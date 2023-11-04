Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited is a manufacturer of finished pharmaceutical formulations in a dosage form. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturers, buyers, and sellers of and dealers in all kinds of drug intermediates, chemicals, extracts, alkaloids and other pharmaceutical goods, toilet requisites, medicines, beverages, and other medical preparations. It manufactures exports pharmaceutical formulations in liquid orals, powder for oral suspension, tablets, capsules, sterile powder for injections, small volume injectables, ointments, external preparations, oral rehydration solutions (ORS), and others in various categories like beta lactam and non-beta lactam, hormones, cytotoxic (oncology) and effervescent. The Company specializes in handling customized business as per the requirements. The Company has about 48 different sections available at their production centers. The Company has registered its products in different countries of Europe, Africa, Asia, and others.

Sector Pharmaceuticals