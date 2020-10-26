China stocks fall as liquor giant Kweichow Moutai misses growth estimates

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China stocks ended lower on
Monday, dragged down by the consumer sector after the country's
largest liquor maker Kweichow Moutai posted slower-than-expected
growth in quarterly profit.
** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down
0.82% at 3,251.12, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
was down 0.58%.
** The consumer staples sector fell 1.35%. Kweichow
Moutai Co Ltd dropped as much as 6.7% after the
company said its net profit grew 6.9% to 11.2 billion yuan
($1.67 billion) in the third quarter, missing analysts'
estimates.
** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.46% and the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by
0.65%.
** Investors' focus is on a key policy meeting this week,
starting Monday, where China's top leaders will chart the
country's economic course for 2021-2025, seeking to balance
growth and reforms to avoid stagnation.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was little changed, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed down 0.09%.
** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were
Jinhui Liquor Co Ltd down 9.99%, followed by FuJian
YanJing HuiQuan Brewery Co Ltd losing 9.97% and
Everbright Securities Co Ltd down by 9.94%.
($1 = 6.6876 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Aditya Soni)