  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600519   CNE0000018R8

KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.

(600519)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
1509.88 CNY   -0.80%
11/28Kweichow Moutai Shareholders Plan to Increase Shareholding for Up to $430 Million; Shares Jump 5%
MT
11/28Kweichow Moutai Gains After Proposing First-Ever Special Dividend
DJ
11/21Kweichow Moutai's Sales of Moutai Liquor Hit Milestone
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary
Kweichow Moutai Gains After Proposing First-Ever Special Dividend

11/28/2022 | 10:10pm EST
By Yifan Wang


Kweichow Moutai Co. shares rose in Shanghai after the Chinese liquor maker declared a first-ever special dividend.

The stock gained 5.0% to 1585.23 yuan (US$219.92), on track for its best one-day rise in nearly a month.

The sharp upturn came after the company, one of China's largest public firms, late Monday proposed to issue a special dividend for the first time since it listed in 2001. The dividend will be CNY21.91 a share, leading to a total distribution of CNY27.52 billion for all shareholders.

The special handout is intended in part to "boost market confidence" and to "enhance shareholders' sense of gain," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

In a separate statement on Monday, Moutai said its controlling shareholder and another shareholder have indicated plans to increase their stakeholding after receiving the special dividends. The shareholders will use no less than CNY1.55 billion and up to CNY3.09 billion of funds to conduct the stock purchase.

The plan is based on "confidence in the company's future development prospects and continued solid growth" as well as in recognition of the company's "long-term value," according to Moutai.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 2209ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD. -0.80% 1509.88 End-of-day quote.-26.35%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.80% 7.18669 Delayed Quote.13.98%
All news about KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.
11/28Kweichow Moutai Shareholders Plan to Increase Shareholding for Up to $430 Million; Shar..
MT
11/28Kweichow Moutai Gains After Proposing First-Ever Special Dividend
DJ
11/21Kweichow Moutai's Sales of Moutai Liquor Hit Milestone
MT
11/20Chinese Consumer, Casino Stocks Fall as Covid-19 Cases Climb
DJ
11/10Chinese authorities destroy 3,000 tonnes of fake goods worth $69 million
RE
11/07Asia ESG Funds Reach $400 Billion, Shift Rapidly Underweight China, BofA Says
MT
10/23China's csi liquor index slumps nearly 5%, with kweichow moutai…
RE
10/23China's csi liquor index set to open down 1.8%, with kweichow mo…
RE
10/16Kweichow Moutai's Q3 Profit Rises 16%; Revenue Misses Estimate
MT
10/16Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September ..
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 127 B 17 569 M 17 569 M
Net income 2022 62 139 M 8 621 M 8 621 M
Net cash 2022 210 B 29 172 M 29 172 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,5x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 1 897 B 263 B 263 B
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
EV / Sales 2023 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 29 971
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 1 509,88 CNY
Average target price 2 263,47 CNY
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jing Ren Li Director
Gang Liu CFO, Chief Accountant & Deputy General Manager
Ya Lin You Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiong Jun Ding Chairman
Jin Hai Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.-26.35%266 637
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.-33.69%79 780
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.-22.13%42 347
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.-31.71%35 589
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.-15.90%29 194
ANHUI GUJING DISTILLERY CO., LTD.-2.30%15 147