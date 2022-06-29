Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Kvika banki hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KVIKA   IS0000020469

KVIKA BANKI HF.

(KVIKA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:29 2022-06-29 am EDT
19.15 ISK   -1.79%
06/26KVIKA BANKI HF. : Announcement regarding increase in share capital
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kvika banki hf.: Moody's upgrades Kvika's deposit ratings to Baa1; outlook remains stable

06/29/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) today announced that it has upgraded Kvika Banki hf.’s („Kvika“) long-term deposit ratings to Baa1 from Baa2. Moody's also affirmed Kvika’s long-term issuer ratings of Baa2, the Baa1 long-term and P-2 short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) and Baa1(cr) long-term and P-2(cr) short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment. The outlook on the deposit and issuer ratings remains stable.

Attached is the announcement as released by Moody’s.

For further information please contach Kvika‘s investor relations at ir@kvika.is or via tel. (+354) 540 3200.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 22 163 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2021 10 734 M 81,3 M 81,3 M
Net cash 2021 22 165 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 93 463 M 708 M 708 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,49x
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 353
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart KVIKA BANKI HF.
Duration : Period :
Kvika banki hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KVIKA BANKI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marinó Örn Tryggvason Chief Executive Officer
Ragnar Páll Dyer Managing Director-Finance
Anna Rut Ágústsdóttir Managing Director-Operations & Development
Erna Heiðrún Jónsdóttir Head-Compliance
Hrönn Sveinsdóttir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KVIKA BANKI HF.-27.24%708
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-2.96%23 180
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-19.66%16 732
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED10.52%10 126
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-20.66%5 465
LAZARD LTD-23.45%3 270