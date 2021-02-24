Elisabeth Preston Joins KWESST Board of Directors

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Elisabeth Preston has joined the Company as a member of the board of directors and will also serve as the Company's Corporate Secretary.

David Luxton, Executive Chairman of KWESST, said "The entire board extends a very warm welcome to Elisabeth. We are all well acquainted with her by reputation, and I have had the pleasure of working with her directly in other high-growth defence industry ventures where she was a valued colleague and demonstrated an exceptional breadth of knowledge and skills."

Elisabeth Preston is Chief Legal Counsel for a top tier international defence company with widespread global operations. She is an international business and trade lawyer, with significant transactional experience in many jurisdictions. Her experience spans more than thirty years advising companies as an executive in areas relating to governance, cross-border marketing, strategic relationships, major commercial transactions and financings to fund growth. She has assisted companies to pursue and secure major contracts and to resolve complex international agreements. Elisabeth has worked intensively in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, procurement law, anti-corruption compliance, industrial security, export control and controlled goods as well as labour and employment law. She has also frequently acted as counsel on security-sensitive issues and is one of Canada's top authorities on ITAR regulations and compliance in the defence industry.

Elisabeth's practice has also included advising public companies as Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and in private practice. She has taken several client companies public, and has deep knowledge of the investment banking community, investor relations guidance and public company disclosure and best practices in continuous disclosure. She was also previously the Managing Partner of a major Canadian law firm's busy Ottawa office.

Elisabeth has a Bachelor of Arts in History (honors) from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, a Masters of Public Administration (Public Management and Policy) from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, and a law degree (LLB) from the Faculty of Law at McGill University in Montreal Canada. She is Past Co-Chair of the American Bar Association, International Section's Defense and Aerospace Committee and former Vice-Chair of its Anti-Corruption Committee, and is continuously in demand as a speaker on topics of interest to in-house counsel of global enterprises. Elisabeth was granted 300,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $1.78 per share on or before February 23, 2026.

About KWESST

KWESST develops and commercializes high-value ultra-miniaturized technology applications that make a critical difference to the safety and operational effectiveness of personnel in the defence and security industries. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings include: its signature TASCSTM (Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons; the autonomous GreyGhostTM soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact; a Ground Laser Defence system to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel; and, the PhantomTMelectronic battlefield decoy system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations to deceive and confuse adversaries. All systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems including Frontline, Edge, Killswitch and ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit) among others. KWESST also has developmental "smart ordnance" projects including its "Shot Counter" system, which records the number and type of rounds fired, for optimized firearms maintenance and performance. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in Washington, DC, London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. KWESST trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KWE and on the U.S. OTCQB under the symbol KWEMF.

