    KVIKA   IS0000020469

KVIKA BANKI HF.

(KVIKA)
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:29 2022-08-18 am EDT
22.30 ISK   +0.45%
01:31pKVIKA BANKI HF. : Announcement regarding increase in share capital
GL
11:32aKVIKA BANKI HF. : Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2022 and Earnings Outlook for the Next Four Quarters
GL
11:31aKVIKA BANKI HF. : Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2022 and Earnings Outlook for the Next Four Quarters
AQ
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding increase in share capital

08/18/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
On 17 August 2022 Kvika banki hf. („the Company“) announced that the Board of Directors had exercised its authority according to Temporary Provisions II and IV of the Company‘s Articles of Association to increase its share capital by ISK 22,767,001 for the purpose of fulfilling the exercising of subscription rights.

According to Article 19 of Icelandic Act No 20/2021 an issuer shall, if the issuer increases or reduces its share capital or number of voting rights, as soon as possible and no later than on the last trading day of the calendar month, disclose the total number of shares and the total number of voting rights.

The share capital increase has now been registered by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of Internal Revenue and the share capital amounts to nominal value of ISK 4,854,722,308 of which the bank holds 92,100,000 own shares. Each share corresponds to one Icelandic króna in nominal value and each króna of share capital carries one vote, excluding own shares. 

It has been requested that the new shares will be issued by the Nasdaq central securities depository and will be requested that the shares will be listed for trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.


Financials
Sales 2021 22 163 M - -
Net income 2021 10 734 M - -
Net cash 2021 22 165 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 105 B 763 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 353
Free-Float 86,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marinó Örn Tryggvason Chief Executive Officer
Ragnar Páll Dyer Managing Director-Finance
Anna Rut Ágústsdóttir Managing Director-Operations & Development
Erna Heiðrún Jónsdóttir Head-Compliance
Hrönn Sveinsdóttir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KVIKA BANKI HF.-17.16%762
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.12.55%27 457
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-21.70%16 011
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED10.78%10 005
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-15.64%6 007
LAZARD LTD-10.75%3 612