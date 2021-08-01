Log in
    KVIKA   IS0000020469

KVIKA BANKI HF.

(KVIKA)
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

08/01/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
In week 30 Kvika banki hf. ('Kvika' or 'the bank') purchased 10,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 238,650,000 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price
26.7.2021 09:45:02 2,000,000 23.900 47,800,000
27.7.2021 10:07:15 1,000,000 23.750 23,750,000
27.7.2021 10:39:42 1,000,000 23.750 23,750,000
28.7.2021 09:43:12 2,000,000 23.800 47,600,000
29.7.2021 10:56:32 1,000,000 23.900 23,900,000
29.7.2021 11:11:24 1,000,000 23.900 23,900,000
30.7.2021 09:40:26 1,000,000 23.975 23,975,000
30.7.2021 10:51:28 1,000,000 23.975 23,975,000
Total 10,000,000 238,650,000

The trade is in accordance with Kvika's buyback programme, announced on 16 July 2021 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders' meeting of Kvika held on 21 April 2021.

Kvika held 10,000,000 own shares prior to the notified transacton and has, thus, purchased a total of 20,000,000 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.42% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 477,250,000 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum of 117,256,300 million shares. Additionally TM tryggingar hf., Kvika's subsidiary, owns 6,400,000 shares which it owned when Kvika and TM hf. merged.

The buyback programme is in effect from 19 July 2021 until Kvika's annual general meeting 2022, unless the maximum amount of purchased shares will be reached before that time.

The buyback programme was executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies and Chapter II of the Annex to Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, 'Trade in own shares under buy-back programmes and the stabilisation of financial instruments', with later amendments.

Further information: Halldór Karl Högnason, Head of Treasury via tel. (+354) 540 3200.

Disclaimer

Kvika banki hf. published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 18:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
