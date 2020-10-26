Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Kweichow Moutai Co.,Ltd.    600519   CNE0000018R8

KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.

(600519)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 10/23
1715.33 CNY   -1.56%
03:28aChina stocks fall as liquor giant Kweichow Moutai misses growth estimates
RE
01:02aChina stocks ease as liquor giant Kweichow Moutai weighs
RE
10/25KWEICHOW MOUTAI : Net Profit Rose 7% in Third Quarter
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks fall as liquor giant Kweichow Moutai misses growth estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 03:28am EDT

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China stocks ended lower on Monday, dragged down by the consumer sector after the country's largest liquor maker Kweichow Moutai posted slower-than-expected growth in quarterly profit. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.82% at 3,251.12, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.58%. ** The consumer staples sector fell 1.35%. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd dropped as much as 6.7% after the company said its net profit grew 6.9% to 11.2 billion yuan ($1.67 billion) in the third quarter, missing analysts' estimates.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.46% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.65%.

** Investors' focus is on a key policy meeting this week, starting Monday, where China's top leaders will chart the country's economic course for 2021-2025, seeking to balance growth and reforms to avoid stagnation.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was little changed, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.09%.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Jinhui Liquor Co Ltd down 9.99%, followed by FuJian YanJing HuiQuan Brewery Co Ltd losing 9.97% and Everbright Securities Co Ltd down by 9.94%. ($1 = 6.6876 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Aditya Soni)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED -3.06% 21.23 End-of-day quote.62.06%
FUJIAN YANJING HUIQUAN BREWERY CO., LTD. 9.99% 9.03 End-of-day quote.35.99%
JINHUI LIQUOR CO.,LTD. 9.99% 29.72 End-of-day quote.118.16%
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD. -1.56% 1715.33 End-of-day quote.45.00%
NIKKEI 225 -0.09% 23494.34 Real-time Quote.-0.59%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.22% 4081.52 Delayed Quote.15.17%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.52% 4090.36 Delayed Quote.10.03%
SHANGHAI A INDEX -0.82% 3407.4056 Real-time Quote.7.50%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.22% 6.67933 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.
03:28aChina stocks fall as liquor giant Kweichow Moutai misses growth estimates
RE
01:02aChina stocks ease as liquor giant Kweichow Moutai weighs
RE
10/25KWEICHOW MOUTAI : Net Profit Rose 7% in Third Quarter
DJ
10/21KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD. : quaterly earnings release
09/23China stocks close higher as healthcare shares shine on policy boost
RE
09/23China stocks inch higher on healthcare boost
RE
09/16KWEICHOW MOUTAI : to Issue Up to CNY15.0 Billion of Corporate Bonds
DJ
09/10China stocks rise on boost from liquor companies
RE
08/28Wuliangye Yibin's First-Half Net Profit Grew 16%
DJ
08/20Premium Brands Ride China's Recovery -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 97 651 M 14 605 M 14 605 M
Net income 2020 46 365 M 6 934 M 6 934 M
Net cash 2020 150 B 22 460 M 22 460 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,5x
Yield 2020 1,16%
Capitalization 2 155 B 322 B 322 B
EV / Sales 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 27 005
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kweichow Moutai Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 1 798,09 CNY
Last Close Price 1 715,33 CNY
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jing Ren Li General Manager & Director
Wei Dong Gao Chairman
Ya Lin You Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gang Liu CFO, Board Secretary, Chief Accountant & Deputy GM
Guo Xiang Qiu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.45.00%322 246
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.77.90%137 361
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.47.89%36 658
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.79.51%34 084
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.131.88%27 110
ANHUI GUJING DISTILLERY CO., LTD.52.39%13 223
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group