China stocks end lower on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries

SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses to close lower on Tuesday after hitting multi-year troughs in the previous session, as little progress in Ukraine talks, inflation worries, and domestic coronavirus outbreaks weighed on markets.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 2.0% lower at 4,265.39, the lowest since July 1, 2020. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.4% to 3,293.53, the lowest since Nov 4, 2020.

** Oil prices firmed and Asian shares fell as Ukraine peace talks made little headway and the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia triggered investor fears over inflation and slowing economic growth.

** "Surging commodity prices, including crude oil, aroused inflation concerns among A-share investors," said Zhang Siyi, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures. "A slump in global markets also dented investor sentiment."

** China's policies to stabilise economic growth could build a solid bottom line for the country's A-share markets, state-owned Securities Times said on Tuesday.

** Mainland China reported 325 new coronavirus cases on March 7, compared with 327 a day earlier.

** China's state planner will step up efforts to stabilise domestic grain prices and will also seek stable coal prices and energy security, officials said on Monday.

** Shares in Resource, energy, non-ferrous metal and coal closed down between 4.2% and 5.5%.

** New energy stocks retreated 2.2%, with new energy vehicles plunging 3.7%.

** Real estate developers tumbled 3.4% amid debt woes in the sector, and banks lost 2.2%.

** Bucking the trend, the CSI Liquor Index gained 0.2%, with liquor maker giant Kweichow Moutai up 2.7% on robust profit growth.

** The Hang Seng index fell 1.4% to 20,765.87, the lowest since July 8, 2016. The China Enterprises Index lost 2.4% to 7,237.80, the lowest since March 12, 2009.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index extended losses by 3.2% to a new low, while Alibaba edged up 0.9%.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong declined 4.3%, with Logan Group plunging 13.2% after Fitch and Moody's downgraded the developer, citing large amount of debt maturities in the next nine months and increasing refinancing risks.

** Yuzhou Group fell 10.4% as it failed to make payment of $21.25 mln interest on the 8.5% senior notes due 2023.

** Consumer staples and energy stocks tumbled roughly 4.3% each, while materials plummeted 6.4%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)