Kvika banki hf.: Results of Green Bond Offering

Today Kvika banki hf. held a closed auction for the bond series KVIKA 25 1201 GB. Total bids amounted to ISK 2,340 million with spread ranging from 1.10 – 1.30% over 3M REIBOR. Accepted bids amounted to ISK 1,100 million at a 1.25% spread over the 3M REIBOR interest rate. The bonds have a maturity of 3 years and pay interest quarterly.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland’s sustainable debt in early December 2022. The bonds will be issued under the bank’s domestic debt programme with reference to its green financing framework.