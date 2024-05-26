Kvutzat Acro Ltd reported earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was ILS 200.88 million compared to ILS 218.65 million a year ago. Revenue was ILS 202.02 million compared to ILS 227.4 million a year ago.

Net loss was ILS 2.84 million compared to net income of ILS 18.93 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was ILS 0.05 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of ILS 0.33 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was ILS 0.05 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of ILS 0.33 a year ago.