Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 696.5 million compared to INR 558.05 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 698.83 million compared to INR 569.34 million a year ago. Net income was INR 62.36 million compared to INR 93.93 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.99 compared to INR 8.82 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.99 compared to INR 8.82 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 1,370.99 million compared to INR 1,260.24 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,377.29 million compared to INR 1,271.53 million a year ago. Net income was INR 116.59 million compared to INR 195.64 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 11.2 compared to INR 18.56 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 11.2 compared to INR 18.56 a year ago.
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 04, 2023 at 11:19 am EDT
