Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Kvika banki hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KVIKA   IS0000020469

KVIKA BANKI HF.

(KVIKA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  05:53 2022-12-16 am EST
19.80 ISK   -1.00%
04:32aKvika Banki Hf. : Employee stock option plan
GL
12/15Kvika Banki Hf. : Announcement regarding the exercising of subscription rights (warrants) and an increase in share capital
GL
12/08Kvika Banki Hf. : Birkir Jóhannsson new CEO of TM
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kvika banki hf.: Employee stock option plan

12/16/2022 | 04:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 21 April 2021 the general meeting of Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) authorised the Board of Directors to approve a share option plan in accordance with Article 10 of the Income Tax Act No. 90/2003 for all employees of Kvika and its subsidiaries (the “group”). On 10 November 2021 Kvika’s Board of Directors implemented a share option plan which was approved by Iceland Revenue and Customs (Skatturinn) on 9 December 2021.

The objective of the Bank’s proposed stock option plan (the “Stock Option Plan”) is to integrate the interests of employees with the long-term goals of the group.

The first year of the stock option plan has now expired but employees hired last year were on 15 December 2022 invited to enter the stock options for the remaining two years. Thus, new employees have received stock options for up to ISK 1,500,000 per year for the next two years, in total of ISK 3,000,000 (market value). Each of the following dates is an exercise date:

      1. on 15 December 2023, the stock option holder has earned the right to purchase share capital for up to ISK 1,500,000; and
      2. on 15 December 2024, the stock option holder has earned the right to purchase share capital for up to ISK 1,500,000.

The calculation of the purchase price was based on weighted average price in transactions with shares of the Bank for ten whole business days prior to the contract date, cf Article 10(1)(4) of the Income Tax Act No 90/2003, i.e. ISK 20.1277 per share.

Stock option agreements between the Bank and employees of the group were signed on 15 December 2022 in accordance with the Stock Option Plan. In total, 75 employees entered into a stock option agreement with the Bank on up to 5,587,300 shares per year based on 100% exercise of their options, i.e. 24,081,932 per year for the next two years, based on 100% exercise of all granted options under the Stock Option Plan.

For further information the Stock Option Plan is attached.

Attachments


All news about KVIKA BANKI HF.
04:32aKvika Banki Hf. : Employee stock option plan
GL
12/15Kvika Banki Hf. : Announcement regarding the exercising of subscription rights (warrants) ..
GL
12/08Kvika Banki Hf. : Birkir Jóhannsson new CEO of TM
GL
12/08Kvika Banki Hf. Appoints Birkir Jóhannsson as CEO of TM, Its Subsidiary
CI
12/05Kvika Banki Hf. : Increase in issue of KVIKA 25 1201 GB
GL
12/05Iceland's Kvika banki Makes Executive, Operational Changes
MT
12/05Kvika Banki Hf. : Changes to organizational chart and management team
GL
12/05Kvika Banki Hf. Announces CFO Changes
CI
12/05Kvika Banki Hf. Announces Management Changes
CI
12/02Kvika Banki Hf. : Announcement regarding increase in share capital
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 163 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2021 10 734 M 75,6 M 75,6 M
Net cash 2021 22 165 M 156 M 156 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 95 417 M 672 M 672 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart KVIKA BANKI HF.
Duration : Period :
Kvika banki hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KVIKA BANKI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marinó Örn Tryggvason Chief Executive Officer
Eiríkur Magnús Jensson Chief Financial Officer
Anna Rut Ágústsdóttir Managing Director-Operations & Development
Erna Heiðrún Jónsdóttir Head-Compliance
Hrönn Sveinsdóttir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KVIKA BANKI HF.-25.37%672
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-6.08%21 996
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-26.75%14 536
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED3.28%9 123
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-11.75%6 272
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-29.56%3 552