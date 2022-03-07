Log in
    600519   CNE0000018R8

KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.

(600519)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  03-06
1707 CNY   -4.13%
03/07China stocks fall on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries
RE
03/07Kweichow Moutai Shares Jump on Strong January-February Sales
DJ
03/07China's csi liquor index set to open up 2.2%, kweichow moutai se…
RE
China stocks fall on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries

03/07/2022 | 11:54pm EST
SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - China stocks extended losses on Tuesday after hitting a 20-month low in the previous session, as little progress in Ukraine peace talks, worries on inflation, and domestic coronavirus outbreaks weighed on markets.

The CSI300 index fell 1.7% to 4,279.21 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.0% to 3,305.83.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.5% to 20,961.97. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.4% to 7,312.44.

** Oil prices gyrated and Asian shares fell on Tuesday as Ukraine peace talks made little headway and the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia triggered investor fears over inflation and slowing economic growth.

** "The surging commodity prices, including crude oil, aroused inflation concerns among A-share investors," said Zhang Siyi, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures. "A slump in global markets also dented investor sentiment."

** China's policies to stabilise economic growth could build a solid bottom line for the country's A-share markets, state-owned Securities Times said on Tuesday, after China's blue chips closed at a 20-month low in previous session.

** Mainland China reported 325 new coronavirus cases on March 7, compared with 327 a day earlier.

** China's state planner will step up efforts to stabilise domestic grain prices and will also seek stable coal prices and energy security, officials said on Monday.

** The development sent shares in Resource, energy, non ferrous metal and coal down between 4% and 6.2%.

** Shares of new energy stocks also retreated 2.2%, with new energy vehicles plunging 4.4%

** Bucking the trend, the CSI Liquor Index gained 0.6%, with liquor maker giant Kweichow Moutai up 2.5% on robust profit growth.

** In the Hong Kong market, the Hang Seng Tech Index extended losses by 1.7% to a new low, while Alibaba and Meituan added 1.5% and 1.9% respectively.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong declined 2.4%, with Logan Group tumbling 11.4% after Fitch and Moody's downgraded the developer, citing large amount of debt maturities in the next nine months and increasing refinancing risks.

** Energy stocks tumbled 4%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -0.20% 20994.24 Delayed Quote.-6.38%
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD. -4.13% 1707 End-of-day quote.-16.73%
LOGAN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -10.91% 1.96 Delayed Quote.-62.25%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.37% 126.25 Delayed Quote.67.11%
MEITUAN INC. 2.46% 149.8 Delayed Quote.-35.14%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.10% 658.4016 Delayed Quote.53.81%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.97% 3927.64 Delayed Quote.-8.78%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.28% 3675.9 Delayed Quote.-8.86%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.84% 123.95 Delayed Quote.62.52%
WTI 0.27% 121.525 Delayed Quote.44.95%
Financials
Sales 2021 109 B 17 199 M 17 199 M
Net income 2021 52 291 M 8 274 M 8 274 M
Net cash 2021 176 B 27 840 M 27 840 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,0x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 2 144 B 339 B 339 B
EV / Sales 2021 18,1x
EV / Sales 2022 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 29 031
Free-Float 38,4%
Managers and Directors
Jing Ren Li Director
Gang Liu CFO, Chief Accountant & Deputy General Manager
Wei Dong Gao Chairman
Ya Lin You Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jin Hai Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.-16.73%353 958
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.-25.45%108 340
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.-13.74%54 644
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.-24.82%47 337
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.-4.25%38 479
ANHUI GUJING DISTILLERY CO., LTD.-15.55%15 624