Kwong Lung : Announcement of the record date for Common share and Preferred share A cash dividend.
07/04/2022 | 05:43am EDT
Provided by: KWONG LUNG ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/04
Time of announcement
17:23:39
Subject
Announcement of the record date for Common
share and Preferred share A cash dividend.
Date of events
2022/07/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/07/04
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Preferred share A cash dividend:NT$45,500,000(NT$2.5 per Preferred share A)
Common share cash dividend:NT$394,454,493(NT$3 per Common share)
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/08/02
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/03
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/04
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/08
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/08
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:NA
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
start from the date:NA
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:NA
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/19
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The chairman is authorized to make the adjustment and handle
relevant amendment matters.
(2)The closed period for preferred share A are from 2022/07/14
to 2022/08/08.
Kwong Lung Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:42:06 UTC.