    KVIKA   IS0000020469

KVIKA BANKI HF.

(KVIKA)
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  10:23 2022-12-05 am EST
20.10 ISK   +0.50%
01:18pKvika Banki Hf. : Increase in issue of KVIKA 25 1201 GB
GL
10:36aIceland's Kvika banki Makes Executive, Operational Changes
MT
04:05aKvika Banki Hf. : Changes to organizational chart and management team
GL
Kvika banki hf.: Increase in issue of KVIKA 25 1201 GB

12/05/2022 | 01:18pm EST
Today Kvika banki hf. sold nominal ISK 560 million in the bond series KVIKA 25 1201 GB at the price of 100.00, a 1.25% spread over the 3M REIBOR interest rate. The bonds have a maturity of 3 years and pay interest quarterly. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 1,660 million.

The bonds are expected to be issued and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland’s sustainable debt market on 8 December 2022. The bonds will be issued under the bank’s domestic debt programme with reference to its green financing framework.

For further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations at ir@kvika.is or via tel. (+354) 540 3200.


Financials
Sales 2021 22 163 M 157 M 157 M
Net income 2021 10 734 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
Net cash 2021 22 165 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 95 417 M 678 M 676 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 91,9%
Kvika banki hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KVIKA BANKI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marinó Örn Tryggvason Chief Executive Officer
Ragnar Páll Dyer Managing Director-Finance
Anna Rut Ágústsdóttir Managing Director-Operations & Development
Erna Heiðrún Jónsdóttir Head-Compliance
Hrönn Sveinsdóttir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KVIKA BANKI HF.-25.37%676
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.5.85%25 680
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-27.00%14 399
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED6.43%9 331
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-3.77%6 839
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-34.08%3 304