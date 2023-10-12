EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 26, 2024
Address: https://www.kws.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 26, 2024
Address: https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 08, 2024
Address: https://www.kws.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 08, 2024
Address: https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
|Grimsehlstraße 31
|37555 Einbeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kws.de
