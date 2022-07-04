Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Kwong Lung Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8916   TW0008916008

KWONG LUNG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(8916)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-30
42.50 TWD   -1.16%
05:43aKWONG LUNG : Announcement of the record date for Common share and Preferred share A cash dividend.
PU
05/31KWONG LUNG : Announce the election of Chairman and Vice Chairman
PU
05/31KWONG LUNG : Announcement of appointed representatives by newly-elected juristic-person directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kwong Lung : Announcement of the record date for Common share and Preferred share A cash dividend.

07/04/2022 | 05:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: KWONG LUNG ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/04 Time of announcement 17:23:39
Subject 
 Announcement of the record date for Common
share and Preferred share A cash dividend.
Date of events 2022/07/04 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/07/04
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
 "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Preferred share A cash dividend:NT$45,500,000(NT$2.5 per Preferred share A)
Common share cash dividend:NT$394,454,493(NT$3 per Common share)
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/08/02
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/03
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/04
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/08
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/08
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:NA
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
 start from the date:NA
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:NA
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/19
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The chairman is authorized to make the adjustment and handle
relevant amendment matters.
(2)The closed period for preferred share A are from 2022/07/14
to 2022/08/08.

Disclaimer

Kwong Lung Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KWONG LUNG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
05:43aKWONG LUNG : Announcement of the record date for Common share and Preferred share A cash d..
PU
05/31KWONG LUNG : Announce the election of Chairman and Vice Chairman
PU
05/31KWONG LUNG : Announcement of appointed representatives by newly-elected juristic-person di..
PU
05/31KWONG LUNG : Announcement of the 4th term Remuneration Committee tenure expired.
PU
05/31KWONG LUNG : To announce the establishment of Audit Committee
PU
05/31KWONG LUNG : Audit Committee established in replacement of the job functions of Supervisor..
PU
05/31KWONG LUNG : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting released the company's directors from non-c..
PU
05/31KWONG LUNG : Announcement of Re-election of Directors (Including Independent Directors) at..
PU
05/31KWONG LUNG : The Board approved the amendments to Regulations of Employee Stock Warrant Is..
PU
05/31KWONG LUNG : Important resolutions of 2022 annual shareholders'meeting (Common and Preferr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 061 M 270 M 270 M
Net income 2021 515 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net Debt 2021 423 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 7,40%
Capitalization 6 362 M 213 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart KWONG LUNG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kwong Lung Enterprise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KWONG LUNG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 42,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ho PO Chan Chairman & General Manager
Tien Li Ma Vice President-Finance
Hsun Hsiung Tsai Independent Director
Hsien Yeh Chen Independent Director
Yung Chien Li Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KWONG LUNG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.4.81%213
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-20.22%303 758
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-32.72%33 619
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-14.82%24 216
VF CORPORATION-39.73%17 144
MONCLER S.P.A.-36.99%11 269