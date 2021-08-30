KWG : 2021 Interim Report

CORPORATE PROFILE

Founded in 1995, KWG Group Holdings Limited ("KWG" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (stock code: 01813.HK) in July 2007. As one of the leading integrated urban operators in China, the Group has always upheld its core philosophy of "Build home with heart, create future with aspiration". Originated from Guangzhou, KWG has strategically expanded nationwide across China and has been exploring opportunities in Greater-Bay-Area,Yangtze-River-Delta Area, Pan Bohai Rim Region and Western and Central regions with a strong focus on tier-one and tier-two cities, covering more than 40 cities.

Over the past 26 years, the Group has built up a comprehensive property development system well supported by a balanced portfolio offering different types of products, including mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels and shopping malls. While deepening property development and commercial operation, the Group has also made strategic expansions into a wide range of segments including education and healthcare to gain synergic development with property business.

In the future, the Group will focus on the development of residential properties and commercial properties while seeking to deploy more resources for the establishment of a diversified property development in order to keep the profit portfolio steady, spread the investment risks and ensure stable development.