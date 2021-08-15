Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. TM hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KVIKA   IS0000020469

TM HF.

(KVIKA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

08/15/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme August 15, 2021 12:41 ET| Source: Kvika banki hf.Kvika banki hf.

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Icelandic English

In week 32 Kvika banki hf. ('Kvika' or 'the bank') purchased 10,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 241,212,500 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price
9.8.2021 09:47:33 1,000,000 23.950 23,950,000
9.8.2021 10:04:19 1,000,000 23.950 23,950,000
10.8.2021 09:41:22 1,000,000 23.900 23,900,000
10.8.2021 09:43:29 1,000,000 23.900 23,900,000
11.8.2021 09:43:25 1,000,000 24.100 24,100,000
11.8.2021 09:50:42 1,000,000 24.100 24,100,000
12.8.2021 09:58:52 1,000,000 24.175 24,175,000
12.8.2021 10:01:27 1,000,000 24.175 24,175,000
13.8.2021 09:58:38 1,250000 24.350 30,437,500
13.8.2021 11:43:18 750,000 24.700 18,525,000
Total 10,000,000 241,212,500

The trade is in accordance with Kvika's buyback programme, announced on 16 July 2021 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders' meeting of Kvika held on 21 April 2021.

Kvika held 28,000,000 own shares prior to the notified transacton and has, thus, purchased a total of 38,000,000 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.80% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 911,632,500 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum of 117,256,300 million shares. Additionally TM tryggingar hf., Kvika's subsidiary, owns 6,400,000 shares which it owned when Kvika and TM hf. merged.

The buyback programme is in effect from 19 July 2021 until Kvika's annual general meeting 2022, unless the maximum amount of purchased shares will be reached before that time.

The buyback programme was executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies and Chapter II of the Annex to Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, 'Trade in own shares under buy-back programmes and the stabilisation of financial instruments', with later amendments.

Further information: Halldór Karl Högnason, Head of Treasury via tel. (+354) 540 3200.

Disclaimer

Kvika banki hf. published this content on 15 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2021 16:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TM HF.
12:52pKVIKA BANKI HF. : Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
PU
08/08KVIKA BANKI HF. : Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
AQ
08/01KVIKA BANKI HF. : Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
PU
07/25KVIKA BANKI HF. : Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
AQ
07/25Kvika banki hf. commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 5% of its issued share c..
CI
07/25KVIKA BANKI HF. : Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings..
AQ
07/22KVIKA BANKI HF. : Major shareholder announcement
AQ
07/16KVIKA BANKI HF. : Notification regarding execution of buy-back programme
AQ
07/05KVIKA BANKI HF. : Share buy-back program authorised
AQ
06/25KVIKA BANKI HF. : Announcement regarding increase in share capital
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 231 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2020 5 311 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
Net Debt 2020 32 493 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 117 B 926 M 930 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 161
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart TM HF.
Duration : Period :
TM hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marinó Örn Tryggvason Chief Executive Officer
Ragnar Páll Dyer Managing Director-Finance & Operations
Baldur Stefansson Managing Director-Finance
Ólöf Jónsdóttir Managing Director-Operations & Development
Erna Heiðrún Jónsdóttir Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TM HF.43.35%926
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.57.72%33 404
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-10.81%20 102
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-17.49%9 784
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.32.31%6 077
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)38.33%5 782