  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600519   CNE0000018R8

KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.

(600519)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 02/21
1876.99 CNY   -1.57%
02/21China stocks fall, Hong Kong slumps most in five months on Ukraine crisis
RE
02/21China's kweichow moutai falls more than than 4%…
RE
02/16Mason Group Discloses Stake in Kweichow Moutai; Shares Fall 5%
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks fall, Hong Kong slumps most in five months on Ukraine crisis

02/21/2022 | 11:39pm EST
* SSEC -1.4%, CSI300 -1.6%, HSI -3%

* Global investors dump A-share heavyweights

* Gold miners rise on gold strength

SHANGHAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares in China and Hong Kong fell on Tuesday, dragged down by consumer stocks, after tensions escalated between the West and Russia over Ukraine, pushing investors away from riskier assets.

** China's Ambassador to the United Nations called all parties concerned in the Ukraine crisis to exercise restraint and avoid any action that might fuel tensions, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent. ** By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index fell 1.36% to 3,443.15 while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.63%. ** Leading the losses, consumer staples sector slumped 2.94%, while the CSI Transport index dropped 2.82%.

** Global investors dumped equities of Chinese A-share index heavy weights including Kweichow Moutai, the biggest drag on the blue-chip index.

** Refinitiv data showed outflows through Northbound leg of Stock Connect topping 8.39 billion yuan ($1.32 billion) as of midday. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2.88% to 8,212.26, while the Hang Seng Index fell 2.95% to 23,456.63. Both are heading for their biggest daily falls since Sept. 20.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.53%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.61% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.96%.

** Shares in most Chinese gold miners including Zhongjin Gold Corp and Western Region Gold Co jumped, bucking a broader market slump, as gold prices hit a near nine-month high.

** Among other developments, China's top six banks had cut mortgage rates by 20 basis points from Monday in Guangzhou.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 2.02% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 2.08%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3439 per dollar, 0.14% weaker than the previous close of 6.3352.

($1 = 6.3410 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.31% 4.56493 Delayed Quote.-1.63%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.07% 8.620242 Delayed Quote.0.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.01% 4.9665 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.10% 7.1693 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
GOLD 0.01% 1909.62 Delayed Quote.4.16%
HANG SENG -3.25% 23381.35 Delayed Quote.3.97%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.37% 0.084715 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD. -1.57% 1876.99 End-of-day quote.-8.44%
NIKKEI 225 -0.78% 26910.87 Real-time Quote.-5.80%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.54% 4147.76 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -2.00% 3913.25 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX 0.61% 2433.6085 Real-time Quote.-8.08%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.26% 6.3412 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.12% 6.3413 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.19% 79.435 Delayed Quote.4.16%
WESTERN REGION GOLD CO., LTD. -1.70% 13.84 End-of-day quote.12.61%
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD. -0.36% 8.31 End-of-day quote.0.97%
Financials
Sales 2021 109 B 17 186 M 17 186 M
Net income 2021 52 364 M 8 266 M 8 266 M
Net cash 2021 176 B 27 773 M 27 773 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,7x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 2 358 B 372 B 372 B
EV / Sales 2021 20,0x
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 29 031
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 1 876,99 CNY
Average target price 2 243,86 CNY
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jing Ren Li Director
Gang Liu CFO, Chief Accountant & Deputy General Manager
Wei Dong Gao Chairman
Ya Lin You Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jin Hai Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.-8.44%378 686
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.-10.54%122 106
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.-6.48%57 605
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.-10.31%52 815
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.4.60%41 156
ANHUI GUJING DISTILLERY CO., LTD.-5.61%16 770