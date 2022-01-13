Log in
    600519   CNE0000018R8

KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.

(600519)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 01/12
1967 CNY   +1.36%
01:21aKweichow moutai co shares down 5%
RE
2021China stocks end higher as consumer, industrial firms advance
RE
2021CATL Surpasses ICBC to Become China’s Second-Most Valuable Stock
MT
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO SHARES DOWN 5%

01/13/2022 | 01:21am EST
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO SHARES DOWN 5%


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 109 B 17 141 M 17 141 M
Net income 2021 52 482 M 8 256 M 8 256 M
Net cash 2021 176 B 27 677 M 27 677 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,0x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 2 471 B 389 B 389 B
EV / Sales 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales 2022 17,9x
Nbr of Employees 29 031
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 1 967,00 CNY
Average target price 2 222,47 CNY
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jing Ren Li General Manager & Director
Gang Liu CFO, Board Secretary, Chief Accountant & Deputy GM
Wei Dong Gao Chairman
Ya Lin You Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jin Hai Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.-4.05%388 580
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.-2.13%129 931
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.-9.67%55 512
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.-9.34%53 084
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.-2.00%37 891
ANHUI GUJING DISTILLERY CO., LTD.-8.64%16 027