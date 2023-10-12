EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12.10.2023 / 11:19 CET/CEST
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 26, 2024
Address: https://www.kws.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 26, 2024
Address: https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 08, 2024
Address: https://www.kws.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 08, 2024
Address: https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Grimsehlstraße 31
37555 Einbeck
Germany
Internet: www.kws.de

 
