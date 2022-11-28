Kweichow Moutai Gains After Proposing First-Ever Special Dividend

By Yifan Wang

Kweichow Moutai Co. shares rose in Shanghai after the Chinese liquor maker declared a first-ever special dividend.

The stock gained 5.0% to 1585.23 yuan (US$219.92), on track for its best one-day rise in nearly a month.

The sharp upturn came after the company, one of China's largest public firms, late Monday proposed to issue a special dividend for the first time since it listed in 2001. The dividend will be CNY21.91 a share, leading to a total distribution of CNY27.52 billion for all shareholders.

The special handout is intended in part to "boost market confidence" and to "enhance shareholders' sense of gain," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

In a separate statement on Monday, Moutai said its controlling shareholder and another shareholder have indicated plans to increase their stakeholding after receiving the special dividends. The shareholders will use no less than CNY1.55 billion and up to CNY3.09 billion of funds to conduct the stock purchase.

The plan is based on "confidence in the company's future development prospects and continued solid growth" as well as in recognition of the company's "long-term value," according to Moutai.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 2209ET