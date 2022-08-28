Log in
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

08/28/2022
In week 34 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 10,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 210,950,000 ISK. See further details below:

DateTimeNo. of shares purchasedShare price (rate)Purchase price
22.8.202211:19:342,000,00021.543,000,000
23.8.202210:13:302,000,00021.442,800,000
24.8.202209:32:002,000,0002142,000,000
25.8.202209:34:591,000,00020.620,600,000
25.8.202214:41:071,000,00020.8520,850,000
26.8.202209:45:542,000,00020.8541,700,000
Total 10,000,000 210,950,000

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 18 May 2022 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 31 March 2022.

Kvika held 100,100,000 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has, thus, purchased a total of 110,100,000 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 2.268% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 2,229,190,000 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 3,000,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 19 May 2022 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2023, unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, which supplements that Regulation.

For further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations at ir@kvika.is


