requirements for, the Bank as a whole. The Bank's regulatory capital calculations for credit risk and market risk are based on the standardised approach and the capital calculations for operational risk are based on the basic indicator approach.
Minimum capital requirement is based on the Bank's Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) and is reviewed by the FME through the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). The Bank's minimum regulatory capital requirement, based on the SREP from 2019, is 15.1%. The minimum regulatory capital requirement including the additional capital buffers is 20.6% as at 30 June 2020.
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Risk management
37. Maximum exposure to credit risk
The maximum exposure to credit risk for on‐balance sheet and off‐balance sheet items, before taking into account any collateral held or other credit enhancements, is specified as follows:
30.6.2020
Public
Financial
Corporate
On‐balance sheet exposure
entities
institutions
customers
Individuals
30.6.2020
Cash and balances with Central Bank .............................................................
22,852,037
4,068,793
26,920,830
Fixed income securities ...................................................................................
22,604,685
2,411,617
206,681
25,222,983
Loans to customers .........................................................................................
The book value of financial assets which fall under the impairment requirements of IFRS 9 are presented net of expected credit losses ("ECL") in the statement of financial position. The ECL are recalculated for each asset on at least a quarterly basis. The assessment of ECL is based upon calculations being derived from models on PD, LGD and EAD. Furthermore, the assessment is based upon management's assumptions regarding the development of macroeconomic factors over the next three years. The assumptions for macroeconomic development are decided for three scenarios: a base case, an upside case and a downside case, including a probability weight for each scenario. The assumptions are used for calculations of the probability weighted ECLs. The amount of ECL to be recognized is dependent on the Bank's definition of significant increase in credit risk, which controls the impairment stage each asset is allocated to. The factors that are used to measure significant increase in credit risk include comparison of changes in PD values, annualized lifetime PD values, days past due and watch list.
Credit quality of financial assets by credit quality band
The following tables show financial assets subject to the impairment requirements of IFRS 9 broken down by credit quality bands where band i denotes the lowest and iv the highest credit risk. Assets serviced by debtors already recognised as being in default by the rating agency are shown outside credit quality bands. Assets measured at fair value through profit or loss are not subject to the impairment requirements of IFRS 9 but are nevertheless included in the tables in order to give a more complete picture of the credit quality of loans to customers and reconcile the tables to the carrying amount on the balance sheet. Exposures which are non‐rated relate to Legal Entities not rated by rating agency or Individuals where individual rating has not been obtained. Probability of default for these exposures is based on average probability for similar exposures and is furthermore individually assessed by credit specialists.
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
38. Credit quality of financial assets (cont.)
30.6.2020
Loans to customers:
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
FVTPL
Total
Credit quality band I ........................................................................................
17,535,384
395,159
802
1,281,292
19,212,637
Credit quality band II .......................................................................................
2,055,589
389,198
27,215
107,587
2,579,589
Credit quality band III ......................................................................................
790,286
608,882
17,152
799,074
2,215,395
Credit quality band IV ......................................................................................
1,123,323
1,218,797
54,598
2,396,718
In default .........................................................................................................
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
38. Credit quality of financial assets (cont.)
Allowance for expected credit loss on loans to customers and loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities
The following tables show changes in the expected credit loss allowance of loans to customers and for loan commitments, guarantees and unused credit facilities during the period.
30.6.2020
Expected credit loss allowance total
Transfers of financial assets:
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Balance as at 31 December 2019
182,670
102,932
132,170
417,771
Transfer to Stage 1 ‐ (Initial recognition) .........................................................................
9,747
(7,993)
(1,755)
0
Transfer to Stage 2 ‐ (significantly increased credit risk) .................................................
(16,966)
16,966
0
Transfer to Stage 3 ‐ (credit impaired) .............................................................................
(365)
(6,909)
7,274
0
Net remeasurement of loss allowance ..................................................................................
39,116
30,375
(52,351)
17,140
New financial assets, originated or purchased ......................................................................
73,722
12,907
93,732
180,361
Derecognitions and maturities ..............................................................................................
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
39. Collateral and other credit enhancements
Valuation
The Group applies the same valuation methods to collateral held as other comparable assets held by the Group. The methods used for financial assets are outlined in note 52. For other types of assets the Group uses third party valuation where possible. Haircuts are then applied to account for liquidity and other factors which may affect the collateral value of the asset or other credit enhancement.
Amounts have been adjusted to exclude collateral in excess of claim value, i.e. overcollateralisation.
40.
Loan‐to‐value
General
The loan‐to‐value ratio (LTV) is the ratio of the gross amount of the loan to the value of the collateral, if any. The general creditworthiness of a customer is viewed as the most reliable indicator of credit quality of a loan. Besides collateral included in the LTV ratios the Bank uses other risk mitigation measures, such as guarantees, negative pledge, cross‐collateral and collateralization of non‐quantifiable assets.
Breakdown
The breakdown of loans to customers by LTV is specified as follows:
30.6.2020
%
31.12.2019
%
Less than 50% .........................................................................................................................
Other loans with no collateral ..........................................................................................
1,463,691
4.8%
1,891,896
6.3%
Total
30,348,828
100.0%
30,105,643
100.0%
The Group has entered into an agreement to purchase short term consumer credit (the claims) from an originator. The purchase of claims are subject to conditions such as credit rating of the borrower and maximum maturity of 24 months. Further, the originator receives final payment of the purchased claim when the claim is fully repaid, until then a part of the purchase price is held as collateral against defaults.
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
41. Large exposures
In accordance with the Financial Supervisory Authority's regulation no. 625/2013 on financial institutions' large exposures, total exposure towards a customer is classified as a large exposure if it exceeds 10% of the Bank's capital base (see note 36).
According to the regulation a single exposure, net of risk adjusted mitigation, cannot exceed 25% of the capital base. Single large exposures net of risk adjusted mitigation take into account the effects of collateral held by the Bank, and other credit enhancements, in accordance with the Financial Supervisory Authority's regulation no. 625/2013.
30.6.2020
31.12.2019
Large exposures before risk adjusted mitigation
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
10‐20% of capital base ...........................................................................................................
3
4,536,422
7
10,931,359
20‐25% of capital base ...........................................................................................................
0
0
0
0
Exceeding 25% of capital base ...............................................................................................
1
3,868,609
0
0
Total
4
8,405,031
7
10,931,359
Thereof nostro accounts with foreign banks with a rating of investment grade or higher ..
1
1,667,188
0
0
Thereof foreign governments and central banks exposures .................................................
1
3,868,609
1
2,413,067
Large exposures net of risk adjusted mitigation ....................................................................
1
1,746,735
2
4,138,396
No single large exposure net of risk adjusted mitigation exceeds 25% of capital base in accordance with the Financial Supervisory Authority's regulation no. 625/2013.
42. Liquidity risk
Definition
Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will encounter difficulty in meeting contractual payment obligations associated with its financial liabilities that are settled by delivering cash or another financial asset. This risk mainly arises from mismatches in the timing of cash flows. The Group has internal rules that require certain matching of the maturities of assets and liabilities. Furthermore, to ensure the ability to meet liquidity needs, the Group maintains a stock of highly liquid unencumbered assets, e.g. cash, treasury bills and treasury bonds.
Management
Liquidity is managed by treasury and monitored by risk management. Liquidity position is reported to the ALCO committee. The Central Bank of Iceland sets minimum requirements for the coverage ratio between cash flows of assets and liabilities (LCR) and stable funding in foreign currencies (NSFR). The minimum 30 day LCR regulatory requirement is 100%. The minimum regulatory requirment for foreign currencies NSFR is 100%.
The Group was in compliance with internal and external liquidity requirements throughout the years 2020 and 2019. At end of June 2020 the LCR was 221% and at year‐end 2019 it was 246%.
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
42. Liquidity risk (cont.)
Maturity analysis of financial assets and financial liabilities
Gross
30.6.2020
Up to 1
1‐3
3‐12
1‐5
Over 5
inflow/
Carrying
Financial assets by type
month
months
months
years
years
(outflow)
amount
Non‐derivative assets
Cash and balances with Central Bank ....................
25,535,406
1,385,800
26,921,206
26,920,830
Fixed income securities * .......................................
7,389,517
1,108,832
2,063,438
14,661,196
25,222,983
25,222,983
Shares and other variable income securities .........
1,077,425
2,931,074
4,008,499
4,008,499
Securities used for hedging ....................................
9,269,923
837,230
1,127,708
11,234,860
11,234,860
Loans to customers .................................................
2,215,155
3,485,082
18,206,773
6,157,758
2,572,075
32,636,844
30,348,828
Other assets ............................................................
Net unrecognised items ..........................................
(2,383,620)
279,602
1,188,368
886,411
70,957
41,718
Net assets (liabilities) ..........................................
(13,032,046)
(6,188,231)
14,672,842
16,792,215
(79,999)
12,164,780
As mentioned in note 3, the Bank has reclassified a part of its fixed income securities as financial instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. The maturity analysis for those financial instruments is based on their contractual cash flows. This results in a considerable increase in the amounts in the categories for 3‐12 months and 1‐5 years from year end 2019. However, the vast majority of the amount, which falls into the 1‐5 years category, will mature in August 2021.
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
42. Liquidity risk (cont.)
Gross
31.12.2019
Up to 1
1‐3
3‐12
1‐5
Over 5
inflow/
Carrying
Financial assets by type
month
months
months
years
years
(outflow)
amount
Non‐derivative assets
Cash and balances with Central Bank ....................
25,773,296
968,800
26,742,096
26,818,231
Fixed income securities ..........................................
7,902,293
102,999
91,876
8,097,169
8,097,169
Shares and other variable income securities .........
1,528,914
2,130,294
3,659,208
3,659,208
Securities used for hedging ....................................
24,274,769
24,274,769
24,274,769
Loans to customers .................................................
3,066,655
6,490,086
14,211,455
6,443,200
984,383
31,195,778
30,105,643
Other assets ............................................................
Net unrecognised items ..........................................
(4,191,662)
505,930
2,529,273
1,194,655
33,840
72,036
Net assets (liabilities) ..........................................
17,006,077
(11,308,207)
(862,901)
5,193,667
(1,354,899)
8,673,738
Maturity analysis of financial assets and financial liabilities is based on contractual cash flows or, in the case of held for trading securities, expected cash flows. If an amount receivable or payable is not fixed, e.g. for inflation indexed assets and liabilities, the maturity analysis uses estimates based on current conditions.
Cash flows relating to unrecognised balance sheet items (unused loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts) are presented separately from financial assets and financial liabilities. Both contractual outflows and inflows are shown, to fully reflect the nature of these items.
It should be noted that the Group's expected cash flows sometimes vary considerably from the contractual cash flows, most significantly in that demand deposits from customers are expected to remain stable or increase in the long term. In this case the presentation used reflects the worst case scenario from the Group's perspective. Furthermore, the analysis does not consider any measures that could be taken to convert long‐term assets to cash through sale.
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
43. Market risk
Definition
Market risk constitutes risk due to changes in the market prices of financial instruments and comprises interest rate risk, currency risk and other price risk. Notes 44‐49 relate to market risk exposure.
Management
The Group has a strict policy on controlling market risk and to keep the exposure within set limits. The risk management unit monitors market risk limits on a daily basis and reports regularly to the ALCO committee and to the CEO.
44. Interest rate risk
Definition
The Group's exposure to interest rate risk is twofold. On the one hand, the Group has a proprietary portfolio of bonds, where market rates affect prices and any fluctuations are recognised in the income statement. On the other hand, the Group has mismatch in assets and liabilities with fixed interest terms. These include loans and swap contracts for securities on the asset side and borrowings and deposits on the liability side. This mismatch does not create an immediate effect on the income statement but nevertheless affects the Group's economic value.
Proprietary positions which are subject to interest rate risk fall under the scope of the Group's market risk management.
Management
The Group takes measures to minimise interest rate risk by matching the interest rate profile and duration of assets with the Group's liabilities as well as using derivative and non‐derivative financial instruments to manage effectively the risk of an adverse impact on the Group's earnings.
45. Interest rate risk associated with trading portfolios
Breakdown
The breakdown of financial assets and liabilities in trading portfolios by the earlier of interest repricing time or maturity is specified as follows:
Up to 1
1‐3
3‐12
1‐5
Over 5
month
months
months
years
years
30.6.2020
Fixed income securities ..........................................................
955,451
3,691,020
1,886,403
6,532,874
Short positions ‐ fixed income securities ................................
(314,897)
(595,647)
(910,544)
Net imbalance
0
0
955,451
3,376,123
1,290,756
5,622,330
Up to 1
1‐3
3‐12
1‐5
Over 5
month
months
months
years
years
31.12.2019
Fixed income securities ..........................................................
2,832,280
22,712
2,533,636
2,708,542
8,097,169
Short positions ‐ fixed income securities ................................
(1,137,103)
(102,813)
(1,239,916)
Net imbalance
0
2,832,280
22,712
1,396,533
2,605,729
6,857,253
Sensitivity analysis
The Group performs monthly sensitivity analysis on financial assets and liabilities in trading portfolios that are subject to interest rate risk. The sensitivity analysis assumes a shift in the yield curves for all currencies. A parallel shift in yield curves would have the following impact on the Group's pre‐tax profit and equity, assuming all other risk factors remain constant:
Effect of derivatives ...............................................................
3,104,224
3,104,224
Total
57,041,603
10,078,925
17,449,406
2,278,912
0
86,848,846
Total interest repricing gap
18,106,219
(5,973,826)
(11,938,788)
(1,030,938)
1,346,993
509,660
Sensitivity analysis
The Group performs monthly sensitivity analysis on financial assets and liabilities in non‐trading portfolios subject to interest rate risk. The sensitivity analysis assumes a shift in the yield curves for all currencies. A parallel shift in yield curves would have the following impact on the Group's pre‐tax profit and equity, assuming all other risk factors remain constant:
Other currencies ...........................................................................................
20
(579)
(699)
(1,141)
175
Total
140,534
(135,196)
(60,126)
53,912
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
47. Exposure towards changes in the CPI
Definition
Exposure towards changes in CPI is the risk that fluctuations in the Icelandic Consumer Price Index (CPI) will affect the balance and cash flow of indexed financial instruments.
The Group is exposed to inflation indexation of assets and liabilities denominated in ISK. All indexed assets and liabilities are valued according to the CPI measure at any given time and changes in CPI are recognised in the income statement.
Management
The Group controls its indexation risk through derivatives contracts and sales and purchases of indexed bonds, mostly government bonds, and thus keeps its exposure to the CPI within the limits set by the ALCO committee.
Balance of CPI linked assets and liabilities
The net balance of CPI linked assets and liabilities is specified as follows:
Sensitivity to changes in CPI
Given the net balance of CPI linked assets and liabilities, a 1% change in the CPI would, with other things constant, result in the following changes to the Group's pre‐tax profit.
30.6.2020
31.12.2019
‐1%
1%
‐1%
1%
Government bonds ............................................................................................................
(10,401)
10,401
(11,095)
11,095
Other fixed income securities ............................................................................................
(10,814)
10,814
(25,248)
25,248
Loans to customers ............................................................................................................
Definition
Currency risk arises when financial instruments are not denominated in the functional currency of the respective Group entity and can affect both the Group's income statement and statement of financial position. A part of the Group's financial assets and liabilities is denominated in foreign currencies.
Management
Currency positions are monitored by risk management and reported to the ALCO committee. Any mismatch between assets and liabilities in each currency is monitored closely and managed within limits.
The Group is subject to limits set by the Central Bank of Iceland regarding the maximum open currency position. At 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 the Group's position in foreign currencies was within those limits.
Exchange rates
The following exchange rates have been used by the Group in the preparation of these financial statements:
Other currencies .....................................................................................................................
1,248
(1,248)
4,923
(4,923)
Total
88,482
(88,482)
35,380
(35,380)
The effect on equity would be the same.
49. Other price risk
Other price risk arises from changes in the market prices of shares and other variable income securities in the Group's portfolio. The Group directly holds listed and unlisted shares and other variable income securities, while also gaining exposure to listed shares through portfolio options trading. The table below shows the Group's net exposure, including delta‐adjusted options exposure.
Unlisted unit shares ..................................................................
807,194
1,198,469
1,056,133
773,771
998,994
693,390
Total
4,008,499
3,659,208
50. Operational risk
Definition
Operational risk is the risk of direct or indirect loss from inadequate or failed internal processes or systems, from human error or external events that affect the Group's reputation and operational earnings.
Management
The individual business units within the Group are primarily responsible for managing their respective operational risk. The risk management unit is furthermore responsible for identifying, monitoring and reporting the Group's operational risk. Operational risk can be reduced through staff training, process re‐design and enhancement of the control environment. The risk management unit monitors operational risk by tracking loss events, quality deficiencies, potential risk indicators and other early‐warning signals. The unit takes an active role in internal control and quality management.
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Financial assets and financial liabilities
51. Accounting classification of financial assets and financial liabilities
The accounting classification of financial assets and financial liabilities is specified as follows:
Manda‐
30.6.2020
Fair value
torily at
Total
Financial assets
Amortised
through
fair value
carrying
cost
OCI
through P/L
amount
Cash and balances with Central Bank ..................................................................................
26,920,830
26,920,830
Fixed income securities ........................................................................................................
17,630,038
7,592,945
25,222,983
Shares and other variable income securities .......................................................................
4,008,499
4,008,499
Securities used for hedging ..................................................................................................
11,234,860
11,234,860
Loans to customers ..............................................................................................................
Other liabilities .....................................................................................................................
2,901,973
494,991
3,396,965
Total
86,646,596
0
3,017,248
89,663,844
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
52. Financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value
Fair value hierarchy
The fair value of financial assets and liabilities that are traded in active markets are based on quoted market prices. For other financial instruments the Bank determines fair value using various valuation techniques. IFRS 13 specifies a fair value hierarchy based on whether the inputs to those valuation techniques are observable or unobservable. Observable inputs reflect market data obtained from independent sources whereas unobservable inputs reflect the Bank's market assumptions. These two types of inputs result in the following fair value hierarchy:
Level 1
Inputs are quoted market prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical instruments.
Level 2
Inputs are not quoted market prices but are observable either directly, i.e. as prices, or indirectly, i.e. derived from prices. This category includes financial instruments valued using quoted prices in active markets for similar instruments, quoted prices for similar or identical instruments in markets that are considered less than active and other instruments which are valued using techniques which rely primarily on inputs that are directly or indirectly observable from market data.
Level 3
Inputs are not observable or unobservable inputs have a significant effect on the valuation. This category includes instruments that are valued based on quoted prices for similar instruments for which significant unobservable adjustments are required to reflect the differences between the instruments.
Valuation process
The Bank's ALCO committee is responsible for fair value measurements of financial assets and financial liabilities classified as level 2 or level 3 instruments. The valuation is carried out by personnel from Risk and Treasury and is revised at least quarterly, or when there are indications of significant changes in the underlying inputs.
Valuation techniques
The Group uses widely recognised valuation techniques, including net present value and discounted cash flow models, comparison with similar instruments for which market observable prices exist, Black‐Scholes and other valuation models.
Valuation techniques include recent arm's length transactions between knowledgeable, willing parties, if available, reference to the current fair value of other instruments that are substantially the same, the discounted cash flow analysis and option pricing models. Valuation techniques incorporate all factors that market participants would consider in setting a price and are consistent with accepted methodologies for pricing financial instruments. Periodically, the Group calibrates the valuation technique and tests it for validity using prices from any observable current market transactions in the same instrument, without modification or repackaging, or based on any available observable market data.
For more complex instruments, the Group uses proprietary models, which usually are developed from recognised valuation models. Some or all of the inputs into these models may not be market observable, and are derived from market prices or rates or are estimated based on assumptions. When entering into a transaction, the financial instrument is recognised initially at the transaction price, which is the best indicator of fair value, although the value obtained from the valuation model may differ from the transaction price. This initial difference, usually an increase in fair value, indicated by valuation techniques is recognised in income depending upon the individual facts and circumstances of each transaction and no later than when the market data becomes observable.
The value produced by a model or other valuation technique is adjusted to allow for a number of factors as appropriate, because valuation techniques cannot appropriately reflect all factors market participants take into account when entering into a transaction. Valuation adjustments are recorded to allow for model risks, bid‐ask spreads, liquidity risks, as well as other factors. Management believes that these valuation adjustments are necessary and appropriate to fairly state financial instruments carried at fair value in the statement of financial position.
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
52. Financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value (cont.)
Fair value hierarchy classification
The fair value of financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value in the statement of financial position is classified into the fair value hierarchy as follows:
30.6.2020
Financial assets
Carrying
Mandatorily measured at fair value through profit and loss
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
amount
Fixed income securities .....................................................................................................
7,392,146
200,799
7,592,945
Shares and other variable income securities ....................................................................
1,626,211
163,329
2,218,958
4,008,499
Securities used for hedging ...............................................................................................
11,234,860
11,234,860
Loans to customers ............................................................................................................
Transfers in (out) Level 3 ..........................................................
(360,466)
(360,466)
Balance as at 31 December 2019
1,480
1,766,071
2,346,662
0
(494,991)
3,619,222
Fair value measurements for Level 3 financial assets and liabilities
Level 3 assets consist primarily of illiquid, unlisted bonds, shares and share certificates and loans measured at fair value. Each asset is evaluated separately but assets within an asset group share a valuation method. The following valuation methods are in use in 2020:
Book value
Asset class
Method
Significant unobservable input
Range
30.6.2020
Unlisted bonds
Expected recovery
Value of assets
0‐95%
200,799
Unlisted variable income securities
Market price
Recent trades
‐
2,218,958
Loans to customers
Expert model
Value of assets and collateral
‐
3,032,476
Total
5,452,234
Book value
Asset class
Method
Significant unobservable input
Range
31.12.2019
Unlisted bonds
Expected recovery
Value of assets
0‐5%
1,480
Unlisted variable income securities
Market price
Recent trades
‐
1,766,071
Loan to customers
Expert model
Value of assets and collateral
‐
2,346,662
Total
4,114,214
Given the methods used, the possible range of the significant unobservable inputs is wide. When determining the values used the Group considers the financial strength of the entity in question, recent trades if any and multipliers for comparable instruments.
The effect of unobservable inputs in Level 3 fair value measurements
The Group believes its estimates represent appropriate approximations of fair value and that the use of different valuation methodologies and reasonable changes in assumptions or unobservable inputs would not significantly change the estimates.
A 10% change in the estimates would have the following effect on profit before taxes:
Shares and other variable income securities
+10%
‐10%
221,896
(221,896)
Loans to customers .............................................................................................................................................................
303,248
(303,248)
Total
525,143
(525,143)
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Segment information
53. Business segments
Segment reporting is based on the same principles and structure as internal reporting to senior management and the Board of Directors. Segment performance is evaluated on profit before cost allocation and tax.
Reportable segments
The Group defines five reportable segments which reflect the reporting structure of the Bank.
Corporate Banking
Corporate Banking offers various forms of banking services and related advisory services, in addition to providing specialised lending services.
Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance provides its customers with impartial and independent advice concerning purchases, sales and mergers and acquisitions of companies.
Capital Markets
Capital Markets offers securities and foreign currency brokerage, derivatives brokerage and forward contracts to clients, which include institutional investors, corporates and high net worth individuals.
Proprietary Trading and Treasury
Proprietary Trading and Treasury provide market making services to its clients as well as providing the Bank with treasury services.
Asset Management
Products and services offered include asset management involving both domestic and foreign assets, private banking, and private pension plans.
Information about other divisions of the Bank, e.g. non‐revenue generating divisions, is presented under the heading Support functions and eliminations.
Proprietary
Support
Corporate
Corporate
Capital
trading and
Asset
functions and
6m 2020
Banking
Finance
Markets
Treasury Management
eliminations
Total
Net interest income
780,836
(66)
120,300
(7,990)
(27,131)
1,802
867,751
Net fee and commission income .......................
269,222
166,770
491,800
84,473
2,010,329
(8,950)
3,013,644
Net financial income ..........................................
(77,354)
(0)
(2,636)
220,099
25,462
56,392
221,963
Share in profit of associates ..............................
(17,855)
0
0
0
6,456
0
(11,399)
Other operating income (expense) ...................
78,788
0
12
1,053
26,028
(50,605)
55,276
Net operating income
1,033,638
166,704
609,476
297,635
2,041,143
(1,361)
4,147,236
Salaries and related expenses ...........................
(139,238)
(129,003)
(143,067)
(108,539)
(578,654)
(673,092)
(1,771,594)
Other operating expenses .................................
(243,501)
(11,085)
(36,314)
(27,941)
(209,845)
(370,383)
(899,069)
Net impairment .................................................
(158,574)
(1,108)
0
0
(53,757)
4,649
(208,790)
Revaluation of investment properties ..............
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Revaluation of contingent consideration ..........
Amounts are in ISK thousands
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
53
Other information
Pledged assets
The Group has pledged assets, in the ordinary course of banking business, to the Central Bank of Iceland to the amount of ISK 2.7 billion as at 30 June 2020 (2019: ISK 2.7 billion) to secure settlement in the Icelandic clearing systems. Further pledges have been placed in the ordinary course of banking business for netting and set‐off arrangements in the total amount of ISK 3.5 billion as at 30 June 2020 (2019: ISK 0.7 billion).
Related parties
Definition of related parties
The Group has a related party relationship with the board members of the Bank, the CEO of the Bank and key employees (together referred to as management), associates as disclosed in note 22, shareholders with significant influence over the Bank, close family members of individuals identified as related parties and entities under the control or joint control of related parties.
Arm's length
Transactions with related parties are carried out at arm's length and subject to an annual review by the Bank's internal auditor.
Other matters
Legal proceedings
The Bank has been served with a written summons whereby owners of a certain real estate have made a claim of ca. ISK 316 million plus interest against Kvika and several other parties in solidum. Kvika has denied the claims of the plaintiffs and does not believe the matter to be of merit. Kvika is to submit its statement in this case on 9 September 2020.
Events after the reporting date
Letter of intent for the purchase of Netgíró hf.
In July 2020, the Bank signed a letter of intent for the purchase of 80% of the shares in Netgíró hf. At the signing of the letter of intent, the Bank owned around 20% share in Netgíró hf. and will therefore, if the purchase goes through, become the sole owner of the company. The purchase of Netgíró is in line with the bank's policy to use technological solutions to modernize financial services. Kvika has had a successful collaboration with Netgíró hf. in the past years, including financing of the company's claims. The purchase will enable the Bank to further strengthen the collaboration with the company which will lead to increased efficiency and optimization for both parties. Netgíró hf. currently operates in almost 3,000 local shops and over 68,000 individuals use the company's services.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2020