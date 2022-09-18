Advanced search
    KVIKA   IS0000020469

KVIKA BANKI HF.

(KVIKA)
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:29 2022-09-16 am EDT
20.00 ISK   -3.85%
08:30aKVIKA BANKI HF. : Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
AQ
09/12CORRECTION : Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
GL
09/11KVIKA BANKI HF. : Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
GL
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

09/18/2022 | 08:30am EDT
In week 37 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 10,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 209,700,000 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price
12.9.2022 09:52:27 2,000,000 21.8 43,600,000
13.9.2022 09:36:34 2,000,000 21.4 42,800,000
14.9.2022 09:31:14 2,000,000 20.8 41,600,000
15.9.2022 09:55:47 2,000,000 20.4 40,800,000
16.9.2022 09:50:22 2,000,000 20.45 40,900,000
Total   10,000,000   209,700,000

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 18 May 2022 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 31 March 2022.

Kvika held 130,100,000 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has, thus, purchased a total of 140,100,000 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 2.886% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 2,850,240,000 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 3,000,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 19 May 2022 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2023, unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, which supplements that Regulation.

For further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations at ir@kvika.is


