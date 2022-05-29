Log in
    KVIKA   IS0000020469

KVIKA BANKI HF.

(KVIKA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  05/27 11:23:26 am EDT
19.80 ISK   -2.94%
05:36pKVIKA BANKI HF. : Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
GL
05/27KVIKA BANKI HF. : Transactions of managers and closely associated persons
GL
05/25KVIKA BANKI HF. : Transactions of managers and closely associated persons
GL
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

05/29/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
In week 21 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 8,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 164,200,000 ISK. See further details below:

DateTimeNo. of shares purchasedShare price (rate)Purchase price
23.5.202209:51:092,000,00020.841,600,000
24.5.202215:00:322,000,00020.440,800,000
25.5.202211:03:03300,00020.456,135,000
25.5.202211:18:391,000,00020.4520,450,000
25.5.202211:20:14700,00020.4514,315,000
27.5.202209:38:272.000,00020.4540,900,000
Total 8,000,000 164,200,000

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 18 May 2022 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 31 March 2022.

Kvika held 3,000,000 own shares prior to the notified transacton and has, thus, purchased a total of 11,000,000 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0,228% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 226,500,000 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 3,000,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 19 May 2022 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2023, unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, which supplements that Regulation.

Further information: Halldór Karl Högnason, Head of Treasury via tel. (+354) 540 3200.


