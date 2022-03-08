Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600519   CNE0000018R8

KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.

(600519)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  03-06
1707 CNY   -4.13%
03:35aChina stocks end lower on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries
RE
02:28aChina stocks close lower on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries
RE
03/07China stocks fall on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks end lower on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries

03/08/2022 | 03:35am EST
SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses to close lower on Tuesday after hitting multi-year troughs in the previous session, as little progress in Ukraine talks, inflation worries, and domestic coronavirus outbreaks weighed on markets.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 2.0% lower at 4,265.39, the lowest since July 1, 2020. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.4% to 3,293.53, the lowest since Nov 4, 2020.

** Oil prices firmed and Asian shares fell as Ukraine peace talks made little headway and the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia triggered investor fears over inflation and slowing economic growth.

** "Surging commodity prices, including crude oil, aroused inflation concerns among A-share investors," said Zhang Siyi, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures. "A slump in global markets also dented investor sentiment."

** China's policies to stabilise economic growth could build a solid bottom line for the country's A-share markets, state-owned Securities Times said on Tuesday.

** Mainland China reported 325 new coronavirus cases on March 7, compared with 327 a day earlier.

** China's state planner will step up efforts to stabilise domestic grain prices and will also seek stable coal prices and energy security, officials said on Monday.

** Shares in Resource, energy, non-ferrous metal and coal closed down between 4.2% and 5.5%.

** New energy stocks retreated 2.2%, with new energy vehicles plunging 3.7%.

** Real estate developers tumbled 3.4% amid debt woes in the sector, and banks lost 2.2%.

** Bucking the trend, the CSI Liquor Index gained 0.2%, with liquor maker giant Kweichow Moutai up 2.7% on robust profit growth.

** The Hang Seng index fell 1.4% to 20,765.87, the lowest since July 8, 2016. The China Enterprises Index lost 2.4% to 7,237.80, the lowest since March 12, 2009.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index extended losses by 3.2% to a new low, while Alibaba edged up 0.9%.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong declined 4.3%, with Logan Group plunging 13.2% after Fitch and Moody's downgraded the developer, citing large amount of debt maturities in the next nine months and increasing refinancing risks.

** Yuzhou Group fell 10.4% as it failed to make payment of $21.25 mln interest on the 8.5% senior notes due 2023.

** Consumer staples and energy stocks tumbled roughly 4.3% each, while materials plummeted 6.4%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.93% 98.66 Delayed Quote.-16.95%
HANG SENG -1.39% 20765.87 Delayed Quote.-6.38%
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD. -4.13% 1707 End-of-day quote.-16.73%
LOGAN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -13.18% 1.91 Delayed Quote.-63.09%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.33% 126.11 Delayed Quote.67.11%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.13% 658.7085 Delayed Quote.53.81%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.92% 132.75 Delayed Quote.62.52%
WTI 0.34% 121.563 Delayed Quote.44.95%
YUZHOU GROUP HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -10.38% 0.475 Delayed Quote.-17.19%
Analyst Recommendations on KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2021 109 B 17 199 M 17 199 M
Net income 2021 52 291 M 8 274 M 8 274 M
Net cash 2021 176 B 27 840 M 27 840 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,0x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 2 144 B 339 B 339 B
EV / Sales 2021 18,1x
EV / Sales 2022 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 29 031
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 1 707,00 CNY
Average target price 2 244,99 CNY
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jing Ren Li Director
Gang Liu CFO, Chief Accountant & Deputy General Manager
Wei Dong Gao Chairman
Ya Lin You Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jin Hai Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.-16.73%339 303
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.-25.45%101 957
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.-13.74%52 590
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.-24.82%44 441
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.-4.25%37 370
ANHUI GUJING DISTILLERY CO., LTD.-15.55%15 063