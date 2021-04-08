Log in
KWESST Releases Video and Photos Of TASCS IFM For 81 mm Mortar in U.S. Military Exercises

04/08/2021 | 06:40am EDT
Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2021) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or "the Company") is pleased to release approved footage and pictures of the KWESST TASCS Integrated Fires Module ("IFM") in action in live-fire exercises at a U.S. military base. These exercises are being held pursuant to a contract with a key U.S. military customer (for further information please see the December 2020 news release at https://kwesst.com/news/kwesst-announces-c1-1-million-follow-on-order-for-tascs-ifm-from-key-u-s-military-customer-2/ ) which is currently being delivered.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4oOEczVOkM

The pictures are available at: https://kwesst.com/systems/tascs-ifm/

The video and photos depict the TASCS IFM system fitted on the 81 mm mortar and firing at a range of 2,600 metres. With TASCS IFM, the mortar team is able to acquire targets in 15 seconds compared to the traditional 15 minutes, and engage targets with unprecedented accuracy. The 81mm mortar is just one of many firing platforms that can be fitted with the TASCS IFM systems and requires no modification of the firing platform or ammunition. It effectively turns a traditional "dumb" firing platform into a "smart" weapons system by providing soldiers on the ground with real-time networked situational awareness and precision targeting information.

About KWESST

KWESST develops and commercializes high-value ultra-miniaturized technology applications that make a critical difference to the safety and operational effectiveness of personnel in the defence and security industries. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings include: its signature TASCSTM (Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons; the autonomous GreyGhostTM soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact; a Ground Laser Defence system to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel; and, the PhantomTMelectronic battlefield decoy system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations to deceive and confuse adversaries. All systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems including Frontline, Edge, Killswitch and ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit) among others. KWESST also has developmental "smart ordnance" projects including its "Shot Counter" system, which records the number and type of rounds fired, for optimized firearms maintenance and performance. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in Washington, DC, London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. KWESST trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KWE and on the U.S. OTCQB under the symbol KWEMF.

Contact: Jason Frame, Investor Relations: frame@kwesst.com

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase 'forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated size of the Offering, the Offering price, the anticipated closing date and the completion of the Offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the Offering, the receipt of all necessary approvals, and the Company's intentions regarding its objectives, goals or future plans and statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: an inability to complete the Offering on the terms or on the timeline as announced or at all; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79782


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 0,51 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
Net income 2019 -1,30 M -1,03 M -1,03 M
Net Debt 2019 0,68 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 73,1 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeff Macleod President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Archambault Chief Financial Officer
David E. Luxton Executive Chairman
John McCoach Independent Director
Paul Mangano Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC.11.36%58
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.39%117 179
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION7.10%105 964
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION8.68%53 756
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION24.17%52 809
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.74%42 891
