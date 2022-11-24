Advanced search
    KVIKA   IS0000020469

KVIKA BANKI HF.

(KVIKA)
2022-11-24
20.70 ISK   +0.49%
12:05pKvika Banki Hf. : Results of Green Bond Offering
GL
11/17Kvika Banki Hf. : Offering of green bonds on 24 November
GL
11/15Kvika Banki Hf. : Transaction of financially connected party
GL
Kvika banki hf.: Results of Green Bond Offering

11/24/2022 | 12:05pm EST
Today Kvika banki hf. held a closed auction for the bond series KVIKA 25 1201 GB. Total bids amounted to ISK 2,340 million with spread ranging from 1.10 – 1.30% over 3M REIBOR. Accepted bids amounted to ISK 1,100 million at a 1.25% spread over the 3M REIBOR interest rate. The bonds have a maturity of 3 years and pay interest quarterly.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland’s sustainable debt in early December 2022. The bonds will be issued under the bank’s domestic debt programme with reference to its green financing framework.

For further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations at ir@kvika.is or via tel. (+354) 540 3200.


Financials
Sales 2021 22 163 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2021 10 734 M 75,6 M 75,6 M
Net cash 2021 22 165 M 156 M 156 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 98 280 M 692 M 692 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 90,1%
Managers and Directors
Marinó Örn Tryggvason Chief Executive Officer
Ragnar Páll Dyer Managing Director-Finance
Anna Rut Ágústsdóttir Managing Director-Operations & Development
Erna Heiðrún Jónsdóttir Head-Compliance
Hrönn Sveinsdóttir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KVIKA BANKI HF.-23.13%692
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.2.26%23 815
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-28.47%13 754
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED2.88%8 832
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-4.12%6 814
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-29.53%3 496