12.10.2023 / 11:19 CET/CEST

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 26, 2024

Address: https://www.kws.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 26, 2024

Address: https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 08, 2024

Address: https://www.kws.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 08, 2024

Address: https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/



