May 24, 2024 at 07:18 am EDT

Kvika has today concluded a SEK 500 million tap of floating rate bonds issued in May 2023. Kvika previously issued SEK 275 million, bringing the total issued amount to SEK 775 million in the series.

The bonds have a May 2026 maturity and were priced at a spread of 240bps over 3-month STIBOR. Swedbank and Nordea arranged the tap issue for Kvika, receiving bids from 11 investors and total demand in excess of SEK 500 million.

For further information please contact Kvika’s investor relations at ir@kvika.is or via tel. (+354) 540 3200.