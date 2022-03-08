China stocks end lower on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries

SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks
extended losses to close lower on Tuesday after hitting
multi-year troughs in the previous session, as little progress
in Ukraine talks, inflation worries, and domestic coronavirus
outbreaks weighed on markets.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 2.0% lower at
4,265.39, the lowest since July 1, 2020. The Shanghai Composite
Index lost 2.4% to 3,293.53, the lowest since Nov 4,
2020.
** Oil prices firmed and Asian shares fell as Ukraine peace
talks made little headway and the prospect of a ban on oil
imports from Russia triggered investor fears over inflation and
slowing economic growth.
** "Surging commodity prices, including crude oil, aroused
inflation concerns among A-share investors," said Zhang Siyi, a
stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures. "A slump in
global markets also dented investor sentiment."
** China's policies to stabilise economic growth could build
a solid bottom line for the country's A-share markets,
state-owned Securities Times said on Tuesday.
** Mainland China reported 325 new coronavirus cases on
March 7, compared with 327 a day earlier.
** China's state planner will step up efforts to stabilise
domestic grain prices and will also seek stable coal prices and
energy security, officials said on Monday.
** Shares in Resource, energy,
non-ferrous metal and coal closed down
between 4.2% and 5.5%.
** New energy stocks retreated 2.2%, with new
energy vehicles plunging 3.7%.
** Real estate developers tumbled 3.4% amid
debt woes in the sector, and banks lost 2.2%.
** Bucking the trend, the CSI Liquor Index
gained 0.2%, with liquor maker giant Kweichow Moutai
up 2.7% on robust profit growth.
** The Hang Seng index fell 1.4% to 20,765.87, the
lowest since July 8, 2016. The China Enterprises Index
lost 2.4% to 7,237.80, the lowest since March 12, 2009.
** The Hang Seng Tech Index extended losses by
3.2% to a new low, while Alibaba edged up 0.9%.
** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong declined
4.3%, with Logan Group plunging 13.2% after Fitch and
Moody's downgraded the developer, citing large amount of debt
maturities in the next nine months and increasing refinancing
risks.
** Yuzhou Group fell 10.4% as it failed to make
payment of $21.25 mln interest on the 8.5% senior notes due
2023.
** Consumer staples and energy stocks
tumbled roughly 4.3% each, while materials plummeted
6.4%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)