  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. KWG Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1813   KYG532241042

KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1813)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KWG : 2021 Interim Report

08/30/2021
CONTENTS

Corporate Information

2

Corporate Profile

3

Chairman's Statement

4

Management Discussion and Analysis

9

Other Information

27

Project Summary

37

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

38

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

39

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

40

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

42

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

43

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information

45

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors

Nomination Committee

Principal Bankers

Executive Directors

KONG Jianmin (Chairman)

KONG Jiantao

(Chief Executive Officer)

KONG Jiannan

CAI Fengjia

Independent Non-executive Directors

LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo JP

TAM Chun Fai

LI Binhai

Company Secretary

CHAN Kin Wai

Authorised

Representatives

KONG Jianmin

CHAN Kin Wai

Audit Committee

TAM Chun Fai (Chairman)

LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo JP

LI Binhai

Remuneration Committee

TAM Chun Fai (Chairman)

KONG Jianmin

LI Binhai

KONG Jianmin (Chairman)

TAM Chun Fai

LI Binhai

Registered Office

Cricket Square

Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman, KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong

Units 8503-05A, Level 85

International Commerce Centre

1 Austin Road West

Kowloon, Hong Kong

Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Agent

SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor

24 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 1586 Grand Cayman, KY1-1110 Cayman Islands

Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar

Computershare Hong Kong Investor

Services Limited

17M Floor

Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

China Construction Bank

Corporation

China Minsheng Banking Corp. Ltd.

Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited

Hang Seng Bank Limited

Industrial and Commercial Bank of

China (Asia) Limited

Industrial and Commercial Bank

of China Limited

Shanghai Pudong Development

Bank Co., Ltd.

Standard Chartered Bank (China)

Limited

Standard Chartered Bank

(Hong Kong) Limited

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

The Hongkong and Shanghai

Banking Corporation Limited

Auditors

Ernst & Young

Legal Advisors

as to Hong Kong law: Sidley Austin

as to Cayman Islands law: Conyers Dill & Pearman

Website

www.kwggroupholdings.com

Stock Code

1813 (Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited)

02 KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2021

CORPORATE PROFILE

Founded in 1995, KWG Group Holdings Limited ("KWG" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (stock code: 01813.HK) in July 2007. As one of the leading integrated urban operators in China, the Group has always upheld its core philosophy of "Build home with heart, create future with aspiration". Originated from Guangzhou, KWG has strategically expanded nationwide across China and has been exploring opportunities in Greater-Bay-Area,Yangtze-River-Delta Area, Pan Bohai Rim Region and Western and Central regions with a strong focus on tier-one and tier-two cities, covering more than 40 cities.

Over the past 26 years, the Group has built up a comprehensive property development system well supported by a balanced portfolio offering different types of products, including mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels and shopping malls. While deepening property development and commercial operation, the Group has also made strategic expansions into a wide range of segments including education and healthcare to gain synergic development with property business.

In the future, the Group will focus on the development of residential properties and commercial properties while seeking to deploy more resources for the establishment of a diversified property development in order to keep the profit portfolio steady, spread the investment risks and ensure stable development.

KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2021 03

Disclaimer

KWG Group Holdings Limited published this content on 29 August 2021


© Publicnow 2021
