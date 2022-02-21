China stocks fall, Hong Kong slumps most in five months on Ukraine crisis

* SSEC -1.4%, CSI300 -1.6%, HSI -3%
* Global investors dump A-share heavyweights
* Gold miners rise on gold strength
SHANGHAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares in China and Hong Kong
fell on Tuesday, dragged down by consumer stocks, after tensions
escalated between the West and Russia over Ukraine, pushing
investors away from riskier assets.
** China's Ambassador to the United Nations called all parties
concerned in the Ukraine crisis to exercise restraint and avoid
any action that might fuel tensions, after Russian President
Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern
Ukraine as independent.
** By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index
fell 1.36% to 3,443.15 while the blue-chip CSI300 index
was down 1.63%.
** Leading the losses, consumer staples sector
slumped 2.94%, while the CSI Transport index
dropped 2.82%.
** Global investors dumped equities of Chinese A-share index
heavy weights including Kweichow Moutai, the biggest
drag on the blue-chip index.
** Refinitiv data showed outflows through Northbound leg of
Stock Connect topping 8.39 billion
yuan ($1.32 billion) as of midday.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2.88% to
8,212.26, while the Hang Seng Index fell 2.95% to
23,456.63. Both are heading for their biggest daily falls since
Sept. 20.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.53%, the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by
1.61% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was
down 0.96%.
** Shares in most Chinese gold miners including Zhongjin Gold
Corp and Western Region Gold Co jumped,
bucking a broader market slump, as gold prices hit a near
nine-month high.
** Among other developments, China's top six banks had cut
mortgage rates by 20 basis points from Monday in Guangzhou.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 2.02% while Japan's Nikkei index
was down 2.08%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.3439 per dollar, 0.14%
weaker than the previous close of 6.3352.
($1 = 6.3410 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)