Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Kvika banki hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KVIKA   IS0000020469

KVIKA BANKI HF.

(KVIKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

10/10/2021 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme October 10, 2021 06:53 ET| Source: Kvika banki hf.Kvika banki hf.

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Icelandic English

In week 40 Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank") purchased 5,771,417 of its own shares at the purchase price 148,548,275 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price
5.10.2021 14:10:28 2.000.000 25,80 51.600.000
6.10.2021 09:49:27 1.771.417 25,60 45.348.275
7.10.2021 14:02:15 1.000.000 25,80 25.800.000
7.10.2021 15:03:31 1.000.000 25,80 25.800.000
Total 5,771,417 148,548,275

The trade is in accordance with Kvika's buyback programme, announced on 16 July 2021 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders' meeting of Kvika held on 21 April 2021.

Kvika held 99,500,000 own shares prior to the notified transacton and has, thus, purchased a total of 105,271,417 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 2.164% of issued shares in the company, an increase in share capital was announced on 4 October. Total purchase price is 2,538,835,775 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum of 117,256,300 million shares. Additionally TM tryggingar hf., Kvika's subsidiary, owns 6,400,000 shares which it owned when Kvika and TM hf. merged.

The buyback programme is in effect from 19 July 2021 until Kvika's annual general meeting 2022, unless the maximum amount of purchased shares will be reached before that time.

The buyback programme was executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies and Chapter II of the Annex to Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, "Trade in own shares under buy-back programmes and the stabilisation of financial instruments", with later amendments.

Further information: Halldór Karl Högnason, Head of Treasury via tel. (+354) 540 3200.

Disclaimer

Kvika banki hf. published this content on 10 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2021 11:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KVIKA BANKI HF.
07:22aKVIKA BANKI HF. : Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
PU
10/04KVIKA BANKI HF. : Announcement regarding increase in share capital
AQ
10/03KVIKA BANKI HF. : Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
AQ
09/30KVIKA BANKI HF. : Announcement regarding the exercising of subscription rights (warrants) ..
AQ
09/28KVIKA BANKI HF. : Transactions of managers and closely associated persons
PU
09/26KVIKA BANKI HF. : Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
PU
09/19KVIKA BANKI HF. : Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
AQ
09/17KVIKA BANKI HF. : Transactions of managers and closely associated persons
AQ
09/12KVIKA BANKI HF. : Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
PU
09/07KVIKA BANKI HF. : Results of shareholders‘ meeting
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 356 M 64,8 M 64,8 M
Net income 2020 2 349 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net cash 2020 22 483 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 123 B 952 M 952 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 322
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart KVIKA BANKI HF.
Duration : Period :
Kvika banki hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marinó Örn Tryggvason Chief Executive Officer
Ragnar Páll Dyer Managing Director-Finance & Operations
Baldur Stefansson Managing Director-Finance
Ólöf Jónsdóttir Managing Director-Operations & Development
Erna Heiðrún Jónsdóttir Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KVIKA BANKI HF.49.13%952
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.22.67%24 984
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-3.50%21 747
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.96%10 114
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.47.97%6 797
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)30.86%5 426