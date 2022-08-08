Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Kwang Ming Silk Mill Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4420   TW0004420005

KWANG MING SILK MILL CO., LTD.

(4420)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-04
29.95 TWD   +0.34%
02:14aKWANG MING SILK MILL : 2022Q2 Financial Report
PU
06/23KWANG MING SILK MILL : To announce the members of the 5th Remuneration Committee
PU
06/23KWANG MING SILK MILL : To announce that Board of Directors elected Chairman of the 17th term
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kwang Ming Silk Mill : 2022Q2 Financial Report

08/08/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Kwang Ming Silk Mill Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/08 Time of announcement 14:01:57
Subject 
 2022Q2 Financial Report
Date of events 2022/08/08 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/08
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/08/08
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):474,185
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):47,491
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):23,175
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,547
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):410
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):410
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.01
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):2,730,980
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,564,967
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):1,166,013
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Kwang Ming Silk Mill Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KWANG MING SILK MILL CO., LTD.
02:14aKWANG MING SILK MILL : 2022Q2 Financial Report
PU
06/23KWANG MING SILK MILL : To announce the members of the 5th Remuneration Committee
PU
06/23KWANG MING SILK MILL : To announce that Board of Directors elected Chairman of the 17th te..
PU
06/23KWANG MING SILK MILL : To announce the members of the 1st Audit Committee
PU
06/23KWANG MING SILK MILL : To announce resolution of Annual General Meeting to release newly-e..
PU
06/23KWANG MING SILK MILL : To announce the election results for the Board of Directors of the ..
PU
06/23KWANG MING SILK MILL : To announce the resolutions of 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
05/12Kwang Ming Silk Mill Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
03/18Kwang Ming Silk Mill Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
03/15KWANG MING SILK MILL : 2021Q4 Financial Report
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 917 M - -
Net income 2021 82,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 5,98%
Capitalization 1 212 M 40,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,47x
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart KWANG MING SILK MILL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kwang Ming Silk Mill Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yeh Chen Li General Manager & Director
Hsiao Chun Liu Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Cheng Tien Chan Chairman & Spokesman
Chao Tsai Hsu Independent Director
Hsiao Chin Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KWANG MING SILK MILL CO., LTD.-10.46%40
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-33.80%2 223
LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-10.62%1 740
YANTAI TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.-15.86%1 670
GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES LIMITED-4.77%786
AQUAFIL S.P.A.-17.75%324