    KVIKA   IS0000020469

KVIKA BANKI HF.

(KVIKA)
06:46 2022-11-17 am EST
19.80 ISK    0.00%
09:10aKvika Banki Hf. : Offering of green bonds on 24 November
GL
11/15Kvika Banki Hf. : Transaction of financially connected party
GL
11/14Kvika Banki Hf. : Granting of stock options
GL
Kvika banki hf.: Offering of green bonds on 24 November

11/17/2022 | 09:10am EST
Kvika will offer green bonds in a new series, KVIKA 25 1201 GB, for sale on Thursday 24 November. The bonds will be issued under Kvika’s Green Financing Framework and listed on the Nasdaq Iceland exchange. The bonds pay a quarterly interest of 3-month REIBOR plus a spread. Principal is repaid in one payment at maturity, 1 December 2025.

The offering will be a Dutch auction, all bonds will be sold at the highest accepted spread on 3-month REIBOR. Total issuance in the series will be limited to ISK 5 billion.

Expected settlement date is Thursday 1 December 2022.

Capital Markets at Kvika manages the auction and bids will be received through the email utbod@kvika.is until 16:00 GMT on Thursday 24 November.


Financials
Sales 2021 22 163 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2021 10 734 M 75,1 M 75,1 M
Net cash 2021 22 165 M 155 M 155 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 94 463 M 661 M 661 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 90,1%
Technical analysis trends KVIKA BANKI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marinó Örn Tryggvason Chief Executive Officer
Ragnar Páll Dyer Managing Director-Finance
Anna Rut Ágústsdóttir Managing Director-Operations & Development
Erna Heiðrún Jónsdóttir Head-Compliance
Hrönn Sveinsdóttir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KVIKA BANKI HF.-26.12%661
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.8.34%25 324
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-27.98%14 007
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED8.64%9 420
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-3.80%6 837
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-29.74%3 492