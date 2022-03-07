China stocks fall on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries

SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - China stocks extended losses
on Tuesday after hitting a 20-month low in the previous session,
as little progress in Ukraine peace talks, worries on inflation,
and domestic coronavirus outbreaks weighed on markets.
The CSI300 index fell 1.7% to 4,279.21 at the end
of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 2.0% to 3,305.83.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.5% to 20,961.97. The
Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.4% to 7,312.44.
** Oil prices gyrated and Asian shares fell on Tuesday as
Ukraine peace talks made little headway and the prospect of a
ban on oil imports from Russia triggered investor fears over
inflation and slowing economic growth.
** "The surging commodity prices, including crude oil,
aroused inflation concerns among A-share investors," said Zhang
Siyi, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures. "A slump
in global markets also dented investor sentiment."
** China's policies to stabilise economic growth could build
a solid bottom line for the country's A-share markets,
state-owned Securities Times said on Tuesday, after China's blue
chips closed at a 20-month low in previous session.
** Mainland China reported 325 new coronavirus cases on
March 7, compared with 327 a day earlier.
** China's state planner will step up efforts to stabilise
domestic grain prices and will also seek stable coal prices and
energy security, officials said on Monday.
** The development sent shares in Resource,
energy, non ferrous metal and coal
down between 4% and 6.2%.
** Shares of new energy stocks also retreated
2.2%, with new energy vehicles plunging 4.4%
** Bucking the trend, the CSI Liquor Index
gained 0.6%, with liquor maker giant Kweichow Moutai
up 2.5% on robust profit growth.
** In the Hong Kong market, the Hang Seng Tech Index
extended losses by 1.7% to a new low, while Alibaba
and Meituan added 1.5% and 1.9%
respectively.
** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong declined
2.4%, with Logan Group tumbling 11.4% after Fitch and
Moody's downgraded the developer, citing large amount of debt
maturities in the next nine months and increasing refinancing
risks.
** Energy stocks tumbled 4%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)