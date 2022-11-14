Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Kvika banki hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KVIKA   IS0000020469

KVIKA BANKI HF.

(KVIKA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  10:24 2022-11-14 am EST
19.03 ISK   -0.91%
03:05pKvika Banki Hf. : Granting of stock options
GL
11/10Kvika Banki : Fjárfestakynning
PU
11/10Kvika Banki Hf. : Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2022 and Earnings Outlook for the Next Four Quarters
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kvika banki hf.: Granting of stock options

11/14/2022 | 03:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On the basis of an authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of Kvika banki hf., held on 31 March 2022, Kvika´s Board of Directors has approved to grant stock options to a total of 39,932,524 shares in the company to certain employees of the group and has finalized agreements in that regard.

The employees pay for the stock options with the deferred part of performance based payments which were granted, inter alia, for the year 2021. The stock options are granted in order to align the long-term interests of the company and said employees. For the stock options the employees pay a total of ISK 94,461,347 by using deferred performance based payments that have already been expensed. The terms of the stock options conform with the company´s remuneration policy and bonus scheme, Act on Financial undertakings no. 161/2002 and Rules of the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland (FME) No. 388/2016 on Bonus Schemes under the Act on Financial Undertakings.

The main terms of the stock options are as follows:

  • The exercise price of the stock options is ISK 22.495 per share, which is equivalent to the weighted average price in transactions with shares of the company on Nasdaq OMX Iceland for ten business days prior to the contract date, with 7.5% annual interest over the period, and the exercise price shall be adjusted for dividends that may be decided during the vesting period.
  • The vesting period of the stock options is 27 months from grant date. Following that the stock options may be exercised for a period of three months. However, in the event of a merger involving a dissolution of the company or if there is a change in the company's control, as discussed in Article 100. Act no. 108/2007 on securities transactions, all outstanding stock options will become fully vested.
  • In general, stock options shall lapse if the stock option holder's employment relationship with the company is terminated before the end of the vesting period.
  • The company´s CEO, deputy CEO and the executive management of the group commit to retain, until the end of their employment, shares which market value correspond to profit after taxes of utilised stock options until the value of the shares owned by those individuals is equivalent to12 months’ salary for Kvika´s CEO and deputy CEO and six months’ salary for other members of the executive management.
  • The value of the stock options was determined by an independent specialist and the value is in line with the laws and rules applicable to bonus payments of financial undertakings.
  • In certain instances, the company is entitled to revoke the stock options in part or in whole in line with FME rules.

The company's cost of stock option agreements announced here is estimated to be ISK 94,461,347 based on the Black-Scholes calculation model but in return previously expensed performance based payments are cancelled. The total number of issued stock options under this allotment correspond to approximately 0.84% of total issued share capital.

See attachments for information on stock options granted to managers

Attachments


All news about KVIKA BANKI HF.
03:05pKvika Banki Hf. : Granting of stock options
GL
11/10Kvika Banki : Fjárfestakynning
PU
11/10Kvika Banki Hf. : Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2022 and Earnings Outlook..
GL
11/10Kvika banki hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/07Kvika Banki Hf. : Publication of 9M financial results on Thursday 10 November
GL
11/07Kvika Banki Hf. : Publication of 9M financial results on Thursday 10 November
AQ
10/28Kvika Banki Hf. : Announcement regarding increase in share capital
GL
10/27Kvika Banki Hf. : Announcement regarding the exercising of subscription rights (warrants) ..
GL
10/26Kvika Banki Hf. : Results of a Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) of Kvika&l..
GL
09/22Kvika Banki Hf. : Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme – buy back is..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 163 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2021 10 734 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
Net cash 2021 22 165 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 90 765 M 623 M 629 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 349
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart KVIKA BANKI HF.
Duration : Period :
Kvika banki hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KVIKA BANKI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marinó Örn Tryggvason Chief Executive Officer
Ragnar Páll Dyer Managing Director-Finance
Anna Rut Ágústsdóttir Managing Director-Operations & Development
Erna Heiðrún Jónsdóttir Head-Compliance
Hrönn Sveinsdóttir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KVIKA BANKI HF.-28.36%635
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.13.80%26 758
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-28.63%13 757
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED3.28%8 728
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-7.13%6 600
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-25.35%3 739