Halldór Þór Snæland has been appointed Managing Director of the Commercial Banking division of Kvika banki hf. (“Kvika” or “the bank”) and will join the bank’s Executive Committee. The Commercial Banking division provides customers with general banking services and diverse financial technology solutions, through specialized brands and subsidiaries. Among brands operated through the Commercial Banking division are Auður, Aur, Lykill, Netgíró and Straumur.

Halldór has over two decades of experience in the financial market and has been with Kvika since 2015. He has been Director of Operations for the last four years and was previously a specialist in Kvika's Treasury. Between 2014 and 2015, Halldór was Director of Finance and Operations at the health tech startup Sidekick Health. He was Director of Treasury at MP Bank for seven years between 2006 and 2012, and before that he worked in Risk Management at Kaupþing and Búnaðarbanki Íslands.

Halldór completed his M.Sc. degree in engineering management from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm in 2014 and graduated from the University of Iceland with a B.Sc. degree in industrial engineering in 2003 as well as having completed a degree in securities trading.