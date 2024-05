Kvika banki hf is an Iceland-based investment bank. It defines five operating segments: Corporate Banking, which comprises various forms of banking services, in addition to providing lending services; Asset Management that includes asset management, both domestic and foreign assets, private banking and private pension plans; Capital Markets, which offers securities and foreign currency brokerage, derivatives brokerage and forward contracts; Corporate Finance that provides customers with impartial and independent advice concerning purchases, sales, mergers and acquisitions of companies; as well as Proprietary Trading and Treasury, which offers market making services and provides the Bank with treasury services. The Bank’s clients comprise primarily institutional investors and corporations.