In week 35 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 4,800,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 81,288,750 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price 28.8.2023 10:52:17 250,000 16.950 4,237,500 28.8.2023 12:55:10 250,000 16.950 4,237,500 28.8.2023 15:04:15 500,000 16.950 8,475,000 29.8.2023 12:38:13 500,000 17.000 8,500,000 29.8.2023 14:57:06 300,000 16.900 5,070,000 30.8.2023 12:01:56 500,000 16.950 8,475,000 30.8.2023 13:54:53 250,000 16.950 4,237,500 30.8.2023 15:08:18 250,000 16.925 4,231,250 31.8.2023 10:09:03 250,000 16.900 4,225,000 31.8.2023 12:56:56 250,000 16.900 4,225,000 31.8.2023 15:26:00 500,000 16.950 8,475,000 1.9.2023 10:34:03 250,000 16.900 4,225,000 1.9.2023 13:50:18 500,000 16.900 8,450,000 1.9.2023 15:01:27 250,000 16.900 4,225,000 Total 4,800,000 81,288,750

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 23 June 2023 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 30 March 2023.

Kvika held 41,150,000 own shares prior to the notified transacton and has, thus, purchased a total of 45,950,000 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.961% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 790,669,500 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 23 June 2023 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2024, unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, which supplements that Regulation, cf. Act No. 60/2021 on Actions against Market Abuse.

