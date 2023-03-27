Kvika banki : Information on Candidates to the Board of Directors

THE FOLLOWING PEOPLE ARE CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AS

BOARD DIRECTORS AT KVIKA BANKI´S ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING TO BE HELD ON 30 MARCH 2023:

Sigurður Hannesson is the chairman of the Board of Kvika. He was appointed to the bank's Board of Directors in March 2020. He was born in 1980 and works as a Managing Director of SI - the Federation of Icelandic Industries. Sigurður graduated with a DPhil degree in Mathematics from the University of Oxford, and also graduated with a BS degree in mathematics from the University of Iceland. Sigurður has completed a degree in securities brokerage. From 2013 to 2017 Sigurður worked as a Managing Director of Kvika´s assets management division (prior MP Bank). In 2015 he was the Vice-Chairman of the Government Implementation Group on the release of capital controls and in 2013 he was the Chairman of the Icelandic government expert group on action for debted households (Leiðréttingin). From 2010-2013, Sigurður worked as CEO of Jupiter fund management company, now Kvika Asset Management, and in Capital Markets at Straumur Investment Bank from 2007-2010. Sigurður is chairman of the Board of Directors of Iceland Symphony Orchestra and NSA Ventures and a member of the boards of University of Reykjavik, Auðna-Tæknitorg ehf. and the Icelandic Cancer Society. Sigurður owns 8,550,107 shares in the bank through shareholding in the private limited company BBL 39 ehf. Sigurður does not have interest links with major clients, competitors or big shareholders in the sense of the Guidelines of Corporate Governance.

Guðmundur Þórðarson is the deputy chairman of the Board of Kvika. He was appointed to the bank's Board of Directors in March 2017. Guðmundur was born in 1972. He graduated from the University of Iceland with a Cand. Oecon business degree in 1997. He has also completed a securities brokerage and asset management exam in the UK. Guðmundur's main focus is on managing his own investments. From 1997 to 2000 he worked in Asset Management at Landsbréf hf. From 2000 to 2003, he worked as a specialist in the development and corporate advisory division of Íslandsbanki hf. From 2003 to 2007 he worked as Managing Director of Corporate Finance at Straumur Investment Bank hf. Guðmundur also sits on the boards of Hedda eignarhaldsfélag ehf., Skel Investments ehf., Flóki Capital ehf. and Attis ehf., as well as serving as an alternate in the board of Bílaleiga BTF ehf. Guðmundur owns 66.750.000 shares through shareholding in the private limited company Attis ehf. Guðmundur does not have interest links with major clients, competitors or big shareholders in the sense of the Corporate Governance Guidelines.

Guðjón Reynisson was appointed to the bank's Board of Directors in March 2018. He was born in 1963 and works as an independent consultant, investor and board member. Between 2008 and 2017 he served as CEO of Hamleys of London. From 2003 to 2008, he served as managing director of the 10-11 stores. From 1998 to 2003 he was the managing director of the sales division of Tal, an Icelandic phone company. He graduated with an MBA degree from the University of Iceland in 2002. He graduated with an Operations and Business degree from the Continuing Education Study of the University of Iceland in 1999 and also graduated with a degree as a licensed physical education teacher from the University of Iceland in 1986. Guðjón has been on the boards of directors of Festi hf. since 2014, Securitas hf. from 2018 and Dropp ehf. since 2020. He controls 10.410.789 shares in Kvika through his private limited company, Hakk ehf., but does not have interest links with major clients, competitors or big shareholders in the sense of the Guidelines of Corporate Governance.

Helga Kristín Auðunsdóttir was appointed to the bank's Board of Directors in April 2021. Helga Kristín was born in 1980. She graduated with a BS degree in Business Law from Bifröst University in 2004 and with a Master's degree in Law from the same university in 2006. She graduated with an LL.M degree in Law from the University of Miami, with a focus on international business law and contracts. Helga Kristín also studied law at University of Thessaloniki, in Greece. Helga Kristín is an assistant professor

in law at Reykjavík University. In 2012-2023 Helga Kristín was a director and assistant professor at Bifröst University. Prior to that, she worked as a lawyer at FGM/Auðkenni, now part of the Central Bank of Iceland, as a lawyer at Stoðir hf., prior FL Group, and as a lecturer at the faculty of law at University of Miami in 2010-2011. Helga Kristín was a board member of TM hf. from 2020 and was an appointed alternate on the Board of Directors of Tryggingamiðstöðin hf. in 2012-2015. Helga Kristín does not own shares in Kvika and does not have interest links with major clients, competitors or big shareholders in in the sense of the Corporate Governance guidelines.

Ingunn Svala Leifsdóttir was appointed to Kvika's Board of Directors in September 2021. Ingunn was born in 1976. She graduated with a BS degree in Business from the University of Iceland in 1999, with a focus on accounting and finance, and with a Cand. Oecon business degree from the same University in 2001, with a focus on accounting and management. Ingunn Svala completed the Advanced Management program (AMP) from the IESE Business School in New York in 2018. Ingunn Svala currently works as a chief operationg officer for Dohop, before that she worked as an executive director of operations at Reykjavík University. Ingunn Svala has extensive experience of serving as a board member. She has served as a board member of Slippurinn Akureyri ehf. since 2015, as a board member of the logistics company Parlogis ehf. since 2014 and as a board member of Ósar - lifeline of health hf. since 2021. Ingunn Svala sat on the Audit Committee of VÍS in 2019 to 2021 and was a board member of Líftryggingafélags Íslands (Lífís) from 2017 to 2021. Ingunn Svala has also established and operated her own business, including in accounting and real estate. Ingunn Svala also has extensive experience from the financial sector. She worked for the Kaupthing´s Resolution Committee as Chief Financial Officer from 2009 to 2011 as well as working as a Global Business Controller in Investment Banking at Kaupþing bank in 2007 to 2009. Ingunn Svala also worked within the Actavis Group PTC consolidation in 2006 to 2007 as a CFO for four subsidiaries, namely Actavis hf., Medís ehf., Actavis Group hf. and Actavis Group PTC ehf. Ingunn Svala does not own shares in Kvika and does not have interest links with major clients, competitors or big shareholders in in the sense of the Corporate Governance guidelines.

THE FOLLOWING PEOPLE ARE CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AS ALTNERATES:

Helga Jóhanna Oddsdóttir was appointed as Alternate director in September 2021. She was born in 1973. Helga Jóhanna graduated with a BS degree in Business Administration from the University of Iceland in 1998 and an M.Sc degree in Business Administration in 2005 from the same school, with an emphasis on management and strategy. Currently, Helga Jóhanna provides operational and management consulting as well as being the chairman of the board and co-founder of the innovation company Opus Futura. From 2011 Helga has been the owner and CEO of Carpe Diem consulting and during 2015-2020 equity partner and CEO of Strategic Leadership in Iceland. Helga Jóhanna is also the managing director of the real estate company GMO ehf. and has been since 2015. Prior, Helga Jóhanna was the human resources manager of Landsbréf in 2001 to 2003, the director of human resources at Reykjanesbær in 2003 to 2008, and Chief Operating Officer of Opin Kerfi in 2008 to 2011. From 2020 - 2022 Helga worked at HS Veitur as Chief Operating Officer. Helga Jóhanna also has experience of serving as a board member, she is currently member of the Board of Directors at Suðurnes Fire Department and served as an alternate member of the board of Frjálsi Lífeyrissjóðurinn (pension fund) and of Samorka, an association of energy and utility companies in Iceland. She was elected in Reykjanesbær town council for the term of 2022-2026. Also, Helga Jóhanna has worked for the European Union, where she took on leadership development at local government level in Cambodia in 2017. Helga Jóhanna also sat on the Child Protection Committee at Reykjanesbær for eight years and on the Education Council for four years. She has also sat on the board of the basketball club U.M.F. Stjarnan for few years. Helga Jóhanna

does not own shares in Kvika and does not have interest links with major clients, competitors or big shareholders in in the sense of the Corporate Governance guidelines.

Sigurgeir Guðlaugsson was appointed as Alternate director in April 2021. He was born in 1976. He is the CEO of Genís hf. He graduated with a B.Sc. degree in International Trade from Copenhagen Business School in 1999. He worked in the corporate division of the Investment Bank of the economy (Ice. Fjárfestingarbanki atvinnulífsins), later Íslandsbanki, in 1999-2003. Sigurgeir worked as the Global Head of mergers and acquisitions at Actavis Group in 2003-2006. He was the Managing Director of investments in the healthcare industry at Novator in 2006-2009. Sigurgeir founded the consulting company Citalfort Consulting slf. in 2009 and has worked there ever since, along with other jobs, in 2013 he was a partner and an employee at H.F. securities hf. and the CEO of the biotechnology company Zymetech ehf. in 2014-2016. Sigurgeir has been board member of various domestic and foreign companies, such as the Board of Directors of Straumur Investment Bank hf., Actavis Group hf., Actavis Inc., Enzymatica AB, FlyOver Iceland ehf., Coripharma Holding hf. and Scandinavian Biogas AB. Currently, Sigurgeir sits as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Altius ehf., Citalfort Consulting slf., Citius ehf. and Ögurás ehf. Sigurgeir does not own shares in the bank and does not have interest links with major clients, competitors or big shareholders in the sense of the Corporate Governance Guidelines.