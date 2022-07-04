Kwong Lung : Announcement of the record date for Common share and Preferred share A cash dividend.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/07/04 2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Preferred share A cash dividend:NT$45,500,000(NT$2.5 per Preferred share A) Common share cash dividend:NT$394,454,493(NT$3 per Common share) 4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/08/02 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/03 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/04 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/08 8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/08 9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:NA 10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will start from the date:NA 11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will end on the date:NA 12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/19 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The chairman is authorized to make the adjustment and handle relevant amendment matters. (2)The closed period for preferred share A are from 2022/07/14 to 2022/08/08.