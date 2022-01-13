Log in
Equities
China
Shanghai Stock Exchange
Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd.
News
Summary
600519
CNE0000018R8
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.
(600519)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 01/12
1967
CNY
+1.36%
1967
CNY
+1.36%
01:21a
Kweichow moutai co shares down 5%
RE
2021
China stocks end higher as consumer, industrial firms advance
RE
2021
CATL Surpasses ICBC to Become China’s Second-Most Valuable Stock
MT
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO SHARES DOWN 5%
01/13/2022 | 01:21am EST
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO SHARES DOWN 5%
© Reuters 2022
All news about KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.
01:21a
Kweichow moutai co shares down 5%
RE
2021
China stocks end higher as consumer, industrial firms advance
RE
2021
CATL Surpasses ICBC to Become China’s Second-Most Valuable Stock
MT
2021
CATL Close to Outpacing ICBC to Become Second-Most Valuable Stock in China
MT
2021
KWEICHOW MOUTAI
: Q3 Profit Jumps 12% as Revenue Rises Nearly 10%
MT
2021
Kweichow Moutai's Third-Quarter Profit Rose 12%
DJ
2021
Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September ..
CI
2021
China stocks mixed as investors wary of Evergrande woes, power crunch
RE
2021
China to Probe Financial Sector to Prevenut Loans Used to Speculate in Commodities, Lux..
MT
2021
KWEICHOW MOUTAI
: Former Kweichow Moutai Chairman Sentenced to Life in Prison Over Bribery..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.
2020
Shares of liquor giant Kweichow Moutai surge on China recovery bets
RE
2014
Consumer, energy sectors to lead China's 2014 earnings growth to four-year high
RE
More recommendations
Financials
CNY
USD
Sales 2021
109 B
17 141 M
17 141 M
Net income 2021
52 482 M
8 256 M
8 256 M
Net cash 2021
176 B
27 677 M
27 677 M
P/E ratio 2021
47,0x
Yield 2021
1,10%
Capitalization
2 471 B
389 B
389 B
EV / Sales 2021
21,1x
EV / Sales 2022
17,9x
Nbr of Employees
29 031
Free-Float
-
More Financials
Chart KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.
Technical analysis trends KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
29
Last Close Price
1 967,00 CNY
Average target price
2 222,47 CNY
Spread / Average Target
13,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jing Ren Li
General Manager & Director
Gang Liu
CFO, Board Secretary, Chief Accountant & Deputy GM
Wei Dong Gao
Chairman
Ya Lin You
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jin Hai Lu
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.
-4.05%
388 580
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.
-2.13%
129 931
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.
-9.67%
55 512
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.
-9.34%
53 084
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.
-2.00%
37 891
ANHUI GUJING DISTILLERY CO., LTD.
-8.64%
16 027
More Results
